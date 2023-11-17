Drake Surprise Announces New Album ‘Scary Hours 3’

A tanker carrying several tons of fuel rolled over Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Billerica in a multivehicle crash that shut down a section of the highway in both directions, a closure officials warned could last into Thursday morning.
As of Wednesday evening, all north and southbound lanes on Route 3 remained closed in Billerica, in addition to the ramps from Interstate 495 to Route 3 southbound, a spokesperson from MassDOT said.
As fuel cleanup continued, MassDOT crews expected to make overnight repairs to portions of the pavement, the spokesperson said.
The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Route 3 northbound and involved the tanker and two other vehicles, a 2022 GMC Sierra and a 2022 Tesla Model Y SUV, according to State Police and MassDOT officials. The tanker began spilling a large amount of fuel, leading officials to close the road.
“At this time there is no estimate on when the crash scene will clear,” state transportation officials said shortly after noon. “Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”
The driver of the tanker and another motorist sustained “minor injuries,” State Police said.
State Police said the crash prompted a “hazmat and environmental response,” and MassDOT indicated that the closure could continue through the night and into the morning.
“Closures on Route 3 northbound may be in place tonight into early tomorrow morning as northbound lane pavement has been damaged and needs to be repaired,” MassDOT said early Wednesday afternoon. “Currently, Route 3 northbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 78 and Route 3 southbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 79.”
David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said shortly before 4 p.m. that the cause of the crash remained under investigation.
He said there was still no “estimated time for the road reopening yet. The lengthy cleanup process is ongoing.”
Correspondent Maeve Lawler contributed to this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected].