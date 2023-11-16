Zimbabwean official calls for joint efforts in bridging Africa’s digital gap-Xinhua

Is it true that the

tongue

on The Stones’ logo was inspired by an image of Kali?

So, it took you so many years to see the idol that inspired the iconic logo…

In ‘Bite My Head Off’, you collaborated with Paul McCartney (of The Beatles). Both of you are so energetic and different from many older artists, who often change their performance style with age…

How do you counter aging?

The name’s Jagger, Mick Jagger – he of the inimitable ‘Jagger Swagger’, ageless appeal, and longevity as a rockstar matched only by the laugh lines on his still mischief-laden face.Back in Kolkata after a decade, the iconic frontman of the British rock act The Rolling Stones talks exclusively to TOI about everything from drawing inspiration from an image of Goddess Kali to how, at 80, he manages to still sound like the Jagger of old in the band’s new album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’.My brother was an early traveller to India. He would give me some books to read. In 1969, I was looking for an image that would be an eye-grabbing thing, and I saw this image of a disembodied tongue of Kali. I thought it would be an inspiration. Then, designer John Pasche created this modernistic version of the tongue logo.Yes. It was a coincidence since I didn’t know that I would be seeing it when I came to Kolkata. I have one or two friends here who told me where to go. It was very noisy, of course. There were so many fireworks. I have never been to India on Diwali. The lights were fantastic – some were very modernistic, some old-fashioned. It was a great mixture.Yes, you could become more introspective, romantic, easy to listen to and do more ballads. But I never felt the need to do that. I like to sing ballads. There are three ballads in this album. Ever since 1964, we have been doing ballads. But I always like to do high-energy things.By making an album that doesn’t make you sound like you are 80!

How challenging is it to release an album that appeals to the generation of true-blue rock ‘n’ roll fans as well as millennials?

You don’t want to disappoint all those who have liked you for a long time. By using a producer like Andrew Watt and the way we mixed it, the soundscape seems like the record was made six months ago. If you place this record next to one done 20-30 years ago, the band is still the same. But the sonic landscape is totally different. Some of the songs are traditional. You have a rock song like ‘Angry’. It is a song that The Rolling Stones fans can relate to. The Rolling Stones has never been a band that has been stuck in one groove. We have always done ballads, rock songs and blues. I don’t think people are surprised if we do something slightly different. They don’t want a whole album of ‘different-different’, though personally, I wouldn’t mind that.

How was your experience of recording ‘Sound of Heaven’ with Lady Gaga?

I didn’t plan it as a duet with her. We were both working in the same studio in Los Angeles. We had worked earlier before on stage and knew each other. She came into the room to see what was going on. She started to sing with me. It was all very impromptu. Then I gave her the iPad with the lyrics on. She started singing the lyrics. We did that tape. We came back the next day and did some more. It was great fun working with her. She is a very capable singer. I didn’t know she would sing that song like that. It is not easy for her. There are some very high notes. But she did an amazing job.

The Rolling Stones logo appeared on FC Barcelona jerseys at an El Clasico. Does Rolling Stones have such plans with BCCI or any IPL teams?

When I arrived, I thought England might be in one of the semifinals. But I have been in India for a couple of weeks, and I knew that was not going to happen immediately. We don’t have any relationship with any IPL team, (although) I watch IPL.

You recently posted a photograph with Martin Scorsese, who is a huge Satyajit Ray admirer. Have you watched any Ray film?

I watched his films when I was young. I was a film buff in my 20s. It is that time when one is trying to absorb everything. I watched early Roman Polanski films. Ray was the one who was the most impressive.

How has Kolkata changed in your eyes since your last trip?

I was (last) in Kolkata some 10-12 years ago. I was travelling in India then, and I spent a week here. There is more pollution now. I don’t want to be negative. Every city suffers from this problem. Visually, Kolkata looks much more developed. I am sure the heartbeat of the city remains the same.