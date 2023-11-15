Connect with us

News

Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Red Cup Day (November 16th) is Starbucks’s biggest sales event of the season – and also one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them.

Last year, workers went on strike. This year, on the heels of victories won by striking workers across different industries nationwide, Starbucks workers are taking the rebellion to the next level!

In addition to our nationwide ULP strike on the 16th, we’re also asking customers and allies to lead actions at Starbucks stores in their communities in solidarity with workers rising up for a fairer workplace.

If you’re a customer or ally, join the rebellion at an action near you on November 16th!

We’re inviting ALL Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors to join this year’s Red Cup Rebellion and walk out in solidarity alongside thousands of Starbucks Workers United baristas to protest Starbucks unfair labor practices. If you’re a partner interested in organizing a walk-out or unionizing your store, get connected with a member of Starbucks Workers United here!

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Arby's Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Can Arby’s take your order?


In honor of the upcoming sequel to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s 1997 original fast-food themed comedy Good Burger, Arby’s will serve a limited-time Good Burger 2 meal. 


The movie-inspired meal is debuting on Nov. 13 and features Arby’s deluxe wagyu steakhouse burger, a new strawberry shake and crinkle-cut French fries. The special combo is only available for a limited time.


The meal takes inspiration from the iconic Good Burger and strawberry Good Shakes that Thompson and Mitchell’s characters sold in the ‘90s movie.




Arby’s also revealed a special merch collection in celebration of Good Burger 2, which debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 22. Fans can choose between a gray crewneck sweatshirt and black t-shirt, both with designs inspired by Good Burger 2 and Arby’s.


The full trailer for Good Burger 2 debuted on Oct. 30, showcasing the reunited costars as their characters Dexter and Ed for the reprisal.


Dexter (Thompson) returns to work at Good Burger and is met with some of Ed’s (Mitchell) classic antics. When the best friends visit Good Burger’s corporate headquarters, they meet villainous executives (Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery) who plan to expand the company worldwide and fire the entire staff.


Keenan Thompson and Kel Mitchel Reprise Their Roles in ‘Good Burger 2’.

Vanessa Clifton/Nickelodeon/Paramount+



Instead of hiring new workers, the new Good Burger builds robots that look and talk like Dexter and Ed, paving the way for them to go on a mission to save their beloved restaurant.


Good Burger stems from the Mitchell-led sketch of the same name in the ’90s Nickelodeon comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing various characters, played by Thompson and others.


Thompson and Mitchell confirmed the sequel news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, and were later spotted filming in May.


Good Burger 2 streams on Paramount+ Nov. 22.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

fire isolated over black background

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

OlgaMiltsova/iStock via Getty Images

If there were ever a month where CPI could surprise to the upside, the October 2023 CPI report on the morning of November 14 would be it. Of course, the October CPI report in 2022 shocked Wall Street

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

WWE Snubs Mentioning Nikki Bella During 11/13 WWE RAW

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 15, 2023

By

Ringside News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Nikki Bella spent a long time in WWE, and she is a Hall of Famer with the company. Now, it appears that WWE isn’t too eager to leap to mentioning her during their show.

It appears that WWE has opted not to mention a certain star on their programming, particularly when promoting another show. This drew a few fans to notice this, because it was outside the norm in a big way.

During the recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole presented a promo for the show Barmageddon, airing on the USA Network at 11 PM Eastern time. While commercials airing on the USA feature Nikki Bella prominently as the co-host, Cole’s promo neglected to mention her, focusing solely on Blake Shelton as the host. This is very interesting, because normally, WWE would love to hype Nikki Bella’s appearance on a show.

Nikki Bella’s relationship with WWE has been marked by tensions, particularly after her contract expired. WWE owns the trademark for the “Bella” name, which Nikki can no longer use. Additionally, there were reported disagreements between both parties as Nikki and her sister Brie’s contracts concluded. Nikki has also voiced criticism of WWE’s treatment of women wrestlers. In response to such concerns, WWE has made notable efforts to enhance the booking and opportunities for female talent.

In March of this year, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella officially confirmed that their WWE contracts had concluded. They now use their real last name, “Garcia,” for all their endeavors.

Ringside News has comprehensive coverage of WWE RAW this week. As always, keep checking back with our live results for constant updates. You never know what will happen next, especially in WWE.

What’s your take on Nikki Bella getting erased from WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

November 13, 2023 10:00 pm

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United
News7 seconds ago

Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Arby's Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2 Arby's Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2
News1 hour ago

Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
fire isolated over black background fire isolated over black background
News2 hours ago

The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Ringside News Ringside News
News3 hours ago

WWE Snubs Mentioning Nikki Bella During 11/13 WWE RAW

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Facebook Messenger Icon Facebook Messenger Icon
News4 hours ago

Sources: Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo dealing with serious arm, elbow issues

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter
News5 hours ago

Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Developer Update #4 Shines a Spotlight on 'The Cataclysm of Kang' The 'Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game' Developer Update #4 Shines a Spotlight on 'The Cataclysm of Kang'
News6 hours ago

The ‘Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game’ Developer Update #4 Shines a Spotlight on ‘The Cataclysm of Kang’

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
cleveland’s Logo cleveland’s Logo
News7 hours ago

Sammy Hagar bringing all-star band for ‘Best of All Worlds Tour’ coming to Blossom in July

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC
News8 hours ago

Some ran and others seriously injured after Friday night crash in KC

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
THE AVIATOR, Kate Beckinsale, Leonardo DiCaprio, 2004, (c) Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection THE AVIATOR, Kate Beckinsale, Leonardo DiCaprio, 2004, (c) Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection
News9 hours ago

Kate Beckinsale Showed Up to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday Wearing an Unsubtle Reference to Their Steamy Aviator Scene

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending