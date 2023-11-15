Warriors’ Kevon Looney: Moves to bench

Add the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies to the list of teams who got into an altercation during Tuesday night’s NBA in-season tournament contests.

While Anthony Davis and Santi Aldama’s shoving match didn’t happen within the first two minutes of action like the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves did, it did occur within the first quarter and both players received technical fouls.

The Lakers forward caught a long outlet pass, turned and took one step toward the basket before scoring a contested layup to put Los Angeles up 18-16 with five minutes left in the opening frame. Aldama initially looked like he might go up with Davis, but the Memphis forward relented at the last moment.

This is when things got touchy.

As Davis attempted to head back on defense, Aldama wrapped him up. He did so under the guise that Davis was not allowing him to inbound the ball.

Davis didn’t take kindly and shoved Aldama to the ground. As Davis walked to away to center court, Memphis guard Desmond Bane approached the big man and got chest to chest with Davis. Neither player backed down, and D’Angelo Russell got in between the two.

A bench-clearing meeting between both sides occurred after Bane inserted himself into the conflict, which started a back and forth between him and Davis. The players involved all needed to be separated. Davis and Aldama received technicals, which incensed Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, who also received a tech.

At the end of the half, Davis got his retribution … the legal way, though. As Bane cut down the lane and attempted a layup, Davis swatted the ball away and returned to sender. Bane was sent flying to the floor due to the power of the rejection.

The Lakers won 134-107 to move to 2-0 in West Group B standing in the NBA in-season tournament. The Grizzlies are 0-3.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis received a technical foul for pushing Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Taylor Jenkins takes on officials, again

Jenkins received a tech just days after he openly critiqued the officiating his team has received to start the season. The NBA fined him $25,000 as punishment.

“One of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen,” Jenkins said at the start of his two-minute rant on Friday. “Record it. I’m fine with it. F***ing atrocious. The interactions right now with the officials? Complete disrespect.”

Jenkins was well aware of the fact he was going to receive a fine from the league … and did not care. Openly supporting his players, which he also did after Aldama’s technical, is more important to Jenkins, he said.

“I know what’s coming,” Jenkins said after the Grizzlies’ 127-121 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. “It’s unbelievable, the looks on the [officials’] faces while I’m trying to engage in conversation to defend our guys that are busting their tail right now.”