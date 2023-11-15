Connect with us

News

PENN’s Entertainment’s Gamble with ESPN Bet Kicks Off Tuesday

Published

3 seconds ago

on

By

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

On Tuesday, ESPN Bet launches in 17 states, the latest and most expensive bid for PENN Entertainment to gain traction in online sports betting.

PENN’s last attempt was costly as it took a $923 million loss from its acquisition of Barstool Sports. Over about three years, PENN’s Barstool app could only secure about 2% of the U.S. legalized online sports betting market. 

It will be several months before it will be known whether PENN CEO Jay Snowden’s latest gamble will truly allow PENN to challenge leaders like DraftKings and FanDuel. 

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the way our products and design, engineering, marketing and operations teams, ESPN and PENN, have seamlessly and tirelessly worked together to prepare us for this launch,” PENN CEO Jay Snowden said on an investor call earlier this month. 

The consensus among industry insiders is that this is Snowden’s last chance to make PENN a meaningful player in the market and possibly his last hurrah as CEO if ESPN Bet fails to gain traction. 

After the Barstool misadventure, PENN entered into this 10-year deal that pays Disney $150 million annually, roughly the same fees ESPN landed in affiliate fees with its prior betting partners, Caesars and DraftKings. Disney also was granted $500 million of warrants to purchase nearly 32 million in PENN shares as part of the deal announced in August. 

And, come Tuesday, you could look at that PENN starting from zero. While those with Barstool accounts can transfer to the ESPN Bet app, those users will have to download the new ESPN Bet app. 

Snowden warned that PENN’s interactive business anticipates “losses every quarter in 2024” as it ramps up promotions to lure bettors to the ESPN Bet app. 

“You should think about the first two years of launch to be really where those cumulative losses capsize and then in the third full year, that’s where you’d expect us to be break even or better,” Snowden said.

PENN likely will need to grab about 10% of the betting market to become profitable. FanDuel and DraftKings combined control about 70% of the market. When Caesars and BetMGM are factored in, the four companies control around 90% of the market. 

And PENN will be competing with Fanatics — which purchased PointsBet’s U.S. assets in June — is currently live in 14 states. It’s expected to rebrand the PointsBet app early next year fully, and Fanatics has vast economic resources to lure in new players.

Barstool became too polarizing for PENN to leverage, which set the stage for Dave Portney to take back the company he founded for $1. ESPN gives PENN a wider audience given its reach, which is something Snowden has talked up since the deal was announced. 

“ESPN will be implementing an initial wave of exclusive integrations across the ESPN ecosystem, which includes 200 million unique monthly users in the U.S., more than 12 million of whom are regular users of the nation’s No. 1 fantasy sports app at ESPN,” Snowden said. “Following an initial advertising campaign, headlined by Sports Center anchors Scott Van Pelt and Elle Duncan, you’ll begin to see even deeper platform and media integrations with ESPN over the coming months.”

Snowden said the combination will provide “unmatched and eventually frictionless media and betting experience.

If it doesn’t, the deal can be terminated after the third year, and Snowden’s tenure that began right before PENN purchased its first piece of Barstool in 2020 could go right along with it.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Red Cup Day (November 16th) is Starbucks’s biggest sales event of the season – and also one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them.

Last year, workers went on strike. This year, on the heels of victories won by striking workers across different industries nationwide, Starbucks workers are taking the rebellion to the next level!

In addition to our nationwide ULP strike on the 16th, we’re also asking customers and allies to lead actions at Starbucks stores in their communities in solidarity with workers rising up for a fairer workplace.

If you’re a customer or ally, join the rebellion at an action near you on November 16th!

We’re inviting ALL Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors to join this year’s Red Cup Rebellion and walk out in solidarity alongside thousands of Starbucks Workers United baristas to protest Starbucks unfair labor practices. If you’re a partner interested in organizing a walk-out or unionizing your store, get connected with a member of Starbucks Workers United here!

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Arby's Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Can Arby’s take your order?


In honor of the upcoming sequel to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s 1997 original fast-food themed comedy Good Burger, Arby’s will serve a limited-time Good Burger 2 meal. 


The movie-inspired meal is debuting on Nov. 13 and features Arby’s deluxe wagyu steakhouse burger, a new strawberry shake and crinkle-cut French fries. The special combo is only available for a limited time.


The meal takes inspiration from the iconic Good Burger and strawberry Good Shakes that Thompson and Mitchell’s characters sold in the ‘90s movie.




Arby’s also revealed a special merch collection in celebration of Good Burger 2, which debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 22. Fans can choose between a gray crewneck sweatshirt and black t-shirt, both with designs inspired by Good Burger 2 and Arby’s.


The full trailer for Good Burger 2 debuted on Oct. 30, showcasing the reunited costars as their characters Dexter and Ed for the reprisal.


Dexter (Thompson) returns to work at Good Burger and is met with some of Ed’s (Mitchell) classic antics. When the best friends visit Good Burger’s corporate headquarters, they meet villainous executives (Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery) who plan to expand the company worldwide and fire the entire staff.


Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchel Reprise Their Roles in ‘Good Burger 2’.

Vanessa Clifton/Nickelodeon/Paramount+



Instead of hiring new workers, the new Good Burger builds robots that look and talk like Dexter and Ed, paving the way for them to go on a mission to save their beloved restaurant.


Good Burger stems from the Mitchell-led sketch of the same name in the ’90s Nickelodeon comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing various characters, played by Thompson and others.


Thompson and Mitchell confirmed the sequel news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, and were later spotted filming in May.


Good Burger 2 streams on Paramount+ Nov. 22.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

fire isolated over black background

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

OlgaMiltsova/iStock via Getty Images

If there were ever a month where CPI could surprise to the upside, the October 2023 CPI report on the morning of November 14 would be it. Of course, the October CPI report in 2022 shocked Wall Street

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

News3 seconds ago

PENN’s Entertainment’s Gamble with ESPN Bet Kicks Off Tuesday

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United
News1 hour ago

Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Arby's Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2 Arby's Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2
News2 hours ago

Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
fire isolated over black background fire isolated over black background
News3 hours ago

The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ringside News Ringside News
News4 hours ago

WWE Snubs Mentioning Nikki Bella During 11/13 WWE RAW

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Facebook Messenger Icon Facebook Messenger Icon
News5 hours ago

Sources: Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo dealing with serious arm, elbow issues

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter
News6 hours ago

Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Developer Update #4 Shines a Spotlight on 'The Cataclysm of Kang' The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Developer Update #4 Shines a Spotlight on 'The Cataclysm of Kang'
News7 hours ago

The ‘Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game’ Developer Update #4 Shines a Spotlight on ‘The Cataclysm of Kang’

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
cleveland’s Logo cleveland’s Logo
News8 hours ago

Sammy Hagar bringing all-star band for ‘Best of All Worlds Tour’ coming to Blossom in July

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC
News9 hours ago

Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending