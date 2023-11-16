News
Indian football team schedule, watch live streaming and telecast
The Indian men’s football team will compete against Asian champions Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan in Group A of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers starting from Thursday.
The top two teams from the group will qualify for the third qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America and earn a direct entry in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia.
The Indian football team’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers will be available on live streaming and telecast in India.
The second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers features 36 football teams divided into nine groups of four. The teams will play each other in a home-away round-robin format.
India, 102nd in FIFA rankings, is the second-best team in Group A behind world No. 61 Qatar. The two teams will lock horns on November 21 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
India, led by talismanic Sunil Chhetri, will open their campaign with an away tie against world No. 136 Kuwait on Thursday. India’s final Group A match will be against Qatar on June 11 next year. India will play both of their matches against world No. 154 Afghanistan in March.
While the Indian men’s football team has made four appearances at the Olympic Games, it has never qualified for the main draw of the FIFA World Cup.
India have also featured in the AFC Asian Cup four times — 1964, 1984, 2011 and 2019 — and qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup scheduled in Qatar. India’s best finish in the continental event came in 1964 when they finished runners-up behind Israel.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers football live in India
Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers will be on SonyLiv. The football matches will also be telecast live on the Sony Ten Sports 2 TV channel in India.
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Indian football squad
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers schedule: Indian football team’s second round matches
As per Indian Standard Time (IST)
News
Mick Jagger: I saw this image of a tongue of Goddess Kali, it became the Rolling Stones logo | World News
Back in Kolkata after a decade, the iconic frontman of the British rock act The Rolling Stones talks exclusively to TOI about everything from drawing inspiration from an image of Goddess Kali to how, at 80, he manages to still sound like the Jagger of old in the band’s new album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’.
Is it true that the tongue on The Stones’ logo was inspired by an image of Kali?
My brother was an early traveller to India. He would give me some books to read. In 1969, I was looking for an image that would be an eye-grabbing thing, and I saw this image of a disembodied tongue of Kali. I thought it would be an inspiration. Then, designer John Pasche created this modernistic version of the tongue logo.
So, it took you so many years to see the idol that inspired the iconic logo…
Yes. It was a coincidence since I didn’t know that I would be seeing it when I came to Kolkata. I have one or two friends here who told me where to go. It was very noisy, of course. There were so many fireworks. I have never been to India on Diwali. The lights were fantastic – some were very modernistic, some old-fashioned. It was a great mixture.
In ‘Bite My Head Off’, you collaborated with Paul McCartney (of The Beatles). Both of you are so energetic and different from many older artists, who often change their performance style with age…
Yes, you could become more introspective, romantic, easy to listen to and do more ballads. But I never felt the need to do that. I like to sing ballads. There are three ballads in this album. Ever since 1964, we have been doing ballads. But I always like to do high-energy things.
How do you counter aging?
By making an album that doesn’t make you sound like you are 80!
How challenging is it to release an album that appeals to the generation of true-blue rock ‘n’ roll fans as well as millennials?
You don’t want to disappoint all those who have liked you for a long time. By using a producer like Andrew Watt and the way we mixed it, the soundscape seems like the record was made six months ago. If you place this record next to one done 20-30 years ago, the band is still the same. But the sonic landscape is totally different. Some of the songs are traditional. You have a rock song like ‘Angry’. It is a song that The Rolling Stones fans can relate to. The Rolling Stones has never been a band that has been stuck in one groove. We have always done ballads, rock songs and blues. I don’t think people are surprised if we do something slightly different. They don’t want a whole album of ‘different-different’, though personally, I wouldn’t mind that.
How was your experience of recording ‘Sound of Heaven’ with Lady Gaga?
I didn’t plan it as a duet with her. We were both working in the same studio in Los Angeles. We had worked earlier before on stage and knew each other. She came into the room to see what was going on. She started to sing with me. It was all very impromptu. Then I gave her the iPad with the lyrics on. She started singing the lyrics. We did that tape. We came back the next day and did some more. It was great fun working with her. She is a very capable singer. I didn’t know she would sing that song like that. It is not easy for her. There are some very high notes. But she did an amazing job.
The Rolling Stones logo appeared on FC Barcelona jerseys at an El Clasico. Does Rolling Stones have such plans with BCCI or any IPL teams?
When I arrived, I thought England might be in one of the semifinals. But I have been in India for a couple of weeks, and I knew that was not going to happen immediately. We don’t have any relationship with any IPL team, (although) I watch IPL.
You recently posted a photograph with Martin Scorsese, who is a huge Satyajit Ray admirer. Have you watched any Ray film?
I watched his films when I was young. I was a film buff in my 20s. It is that time when one is trying to absorb everything. I watched early Roman Polanski films. Ray was the one who was the most impressive.
How has Kolkata changed in your eyes since your last trip?
I was (last) in Kolkata some 10-12 years ago. I was travelling in India then, and I spent a week here. There is more pollution now. I don’t want to be negative. Every city suffers from this problem. Visually, Kolkata looks much more developed. I am sure the heartbeat of the city remains the same.
News
South Africa vs Australia: Which team will play India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final? Watch Greenstone Lobo’s prediction | Cricket
While India has reached the final of the ICC World Cup by beating New Zealand, the other finalist will be decided in the South Africa vs Australia match on November 16. Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo has made pretty accurate predictions for the World Cup matches till now, and in this video he picks the team that is likely to emerge the winner and reach the final of the World Cup.
News
Australian bowler takes six wickets in six balls to win cricket match with incredible feat
A hat-trick is already a rare enough feat in cricket, but six wickets in six deliveries is unheard of. It is so infrequent that there is not an official term for it. But Gareth Morgan led his side to an incredible comeback victory in the Gold Coast’s premier division three, with the momentous achievement.
A double hat-trick is often considered four wickets in four balls, so six in six could be considered a quadruple hat-trick, either way, it is without precedent.
There were five runs to win with six balls and six wickets in hand remaining when the Mudgeeraba third grade captain brought himself on to bowl towards the end of a clash against Surfers Paradise on Saturday.
Morgan stepped up and took a six-wicket maiden, including five golden ducks. The first one was to dismiss Jake Garland, who had – until that point – notched up 65 runs from 60. That wicket sparked a bizarre series of events.
The next three were caught, at mid-on, mid-wicket, and point respectively, with the final two bowled, to give Morgan incredible figures of seven for just 16 runs.
“I didn’t want to let the winning runs come off the younger bowlers because they had bowled so well and didn’t want them to be down on themselves for it, if it was to happen,” Morgan told the Gold Coast Bulletin.
“I knew I had a few overs spare up my sleeve, so I decided to bowl from that end and give one of our young quicks the other end.”
Morgan added: “It is funny, the umpire said to me at the start of the over that I needed to take a hat-trick or something to win the game.
“When it happened he just sort of looked at me.”
Having taken the first four, Surfers Paradise still needed just five runs with two wickets in hand, but Morgan, as captain led from the front, calmed his side down, and claimed the next two.
Earlier in the match, Morgan had top-scored with 39 from 38 deliveries.
It is not the first time, Morgan has achieved a similar feat, however. His father Huw wrote on the club’s Facebook page saying: “A proud father here. Gareth won’t tell you, but as a young bloke, he once took five wickets in an over! He didn’t get six, because there was only five wickets left at the start of the over.”
In professional cricket the most wickets taken in a single over was five, and it has happened on just three occasions. Neil Wagner for Otago in 2011, Abhimanyu Mithun playing for Karnataka in 2019, and Al-Amin Hossain for a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in 2013.
Indian football team schedule, watch live streaming and telecast
Mick Jagger: I saw this image of a tongue of Goddess Kali, it became the Rolling Stones logo | World News
South Africa vs Australia: Which team will play India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final? Watch Greenstone Lobo’s prediction | Cricket
Australian bowler takes six wickets in six balls to win cricket match with incredible feat
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Australian bowler delivers incredible feat to win cricket match | Cricket
LOSC’s Leny Yoro on the fast track
Vatican reaffirms ‘grave sin’ of Freemasonry, says Catholics cannot join the world’s largest secret society
Reporters harassed outside Xi’s hotel at APEC forum
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
Indian football team schedule, watch live streaming and telecast
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Mick Jagger: I saw this image of a tongue of Goddess Kali, it became the Rolling Stones logo | World News
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
South Africa vs Australia: Which team will play India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final? Watch Greenstone Lobo’s prediction | Cricket
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Australian bowler takes six wickets in six balls to win cricket match with incredible feat
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Australian bowler delivers incredible feat to win cricket match | Cricket
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
LOSC’s Leny Yoro on the fast track
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Vatican reaffirms ‘grave sin’ of Freemasonry, says Catholics cannot join the world’s largest secret society
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Reporters harassed outside Xi’s hotel at APEC forum
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News6 days ago
‘How could something as simple as picking up a phone be the cause of my daughter’s death?’
-
News7 days ago
How Marines became known as ‘Jarheads’
-
News7 days ago
‘We were told the vaccine was safe
-
News6 days ago
High Schooler Tags Enormous East-Texas Buck That Should Set a New State Record
-
News5 hours ago
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
-
News7 days ago
Wins in local races will disrupt Michigan and Pennsylvania Democrats’ hold on legislative chambers
-
News7 days ago
Shocking study finds exposure to one seasonal factor is comparable to smoking a whopping seven cigarettes a day
-
News7 days ago
India bars protests that support the Palestinians. Analysts say a pro-Israel shift helps at home