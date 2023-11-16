Hungary Switzerland Xhaka Record | Sports

An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday night for a 10-year-old who was abducted in the Dallas County city of Wilmer.

Investigators believe 10-year-old Ian Aguilar was abducted by his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday that Aguilar-Cano is a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Neighbors tell FOX 4 a relative found the boy’s mother dead inside a mobile home off of Interstate 45 in Wilmer on Tuesday afternoon.

Apparently, no one had heard from her since last Friday.

“It was initially reported as a welfare concern and after some investigation we found that a homicide had been committed. Immediately, our concern was for the 10-year-old boy and his safety,” said Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp.

By the time the police arrived, Ian Aguilar and Juan Aguilar-Cano were gone.

Aguilar-Cano’s tan 2007 Chevy Tahoe was also gone.

Wilmer Police requested an AMBER Alert believing that Ian is in grave danger.

The car was found in Houston on Wednesday morning, but there is no sign of the father and son.

“We appreciate all eyes and ears out there. Any information you have forward it to the Wilmer Police Department,” said Chief Kemp.

Police would only confirm the murder victim was a relative who had custody of the child.

A neighbor, who asked FOX 4 not to show her face or use her name, says it was the boy’s mom.

The neighbor says the mom lived in the mobile home on Oakdale Street along with the father and son.

She said she never heard any problems.

“No, never ever has the police shown up there, heard any fighting or screaming. We just thought they were a loving family,” the neighbor said.

CPS tells FOX 4 they do not have any history with the family.

The neighbor was home around 5 p.m. Tuesday, when the couple’s adult daughter showed up to the home and began breaking windows, trying to get in.

Once inside, the neighbor said she found her mom dead and no one else inside, sparking the AMBER Alert.

“She finally found a way inside the house and that’s when we started hearing screaming,” said the neighbor. “The cops came out crying, so it had to have been a really brutal murder.”

Dallas ISD confirmed to FOX 4 that Ian Aguilar is enrolled at Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy in Wilmer.

The homicide is the first in Wilmer in at least 12 years.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the murder investigation since Wilmer PD does not have any homicide detectives.

Anyone with information about Ian Aguilar or Juan Aguilar-Cano is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.