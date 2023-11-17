Connect with us

Drake Surprise Announces New Album 'Scary Hours 3'

Drake Surprise Announces New Album 'Scary Hours 3'

Drake does not stop and this new album drop is proof. Hours after the release of his new music video for “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole, The 6God took to Instagram to surprise drop a new trailer for what appears to be a new album, Scary Hours 3.

The video begins with an aerial shot of a car driving down a quiet street at night before shots of Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall, where it later sets the scene for the trailer and Drake’s narration. In the background of the video, audiences can hear Drake talking about his last body of work, namely For All the Dogs, for which he says he feels extremely confident and proud of. He alludes to comments he made after he dropped the album regarding taking a break. Drake knows that he can “disappear for six months, a year, two years, even though I’m not super into the lengthy disappearances.”

While there is no need for him to drop the album now, Drake seems to be doing so now. As he walks through the Roy Thomson Hall and is handed a glass of red wine, Drake finds himself a seat in the concert hall where he is greeted by an orchestra who plays on command of the conductor as soon as he arrives. He claims that the songs on the new album were written “in the last five days” and that he did “not have one bar written” when he released For All the Dogs. The short film ends with an ominous orchestral score, setting the tone for Drake’s upcoming release. In his Instagram caption, he notes that the Scary Hours 3 releases tonight (November 17) at midnight EST.

Check out the trailer below.

In other music news, The Boy unveils a 50 carat diamond dog leash chain in “First Person Shooter” music video.

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

News

tanker rolls over and leaks fuel, causing delays

tanker rolls over and leaks fuel, causing delays

A tanker carrying several tons of fuel rolled over Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Billerica in a multivehicle crash that shut down a section of the highway in both directions, a closure officials warned could last into Thursday morning.

As of Wednesday evening, all north and southbound lanes on Route 3 remained closed in Billerica, in addition to the ramps from Interstate 495 to Route 3 southbound, a spokesperson from MassDOT said.

As fuel cleanup continued, MassDOT crews expected to make overnight repairs to portions of the pavement, the spokesperson said.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Route 3 northbound and involved the tanker and two other vehicles, a 2022 GMC Sierra and a 2022 Tesla Model Y SUV, according to State Police and MassDOT officials. The tanker began spilling a large amount of fuel, leading officials to close the road.

“At this time there is no estimate on when the crash scene will clear,” state transportation officials said shortly after noon. “Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”

The driver of the tanker and another motorist sustained “minor injuries,” State Police said.

State Police said the crash prompted a “hazmat and environmental response,” and MassDOT indicated that the closure could continue through the night and into the morning.

“Closures on Route 3 northbound may be in place tonight into early tomorrow morning as northbound lane pavement has been damaged and needs to be repaired,” MassDOT said early Wednesday afternoon. “Currently, Route 3 northbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 78 and Route 3 southbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 79.”

David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said shortly before 4 p.m. that the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

He said there was still no “estimated time for the road reopening yet. The lengthy cleanup process is ongoing.”

Correspondent Maeve Lawler contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected].

News

'The Crown' "Made Up" Mohamed Al-Fayed Role In Diana & Dodi Romance – Deadline

'The Crown' "Made Up" Mohamed Al-Fayed Role In Diana & Dodi Romance – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: This news story features details from Season 6 of The Crown

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix series The Crown has been accused of fabricating Mohamed Al-Fayed’s role in playing matchmaker to Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

Season 6 has dropped on Netflix and the opening episodes chronicle the burgeoning romance between Diana and Dodi in the sun-soaked surroundings of the Mediterranean.

Peter Morgan‘s lavish royal drama repeatedly implies that the relationship was engineered by Al-Fayed, the late Egyptian business mogul, as part of his ambition to obtain British citizenship.

This allegation was refuted in 1997 and Michael Cole, Al-Fayed’s former spokesperson, has gone on record again to deny that his ex-boss was involved in Diana and Dodi’s fateful romance.

Cole told Deadline that he never witnessed or had knowledge of Al-Fayed engineering the relationship, or playing a role in making the tryst known to the entire world by commissioning photos of the couple.

“Netflix and the production company describe The Crown as ‘dramatized fiction’ and I am not going to disagree with that characterization. That means it is made up,” he said.

The opening episode of the final season of The Crown features Al-Fayed (Salim Dau) re-introducing Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) on his yacht, Jonikal.

Al-Fayed did indeed invite Diana and her sons, Princes William and Harry, to his St. Tropez villa in the summer of 1997 and it was reported at the time that Dodi joined them on Jonikal.

But the boat provides a precinct for The Crown writer Morgan to apply some creative license, according to Cole, Al-Fayed’s former press secretary.

In one scene, Al-Fayed instructs Dodi to woo Diana, saying that he has put “her on a plate” and that a relationship between the two would “finally make me proud of you.”

In Episode 2, Al-Fayed orders a maid on his yacht to tell him if Dodi and Diana are “intimate.” After being informed that they are sharing a bed, the Netflix drama suggests that Al-Fayed commissioned Italian photographer Mario Brenna to take the famous photos of Diana and Dodi in a private clinch on Jonikal.

“How do I find a good paparazzi photographer,” Dau’s Al-Fayed asks his assistant. “Not just any idiot with a long lens. I want the best photographer on the Mediterranean.”

In reality, there are conflicting accounts about how Brenna managed to snap the images, from which he reportedly earned $5M.

Last year, British journalist Tina Brown wrote in her book, The Palace Papers, that Diana herself tipped off Brenna to “send a taunting message” to her lover Hasnat Khan.

In 1997, The Independent newspaper reported that Brenna happened to spot Al-Fayed’s boat off the coast of Sardinia as he was in the area on other assignments.

Cole said the suggestion of Al-Fayed’s involvement in the relationship was “total nonsense.” He added: “Mohamed was a remarkable man in many ways. He was delighted that his eldest son and his family’s dear friend Diana were together. But making two people fall in love with each other? That was beyond even his great talents.”

Al-Fayed died in August at the age of 94. Cole said he suspects that his former boss, who was known for speaking his mind, would have had “quite a lot to say” about The Crown‘s version of events.

Diana and Dodi died in a car accident weeks after romance blossomed between the duo. The crash is depicted off-camera in the opening moments of The Crown’s first Season 6 episode.

Netflix had no comment.

News

Zimbabwean official calls for joint efforts in bridging Africa's digital gap-Xinhua

Zimbabwean official calls for joint efforts in bridging Africa's digital gap-Xinhua

Zimbabwe’s ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera addresses the launch ceremony of the Seeds for the Future program in Harare, Zimbabwe, Oct. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

Africa should collectively invest in innovation hubs where countries pull resources together and leverage their strengths towards the benefit of the continent, said Zimbabwe’s Information Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera.

by Tafara Mugwara

CAPE TOWN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) — African countries have been urged to work collectively to build future-proof digital infrastructure to bridge the connectivity gap on the continent.

Collective efforts on the continental scale will accelerate Africa’s digital transformation, said Zimbabwe’s Information Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Tatenda Mavetera, on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa.

“There is more collaboration which is needed in terms of finding out what skill set each country has, what policies they have put in place, and how they have managed to enhance their infrastructure,” Mavetera said in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

Africa should collectively invest in innovation hubs where countries pull resources together and leverage their strengths towards the benefit of the continent, she said.

1700149735 364 Zimbabwean official calls for joint efforts in bridging Africas digital

University students attend an ICT job fair during the launch of the 2022 Huawei Seeds for the Future program in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Sept. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

The minister applauded Africa’s digitalization partners such as China’s Huawei for their role in building the continent’s digital infrastructure.

She said in addition to investing in Zimbabwe’s digital infrastructure, Huawei has extensively invested in nurturing information and communication technology (ICT) talent in the country through its Seeds for the Future Program, the Huawei ICT Academy and Huawei ICT Competitions.

“I think that is very key, because for us to have a good future, we need to invest now for the future, so for me, I am very happy that they are seeding into the future,” said Mavetera.

1700149735 82 Zimbabwean official calls for joint efforts in bridging Africas digital

A local student attends the graduation ceremony of Huawei’s Seeds for the Future Program in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sept. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Tafara Mugwara)

Continental initiatives such as the Africa Tech Festival provide platforms for African countries to collaborate, she said.   

The Africa Tech Festival, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, brings together government officials, business leaders, tech experts and investors, among others, to explore the future of Africa’s digital transformation.

The festival consists of two main events: AfricaCom 2023 and AfriTech.

AfricaCom 2023 focuses on topics of connectivity infrastructure and digital inclusion with an emphasis on digital infrastructure investment, sustainable development and green ICT, among others.

AfriTech pinpoints enterprise transformation and emerging technologies with an emphasis on Africa’s start-up scene, artificial Intelligence, the internet of things, cybersecurity and data protection, among others. 

