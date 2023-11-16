News
Zimbabwean official calls for joint efforts in bridging Africa’s digital gap-Xinhua
Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera addresses the launch ceremony of the Seeds for the Future program in Harare, Zimbabwe, Oct. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)
Africa should collectively invest in innovation hubs where countries pull resources together and leverage their strengths towards the benefit of the continent, said Zimbabwe’s Information Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera.
by Tafara Mugwara
CAPE TOWN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) — African countries have been urged to work collectively to build future-proof digital infrastructure to bridge the connectivity gap on the continent.
Collective efforts on the continental scale will accelerate Africa’s digital transformation, said Zimbabwe’s Information Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Tatenda Mavetera, on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.
“There is more collaboration which is needed in terms of finding out what skill set each country has, what policies they have put in place, and how they have managed to enhance their infrastructure,” Mavetera said in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.
University students attend an ICT job fair during the launch of the 2022 Huawei Seeds for the Future program in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sept. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)
The minister applauded Africa’s digitalization partners such as China’s Huawei for their role in building the continent’s digital infrastructure.
She said in addition to investing in Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure, Huawei has extensively invested in nurturing information and communication technology (ICT) talent in the country through its Seeds for the Future Program, the Huawei ICT Academy and Huawei ICT Competitions.
“I think that is very key, because for us to have a good future, we need to invest now for the future, so for me, I am very happy that they are seeding into the future,” said Mavetera.
A local student attends the graduation ceremony of Huawei’s Seeds for the Future Program in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)
Continental initiatives such as the Africa Tech Festival provide platforms for African countries to collaborate, she said.
The Africa Tech Festival, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, brings together government officials, business leaders, tech experts and investors, among others, to explore the future of Africa’s digital transformation.
The festival consists of two main events: AfricaCom 2023 and AfriTech.
AfricaCom 2023 focuses on topics of connectivity infrastructure and digital inclusion with an emphasis on digital infrastructure investment, sustainable development and green ICT, among others.
AfriTech pinpoints enterprise transformation and emerging technologies with an emphasis on Africa’s start-up scene, artificial Intelligence, the internet of things, cybersecurity and data protection, among others. ■
‘Brady Bunch’ star Barry Williams, 69, shocks ‘DWTS’ crowd by ripping off shirt: ‘I’m gonna chuckle forever’
Actor Barry Williams is going out with a bang.
The “Brady Bunch” legend took his final bow this week on “Dancing with the Stars” after being eliminated and Williams, 69, left quite the impression on the ballroom floor.
“What we wanted to do in the most fun way possible is to gain the attention of the judges… because we felt that if they were watching us, they wouldn’t be watching the other couple,” Williams told Fox News Digital.
‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CONTESTANT BARRY WILLIAMS, 69, IS THANKFUL FOR FANS ROOTING ‘FOR THE OLD MAN’
“And it worked,” he laughed.
During Williams’ final performances, he stole the show in a salsa dance-off with partner Peta Murgatroyd, while they faced “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jason Mraz and pro Daniella.
Williams truly gave the performance his all, as he rocked his hips and surprised the audience with his next dance move – ripping his shirt off.
WATCH: ‘DWTS’ CONTESTANT BARRY WILLIAMS SAYS WIFE INSPIRES, HELPS ‘ELEVATE’ DANCE PERFORMANCES
The “Dancing with the Stars” audience went wild for Williams and they chanted his name afterward.
In the crowd, Williams gained the support of fellow “Brady Bunch” star Christopher Knight, who reacted to the stunning performance.
“I’m going to chuckle forever. It was great,” Knight told Fox News Digital. “An unfortunate ending, but he went out giving it [his] all… It just goes to prove if you’re going to take your shirt off, take your pants off too, leave nothing on.”
Knight added that Williams’ last performance was “extraordinary” and “very gutty.”
“What an entertaining evening, and I’m very proud of him.”
WATCH: ‘DWTS’ CONTESTANT BARRY WILLIAMS GETTING VOTED OFF IS ‘UNFORTUNATE ENDING,’ ‘BRADY BUNCH’ CO-STAR SAYS
Williams’ fellow contestant, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix pointed out that, “Barry is ripped.”
Madix expressed how upset she was that Williams was leaving the show.
‘BRADY BUNCH’ LEGEND BARRY WILLIAMS SHARES KEY TO SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE: ‘MAKE HER YOUR PRINCESS’
“I don’t even like to hear you say that Barry got voted off. I don’t want to believe it’s real. Barry was the star tonight. Barry is such an incredible performer,” she told Fox News Digital.
“Week to week he worked so hard… he worked through so much with his body to get to the point where he was at now, and I think he’s amazing… I saw Barry potentially being in the final.”
WATCH: ‘DWTS’ CONTESTANT ARIANA MADIX SAYS BARRY WILLIAMS HAD POTENTIAL TO MAKE IT TO THE FINALS
Williams previously detailed the intense preparation he goes through in his daily workout routine while participating in “Dancing with the Stars” season 32.
“For one thing, it’s seven days a week. For another thing, I do a complete workout… stretch and practice before I come to rehearsal… that’s new,” Williams explained to Fox News Digital.
Williams described how he physically felt during the dance competition as he geared up for his performances weekly.
“Terrible,” he quipped. “I’m a basket case. I’m going to be the biggest buyer of Epsom salts that Walgreens has ever seen.”
‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CONTESTANT BARRY WILLIAMS, 69, DESCRIBES INTENSE WORKOUT ROUTINE: ‘I’M A BASKET CASE’
As for what’s next for Williams, he told Fox News Digital he’s happy to cross “Dancing with the Stars” off his bucket list and plans to continue his dance moves outside the competition.
The actor also credited his wife, Tina Mahina, who’s a professional hula dancer, for helping him succeed.
“Nobody in this contest is in it alone. It takes a lot of support. And she has been fantastically supportive. And to have the opportunity to invite her into the rehearsal, she brings a lifetime of experience in dance and dance movement,” he said. “She… gave us some things to think about and some exercises to try. And I think all in all, it probably helped elevate the level… of our performance.”
Meanwhile, the remaining contestants are preparing for a Taylor Swift-themed night next week.
Reality star Madix said she’s a fellow “Swiftie” and is looking forward to the next dance challenge.
“I love Taylor Swift. I have so much respect and admiration for her talents, her abilities… her perspective on life,” Madix told Fox News Digital. “She’s such a hard worker, and hopefully we’ll be able to bring all of that energy to our dance next week as well.”
Swift shared a special video message with the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant ahead of next week’s show.
“I can’t wait to see ‘Dancing with the Stars’’ celebration of my Eras next week,” said Swift. “I wish I could be there with you guys, but I’m on tour in Brazil… I will be there in spirit and I’ll be watching.”
“Dancing with the Stars” airs live on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.
News
Indian football team schedule, watch live streaming and telecast
The Indian men’s football team will compete against Asian champions Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan in Group A of the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers starting from Thursday.
The top two teams from the group will qualify for the third qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America and earn a direct entry in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia.
The Indian football team’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers will be available on live streaming and telecast in India.
The second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers features 36 football teams divided into nine groups of four. The teams will play each other in a home-away round-robin format.
India, 102nd in FIFA rankings, is the second-best team in Group A behind world No. 61 Qatar. The two teams will lock horns on November 21 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
India, led by talismanic Sunil Chhetri, will open their campaign with an away tie against world No. 136 Kuwait on Thursday. India’s final Group A match will be against Qatar on June 11 next year. India will play both of their matches against world No. 154 Afghanistan in March.
While the Indian men’s football team has made four appearances at the Olympic Games, it has never qualified for the main draw of the FIFA World Cup.
India have also featured in the AFC Asian Cup four times — 1964, 1984, 2011 and 2019 — and qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup scheduled in Qatar. India’s best finish in the continental event came in 1964 when they finished runners-up behind Israel.
Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers football live in India
Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers will be on SonyLiv. The football matches will also be telecast live on the Sony Ten Sports 2 TV channel in India.
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Indian football squad
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh Kumam
Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Sunil Chhetri
FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers schedule: Indian football team’s second round matches
As per Indian Standard Time (IST)
Mick Jagger: I saw this image of a tongue of Goddess Kali, it became the Rolling Stones logo | World News
Back in Kolkata after a decade, the iconic frontman of the British rock act The Rolling Stones talks exclusively to TOI about everything from drawing inspiration from an image of Goddess Kali to how, at 80, he manages to still sound like the Jagger of old in the band’s new album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’.
Is it true that the tongue on The Stones’ logo was inspired by an image of Kali?
My brother was an early traveller to India. He would give me some books to read. In 1969, I was looking for an image that would be an eye-grabbing thing, and I saw this image of a disembodied tongue of Kali. I thought it would be an inspiration. Then, designer John Pasche created this modernistic version of the tongue logo.
So, it took you so many years to see the idol that inspired the iconic logo…
Yes. It was a coincidence since I didn’t know that I would be seeing it when I came to Kolkata. I have one or two friends here who told me where to go. It was very noisy, of course. There were so many fireworks. I have never been to India on Diwali. The lights were fantastic – some were very modernistic, some old-fashioned. It was a great mixture.
In ‘Bite My Head Off’, you collaborated with Paul McCartney (of The Beatles). Both of you are so energetic and different from many older artists, who often change their performance style with age…
Yes, you could become more introspective, romantic, easy to listen to and do more ballads. But I never felt the need to do that. I like to sing ballads. There are three ballads in this album. Ever since 1964, we have been doing ballads. But I always like to do high-energy things.
How do you counter aging?
By making an album that doesn’t make you sound like you are 80!
How challenging is it to release an album that appeals to the generation of true-blue rock ‘n’ roll fans as well as millennials?
You don’t want to disappoint all those who have liked you for a long time. By using a producer like Andrew Watt and the way we mixed it, the soundscape seems like the record was made six months ago. If you place this record next to one done 20-30 years ago, the band is still the same. But the sonic landscape is totally different. Some of the songs are traditional. You have a rock song like ‘Angry’. It is a song that The Rolling Stones fans can relate to. The Rolling Stones has never been a band that has been stuck in one groove. We have always done ballads, rock songs and blues. I don’t think people are surprised if we do something slightly different. They don’t want a whole album of ‘different-different’, though personally, I wouldn’t mind that.
How was your experience of recording ‘Sound of Heaven’ with Lady Gaga?
I didn’t plan it as a duet with her. We were both working in the same studio in Los Angeles. We had worked earlier before on stage and knew each other. She came into the room to see what was going on. She started to sing with me. It was all very impromptu. Then I gave her the iPad with the lyrics on. She started singing the lyrics. We did that tape. We came back the next day and did some more. It was great fun working with her. She is a very capable singer. I didn’t know she would sing that song like that. It is not easy for her. There are some very high notes. But she did an amazing job.
The Rolling Stones logo appeared on FC Barcelona jerseys at an El Clasico. Does Rolling Stones have such plans with BCCI or any IPL teams?
When I arrived, I thought England might be in one of the semifinals. But I have been in India for a couple of weeks, and I knew that was not going to happen immediately. We don’t have any relationship with any IPL team, (although) I watch IPL.
You recently posted a photograph with Martin Scorsese, who is a huge Satyajit Ray admirer. Have you watched any Ray film?
I watched his films when I was young. I was a film buff in my 20s. It is that time when one is trying to absorb everything. I watched early Roman Polanski films. Ray was the one who was the most impressive.
How has Kolkata changed in your eyes since your last trip?
I was (last) in Kolkata some 10-12 years ago. I was travelling in India then, and I spent a week here. There is more pollution now. I don’t want to be negative. Every city suffers from this problem. Visually, Kolkata looks much more developed. I am sure the heartbeat of the city remains the same.
