Diaz de la Portilla loses family home in foreclosure auction

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

Joey Flechas

Miami, Florida, November 14, 2023 - Home owned by suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla. The home is being sold in a foreclosure auction Wednesday morning. 1519 SW 19th street, Miami, FL 33145

Miami, Florida, November 14, 2023 – Home owned by suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla. The home is being sold in a foreclosure auction Wednesday morning. 1519 SW 19th street, Miami, FL 33145


Jose A. Iglesias

[email protected]

Suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla lost his childhood home in a foreclosure sale Wednesday, one week before voters decide if they’ll give the embattled politician another term at City Hall.

The sale comes as Díaz de la Portilla faces criminal charges that he sold his City Commission vote in exchange for $245,000 in campaign contributions and gifts, which prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Díaz de la Portilla the day after he was arrested in September. As he seeks reelection to the commission’s District 1 seat, legal issues have mounted for the longtime politician, who denies wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to charges that include bribery and official misconduct.

The home, where Díaz de la Portilla said his parents live, is on the 1500 block of Southwest 19th Street in Little Havana, jointly owned by Díaz de la Portilla and his ex-wife, Tallahassee lobbyist Claudia Davant. Since 2012, no mortgage payments have been made on the 2005 loan, according to court documents filed by Wells Fargo bank. Díaz de la Portilla would have had to have paid more than $600,000 to prevent the sale.

Minutes after the 9 a.m. auction began, Wells Fargo won with a bid of $300,100. The bank can seek a separate judgment to compel Díaz de la Portilla and Davant to pay the difference.

Miami, Florida, September 14, 2023 - A defiant Miami City Commissioner, Alex Diaz De La Portilla speaks to reporters after he was let out of TKG following his arrest.
Miami, Florida, September 14, 2023 – A defiant Miami City Commissioner, Alex Diaz De La Portilla speaks to reporters after he was let out of TKG following his arrest. Jose A. Iglesias

On Tuesday, Díaz de la Portilla’s attorney asked a Miami-Dade County Circuit judge to delay the sale by at least 30 days because Díaz de la Portilla needed more time to pay off the debt because the suspended commissioner believes he had enough equity in the home to cover what was owed. The sale had previously been delayed four times. The judged denied the request.

After Wednesday’s sale was finished, Díaz de la Portilla told the Miami Herald his attorneys were negotiating so he could buy back the home. Asked how he would buy it back, he responded via text message: “With money.”

“A typical real estate transaction like any other,” he said.

Díaz de la Portilla lives in a rental apartment in Allapattah.

In a statement, Davant said she has had nothing to do with the property since the divorce more than a decade ago.

“In the divorce proceedings, his parents’ home was his responsibility,” Davant said. “I have no connection to this property or this development.”

After receiving the most votes among five candidates in the Nov. 7 general election, Díaz de la Portilla now faces auto parts salesman Miguel Gabela in a the runoff on Tuesday. Early voting begins Friday.

This story was originally published November 15, 2023, 11:40 AM.

Joey Flechas covers government and public affairs in the city of Miami for the Herald, from City Hall politics to neighborhood news. He was part of the team that won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the collapse of a residential condo building in Surfside, FL. He previously won a Sunshine State award for revealing a Miami Beach political candidate’s ties to an illegal campaign donation. He graduated from the University of Florida. He joined the Herald in 2013.

News

Florida slammed by tropical storm-like conditions, with flooding rains, gusty winds

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Florida slammed by tropical storm-like conditions, with flooding rains, gusty winds

Every major city in the Sunshine State is reporting rainfall. The FOX Forecast Center warns the threat for flooding will continue through Thursday.

MIAMI – Torrential rains and gusty winds slammed much of Florida Wednesday, mimicking tropical storm-like conditions and leading to flash flooding and thousands of power outages. And the rain won’t be letting up through Thursday.

Computer forecast models showed some areas potentially receiving more than a foot of rain by Friday, which could add to the already record-breaking rainfall levels experienced in the state this year.

Abundant tropical moisture began surging into the Sunshine State on Tuesday, and repeated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through at least through Thursday.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has upgraded the region’s excessive rainfall risk to a Level 2 out of 4 in Central and South Florida, as rain rates could reach greater than an inch an hour.

A look at the flash flood threat through Thursday morning.
(FOX Weather)

 

Poweroutage.us reported at least 20,000 customers were without electricity on Wednesday evening as the combination of wind gusts of 40-50 mph and heavy rainfall helped bring down some tree branches and utlitilty lines.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties were both put under a Flash Flood Warning through the morning hours, but the FOX Forecast Center was concerned the heavy rain could continue through the morning commute.

Both Broward County Public Schools and Broward College canceled classes on Thursday due to the inclement weather.

Florida slammed by tropical storm like conditions with flooding rains gusty
A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.
(FOX Weather)

 

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Central South Florida through Thursday.

MILLIONS IN FLORIDA FACE SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOOD THREAT FROM TROPICAL DOWNPOURS

Overall, rainfall totals will likely reach 5-8 inches across much of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area by Thursday, with isolated areas receiving as much as 10-12 inches.

1700175351 932 Florida slammed by tropical storm like conditions with flooding rains gusty
More rain is still to come for South Florida.
(FOX Weather)

 

Fort Lauderdale passes 100 inches of rain in 2023

The additional rain comes as South Florida is already water-logged this week. Fort Lauderdale received 2.75 inches of rain Tuesday – a record for the day and pushing its annual precipitation to over 100 inches, marking only the second time the city has reached the century mark on record. 

“Last night (Tuesday) was a tough one. We knew that it would be,” FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. “This is a spot that has been hit too hard this year. You know, the rain yesterday pushed them over the limit, figuratively and in reality.”

7 FACTS ABOUT RAIN

Fort Lauderdale 2023 Rain

Fort Lauderdale has recorded 100.84 inches of rain this year.

(FOX Weather)

Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast has had below-average rainfall, but according to the National Weather Service, rain finally fell in Tampa Bay on Tuesday after 23 consecutive days without precipitation.

The additional rain Wednesday comes as South Florida is already water-logged this week. Mike Nasiff captured this video Tuesday afternoon while on vacation in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

However, the records did not stop there. The NWS said after not recording any rainfall since October 21, Ruskin set a new daily rainfall record for Tuesday with 0.87 inches, breaking the old record of 0.53 inches in 1997.

WHAT DOES PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN MEAN ON FOX WEATHER APP?

Storm has slight chance of tropical development

The National Hurricane Center has even outlined the storm for possible tropical development, though it is still a very low chance.

“Just because this is tagged by the Hurricane Center, it does not change the impacts,” Merwin said. “And when you’re talking about weak tropical systems and also non-tropical systems, it is truly about the impact. And we know the impact we’re going to have – flooding rain.”

The FOX Forecast Center said the system is also producing dangerous conditions on Florida’s Atlantic beaches, including life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf.

1700175351 435 Florida slammed by tropical storm like conditions with flooding rains gusty
The National Hurricane Center has outlined an area east of Florida for possible tropical development.
(FOX Weather)

 

Coastal flood alerts for Louisiana and Mississippi

Additionally, the Gulf Coast coastal areas stretching from Louisiana to Florida’s Panhandle are under coastal flood alerts until Thursday. Gusty east winds of up to 45 mph are pushing elevated tides into the coastal lowlands, and causing some beach erosion and minor shoreline flooding. 

1700175351 315 Florida slammed by tropical storm like conditions with flooding rains gustyA look at the Gulf Coast flood alerts through Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for New Orleans area, effective until Thursday morning for gusts of 40-45 mph.

WHY HEAT FUELS SEVERE WEATHER

The Gulf Coast has been experiencing long-term drought conditions, making the recent rains a welcome sight. 

Over half of Louisiana is currently in a state of ‘exceptional drought,’ the worst drought level. This has led to wildfires and smoky conditions, making driving dangerous and the air unhealthy. In Mississippi, almost 90% of the state is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions. 

Unfortunately, more than a week of rain won’t be enough to end the drought in either state. Regular rainfall events will be needed to provide relief from the drought.

News

On This Day, Nov. 16: Nixon OKs construction of Alaska Pipeline

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

On November 16, 1973, President Richard Nixon authorized the construction of the Alaska Pipeline with the signing of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law. File Photo by Darryl Heikes/UPI

1 of 4 | On November 16, 1973, President Richard Nixon authorized the construction of the Alaska Pipeline with the signing of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law. File Photo by Darryl Heikes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) — On this date in history:

In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state admitted to the union.

In 1914, intended to serve as a “lender of last resort,” the New York Fed opened for business.

In 1933, the United States established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union.

In 1957, Ed Gein murdered his last victim, Bernice Worden. When police searched his house, they found 10 human skulls, a human heart in a pot on the stove and what appeared to be a belt made out of human flesh. He confessed to killing two women and said the other body parts were from grave robbing.

In 1960, Hollywood king Clark Gable, best remembered as Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind, died of a heart attack at the age of 59.

1700171692 700 On This Day Nov 16 Nixon OKs construction of Alaska

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In 1973, President Richard Nixon authorized the construction of the Alaska Pipeline with the signing of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law.

In 1988, Pakistanis voted Benazir Bhutto as prime minister, the nation’s first female leader in modern history.

In 1990, the Soviet Union indicated its approval of the use of military force to oust Iraq from Kuwait but said action should be delayed to give Iraqi President Saddam Hussein a chance to leave the country peacefully.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit Vietnam since the end of the Vietnam War.

In 2008, after nearly a year of negotiations with the United States, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to withdrawal of U.S. combat troops by Dec. 31, 2011.

1700171692 938 On This Day Nov 16 Nixon OKs construction of Alaska

Demonstrators pass through a security checkpoint before a rally at Firdos square in Baghdad on November 21, 2008. Followers of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr marched on Friday against a pact letting U.S. forces stay in Iraq until 2011. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI

In 2015, miners uncovered the world’s second-largest gem-quality diamond in Botswana. The 1,111-carat gem, dubbed the Lesedi La Rona diamond, sold in September 2017 for $53 million.

In 2021, a self portrait by the famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo sold for $34.9 million, which not only shattered her own personal best but made it the most expensive artwork by a Latin American artist.

In 2022, more than a week after Election Day, the Republican Party captured its 218th seat in the House of Representatives to guarantee a majority in the chamber.

1700171692 341 On This Day Nov 16 Nixon OKs construction of Alaska

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

News

Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: How to watch, TV channel, stream for World Cup qualifier in Australia

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Socceroos Australia

The Socceroos begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a home match against Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday night (AEDT).

AAMI Park will host the contest which comes before a second qualifier versus Palestine in Kuwait on November 22 (AEDT).

The Sporting News explains how you can watch the Australian national team start the road to the 2026 World Cup.

MORE: Where are the Socceroos playing Palestine in AFC World Cup qualifier? New venue confirmed

Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: TV channel in Australia

Fans will be able to catch the match between Australia and Bangladesh on free-to-air television via Channel 10.

Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: How to stream in Australia

Those looking to stream Thursday night’s match will be able to do so on 10 play.

The game will also be shown live on subscription streaming service Paramount+.

When does Socceroos vs. Bangladesh start? Kick-off for Socceroos match

Kick-off for the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifier with Bangladesh is scheduled for 8:00 pm AEDT on Thursday, November 16.

Channel 10’s broadcast will begin 30 minutes beforehand at 7:30 pm AEDT.

Socceroos squad: Kusini Yengi’s surprise selection

The Socceroos have named an experimental 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine.

Fourteen players feature in the squad who weren’t a part of Australia’s Qatar World Cup mission for the matches on November 16 and 22, with two debutants featured.

Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kusini Yengi has received a surprise call-up after scoring five goals in nine matches for League One leaders Portsmouth, while Charlton stopper Ashley Maynard-Brewer is also in as a deputy to Mat Ryan.

Socceroos 23-man squad vs. Bangladesh and Palestine

Name

Current Club, Country

Keanu BACCUS

St Mirren FC, Scotland

Aziz BEHICH

Melbourne City FC, Australia

Brandon BORRELLO

Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia

Jordy BOS

K.V.C Westerlo, Belgium

Martin BOYLE

Hibernian FC, Scotland

Cameron BURGESS

Ipswich Town FC, England

Alessandro CIRCATI

Parma Calcio 1913, Italy

Mitchell DUKE

FC Machida Zelvia, Japan

Joe GAUCI (Gk)

Adelaide United FC, Australia

Craig GOODWIN

Al Wehda FC, Saudi Arabia

Jackson IRVINE

FC St Pauli, Germany

Massimo LUONGO

Ipswich Town FC, England

Jamie MACLAREN

Melbourne City FC, Australia

Ashley MAYNARD-BREWER (Gk)

Charlton Athletic FC, England

Connor METCALFE

FC St. Pauli, Germany

Lewis MILLER

Hibernian FC, Scotland

Aiden O’NEILL

Standard de Liège, Belgium

Kye ROWLES

Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland

Mathew RYAN (Gk) (Cpt)

AZ Alkmaar, Netherland

Sam SILVERA

Middlesbrough FC, England

Harry SOUTTAR

Leicester City FC, England

Ryan STRAIN

St Mirren FC, Scotland

Kusini YENGI

Portsmouth FC, England

Socceroos World Cup qualifiers schedule

In November, the Socceroos will begin the long process of attempting to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In the second round of AFC World Cup qualifying, the Socceroos will play in a round-robin format against Lebanon, Palestine and either Maldives or Bangladesh, with the top two teams qualifying for the third round of qualification, as well as qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The qualification campaign will see two games played at the end of 2023, with the rest of the matches in the second round set to begin in March after the 2024 Asian Cup.

Match Date (AEDT)
Australia vs Bangladesh November 16 – 8pm
Palestine vs Australia November 22 – 1am
Australia vs Lebanon March 21
Lebanon vs Australia March 26
Bangladesh vs Australia June 6
Australia vs Palestine June 11

Sporting News may earn an affiliate commission through our links. The Sporting News’ affiliates have no influence over the editorial content included in this article.

