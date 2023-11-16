News
Dallas County father accused of abducting 10-year-old son, killing boy’s mother
WILMER, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday night for a 10-year-old who was abducted in the Dallas County city of Wilmer.
Investigators believe 10-year-old Ian Aguilar was abducted by his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday that Aguilar-Cano is a suspect in a homicide investigation.
Neighbors tell FOX 4 a relative found the boy’s mother dead inside a mobile home off of Interstate 45 in Wilmer on Tuesday afternoon.
Apparently, no one had heard from her since last Friday.
“It was initially reported as a welfare concern and after some investigation we found that a homicide had been committed. Immediately, our concern was for the 10-year-old boy and his safety,” said Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp.
By the time the police arrived, Ian Aguilar and Juan Aguilar-Cano were gone.
Aguilar-Cano’s tan 2007 Chevy Tahoe was also gone.
Wilmer Police requested an AMBER Alert believing that Ian is in grave danger.
The car was found in Houston on Wednesday morning, but there is no sign of the father and son.
“We appreciate all eyes and ears out there. Any information you have forward it to the Wilmer Police Department,” said Chief Kemp.
Police would only confirm the murder victim was a relative who had custody of the child.
A neighbor, who asked FOX 4 not to show her face or use her name, says it was the boy’s mom.
The neighbor says the mom lived in the mobile home on Oakdale Street along with the father and son.
She said she never heard any problems.
“No, never ever has the police shown up there, heard any fighting or screaming. We just thought they were a loving family,” the neighbor said.
CPS tells FOX 4 they do not have any history with the family.
The neighbor was home around 5 p.m. Tuesday, when the couple’s adult daughter showed up to the home and began breaking windows, trying to get in.
Once inside, the neighbor said she found her mom dead and no one else inside, sparking the AMBER Alert.
“She finally found a way inside the house and that’s when we started hearing screaming,” said the neighbor. “The cops came out crying, so it had to have been a really brutal murder.”
Dallas ISD confirmed to FOX 4 that Ian Aguilar is enrolled at Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy in Wilmer.
The homicide is the first in Wilmer in at least 12 years.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the murder investigation since Wilmer PD does not have any homicide detectives.
Anyone with information about Ian Aguilar or Juan Aguilar-Cano is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.
Power restored for thousands of Salt Lake Valley residents
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Thousands of homes and other buildings in the southern portion of the Salt Lake Valley lost power Tuesday evening, but the issue has since been fixed and electricity has been restored.
Rocky Mountain Power reported on its outage map that there were more than 15,000 customers without electricity as of 6 p.m. Most of the outages were clustered around South Jordan and Draper, with some more in the surrounding cities from West Jordan to Bluffdale.
Around 7 p.m., RMP said nearly all customers’ power was restored. By 8 p.m., the company said all power in the affected areas was restored.
“If your power is still out, check your breakers,” a tweet from RMP read.
The cause of the outages was the loss of a transmission line. Transmission lines feed into substations, which then feed into neighborhoods, according to an RMP spokesperson.
Time for US to counter the bully at 30,000 feet
China has conducted a jaw-dropping 180 intercepts against U.S. aircraft since the fall of 2021, according to the recently released Pentagon’s 2023 annual report on Chinese military power.
To protect the lives of U.S. service personnel and reaffirm their right to operate in international airspace, President Biden must confront President Xi on this issue during their tête-à-tête Wednesday on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Fransisco.
These incidents are not isolated high jinks by maverick Chinese pilots. Far from it. The People’s Liberation Army operates under the tight leash of the Chinese Communist Party. This behavior is part of a larger political-military effort to intimidate the United States and its allies from operating in the Western Pacific.
China’s aerial intercepts are notable not just for their frequency, but also their hair-raising nature. Late last month, a Chinese jet fighter buzzed within 10 feet of one of our B-52 bombers flying in international airspace over the South China Seas.
That is less than a car length from a midair collision, in pitch darkness no less. In response, Indo-Pacific Command issued a statement, noting the “unsafe and unprofessional” nature of the Chinese pilot.
If trespassers somehow managed to get that close to a B-52 parked on the tarmac, Air Force Security Forces would riddle them with lead. Yet when a supersonic Chinese jet screams within 10 feet of one of our lumbering bombers in international airspace, our military brass issues the PLA a polite scolding.
This is not the first time the Pentagon has publicly raised the issue of unsafe Chinese aerial behavior. On June 2, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gave a major speech in Singapore, noting that China “continues to conduct an alarming number of risky intercepts of U.S. and allied aircraft flying lawfully in international airspace.”
China’s bad behavior continues, so the secretary’s point evidently fell upon deaf ears. PLA buzzing continues against not only the United States, but its close allies as well. Two weeks ago, Chinese fighters fired flares right in the path of a Canadian helicopter operating in the South China Sea, forcing it to take evasive action.
The close encounters continue not only in the air, but also at sea.
Just last week, Chinese Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at Philippine Coast Guard vessels in the Spratley Islands, the latest of many coercive activities aimed at Manila. In fact, all this bullying continues even though China signed a detailed agreement with the U.S., way back in 2014, to avoid unsafe intercepts in the air and at sea.
China’s high-altitude antics are dangerous on several levels.
For starters, the intercepts put American and allied lives at risk. More broadly, they reinforce the image of weakness, feeding the narrative that President Biden is unwilling to protect American military personnel in harm’s way, whether they are flying routine missions over the Western Pacific or bunkered on Middle East bases.
This behavior also raises the odds of a midair collision involving U.S. and Chinese aircraft. This would spark a crisis in the blink of an eye, as happened in 2001, just four months into George W. Bush’s young presidency.
A Chinese J-8 fighter slammed into an EP-3 reconnaissance aircraft in international airspace, which forced the American plane to make an emergency landing on Hainan Island. China then detained 24 of our crew members for 11 days, releasing them only after the Bush administration issued a quasi-apology.
The stakes are higher now. China is much stronger militarily than it was in 2001, and the United States is currently straining to fund two wars overseas.
In October, the Pentagon released a lengthy scroll of photos and videos documenting dangerous Chinese intercepts. Shining the spotlight on bullying behavior is always a good step, but it is not enough. Biden must raise this issue with Xi in San Francisco.
If sweet reason and stern words fail to sway, the Biden administration should authorize F-35 fighter escorts of its unarmed reconnaissance planes until China gets the message – and backs off.
