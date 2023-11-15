News
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Prediction, 11/15/2023 Preview and Pick
Game: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ
TV: AZ Family Sports Network
Footprint Center is the location where the Phoenix Suns (4-6) will go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) on Wednesday.
The Timberwolves faced the Warriors and notched a win by a score of 116-110 in their last game. Minnesota wrapped up the contest having earned a 52.4% field goal percentage (43 of 82) and knocked down 9 out of their 27 shots from downtown. At the charity stripe, the Timberwolves converted 21 of their 30 attempts for a percentage of 70.0%. When it comes to rebounding, they compiled 47 with 9 of them being of the offensive sort. They also dished out 27 assists for this contest in addition to forcing the other team into 14 turnovers and getting 8 steals. When talking about defense, Minnesota allowed 38.5% from the field on 37 of 96 shooting. Golden State earned 24 dimes and had 9 steals for the game. In addition, Golden State snagged 51 rebounds (19 offensive, 32 defensive) and had 6 blocked shots. Golden State finished shooting 85.7% at the charity stripe by knocking down 24 of their 28 shots. They converted 12 out of their 43 shots from beyond the arc. In relation to fouls, the Timberwolves walked away with 19 while the Warriors finished the game with 28 fouls.
Anthony Edwards is a guy who was important for the contest. He scored 33 points on 11 of 27 shooting. He saw the court for 38 mins played and grabbed 6 rebounds. Edwards finished the game shooting 40.7% from the floor and also totaled 7 assists.
Minnesota will play this game with a mark of 7-2 so far this season. They average 112.8 pts per game (17th in the league) while hitting 49.0% from the field. The Timberwolves are shooting 36.9% on 3-point shots (100 of 271) and 74.2% from the free throw line. As a team, Minnesota is snagging 47.6 boards per game and has accounted for 225 dimes for the year, which ranks 27th in basketball in terms of passing the rock. They are giving up possession 15.9 times per contest and as a basketball team are committing 19.2 fouls on a nightly basis.
On defense, the Timberwolves are able to force 15.2 turnovers every game while drawing 20.2 personal fouls. They are 3rd in the NBA in giving up assists to the opposition with 218 conceded for the year. The Timberwolves defense is giving up an opponent shooting percentage of 41.8% (344 of 823) and they concede 42.3 rebounds per game as a group. They surrender 31.3% on shots from beyond the perimeter and they rank 1st in the league in PPG allowed (103.1).
When they last stepped on the hardwood, the Suns took a defeat with a final score of 111-99 when they faced the Thunder. In relation to how they cleaned up the glass, Phoenix permitted Oklahoma City to get 33 in total (6 offensive). They shot 37.0% from downtown by shooting 10 of 27 and finished the game at 21 of 25 from the free throw line (84.0%). The Suns allowed the Thunder to bury 40 of 82 attempts from the floor which had them sitting at 48.8% for the matchup. In all, the Suns walked away from this one shooting 32 for 83 from the field which had them shooting 38.6%. In reference to 3-pointers, Phoenix buried 9 of their 29 attempts (31.0%). They were able to convert 26 of those for a rate of 83.9%. The Thunder were called for 21 fouls for this game which got the Suns to the free throw line for a total of 31 attempts. They also gave up possession of the ball 17 times, while earning 4 steals for the matchup. The Suns corralled 35 defensive rebounds and 16 offensive rebounds totaling 51 for the matchup.
Kevin Durant was important for the Suns for the matchup. Durant had 28 points in his 36 mins on the court and accounted for 4 assists for the game. He made 7 out of 18 in the game giving him a rate of 38.9%, and totaled 9 rebounds.
Phoenix has a mark of 4-6 so far this season. As an offense, the Suns are shooting 45.4% from the field, which is 22nd in the league. Phoenix has accumulated 1,118 points for the campaign (111.8 per game) and they grab 46.7 boards per contest. Their rate of earning assists is at 25.0 times per game (18th in basketball) and they are turning it over 16.8 times per game. The Suns are committing 18.2 personal fouls per contest and they shoot 81.9% from the charity stripe.
The Phoenix defense concedes 35.3% on shots from beyond the perimeter (114 of 323) and their opponents are knocking down 80.3% of their free throw attempts. They surrender 26.0 dimes and 41.3 rebounds on a nightly basis, ranking them 15th and 4th in the league. The Suns on the defensive side of the court are 13th in the league in PPG allowed with 112.1. They are able to force 13.4 turnovers per game and allow teams to shoot 46.0% from the field (12th in the league).
Guy Bruhn's Pick: Take Phoenix
Kawhi Leonard shouts at teammate during Clippers loss to Grizzlies
The LA Clippers’ loss on Sunday to the Grizzlies was a frustrating one. Not only was it their first loss on their home court, but it was their fourth consecutive loss with James Harden in the lineup. The defeat to the West’s last-place team did not do anything to silence conversations about his fit with the team.
Not only did the loss to Memphis frustrate Clippers fans, but it was apparent how frustrating it was to the players as well. A video from during the game surfaced of Kawhi Leonard shouting at Ivica Zubac, telling him to stop standing around.
Zubac is seen putting his hands up after Kawhi’s demand, seemingly having some sort of miscommunication with Leonard. After this, Kawhi was reportedly frustrated and took more time than usual to get back to the bench for the timeout.
The Clippers’ frustration did not end there. Toward the end of the game, Russell Westbrook was being subbed out for James Harden. He did not appear thrilled about this development while heading to the bench.
It is not surprising that Clippers players are frustrated to the point that it is showing during games. There has been a lot of change to adapt to at the start of this season, and it has clearly not been an easy adjustment.
These are the growing pains any team in the Clippers’ situation would go through. But until LA settles in and gets back into the win column, we may see more moments like these.
Buying or Selling Hottest Starts to NBA Season | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
A Nov. 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves assured the Denver Nuggets won’t go undefeated in their title-defending season. But with Nikola Jokić somehow leveling up again, the Nuggets remain the best bet to finish atop the West and return to the Finals.
Nothing about the 2023-24 campaign has done anything to disabuse us of the notion that Denver, unsatisfied with just one ring, is on the warpath for another.
Start with Jokić, who is showing a level of mastery almost without precedent. His full-season numbers are absurd—28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists on 69.1 percent true shooting through Denver’s first eight games—but it’s his ability to dominate at will that stands out. Jokić is essentially choosing when to snuff out the opposition’s hopes.
Sometimes he does it in the first half.
Others, he waits until after the break.
It’s become cliché to cite Jokić’s unmatched processing speed, to point out how he sees the on-court action unfolding in advance. But how else do you describe someone who can anticipate the movement of nine other players so easily that a three-quarter-court inbound alley-oop comes off looking casual…and easy?
Jokić has help. Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both shooting better than 40.0 percent from deep, Aaron Gordon is filling all the gaps as a passer and duck-in specialist, and Denver’s defense is performing at a top-10 clip.
Murray’s hamstring injury is a concern, and Denver, as usual, is getting badly outscored whenever its superstar center is off the court. But it’s hard to doubt anything about the Nuggets when they have the best player in the world at the peak of his powers.
What we’re seeing in 2023-24: A two-time MVP making the game look easier than ever en route to what’ll likely be a third such honor in four years. And if we learned anything last season, Jokić elevating his squad all year is eminently sustainable.
