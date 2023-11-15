News
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
Stefanos Tsitsipas apologised to the fans during his press conference on Tuesday at the Nitto ATP Finals, where he retired three games into his match with Holger Rune due to a back injury. The Greek has withdrawn from the season finale and will be replaced in Green Group by Hubert Hurkacz.
“My apologies to all the fans and the crowd that came to support me today and watch the match. I’m really gutted that I wasn’t able to finish the match. It’s a shame also not to give that spot to someone else to at least try and do something with it,” Tsitsipas said. “My doctors and the countless visits that I had in the past few days suggested that I play, gave me the green light to go and try it for myself.
“Unfortunately, I felt terrible on the court. I did what I could do in the best possible way to be ready and fit for this match, but it didn’t work out for me.”
Tsitsipas held his lone service game against Rune and earned two break points against the Dane. But at the first changeover, he retired.
“I hate retiring from matches,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m not the kind of person that likes leaving mid match. It kills me not to be able to finish this tournament, the one that I’ve prepped for for so long, made sure that I’m completely fit to perform at my best and show my capacities as a player.”
The 2019 Nitto ATP Finals champion provided further insight into his physical struggles, revealing he has not spent a lot of time on court the past few days.
“I had a little bit of trouble with my movement. It’s mainly affected when I move. It’s difficult to compete in the match without having to move. This is tennis. This is not darts,” Tsitsipas said. “For me, it’s important to be fit and feel good with my back. The pain was very big. I’ve gone through pain during matches in the past, and I endured pain, but this was clearly too much to handle.
“I had to take the difficult decision to do what I did. I felt it at the second game of the match. I actually felt it in the warm-up with my serve. Warming up on my serve, I felt very irritated and lots of pain hitting me on my back. I kind of knew at that time that I might not be able to go all the way.”
Two years ago in Turin, Tsitsipas withdrew from the Nitto ATP Finals following his first match of round-robin play. This year he lost his opener against Jannik Sinner and then attempted to take the court against Rune, but was unable to finish the match. Hurkacz will play World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Thursday.
“It’s very unfortunate. I’ve had two editions here in Turin where I had to withdraw from the tournament. Never happened to me before that I had to withdraw. Very, very few occasions that I can recall on that matter,” Tsitsipas said. “It definitely hurts me a lot because this is the tournament that means the most to me, including the Grand Slams. I’m not able to compete the way I want to compete.”
News
PENN’s Entertainment’s Gamble with ESPN Bet Kicks Off Tuesday
On Tuesday, ESPN Bet launches in 17 states, the latest and most expensive bid for PENN Entertainment to gain traction in online sports betting.
PENN’s last attempt was costly as it took a $923 million loss from its acquisition of Barstool Sports. Over about three years, PENN’s Barstool app could only secure about 2% of the U.S. legalized online sports betting market.
It will be several months before it will be known whether PENN CEO Jay Snowden’s latest gamble will truly allow PENN to challenge leaders like DraftKings and FanDuel.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the way our products and design, engineering, marketing and operations teams, ESPN and PENN, have seamlessly and tirelessly worked together to prepare us for this launch,” PENN CEO Jay Snowden said on an investor call earlier this month.
The consensus among industry insiders is that this is Snowden’s last chance to make PENN a meaningful player in the market and possibly his last hurrah as CEO if ESPN Bet fails to gain traction.
After the Barstool misadventure, PENN entered into this 10-year deal that pays Disney $150 million annually, roughly the same fees ESPN landed in affiliate fees with its prior betting partners, Caesars and DraftKings. Disney also was granted $500 million of warrants to purchase nearly 32 million in PENN shares as part of the deal announced in August.
And, come Tuesday, you could look at that PENN starting from zero. While those with Barstool accounts can transfer to the ESPN Bet app, those users will have to download the new ESPN Bet app.
Snowden warned that PENN’s interactive business anticipates “losses every quarter in 2024” as it ramps up promotions to lure bettors to the ESPN Bet app.
“You should think about the first two years of launch to be really where those cumulative losses capsize and then in the third full year, that’s where you’d expect us to be break even or better,” Snowden said.
PENN likely will need to grab about 10% of the betting market to become profitable. FanDuel and DraftKings combined control about 70% of the market. When Caesars and BetMGM are factored in, the four companies control around 90% of the market.
And PENN will be competing with Fanatics — which purchased PointsBet’s U.S. assets in June — is currently live in 14 states. It’s expected to rebrand the PointsBet app early next year fully, and Fanatics has vast economic resources to lure in new players.
Barstool became too polarizing for PENN to leverage, which set the stage for Dave Portney to take back the company he founded for $1. ESPN gives PENN a wider audience given its reach, which is something Snowden has talked up since the deal was announced.
“ESPN will be implementing an initial wave of exclusive integrations across the ESPN ecosystem, which includes 200 million unique monthly users in the U.S., more than 12 million of whom are regular users of the nation’s No. 1 fantasy sports app at ESPN,” Snowden said. “Following an initial advertising campaign, headlined by Sports Center anchors Scott Van Pelt and Elle Duncan, you’ll begin to see even deeper platform and media integrations with ESPN over the coming months.”
Snowden said the combination will provide “unmatched and eventually frictionless media and betting experience.
If it doesn’t, the deal can be terminated after the third year, and Snowden’s tenure that began right before PENN purchased its first piece of Barstool in 2020 could go right along with it.
News
Red Cup Rebellion 2023 — Starbucks Workers United
Red Cup Day (November 16th) is Starbucks’s biggest sales event of the season – and also one of the most infamously hard, understaffed days for the baristas that work them.
Last year, workers went on strike. This year, on the heels of victories won by striking workers across different industries nationwide, Starbucks workers are taking the rebellion to the next level!
In addition to our nationwide ULP strike on the 16th, we’re also asking customers and allies to lead actions at Starbucks stores in their communities in solidarity with workers rising up for a fairer workplace.
If you’re a customer or ally, join the rebellion at an action near you on November 16th!
We’re inviting ALL Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors to join this year’s Red Cup Rebellion and walk out in solidarity alongside thousands of Starbucks Workers United baristas to protest Starbucks unfair labor practices. If you’re a partner interested in organizing a walk-out or unionizing your store, get connected with a member of Starbucks Workers United here!
News
Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2
Can Arby’s take your order?
In honor of the upcoming sequel to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s 1997 original fast-food themed comedy Good Burger, Arby’s will serve a limited-time Good Burger 2 meal.
The movie-inspired meal is debuting on Nov. 13 and features Arby’s deluxe wagyu steakhouse burger, a new strawberry shake and crinkle-cut French fries. The special combo is only available for a limited time.
The meal takes inspiration from the iconic Good Burger and strawberry Good Shakes that Thompson and Mitchell’s characters sold in the ‘90s movie.
Arby’s also revealed a special merch collection in celebration of Good Burger 2, which debuts on Paramount+ on Nov. 22. Fans can choose between a gray crewneck sweatshirt and black t-shirt, both with designs inspired by Good Burger 2 and Arby’s.
The full trailer for Good Burger 2 debuted on Oct. 30, showcasing the reunited costars as their characters Dexter and Ed for the reprisal.
Dexter (Thompson) returns to work at Good Burger and is met with some of Ed’s (Mitchell) classic antics. When the best friends visit Good Burger’s corporate headquarters, they meet villainous executives (Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery) who plan to expand the company worldwide and fire the entire staff.
Instead of hiring new workers, the new Good Burger builds robots that look and talk like Dexter and Ed, paving the way for them to go on a mission to save their beloved restaurant.
Good Burger stems from the Mitchell-led sketch of the same name in the ’90s Nickelodeon comedy series All That, where his character Ed — a lovable and well-meaning yet admittedly dim-witted employee at the fast-food joint — was often seen unintentionally terrorizing various characters, played by Thompson and others.
Thompson and Mitchell confirmed the sequel news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, and were later spotted filming in May.
Good Burger 2 streams on Paramount+ Nov. 22.
