Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter
The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli will make his Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People this winter, opposite Jeremy Strong.
The production of Henrik Ibsen’s play, adapted by Amy Herzog, will play the Circle in the Square Theatre for a 16-week engagement starting Feb. 27, with an opening night on March 18. Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment has joined the lead producing team for the show, which includes the previously announced producers Seaview and Patrick Catullo.
This is the first Broadway venture for Plan B, which is also led by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and has been a producer on films such as Moonlight and 12 Years A Slave, and recently struck a deal with Audible on audio projects.
In addition to his role as Dominic Di Grasso in the most recent season of White Lotus, Imperioli is well-known for his role as Christopher in six seasons of The Sopranos, which earned him an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor. Recently, Imperioli has appeared in season two of Hulu’s The Fool and completed work on Paul Scrader’s film Oh Canada, with Richard Gere and Uma Thurman .
Imperioli will play Peter Stockmann, brother to Strong’s Dr. Thomas Stockmann, a local doctor who tries to raise the alarm about the town’s unsafe spa water, but is met with pushback from the community and his own family. Complete casting for An Enemy of the People will be announced at a later date.
Sam Gold will direct the show. The creative team includes scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.
The ‘Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game’ Developer Update #4 Shines a Spotlight on ‘The Cataclysm of Kang’
We are beyond excited for the release of The Cataclysm of Kang on November 15th. To celebrate the release of the first adventure book for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, we are bringing you an exclusive interview featuring the incredible writers from the project. Make sure you read to the end, as we’ll have some additional updates on the adventure book. Let’s jump in!
Chapter 2: Origin Story, Chapter 7: Galaxy of Hurt
– Matt Forbeck –
What are you most excited about for players and Narrators to see?
I’m excited for players to get the chance to play an adventure that spans all the way from a Manhattan neighborhood to the farthest reaches of the Multiverse. There really is something in here for everyone.
I’m particularly happy about the major villain the heroes get to confront in the final adventure. It’s a stunner.
What’s another chapter in The Cataclysm of Kang you enjoyed, and why?
I enjoyed all of them. The other writers did a great job of bringing the game to life in ways that I probably wouldn’t have thought of, so you get the chance to play the game in different ways. I particularly like the flexibility that’s built into the third adventure (written by Jesse and Dev), as it feels a lot like an open-world video game. It gives the players a lot of agency in determining how the whole thing will fall out.
What character addition are you most excited about in The Cataclysm of Kang?
I can’t tell you. That would be spoiling things. Let’s just say that the big bad boss and their powerful servant make for a devastating pairing.
For playable-character profiles, my favorite is probably Captain America (Sam Wilson). He’s just so much fun.
Chapter 3: Friendly Neighborhood,
Chapter 4: New York State of Mind
– Jesse Scoble and Devinder Thiara –
What are you most excited about for players and Narrators to see?
Jesse Scoble: It’s a lot of fun to revisit classic characters like the Wrecking Crew and Daredevil in Chapter 3, and we think the way the threats evolve will keep players on their toes. Chapter 4 takes what was set up in the previous chapter and really expands it across the whole map of New York with opportunities for all sorts of guest stars and cameos.
Devinder Thiara: The most exciting aspect of these chapters is starting at the local street level and escalating toward a much bigger threat. Along the way, we make stops at classic Marvel iconic locations.
What’s another chapter in The Cataclysm of Kang you enjoyed, and why?
Jesse Scoble: I really liked Chapter 5: National Emergency because I think there’s a delicious assortment of villains presented within.
Devinder Thiara: Chapter 7: Galaxy of Hurt is an epic conclusion and tour of the greatest characters of the Marvel universe.
What character addition are you most excited about in The Cataclysm of Kang?
Jesse Scoble: Honestly, the Wrecking Crew was such a fun group to research and refresh ourselves on. They are a combination of powerful and deadly and yet just a bit ridiculous and goofball. They are great.
Devinder Thiara: Doctor Doom. Often misunderstood and at times underutilized, this adventure highlights the complex relationship the heroes have with the archvillain.
Chapter 5: National Emergency
– Elisa Teague –
What are you most excited about for players and Narrators to see?
It was so much fun to revisit some old haunts while writing, and I can’t wait for players to find the little Easter eggs I included within this wild adventure!
I was also able to include some favorite Marvel NPCs in this chapter, with fun twists and motivations that the players will have to figure out as the truth of what is going on unfolds…
What’s another chapter in The Cataclysm of Kang you enjoyed and why?
I always love a smashingly good finale! The final adventure in The Cataclysm of Kang does not disappoint, and it will take clever tactics and teamwork to defeat the biggest bad of them all — no spoilers here!
What character addition are you the most excited about in The Cataclysm of Kang?
This one is so difficult to choose! I would probably pick America Chavez, although there are so many amazing characters that appear throughout the adventure, both in large and small roles. America is a character with so much potential, and even as an NPC, players can cleverly use her unique abilities to solve lots of problems that may fall before them.
Chapter 6: World of Trouble
– B. Dave Walters –
What are you most excited about for players and Narrators to see?
It was the fulfillment of a lifelong goal to be able to contribute something to the Marvel Universe and be able to tell stories about these characters that I love so dearly. The thing I’m most excited about people seeing is the stakes of my adventure, particularly how it ends. No spoilers, of course!
What’s another chapter in The Cataclysm of Kang you enjoyed and why?
Besides the entire thing, I particularly enjoyed both Elisa Teague’s magnificent chapter before mine and the stunning conclusion.
National Emergency serves as a sort of rolling start for my chapter, so I had to account for players coming in fresh off the events of that adventure, as well as groups who chose to start the story with mine. And the conclusion because I enjoyed seeing how all the many threads of The Cataclysm of Kang would all weave together into a satisfying conclusion…and they absolutely do!
What character addition are you the most excited about in The Cataclysm of Kang?
I was blessed to be able to bring the Inhumans into the game, but I’m not sure if I can choose whether I’m most excited for Black Bolt or Lockjaw!
That’s a wrap on the interview portion! Here’s what else you can expect on November 15th:
ADDITIONAL RULES:
There are many different villains and enemies that you may encounter in The Cataclysm of Kang. Some might come with their own special equipment and vehicles. While powerful, they can be taken down, and players may even use this equipment for their characters. Here’s a sneak peek at a few options making an appearance:
Sammy Hagar bringing all-star band for ‘Best of All Worlds Tour’ coming to Blossom in July
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Sammy Hagar is hitting the road in 2024 and he’s bringing along a few of his famous musical friends. “The Best of All Worlds Tour” will feature Hagar backed by his Van Halen bandmate, bassist Michael Anthony, along with drummer Jason Bonham with guitarist Joe Satriani for a show at Blossom Music Center on Monday, July 29. Tickets for go on sale at 10 a.m., on Friday, November 17, at Live Nation. Loverboy will open.
The tour coincides with the release of “The Collection II,” the box set of remastered Hagar-era Van Halen (or simply Van Hagar, if you prefer) albums, “5150,” “OU812,” “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge,” and “Balance.”
Though Hagar is the headliner, former Van Halen bandmate Anthony and guitar god Satriani also comprise 75 percent of the Grammy-nominated hard rock band Chickenfoot. So fans can expect a mix of favorites from The Red Rocker’s solo catalog as well as a healthy heaping of Van Halen classics such as “Finish What Ya Started,” “5150,” “Your Love is Driving Me Crazy,” “Best of Both Worlds,” “Poundcake,” “One Way To Rock,” Right Now” and perhaps a dollop of songs from The Foot’s two albums.
Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police witnessed a car crash that left one critically injured, another seriously hurt and others running from the scene at a Martin Luther King Boulevard intersection Friday night.
Around 11:23 p.m., police say a stolen Kia Rio with four people inside was going east on Martin Luther King Blvd, just south of Brush Creek. A KCPD vehicle was sitting at a red light and saw what happened next.
The driver of the Kia ran a red light and was hit by a Dodge van while crossing the intersection.
That same driver and one of the passengers ran from the scene on foot. Another passenger also attempted to flee but was caught by officers. The fourth occupant who was sitting in the rear of the Kia was “critically” hurt and taken to a hospital.
Police say the Kia Rio was a reported stolen car from Raytown, Missouri.
The driver of the Dodge van was taken in by police for “investigation of impairment.” He did not give any inclination of being injured from the crash. A passenger inside the van was transported to a hospital with “serious injuries.”
FOX4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
