Reporters harassed outside Xi’s hotel at APEC forum
San Francisco, Nov. 13 (CNA) Taiwanese reporters were harassed Monday in San Francisco while trying to film the St. Regis Hotel where Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) will be staying while the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is being held.
The reporters were filming the building’s exterior when they were confronted by a Mandarin-speaking man with a Chinese accent, who asked them not to film a portion of the driveway blocked off by a makeshift structure covered in white cloth.
Vehicles with covered license plates could be seen leaving from the driveway.
The structure, the man said, was “his property,” and he asked Taiwanese reporters to delete any photos and footage they had taken of it.
An altercation ensued, and the man went on to say, “We booked the entire hotel. It is our property now. I have the right to ask you not to film.”
He also warned the journalists not to enter the lobby or it would be “embarrassing” for them.
When asked to identify himself, however, the man declined to answer and stressed that his face “must not be shown.”
Some Chinese reporters staying at the Hyatt Regency diagonally across the street were also stopped from filming and left.
Security measures at the St. Regis, which U.S. media said has been booked out by China for the APEC summit, have been bolstered recently, with second floor window panes covered in frosted film and barricades set up around sidewalks adjacent to the hotel’s parking lot.
Xi will be in San Francisco from Tuesday to Friday to attend the APEC summit, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. He is scheduled to meet Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit.
Though Xi was not yet in San Francisco on Monday, there were a few protesters seen outside the St. Regis.
One woman held up a placard that read: “Xi Jin Ping, give me back my father, my property, my family, my justice, my human rights.”
Her father, the woman said, had been imprisoned in China for six years.
Another man standing on the sidewalk outside the hotel held up a placard that read: “China has concentration camps.”
Security has also been stepped up near the Fairmont San Francisco, where U.S. President Joe Biden will stay, with barricades being erected in the area.
Hungary Switzerland Xhaka Record | Sports
Dallas County father accused of abducting 10-year-old son, killing boy’s mother
WILMER, Texas – An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday night for a 10-year-old who was abducted in the Dallas County city of Wilmer.
Investigators believe 10-year-old Ian Aguilar was abducted by his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said on Wednesday that Aguilar-Cano is a suspect in a homicide investigation.
Neighbors tell FOX 4 a relative found the boy’s mother dead inside a mobile home off of Interstate 45 in Wilmer on Tuesday afternoon.
Apparently, no one had heard from her since last Friday.
“It was initially reported as a welfare concern and after some investigation we found that a homicide had been committed. Immediately, our concern was for the 10-year-old boy and his safety,” said Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp.
By the time the police arrived, Ian Aguilar and Juan Aguilar-Cano were gone.
Aguilar-Cano’s tan 2007 Chevy Tahoe was also gone.
Wilmer Police requested an AMBER Alert believing that Ian is in grave danger.
The car was found in Houston on Wednesday morning, but there is no sign of the father and son.
“We appreciate all eyes and ears out there. Any information you have forward it to the Wilmer Police Department,” said Chief Kemp.
Police would only confirm the murder victim was a relative who had custody of the child.
A neighbor, who asked FOX 4 not to show her face or use her name, says it was the boy’s mom.
The neighbor says the mom lived in the mobile home on Oakdale Street along with the father and son.
She said she never heard any problems.
“No, never ever has the police shown up there, heard any fighting or screaming. We just thought they were a loving family,” the neighbor said.
CPS tells FOX 4 they do not have any history with the family.
The neighbor was home around 5 p.m. Tuesday, when the couple’s adult daughter showed up to the home and began breaking windows, trying to get in.
Once inside, the neighbor said she found her mom dead and no one else inside, sparking the AMBER Alert.
“She finally found a way inside the house and that’s when we started hearing screaming,” said the neighbor. “The cops came out crying, so it had to have been a really brutal murder.”
Dallas ISD confirmed to FOX 4 that Ian Aguilar is enrolled at Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy in Wilmer.
The homicide is the first in Wilmer in at least 12 years.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the murder investigation since Wilmer PD does not have any homicide detectives.
Anyone with information about Ian Aguilar or Juan Aguilar-Cano is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for updates.
Power restored for thousands of Salt Lake Valley residents
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Thousands of homes and other buildings in the southern portion of the Salt Lake Valley lost power Tuesday evening, but the issue has since been fixed and electricity has been restored.
Rocky Mountain Power reported on its outage map that there were more than 15,000 customers without electricity as of 6 p.m. Most of the outages were clustered around South Jordan and Draper, with some more in the surrounding cities from West Jordan to Bluffdale.
Around 7 p.m., RMP said nearly all customers’ power was restored. By 8 p.m., the company said all power in the affected areas was restored.
“If your power is still out, check your breakers,” a tweet from RMP read.
The cause of the outages was the loss of a transmission line. Transmission lines feed into substations, which then feed into neighborhoods, according to an RMP spokesperson.
