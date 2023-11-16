Connect with us

News

South Africa vs Australia: Which team will play India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final? Watch Greenstone Lobo’s prediction | Cricket

Published

38 seconds ago

on

By

South Africa vs Australia: Which team will play India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final? Watch Greenstone Lobo’s prediction | Cricket

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Nov 15, 2023, 10:31PM ISTSource: TOI.in

While India has reached the final of the ICC World Cup by beating New Zealand, the other finalist will be decided in the South Africa vs Australia match on November 16. Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo has made pretty accurate predictions for the World Cup matches till now, and in this video he picks the team that is likely to emerge the winner and reach the final of the World Cup.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Australian bowler takes six wickets in six balls to win cricket match with incredible feat

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 16, 2023

By

Australian bowler takes six wickets in six balls to win cricket match with incredible feat

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

A hat-trick is already a rare enough feat in cricket, but six wickets in six deliveries is unheard of. It is so infrequent that there is not an official term for it. But Gareth Morgan led his side to an incredible comeback victory in the Gold Coast’s premier division three, with the momentous achievement.

A double hat-trick is often considered four wickets in four balls, so six in six could be considered a quadruple hat-trick, either way, it is without precedent.

There were five runs to win with six balls and six wickets in hand remaining when the Mudgeeraba third grade captain brought himself on to bowl towards the end of a clash against Surfers Paradise on Saturday.

Morgan stepped up and took a six-wicket maiden, including five golden ducks. The first one was to dismiss Jake Garland, who had – until that point – notched up 65 runs from 60. That wicket sparked a bizarre series of events.

The next three were caught, at mid-on, mid-wicket, and point respectively, with the final two bowled, to give Morgan incredible figures of seven for just 16 runs.

“I didn’t want to let the winning runs come off the younger bowlers because they had bowled so well and didn’t want them to be down on themselves for it, if it was to happen,” Morgan told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“I knew I had a few overs spare up my sleeve, so I decided to bowl from that end and give one of our young quicks the other end.”

Morgan added: “It is funny, the umpire said to me at the start of the over that I needed to take a hat-trick or something to win the game.

“When it happened he just sort of looked at me.”

Having taken the first four, Surfers Paradise still needed just five runs with two wickets in hand, but Morgan, as captain led from the front, calmed his side down, and claimed the next two.

Earlier in the match, Morgan had top-scored with 39 from 38 deliveries.

It is not the first time, Morgan has achieved a similar feat, however. His father Huw wrote on the club’s Facebook page saying: “A proud father here. Gareth won’t tell you, but as a young bloke, he once took five wickets in an over! He didn’t get six, because there was only five wickets left at the start of the over.”

In professional cricket the most wickets taken in a single over was five, and it has happened on just three occasions. Neil Wagner for Otago in 2011, Abhimanyu Mithun playing for Karnataka in 2019, and Al-Amin Hossain for a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in 2013.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 16, 2023

By

Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

There has been a suggestion the pendulum is swinging the way of Zverev and yet he isn’t producing the goods in the big moments.

At 15-30 he is well in the rally but can’t find the island with the smart idea to deploy a drop shot.

It must be catching as Medvedev follows up with a drop shot into the net to cough up break point, only for Sascha to drag a make-able backhand into the tramlines.

The German then slaps a timid forehand into the net to give Medvedev breathing space from deuce and the Russian scampers to safety with a scorching backhand down the line.

The No.7 seed probably feels he should have been serving for the set now, but instead he’s serving to stay in the match.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 16, 2023

By

'Friends' coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Central Perk was an iconic part of Friends. Now, after much-hyped pop-ups, the coffee shop is getting a permanent, real-world location in Boston, and it opened on Tuesday with a perfect tribute to late star Matthew Perry.


The original opening date was delayed following Perry’s death on Oct. 28, according to PEOPLE. But Central Perk’s time has come. It opened with a tribute to Perry’s Chandler Bing. All week, hot drinks come with a coffee sleeve that bears the Chandler quote, “Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”


Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’.
NBCU Photo Bank

Following the opening celebrations, Central Perk will have a variety of sleeves with quotes from the whole gang of friends.


The opening comes after years of pop-up Perks in New York and California, created by Warner Bros. Discovery as a way of promoting Friends streaming on Max. Central Perk is banking on that ongoing love of Friends, which has been proven by its popularity on Max, the buzz around the 2021 reunion special, and the outpouring of love for Perry following his death last month.


Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk was concocted with the help of restauranteur and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio, per the coffeehouse’s website. That site also offers fans not in the Boston area an opportunity to acquire Friends-themed goods like “How You Doin’?” and “Oh. My. Gawd!” coffee beans and pods. As you’d expect, there is a Disney World level of merch on offer. You can get Central Perk mugs, glasses, shirts, hats, stickers, notebooks, pens, and aprons. Though there’s no Dole Whip served in a plastic Duck Jr. cup, so it’s not quite a theme park yet.


There are also plans to extend store hours in the future, which will coincide with it offering beer, wine, and a “a creative twist on espresso martinis.”


Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Inside the brick-and-mortar location, a replica of the orange couch where the Friends crew often sat sits under a neon sign that reads, “The one with…” However, don’t expect Central Perk to look like you’re stepping into a ’90s coffee shop with people joking about this new-fangled cappuccino thing. “It’s not about creating a replica of it,” architect Glen Coben told PEOPLE, “it’s really looking at what it would look like today. It’s a modern interpretation of what a coffee shop or Central Perk would look like in 2024.”


See more images from inside Central Perk in Boston, including fun Friends Easter eggs, below.


Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.
Brian Nevins

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly‘s free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.


Related content



Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

South Africa vs Australia: Which team will play India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final? Watch Greenstone Lobo’s prediction | Cricket South Africa vs Australia: Which team will play India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final? Watch Greenstone Lobo’s prediction | Cricket
News39 seconds ago

South Africa vs Australia: Which team will play India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final? Watch Greenstone Lobo’s prediction | Cricket

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Australian bowler takes six wickets in six balls to win cricket match with incredible feat Australian bowler takes six wickets in six balls to win cricket match with incredible feat
News1 hour ago

Australian bowler takes six wickets in six balls to win cricket match with incredible feat

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
News3 hours ago

Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
'Friends' coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute 'Friends' coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
News4 hours ago

‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
News5 hours ago

‘I couldn’t believe it’: Australian bowler delivers incredible feat to win cricket match | Cricket

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
LOSC's Leny Yoro on the fast track LOSC's Leny Yoro on the fast track
News6 hours ago

LOSC’s Leny Yoro on the fast track

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Freemasonry sitting in a row Freemasonry sitting in a row
News7 hours ago

Vatican reaffirms ‘grave sin’ of Freemasonry, says Catholics cannot join the world’s largest secret society

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Reporters harassed outside Xi's hotel at APEC forum Reporters harassed outside Xi's hotel at APEC forum
News8 hours ago

Reporters harassed outside Xi’s hotel at APEC forum

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Hungary Switzerland Xhaka Record | Sports Hungary Switzerland Xhaka Record | Sports
News9 hours ago

Hungary Switzerland Xhaka Record | Sports

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Dallas County father accused of abducting 10-year-old son, killing boy’s mother Dallas County father accused of abducting 10-year-old son, killing boy’s mother
News10 hours ago

Dallas County father accused of abducting 10-year-old son, killing boy’s mother

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending