‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
Central Perk was an iconic part of Friends. Now, after much-hyped pop-ups, the coffee shop is getting a permanent, real-world location in Boston, and it opened on Tuesday with a perfect tribute to late star Matthew Perry.
The original opening date was delayed following Perry’s death on Oct. 28, according to PEOPLE. But Central Perk’s time has come. It opened with a tribute to Perry’s Chandler Bing. All week, hot drinks come with a coffee sleeve that bears the Chandler quote, “Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”
Following the opening celebrations, Central Perk will have a variety of sleeves with quotes from the whole gang of friends.
The opening comes after years of pop-up Perks in New York and California, created by Warner Bros. Discovery as a way of promoting Friends streaming on Max. Central Perk is banking on that ongoing love of Friends, which has been proven by its popularity on Max, the buzz around the 2021 reunion special, and the outpouring of love for Perry following his death last month.
Central Perk was concocted with the help of restauranteur and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio, per the coffeehouse’s website. That site also offers fans not in the Boston area an opportunity to acquire Friends-themed goods like “How You Doin’?” and “Oh. My. Gawd!” coffee beans and pods. As you’d expect, there is a Disney World level of merch on offer. You can get Central Perk mugs, glasses, shirts, hats, stickers, notebooks, pens, and aprons. Though there’s no Dole Whip served in a plastic Duck Jr. cup, so it’s not quite a theme park yet.
There are also plans to extend store hours in the future, which will coincide with it offering beer, wine, and a “a creative twist on espresso martinis.”
Inside the brick-and-mortar location, a replica of the orange couch where the Friends crew often sat sits under a neon sign that reads, “The one with…” However, don’t expect Central Perk to look like you’re stepping into a ’90s coffee shop with people joking about this new-fangled cappuccino thing. “It’s not about creating a replica of it,” architect Glen Coben told PEOPLE, “it’s really looking at what it would look like today. It’s a modern interpretation of what a coffee shop or Central Perk would look like in 2024.”
See more images from inside Central Perk in Boston, including fun Friends Easter eggs, below.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Australian bowler delivers incredible feat to win cricket match | Cricket
Five runs to win with six balls to go – it seemed like a straightforward enough task for Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast’s premier league division three, but they hadn’t counted on Gareth Morgan and one of the most incredible and unlikely endings to a match in cricket history.
The Australian led his side to a highly improbable victory by taking six wickets in the final over, including that of a local sports reporter who had to cover the extraordinary feat.
The Mudgeeraba premier third grade team’s cricket captain brought himself on to bowl near the end of the clash against Surfers Paradise on Saturday. Surfers Paradise needed five runs to win, with six wickets in hand.
“I didn’t want to let the winning runs come off the younger bowlers because they had bowled so well and didn’t want them to be down on themselves for it, if it was to happen,” Morgan told the Gold Coast Bulletin.
“I knew I had a few overs spare up my sleeve, so I decided to bowl from that end and give one of our young quicks the other end.”
Although Surfers Paradise started the over in a good position at four for 174, they slumped spectacularly to be all out for 174, handing a miraculous four-run victory to Mudgeeraba. Morgan finished with figures of seven for 16.
The first batter to fall in the final over was local newspaper reporter Jake Garland, who was dismissed for 65. He said he started the over confident of victory.
“[Morgan] walked in, darted one but it was short enough for me to get plenty on it, middling it, flat and looked like it was sailing over the rope for six and the winning runs … for about half a second,” Garland wrote. “It went straight down deep mid-wicket’s throat.
“I couldn’t believe it, but I wasn’t too worried, with five wickets left.”
The second dismissal was again caught at mid-on, while Morgan’s hat-trick came via a sharp chance at short mid-wicket. His fourth, a catch to point.
By that time the game had swung towards Mudgeeraba, and Surfers Paradise needed five runs with just two wickets in hand. Morgan said he had to keep the team focused.
“All the players were jumping around celebrating and I just said to them that we are still one hit away from losing this,” he said.
In the end, Morgan did it himself. The fifth and sixth wickets were both bowled.
“It is funny, the umpire said to me at the start of the over that I needed to take a hat-trick or something to win the game,” the victorious captain said. “When it happened he just sort of looked at me.”
Garland said the collapse left his side in disbelief but the reporter was diplomatic in defeat.
“Gareth Morgan just claimed a quadruple hat-trick,” he said. “Take a bow captain Morgan.”
Morgan also top scored for Mudgeeraba, with 39 off 38 deliveries.
LOSC’s Leny Yoro on the fast track
LOSC have the third-tightest defence in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, thanks in part to young gun Leny Yoro, who at just 18 years of age has established himself as an indisputable starter in the centre of defence.
The young defender started the season on the bench, but since the match at Lorient on 27 August (Round 3), he has not been out of Paulo Fonseca’s starting XI in the league. Impressively calm, the native of Saint-Maurice in the Paris region is a pillar of defensive solidity for the northern club, who have conceded only 11 goals in their first 12 matches this season.
In terms of total minutes played in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, the player who turned 18 on Monday is Lille’s fourth most-used outfield player (868 minutes) after Benjamin André (1,080), Ismaily (984) and Jonathan David (910).
His emergence has relegated 2018 world champion Samuel Umtiti to the bench, and his partnership with Alexsandro since the match at Le Havre (1 October) has made theirs the most effective central defensive pairing in the league during this period – just behind OGC Nice, who boast the league’s best defence (four goals conceded).
Fonseca: ‘He has a great future ahead of him’
In the six Ligue 1 Uber Eats matches since Paulo Fonseca installed this duo, his team have conceded just two goals: against Lens on October 8 (Round 8) and against Toulouse last Sunday (Round 12).
“He’s a very mature player and I think he has a great future ahead of him,” commented Fonseca on 16 September, following a 2-2 draw with Rennes in which his defender scored.
LOSC’s youth academy supremo Jean-Michel Vandamme is on the same page but isn’t about to encourage any laurel-resting.
“He’s got a good sense of movement and good timing, but when it comes to defensive aerial play, as he’s more on his back foot, I think he still needs to improve,” said the man who turned out in midfield for LOSC back in the late 70s. “He still needs to work on his strength.”
‘Accelerated learning curve’
The former LOSC – and Lens! – assistant coach is keeping a close eye on Yoro, who joined the club at the age of ten and has spent his entire time with Les Dogues. Vandamme is only half-surprised by the progress made by the player, who is only in his second season with the professionals.
“He’s had an accelerated learning curve because he only spent two years at the youth academy,” he explained. “Leny is a quick learner. He wants to excel and has a real interest in analysing different situations and understanding them, while putting himself under controlled pressure. The coach has an extremely precise and rigorous game plan, in which talent is important but respect for instructions is just as important. When the coach and staff give him advice, he listens, absorbs and applies it. The same is true when he receives advice from his team-mates.”
Another U21 call-up
Rémy Cabella, who at 33 is one of the most experienced players in the LOSC squad, joins in the praise: “At Marseille, I knew Boubacar Kamara, at Saint-Étienne, William Saliba and Wesley Fofana, and now there’s Leny Yoro. He has all the qualities and potential to do something huge. He’s very humble and that’s another of his strengths.”
For Sunday’s meeting with Toulouse, Paulo Fonseca once again started his young star in the centre of defence. Yoro once again showed his solidity, but also his ability to score, getting Les Dogues‘ only goal of the game. He turned in another good performance in the 1-1 UEFA Europa League draw in Bratislava on Thursday, where his being subbed off weakened Lille’s defence.
“Sometimes I forget that he’s only 17,” remarked the LOSC coach last week. France U21 coach Thierry Henry, meanwhile, has not forgotten, giving Yoro the call-up for the for the third time in a row.
>> ONE TO WATCH: Warren Zaïre-Emery’s brilliance lost on no-one
Vatican reaffirms ‘grave sin’ of Freemasonry, says Catholics cannot join the world’s largest secret society
The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s teachings that laity or clerics participating in Freemasonry are in “a state of grave sin.”
The DDF released the Nov. 13 document to the public with the signatures of Pope Francis and the DDF Prefect Cardinal Victor Fernández, urging the faithful not to participate in or affiliate with Freemasonry groups.
“On the doctrinal level, it should be remembered that active membership in Freemasonry by a member of the faithful is forbidden because of the irreconcilability between Catholic doctrine and Freemasonry,” the document reads, citing the 1983 “Declaration on Masonic Associations” by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who would go on to become Pope Benedict XVI.
UK INFANT BAPTIZED BEFORE BEING FORCED OFF LIFE SUPPORT, FATHER SAYS ‘THE DEVIL’ WAS IN THE COURTROOM
“Therefore, those who are formally and knowingly enrolled in Masonic Lodges and have embraced Masonic principles fall under the provisions in the above-mentioned Declaration. These measures also apply to any clerics enrolled in Freemasonry,” the document continues.
The clarification was requested by Bishop Julito Cortes of the Philippines, who raised concerns about growing interest in the secret society in his country.
Freemasonry, the world’s largest secret society with millions of members scattered across almost every country in the world, established its first Grand Lodge in England in 1717.
The society swears oaths of secrecy, fellowship and fraternity among members and has accumulated a vast catalog of rituals, ceremonial attire and secret signals between masons. These aesthetic affectations often use Christian imagery despite being used for non-Christian rituals.
CATHOLIC PRIESTS IDENTIFYING AS ‘LIBERAL’ OR ‘PROGRESSIVE’ HAVE ‘ALL BUT VANISHED’ FROM SEMINARIES: STUDY
Freemasons are usually expected to profess belief in a “supreme being” but are not obligated to believe in any specific deity.
Members of the Catholic Church are not allowed to join or affiliate with Freemasonry groups due to the organizations’ deistic, non-Christian teachings about divinity.
Additionally, the secretive and ritualistic nature of Freemason lodges has often led to accusations from Catholic leaders of idolatry and clandestine opposition to Christianity.
POPE FRANCIS REAFFIRMS PRIESTHOOD IS ‘RESERVED FOR MEN,’ CANNOT BE CHANGED TO INCLUDE WOMEN
However, Freemason associations are far from uniform, and Masonic culture differs greatly between different rites, sects, lodges and national bodies of Freemasonry. The Catholic Church has fought most aggressively with Masonic bodies in continental Europe, which boasts a more ideological tone.
Freemasonry in the U.S. and the U.K., while still linked to overseas lodges, is reportedly more socially and professionally focused.
Freemasonry was rendered an excommunicable offense in 1738 by Pope Clement XII, who called the secret society “depraved and perverted.”
The 1983 document by then-Cardinal Ratzinger cited in the Vatican’s latest document states that the “negative judgment in regard to Masonic association remains unchanged since their principles have always been considered irreconcilable with the doctrine of the Church and therefore membership in them remains forbidden.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The 1983 document adds, “The faithful who enroll in Masonic associations are in a state of grave sin and may not receive Holy Communion.”
The Vatican recommended a pastoral approach to the issue of Freemasonry in the Philippines, suggesting national bishops push for greater catechesis on the subject among the laity.
“On the pastoral level, the Dicastery proposes that the Philippine Bishops conduct catechesis accessible to the people and in all parishes regarding the reasons for the irreconcilability between the Catholic Faith and Freemasonry.”
It is debated whether joining a Freemasonic lodge incurs an automatic excommunication from the Catholic Church under Canon Law.
