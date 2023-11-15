Connect with us

The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market

OlgaMiltsova/iStock via Getty Images

If there were ever a month where CPI could surprise to the upside, the October 2023 CPI report on the morning of November 14 would be it. Of course, the October CPI report in 2022 shocked Wall Street

WWE Snubs Mentioning Nikki Bella During 11/13 WWE RAW

Ringside News

Nikki Bella spent a long time in WWE, and she is a Hall of Famer with the company. Now, it appears that WWE isn’t too eager to leap to mentioning her during their show.

It appears that WWE has opted not to mention a certain star on their programming, particularly when promoting another show. This drew a few fans to notice this, because it was outside the norm in a big way.

During the recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole presented a promo for the show Barmageddon, airing on the USA Network at 11 PM Eastern time. While commercials airing on the USA feature Nikki Bella prominently as the co-host, Cole’s promo neglected to mention her, focusing solely on Blake Shelton as the host. This is very interesting, because normally, WWE would love to hype Nikki Bella’s appearance on a show.

Nikki Bella’s relationship with WWE has been marked by tensions, particularly after her contract expired. WWE owns the trademark for the “Bella” name, which Nikki can no longer use. Additionally, there were reported disagreements between both parties as Nikki and her sister Brie’s contracts concluded. Nikki has also voiced criticism of WWE’s treatment of women wrestlers. In response to such concerns, WWE has made notable efforts to enhance the booking and opportunities for female talent.

In March of this year, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella officially confirmed that their WWE contracts had concluded. They now use their real last name, “Garcia,” for all their endeavors.

Ringside News has comprehensive coverage of WWE RAW this week. As always, keep checking back with our live results for constant updates. You never know what will happen next, especially in WWE.

What’s your take on Nikki Bella getting erased from WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

November 13, 2023 10:00 pm

Sources: Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo dealing with serious arm, elbow issues

Michael Imperioli Joins 'An Enemy of the People' on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Imperioli Joins ‘An Enemy of the People’ on Broadway – The Hollywood Reporter

The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli will make his Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People this winter, opposite Jeremy Strong. 

The production of Henrik Ibsen’s play, adapted by Amy Herzog, will play the Circle in the Square Theatre for a 16-week engagement starting Feb. 27, with an opening night on March 18. Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment has joined the lead producing team for the show, which includes the previously announced producers Seaview and Patrick Catullo.

This is the first Broadway venture for Plan B, which is also led by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and has been a producer on films such as Moonlight and 12 Years A Slave, and recently struck a deal with Audible on audio projects. 

In addition to his role as Dominic Di Grasso in the most recent season of White Lotus, Imperioli is well-known for his role as Christopher in six seasons of The Sopranos, which earned him an Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor. Recently, Imperioli has appeared in season two of Hulu’s The Fool and completed work on Paul Scrader’s film Oh Canada, with Richard Gere and Uma Thurman .

Imperioli will play Peter Stockmann, brother to Strong’s Dr. Thomas Stockmann, a local doctor who tries to raise the alarm about the town’s unsafe spa water, but is met with pushback from the community and his own family. Complete casting for An Enemy of the People will be announced at a later date.

Sam Gold will direct the show. The creative team includes scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

Trending