50,000 people without power in Pierce County after outage
Widespread power outages were affecting thousands of people across Pierce County on Wednesday morning.
Tacoma Public Utility’s outage map showed almost 24,000 people without power. Areas without power include Tacoma, Ruston, University Place and part of Fircrest.
People lost power right before 11 a.m., according to the reported outages.
“Our crews are investigating the cause and working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” Tacoma Public Utility posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The utility did not give an estimated time for when power could be restored.
Residents west of the Narrows Bridge also were without power.
The Peninsula Light Co. outage map showed over 34,000 people were without power across its network.
Reported outages show they lost power around 11 a.m. too.
Shortly after, Peninsula Light Co. tweeted, “PenLight is experiencing a system wide transmission outage.”
Areas affected include those Gig Harbor, Fox Island, Purdy, Vaughn, Home, Lakebay, and Longbranch.
Pen Light has not provided an estimated time for power to be restored.
Check back for updates. This is a developing story.
Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Scott County, Mississippi today? We have what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leake Central High School at Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Forest, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant is ‘pushing every button possible’ to be ready for December return, coach says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Off to an NBA-worst 1-8 start, the Memphis Grizzlies sure could use Ja Morant in the lineup. They’ll have to wait until mid-December though.
That’s when the two-time All-Star guard’s 25-game suspension is set to end. Morant can’t be in the arena when the Grizzlies are playing games, but he’s around the team the rest of the time.
“He’s fully involved in practices, film sessions, individual workouts, team dinners, the social things that they’re doing in the hotel room after games,” coach Taylor Jenkins said before Sunday’s game against the Clippers.
Morant was punished by the league as the result of twice being filmed on social media displaying a gun. He was first suspended eight games in March after a video surfaced of him brandishing a gun at a strip club in Denver, and then was set down for 25 games to start this season after another video was recorded inside a car in May.
“He’s got a great positive attitude throughout this,” Jenkins said. “I know it can be frustrating for him, the team not having him around. We understand the circumstances.”
The soonest Morant is eligible to return is Dec. 19 at New Orleans.
“He’s pushing every button possible to get himself as prepared, but also help this team as best as he can through his brilliant IQ, his care factor, his voice, his presence, the spirit he brings,” Jenkins said. “It’s been awesome to see him take on, I don’t want to say a leadership role, but just his investment in the group has been awesome.”
However, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said that before the 24-year-old returns to action, he will be required to “formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.”
The details of such a program haven’t been specified.
Morant has been practicing with the team’s second and third units and has been “fully accepting of it,” said Jenkins, adding there’s been no discussion about whether Morant will start or come off the bench when he returns.
After back-to-back seasons of over 50 wins, the Grizzlies are struggling because of Morant’s absence as well as injuries to Derrick Rose and Xavier Tillman Sr. Big man Steven Adams is out for the season, too.
Meanwhile, Jenkins and Morant have been having a series of one-on-one discussions about basketball and life.
“Learned a lot from him,” the coach said. “He’s learned a lot from me as well.”
Game Thread: Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers. November 14, 2023.
Welcome to Denver Stiffs! We’re glad you’re here.
Denver Stiffs is a community where sports fans from all backgrounds gather to share their passion. We strive to create a fun and welcoming place for everyone to come fan with us. These guidelines help ensure that happens. Here’s the short version:
- Be respectful in your interactions with contributors and fellow fans.
- Don’t be a jerk, and don’t call other people jerks.
- We’ll remove anything we see that jeopardizes our communities.
- You can help with that. If you see something that doesn’t align with our guidelines, let us know. Flag any comments or usernames that violate our guidelines so our community managers can review them.
These rules extend to our communities everywhere: in our comments, on social media, and in real life.
We do not allow any of the following:
- Personal attacks: This includes name-calling, insults, threats, hurtful comments about someone’s appearance, voice, or style, and all other forms of attacks. We want our communities to be welcoming and fun. Personal attacks are the opposite of that.
- Attacks on staffers: It’s fine to critique a post, disagree with a take, or point out errors. We draw the line, however, at personal attacks (see above) about writers, editors, moderators, etc.
- Discriminatory or derogatory language: This includes racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, or other forms of discrimination.
- Harassment: This includes, but is not limited to, intimidation; stalking; unwanted photography; inappropriate physical contact; use of sexual or discriminatory imagery, comments, or jokes; and unwelcome sexual attention.
- Wishing harm on athletes: Don’t root for an injury, don’t root for harm to befall a coach or athlete. You can want someone to get fired or released, but please do not hope for bodily harm.
- Misinformation and disinformation: Sharing demonstrably false information about news or world events, beyond the scope of reasonable sports opinion or analysis, can be harmful to our communities. These comments will be removed and may result in a suspension or a ban.
- Illegal activity: Don’t promote, encourage, or make light of any kind of illegal activity, including DUIs, domestic violence, or sexual assault.
- NSFW images and comments: Keep it PG-13, or you will be removed. This includes language and images that are sexual, violent, or generally offensive in nature.
- Excessive profanity: Fans get worked up on game days, and we’re fans, too. We understand that. As a general rule, keep profanity to a minimum. Some communities prohibit profanity, so be sure to review guidelines for the individual communities you participate in.
- Multiple accounts and throwaway emails: These are a signal that you’re not interested in being a productive member of our communities, and we do not allow it.
- Trolling: We know it when we see it, and we’ll remove it. Don’t go to a rival team’s community for the sole purpose of riling up their fans, either. Moreover, you should never publish any private or personally identifiable information. Doxxing is strictly prohibited.
- The “first post” rule: If you break any of these guidelines with your very first post or interaction, it signals to our community managers you’re just here to be disruptive. Violators may be banned, blocked, or removed.
- Spam: We have a zero-tolerance policy on spam, which includes sharing links to illegal game streams or downloads. Spam will be deleted and spammers may be banned, blocked, or removed.
Anyone who doesn’t follow these rules when engaging in our communities will at best be removed from the conversation, and at worst will end up banned from that community. These decisions will be made at the discretion of our community managers and other Mile High Sports personnel. Community managers and moderators have final say on interpretation of violating our community guidelines, and on all decisions resulting in a warning, suspension, and/or ban.
If you see any of these things happening in our communities, please flag it and it will be reviewed. You can also reach out via our contact page.
