Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) to miss second game in row

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) to miss second game in row

  Ben Baby, ESPN Staff Writer Nov 15, 2023, 01:43 PM ET

      Ben Baby covers the Cincinnati Bengals for ESPN. He joined the company in July 2019. Prior to ESPN, he worked for various newspapers in Texas, most recently at The Dallas Morning News where he covered college sports.
      He provides daily coverage of the Bengals for ESPN.com, while making appearances on SportsCenter, ESPN’s NFL shows and ESPN Radio programs.
      A native of Grapevine, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will be without one of their top wide receivers in one of the team’s biggest games.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins will miss his second straight game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week and was ruled out on the game status report that was issued Wednesday.

The fourth-year player out Clemson did not play in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Texans after he suffered the injury on Nov. 8 at practice. Earlier in the week, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the tight turnaround presented a big challenge for Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard to face Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

Hubbard, who didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury, is also out for Thursday’s game.

Cincinnati is also without wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. The sixth-round draft pick out Princeton has been absent all week with a knee injury. Two of the rookie’s four catches have been for touchdowns.

That leaves Cincinnati without extra depth in the wake of Higgins’ prolonged absence. After a slow start to the season, Higgins had his best game in a Week 9 win over the Bills, where he caught eight of nine targets for 110 yards. His other notable game came in Week 2 against Baltimore, when he had eight catches for 89 yards and both of his touchdowns on the season.

Earlier in the week, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said that any one-on-one matchups were limited with Higgins not playing in the 30-27 loss to Houston.

“All they were doing was playing their No. 1 corner against our No. 2 receiver and doubling me,” Chase said.

The Bengals (5-4) are going up against a 7-3 Baltimore team that leads the NFL in fewest points allowed per drive. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan acknowledged the stakes facing Cincinnati on Thursday night.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Callahan said this week. “There’s a lot on the line for these games coming up. I think it feels like a playoff game in November.”

Cincinnati did receive some good news. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the team’s leading pass-rusher who suffered a knee injury against Houston, will play against Baltimore.

Hendrickson will go against a backup for the Ravens at left tackle. The Ravens ruled out Ronnie Stanley (knee) after he didn’t practice all week, which means Patrick Mekari will start in his place.

Baltimore also listed Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) as doubtful. Veteran journeyman Rock Ya-Sin is expected to replace him.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

News

How to watch Argentina vs. Uruguay, live updates

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires on November 14, 2023, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football match against Uruguay on November 16 in Buenos Aires. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

News

Diaz de la Portilla loses family home in foreclosure auction

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Profile Image of Joey Flechas

Miami, Florida, November 14, 2023 - Home owned by suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla. The home is being sold in a foreclosure auction Wednesday morning. 1519 SW 19th street, Miami, FL 33145

Miami, Florida, November 14, 2023 – Home owned by suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla. The home is being sold in a foreclosure auction Wednesday morning. 1519 SW 19th street, Miami, FL 33145


Jose A. Iglesias

[email protected]

Suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla lost his childhood home in a foreclosure sale Wednesday, one week before voters decide if they’ll give the embattled politician another term at City Hall.

The sale comes as Díaz de la Portilla faces criminal charges that he sold his City Commission vote in exchange for $245,000 in campaign contributions and gifts, which prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Díaz de la Portilla the day after he was arrested in September. As he seeks reelection to the commission’s District 1 seat, legal issues have mounted for the longtime politician, who denies wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to charges that include bribery and official misconduct.

The home, where Díaz de la Portilla said his parents live, is on the 1500 block of Southwest 19th Street in Little Havana, jointly owned by Díaz de la Portilla and his ex-wife, Tallahassee lobbyist Claudia Davant. Since 2012, no mortgage payments have been made on the 2005 loan, according to court documents filed by Wells Fargo bank. Díaz de la Portilla would have had to have paid more than $600,000 to prevent the sale.

Minutes after the 9 a.m. auction began, Wells Fargo won with a bid of $300,100. The bank can seek a separate judgment to compel Díaz de la Portilla and Davant to pay the difference.

Miami, Florida, September 14, 2023 - A defiant Miami City Commissioner, Alex Diaz De La Portilla speaks to reporters after he was let out of TKG following his arrest.
Miami, Florida, September 14, 2023 – A defiant Miami City Commissioner, Alex Diaz De La Portilla speaks to reporters after he was let out of TKG following his arrest. Jose A. Iglesias [email protected]

On Tuesday, Díaz de la Portilla’s attorney asked a Miami-Dade County Circuit judge to delay the sale by at least 30 days because Díaz de la Portilla needed more time to pay off the debt because the suspended commissioner believes he had enough equity in the home to cover what was owed. The sale had previously been delayed four times. The judged denied the request.

After Wednesday’s sale was finished, Díaz de la Portilla told the Miami Herald his attorneys were negotiating so he could buy back the home. Asked how he would buy it back, he responded via text message: “With money.”

“A typical real estate transaction like any other,” he said.

Díaz de la Portilla lives in a rental apartment in Allapattah.

In a statement, Davant said she has had nothing to do with the property since the divorce more than a decade ago.

“In the divorce proceedings, his parents’ home was his responsibility,” Davant said. “I have no connection to this property or this development.”

After receiving the most votes among five candidates in the Nov. 7 general election, Díaz de la Portilla now faces auto parts salesman Miguel Gabela in a the runoff on Tuesday. Early voting begins Friday.

This story was originally published November 15, 2023, 11:40 AM.

Joey Flechas covers government and public affairs in the city of Miami for the Herald, from City Hall politics to neighborhood news. He was part of the team that won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the collapse of a residential condo building in Surfside, FL. He previously won a Sunshine State award for revealing a Miami Beach political candidate’s ties to an illegal campaign donation. He graduated from the University of Florida. He joined the Herald in 2013.

News

Florida slammed by tropical storm-like conditions, with flooding rains, gusty winds

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Florida slammed by tropical storm-like conditions, with flooding rains, gusty winds

Every major city in the Sunshine State is reporting rainfall. The FOX Forecast Center warns the threat for flooding will continue through Thursday.

MIAMI – Torrential rains and gusty winds slammed much of Florida Wednesday, mimicking tropical storm-like conditions and leading to flash flooding and thousands of power outages. And the rain won’t be letting up through Thursday.

Computer forecast models showed some areas potentially receiving more than a foot of rain by Friday, which could add to the already record-breaking rainfall levels experienced in the state this year.

Abundant tropical moisture began surging into the Sunshine State on Tuesday, and repeated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through at least through Thursday.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has upgraded the region’s excessive rainfall risk to a Level 2 out of 4 in Central and South Florida, as rain rates could reach greater than an inch an hour.

A look at the flash flood threat through Thursday morning.
(FOX Weather)

 

Poweroutage.us reported at least 20,000 customers were without electricity on Wednesday evening as the combination of wind gusts of 40-50 mph and heavy rainfall helped bring down some tree branches and utlitilty lines.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties were both put under a Flash Flood Warning through the morning hours, but the FOX Forecast Center was concerned the heavy rain could continue through the morning commute.

Both Broward County Public Schools and Broward College canceled classes on Thursday due to the inclement weather.

Florida slammed by tropical storm like conditions with flooding rains gusty
A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.
(FOX Weather)

 

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Central South Florida through Thursday.

MILLIONS IN FLORIDA FACE SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOOD THREAT FROM TROPICAL DOWNPOURS

Overall, rainfall totals will likely reach 5-8 inches across much of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area by Thursday, with isolated areas receiving as much as 10-12 inches.

1700175351 932 Florida slammed by tropical storm like conditions with flooding rains gusty
More rain is still to come for South Florida.
(FOX Weather)

 

Fort Lauderdale passes 100 inches of rain in 2023

The additional rain comes as South Florida is already water-logged this week. Fort Lauderdale received 2.75 inches of rain Tuesday – a record for the day and pushing its annual precipitation to over 100 inches, marking only the second time the city has reached the century mark on record. 

“Last night (Tuesday) was a tough one. We knew that it would be,” FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. “This is a spot that has been hit too hard this year. You know, the rain yesterday pushed them over the limit, figuratively and in reality.”

7 FACTS ABOUT RAIN

Fort Lauderdale 2023 Rain

Fort Lauderdale has recorded 100.84 inches of rain this year.

(FOX Weather)

Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast has had below-average rainfall, but according to the National Weather Service, rain finally fell in Tampa Bay on Tuesday after 23 consecutive days without precipitation.

The additional rain Wednesday comes as South Florida is already water-logged this week. Mike Nasiff captured this video Tuesday afternoon while on vacation in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

However, the records did not stop there. The NWS said after not recording any rainfall since October 21, Ruskin set a new daily rainfall record for Tuesday with 0.87 inches, breaking the old record of 0.53 inches in 1997.

WHAT DOES PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN MEAN ON FOX WEATHER APP?

Storm has slight chance of tropical development

The National Hurricane Center has even outlined the storm for possible tropical development, though it is still a very low chance.

“Just because this is tagged by the Hurricane Center, it does not change the impacts,” Merwin said. “And when you’re talking about weak tropical systems and also non-tropical systems, it is truly about the impact. And we know the impact we’re going to have – flooding rain.”

The FOX Forecast Center said the system is also producing dangerous conditions on Florida’s Atlantic beaches, including life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf.

1700175351 435 Florida slammed by tropical storm like conditions with flooding rains gusty
The National Hurricane Center has outlined an area east of Florida for possible tropical development.
(FOX Weather)

 

Coastal flood alerts for Louisiana and Mississippi

Additionally, the Gulf Coast coastal areas stretching from Louisiana to Florida’s Panhandle are under coastal flood alerts until Thursday. Gusty east winds of up to 45 mph are pushing elevated tides into the coastal lowlands, and causing some beach erosion and minor shoreline flooding. 

1700175351 315 Florida slammed by tropical storm like conditions with flooding rains gustyA look at the Gulf Coast flood alerts through Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for New Orleans area, effective until Thursday morning for gusts of 40-45 mph.

WHY HEAT FUELS SEVERE WEATHER

The Gulf Coast has been experiencing long-term drought conditions, making the recent rains a welcome sight. 

Over half of Louisiana is currently in a state of ‘exceptional drought,’ the worst drought level. This has led to wildfires and smoky conditions, making driving dangerous and the air unhealthy. In Mississippi, almost 90% of the state is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions. 

Unfortunately, more than a week of rain won’t be enough to end the drought in either state. Regular rainfall events will be needed to provide relief from the drought.

