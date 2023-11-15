News
PENN’s Entertainment’s Gamble with ESPN Bet Kicks Off Tuesday
On Tuesday, ESPN Bet launches in 17 states, the latest and most expensive bid for PENN Entertainment to gain traction in online sports betting.
PENN’s last attempt was costly as it took a $923 million loss from its acquisition of Barstool Sports. Over about three years, PENN’s Barstool app could only secure about 2% of the U.S. legalized online sports betting market.
It will be several months before it will be known whether PENN CEO Jay Snowden’s latest gamble will truly allow PENN to challenge leaders like DraftKings and FanDuel.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the way our products and design, engineering, marketing and operations teams, ESPN and PENN, have seamlessly and tirelessly worked together to prepare us for this launch,” PENN CEO Jay Snowden said on an investor call earlier this month.
The consensus among industry insiders is that this is Snowden’s last chance to make PENN a meaningful player in the market and possibly his last hurrah as CEO if ESPN Bet fails to gain traction.
After the Barstool misadventure, PENN entered into this 10-year deal that pays Disney $150 million annually, roughly the same fees ESPN landed in affiliate fees with its prior betting partners, Caesars and DraftKings. Disney also was granted $500 million of warrants to purchase nearly 32 million in PENN shares as part of the deal announced in August.
And, come Tuesday, you could look at that PENN starting from zero. While those with Barstool accounts can transfer to the ESPN Bet app, those users will have to download the new ESPN Bet app.
Snowden warned that PENN’s interactive business anticipates “losses every quarter in 2024” as it ramps up promotions to lure bettors to the ESPN Bet app.
“You should think about the first two years of launch to be really where those cumulative losses capsize and then in the third full year, that’s where you’d expect us to be break even or better,” Snowden said.
PENN likely will need to grab about 10% of the betting market to become profitable. FanDuel and DraftKings combined control about 70% of the market. When Caesars and BetMGM are factored in, the four companies control around 90% of the market.
And PENN will be competing with Fanatics — which purchased PointsBet’s U.S. assets in June — is currently live in 14 states. It’s expected to rebrand the PointsBet app early next year fully, and Fanatics has vast economic resources to lure in new players.
Barstool became too polarizing for PENN to leverage, which set the stage for Dave Portney to take back the company he founded for $1. ESPN gives PENN a wider audience given its reach, which is something Snowden has talked up since the deal was announced.
“ESPN will be implementing an initial wave of exclusive integrations across the ESPN ecosystem, which includes 200 million unique monthly users in the U.S., more than 12 million of whom are regular users of the nation’s No. 1 fantasy sports app at ESPN,” Snowden said. “Following an initial advertising campaign, headlined by Sports Center anchors Scott Van Pelt and Elle Duncan, you’ll begin to see even deeper platform and media integrations with ESPN over the coming months.”
Snowden said the combination will provide “unmatched and eventually frictionless media and betting experience.
If it doesn’t, the deal can be terminated after the third year, and Snowden’s tenure that began right before PENN purchased its first piece of Barstool in 2020 could go right along with it.
Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United
Red Cup Day (November 16th) is Starbucks’s biggest sales event of the season – and also one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them.
Last year, workers went on strike. This year, on the heels of victories won by striking workers across different industries nationwide, Starbucks workers are taking the rebellion to the next level!
In addition to our nationwide ULP strike on the 16th, we’re also asking customers and allies to lead actions at Starbucks stores in their communities in solidarity with workers rising up for a fairer workplace.
If you’re a customer or ally, join the rebellion at an action near you on November 16th!
We’re inviting ALL Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors to join this year’s Red Cup Rebellion and walk out in solidarity alongside thousands of Starbucks Workers United baristas to protest Starbucks unfair labor practices. If you’re a partner interested in organizing a walk-out or unionizing your store, get connected with a member of Starbucks Workers United here!
Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2
Can Arby’s take your order?
In honor of the upcoming sequel to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s 1997 original fast-food themed comedy Good Burger, Arby’s will serve a limited-time Good Burger 2 meal.
The movie-inspired meal is debuting on Nov. 13 and features Arby’s deluxe wagyu steakhouse burger, a new strawberry shake and crinkle-cut French fries. The special combo is only available for a limited time.
The meal takes inspiration from the iconic Good Burger and strawberry Good Shakes that Thompson and Mitchell’s characters sold in the ‘90s movie.
Arby’s also revealed a special merch collection in celebration of Good Burger 2, which debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 22. Fans can choose between a gray crewneck sweatshirt and black t-shirt, both with designs inspired by Good Burger 2 and Arby’s.
The full trailer for Good Burger 2 debuted on Oct. 30, showcasing the reunited costars as their characters Dexter and Ed for the reprisal.
Dexter (Thompson) returns to work at Good Burger and is met with some of Ed’s (Mitchell) classic antics. When the best friends visit Good Burger’s corporate headquarters, they meet villainous executives (Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery) who plan to expand the company worldwide and fire the entire staff.
Instead of hiring new workers, the new Good Burger builds robots that look and talk like Dexter and Ed, paving the way for them to go on a mission to save their beloved restaurant.
Good Burger stems from the Mitchell-led sketch of the same name in the ’90s Nickelodeon comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing various characters, played by Thompson and others.
Thompson and Mitchell confirmed the sequel news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, and were later spotted filming in May.
Good Burger 2 streams on Paramount+ Nov. 22.
The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market
If there were ever a month where CPI could surprise to the upside, the October 2023 CPI report on the morning of November 14 would be it. Of course, the October CPI report in 2022 shocked Wall Street and sent the S&P 500 soaring by 5.5% after inflation missed the consensus estimate by 0.2% on the m/m for headline and core while missing year-over-year estimates by 0.2% on the y/y for both headline and core.
Last year’s CPI report wasn’t the first time the October CPI report was a shocker. The October 2021 CPI report was an even bigger stunner when headline CPI beat estimates by 0.3% m/m and by 0.2% on core CPI m/m. Meanwhile, headline and core CPI y/y beat estimates by 0.3%.
October has been an inflation stunner the past two years due to the changes in how the BLS calculates the health insurance index, which has seen some wild swings due to the rather odd method the BLS uses to calculate health insurance costs with retained earnings. According to the BLS, health insurance rose 29% from October 2021 to October 2022 and plunged 37% from October 2022 until September 2023.
This equated to the health insurance index of CPI rising by almost 2% m/m in 2022 and falling by around 3.5% to 4% per month in 2023. Some analysts estimate that health insurance will rise by around 1% per month over the next year. That is nearly a 5 percentage point swing and will mean that health insurance, which has been helping to reduce overall inflation, will now be additive to inflation over the next year.
It almost appears from the data that the trend in the health insurance index coincides with the trend witnessed in the year-over-year changes in both headline and core CPI. Both headline and core CPI saw inflation rates accelerate following the October 2021 CPI report, while inflation peaked in 2022 when health insurance began to fall.
Perhaps that is because as the value of the CPI health insurance index rises and falls, the importance of insurance increases and decreases within the CPI index. The models show that health insurance rose in importance in 2022 and decreased in 2023 as the value fell. If that trend continues, the importance of health insurance may begin to trend higher in 2024, and perhaps the overall inflation trend.
Additionally, this change in health insurance will increase inflation in the overall medical care services, which Bloomberg Economics projects will rise by 0.5% in October from 0.3% in September. Most importantly, because of the weighting of medical care services in CPI core services ex-housing, Goldman Sachs noted that core services could average a 0.46% increase over the next six months. That would be almost double the average of the past six months of about 0.27%.
That is, of course, if the adjustment comes in as expected. We won’t know the full impacts until after the data is released on Tuesday morning. The question is if the market and analysts’ estimates have correctly adjusted for these changes. There are clear signs from industry reports that profits for health insurance companies have increased in 2022 and the first part of 2023. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners report shows that net earnings for the industry rose by 29% in 2022 and an additional 6% through the first half of 2023, coming off a 41% decline in 2021.
This is probably why the October CPI the past two has been difficult for analysts and models to predict and why the results have been so vast.
At least, based on current estimates, headline CPI is expected to rise by 0.1% m/m, down from 0.4% in September, while rising by 3.3% y/y, down from 3.7% last month. Core CPI is expected to increase by 0.3% m/m and 4.1% y/y, both unchanged from last month.
The economic models don’t see things much differently, with the Cleveland Fed projecting CPI rising 3.28% y/y, Kalshi forecasting 3.29%, and Bloomberg Economics predicting 3.47%. Meanwhile, CPI swaps see headline CPI increasing by 3.27%, along with the other models. So, the consensus appears to be focused on a CPI of around 3.3% y/y when the data comes in this week, at least on the headline. The headline CPI data has come in around expectations for the past few months.
The CPI estimates have come down over the last few weeks as the price of oil and gasoline have trended lower. But much of the energy effects appear to be accounted for in estimates that trended lower more recently. So the drop in energy prices should come as a shock to anyone this month.
The big question mark for this month’s inflation will be where medical costs go in 2023, and much of that is likely to be determined by how the health insurance part factors into the equation. The data and forecasts seem to indicate that healthcare costs will be rising starting with this October report, and if that is the case, the case for inflation sticking around for some time only seems to strengthen.
If there was ever a time when inflation data could surprise to the upside, this October seems like the ideal candidate.
WWE Snubs Mentioning Nikki Bella During 11/13 WWE RAW
Sources: Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo dealing with serious arm, elbow issues
Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter
The ‘Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game’ Developer Update #4 Shines a Spotlight on ‘The Cataclysm of Kang’
Sammy Hagar bringing all-star band for ‘Best of All Worlds Tour’ coming to Blossom in July
Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Qatar court hands down death penalty verdict for eight Indians
