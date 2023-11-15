Sources: Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo dealing with serious arm, elbow issues

We are beyond excited for the release of The Cataclysm of Kang on November 15th. To celebrate the release of the first adventure book for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, we are bringing you an exclusive interview featuring the incredible writers from the project. Make sure you read to the end, as we’ll have some additional updates on the adventure book. Let’s jump in!

Chapter 2: Origin Story, Chapter 7: Galaxy of Hurt

– Matt Forbeck –

What are you most excited about for players and Narrators to see?

I’m excited for players to get the chance to play an adventure that spans all the way from a Manhattan neighborhood to the farthest reaches of the Multiverse. There really is something in here for everyone.

I’m particularly happy about the major villain the heroes get to confront in the final adventure. It’s a stunner.





What’s another chapter in The Cataclysm of Kang you enjoyed, and why?

I enjoyed all of them. The other writers did a great job of bringing the game to life in ways that I probably wouldn’t have thought of, so you get the chance to play the game in different ways. I particularly like the flexibility that’s built into the third adventure (written by Jesse and Dev), as it feels a lot like an open-world video game. It gives the players a lot of agency in determining how the whole thing will fall out.





What character addition are you most excited about in The Cataclysm of Kang?

I can’t tell you. That would be spoiling things. Let’s just say that the big bad boss and their powerful servant make for a devastating pairing.

For playable-character profiles, my favorite is probably Captain America (Sam Wilson). He’s just so much fun.

Chapter 3: Friendly Neighborhood,



Chapter 4: New York State of Mind

– Jesse Scoble and Devinder Thiara –

What are you most excited about for players and Narrators to see?

Jesse Scoble: It’s a lot of fun to revisit classic characters like the Wrecking Crew and Daredevil in Chapter 3, and we think the way the threats evolve will keep players on their toes. Chapter 4 takes what was set up in the previous chapter and really expands it across the whole map of New York with opportunities for all sorts of guest stars and cameos.

Devinder Thiara: The most exciting aspect of these chapters is starting at the local street level and escalating toward a much bigger threat. Along the way, we make stops at classic Marvel iconic locations.





What’s another chapter in The Cataclysm of Kang you enjoyed, and why?

Jesse Scoble: I really liked Chapter 5: National Emergency because I think there’s a delicious assortment of villains presented within.

Devinder Thiara: Chapter 7: Galaxy of Hurt is an epic conclusion and tour of the greatest characters of the Marvel universe.





What character addition are you most excited about in The Cataclysm of Kang?

Jesse Scoble: Honestly, the Wrecking Crew was such a fun group to research and refresh ourselves on. They are a combination of powerful and deadly and yet just a bit ridiculous and goofball. They are great.

Devinder Thiara: Doctor Doom. Often misunderstood and at times underutilized, this adventure highlights the complex relationship the heroes have with the archvillain.

Chapter 5: National Emergency

– Elisa Teague –

What are you most excited about for players and Narrators to see?

It was so much fun to revisit some old haunts while writing, and I can’t wait for players to find the little Easter eggs I included within this wild adventure!

I was also able to include some favorite Marvel NPCs in this chapter, with fun twists and motivations that the players will have to figure out as the truth of what is going on unfolds…





What’s another chapter in The Cataclysm of Kang you enjoyed and why?

I always love a smashingly good finale! The final adventure in The Cataclysm of Kang does not disappoint, and it will take clever tactics and teamwork to defeat the biggest bad of them all — no spoilers here!





What character addition are you the most excited about in The Cataclysm of Kang?

This one is so difficult to choose! I would probably pick America Chavez, although there are so many amazing characters that appear throughout the adventure, both in large and small roles. America is a character with so much potential, and even as an NPC, players can cleverly use her unique abilities to solve lots of problems that may fall before them.

Chapter 6: World of Trouble

– B. Dave Walters –

What are you most excited about for players and Narrators to see?

It was the fulfillment of a lifelong goal to be able to contribute something to the Marvel Universe and be able to tell stories about these characters that I love so dearly. The thing I’m most excited about people seeing is the stakes of my adventure, particularly how it ends. No spoilers, of course!





What’s another chapter in The Cataclysm of Kang you enjoyed and why?

Besides the entire thing, I particularly enjoyed both Elisa Teague’s magnificent chapter before mine and the stunning conclusion.

National Emergency serves as a sort of rolling start for my chapter, so I had to account for players coming in fresh off the events of that adventure, as well as groups who chose to start the story with mine. And the conclusion because I enjoyed seeing how all the many threads of The Cataclysm of Kang would all weave together into a satisfying conclusion…and they absolutely do!





What character addition are you the most excited about in The Cataclysm of Kang?

I was blessed to be able to bring the Inhumans into the game, but I’m not sure if I can choose whether I’m most excited for Black Bolt or Lockjaw!



That’s a wrap on the interview portion! Here’s what else you can expect on November 15th:

ADDITIONAL RULES:

There are many different villains and enemies that you may encounter in The Cataclysm of Kang. Some might come with their own special equipment and vehicles. While powerful, they can be taken down, and players may even use this equipment for their characters. Here’s a sneak peek at a few options making an appearance: