EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rally boosts stocks, Peruvian sol drops on weak economy
(Updated at 1556 GMT) * Stocks up 0.2%, FX rise 0.1% * Peruvian sol drops after economy contracts * Israel’s Q3 GDP robust despite estimate miss By Siddarth S Nov 16 (Reuters) – Latin American stocks advanced on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight Brazilian shares, while the Peruvian sol dropped 1% a day after the copper-producing nation’s economy contracted for a fifth consecutive month in September. MSCI’s gauge for Latin American currencies rose 0.1% against the dollar, while regional equities rose 0.2% by 1556 GMT. Latin American assets have been on a good run this week after cooling inflation data fueled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done hiking interest rates and markets have started pricing in rate cuts for next year. “If expectations or concerns about further Fed (rate) hikes settled down, as you see some stability in the Treasury market, that’s positive for sentiment in Latin America and we’ve certainly seen that more recently,” said David Rees, senior emerging markets economist at Schroders. “At the moment our official number is that the Fed would start cutting rates around the middle of the year,” Rees added. Brazil’s Bovespa stock index rose 0.7%, while the real gained 0.1%. Shares of Americanas jumped 8.8% after the Brazilian retailer disclosed revised financial results for 2021 and figures for 2022 after a multibillion-dollar accounting scandal was uncovered this year, leading it to file for bankruptcy. The Peruvian sol dropped 1.0% after data on Wednesday showed its economy contracted for a fifth consecutive month in September, landing well below forecasts. The mining-dependent South American economy has stumbled this year in part due to bad weather linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon and social strife. The Colombian peso also fell nearly 1% after the oil exporting nation’s economy shrank 0.3% in the third quarter from the year-earlier period. Further adding pressure to the peso, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday the country should not maintain its so-called fiscal rule in order to boost public investment and promote economic recovery, though he conceded any such decision must be made by Congress. China, a major market for Latam countries, saw its new home prices fall for the fourth straight month suggesting a broader weakening in the sector that could drag on the country’s overall recovery. “(China’s) domestic outlook is still pretty fragile,” Rees added. Global investors expect a large amount of financial pain out of Argentina no matter who voters pick on Sunday as their next president, as a much-needed fiscal adjustment will likely trigger even more inflation. Israel’s economy grew solidly in the third quarter, although less than estimated, data showed, ahead of an expected weak end to the year due to Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas. The shekel strengthened 1.1% against the dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1556 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 982.85 -0.07 MSCI LatAm 2451.63 0.16 Brazil Bovespa 124037.36 0.71 Mexico IPC 52572.54 -0.42 Chile IPSA 5706.08 -1.2 Argentina MerVal 615497.38 -2.203 Colombia COLCAP 1107.02 -0.28 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8580 0.05 Mexico peso 17.2710 0.14 Chile peso 879.4 0.85 Colombia peso 4074.75 -0.93 Peru sol 3.8239 -1.33 Argentina peso 353.4500 -0.13 (interbank) Argentina peso 930 4.30 (parallel) (Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)
Preview: Chile vs. Paraguay – prediction, team news, lineups
Sports Mole previews Friday’s World Cup Qualifying – South America clash between Chile and Paraguay, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.
Sat level on four points in the South American group, Chile and Paraguay will return to World Cup qualifying on Friday when they do battle in Santiago.
The visitors leapfrogged their hosts with a 1-0 victory over Bolivia last time out in October but only lead Chile on goal difference after four rounds of fixtures.
Match preview
In their aim to return to the world stage after falling short in qualification for the last two World Cups, Chile have experienced a mixed start to the latest campaign but head into the November round of games with just four points on the board from their first four outings.
Their bid began in September with a trip to Uruguay, and Eduardo Berizzo‘s side came away empty-handed in a 3-1 defeat, before taking their first point from a creditable goalless draw with Colombia.
La Roja would then return to action with optimism last month as meetings with Peru and Venezuela awaited, and while they did put up a first win against the former, triumphing 2-0 on home soil thanks to second-half goals from Diego Valdes and Marcelino Nunez, they were unable to make it back-to-back three-point hauls in their last outing.
Indeed, Berizzo’s team fell well short in their trip to Venezuela, eventually succumbing to a 3-0 defeat as Yeferson Soteldo, Salomon Rondon and Darwin Machis all found the net for the hosts, with the last two coming after Nunez was sent off early in the second half.
Such a result saw Chile drop to eighth spot in the South American group, but still level with Friday’s visitors, two points off fifth spot and three points behind second-placed Uruguay, they can quickly improve their standing at this early stage if they are able to return to winning ways this week before travelling to Ecuador next Tuesday.
Paraguay, meanwhile, head into Friday’s contest in a slightly different trajectory, having leapfrogged the hosts last month with their first win of the qualifying campaign after a slow start.
Aiming to reach their first World Cup since 2010, Paraguay did not come firing out the blocks in their opening South American games, and despite only conceding two goals in the first three outings, they only managed to put a single point on the board having failed to score on each occasion.
That point came from a stalemate with Peru in their curtain-raiser, before La Albirroja suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats at the hands of Venezuela and Argentina, having only conceded against the former in injury time while only narrowly falling short against the world champions to remain stuck on a single point.
Daniel Garnero‘s side were then able to put a first notch in their wins column at the fourth time of asking last time out, though, as they hosted Bolivia in mid-October and came away with three crucial points with Antonio Sanabria netted the only goal of the game 21 minutes from time.
Thanks to that first win, Paraguay have quickly climbed within touching distance of the top five in the South American qualifying group, and with confidence on the back of that result having still only conceded two goals this campaign, they will aim to further strengthen their position in the early stages with a victory to move three points clear of the hosts on Friday.
Chile World Cup Qualifying – South America form:
Chile form (all competitions):
Paraguay World Cup Qualifying – South America form:
Paraguay form (all competitions):
Team News
While midfielder Marcelino Nunez has been called up to the Chile squad, he will be unavailable on Friday, with the Norwich City man suspended following his red card in their defeat to Venezuela, while experienced midfielders Arturo Vidal and Charles Aranguiz are absent from the squad for their two upcoming qualifying games.
In their absence, Erick Pulgar should return and join Rodrigo Echeverria and Victor Mendez in the engine room from the outset, while 160-capped Gary Medel will again play at the heart of a back four, likely alongside Paulo Diaz.
At the other end of the pitch, talismanic forward Alexis Sanchez should continue to lead the line, having netted 51 goals in his 158 international caps, while Villarreal’s Ben Brereton Diaz will offer further attacking threat from the left wing.
While Paraguay may have hoped to come into Friday’s qualifier with an unchanged starting XI from their win over Bolivia last time out, they are unable to call on key winger Miguel Almiron, who recently picked up an injury for Newcastle United.
Veteran forward Oscar Cardozo has been called up, but Antonio Sanabria should get the nod to lead the line after netting the winner against Bolivia, while Alejandro Romero will take on further responsibility in a supporting trio in Almiron’s absence.
Richard Sanchez should return alongside Mathias Villasanti in the engine room, while Fabian Balbuena will fight to come back into the middle of the defence after Omar Alderete was preferred alongside captain Gustavo Gomez last month.
Chile possible starting lineup:
Cortes; Loyola, Diaz, Medel, Suazo; Pulgar, Echeverria, Mendez; Davila, Sanchez, Brereton Diaz
Paraguay possible starting lineup:
Carlos; Espinoza, Alderete, Gomez, Alonso; Villasanti, Sanchez; Villalba, Romero, Avalos; Sanabria
We say: Chile 2-0 Paraguay
Despite their disappointing defeat to Venezuela in the last round of games, Chile do boast more quality throughout their squad than the visitors, particularly with Almiron sidelined, and La Roja should fancy themselves to return to winning ways on home soil on Friday.
Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know
As of Monday, November 20, it will be exactly seven months — 213 days — until the 2024 Copa America.
Next summer’s tournament is the latest iteration of the quadrennial competition that usually sees the likes of Brazil and Argentina go head-to-head in South America for a prestigious trophy, while displaying the continent’s richness and depth of talent.
This time around, things are slightly different, and the build-up has been marred by so many basic questions remaining unanswered: What stadiums will host matches? How much will tickets cost for fans? And why the delay?
The Athletic is on hand to explain what we know and what we don’t ahead of next year.
When will the tournament be?
The only dates to have been announced are those of the first game and the final.
The 2024 Copa America kicks off with the opening match on Thursday, June 20 and it concludes 25 days later on Sunday, July 14.
Other than that? It’s a mystery for now.
Which country is hosting it?
Perhaps surprisingly, the United States is the host country, despite the tournament typically being made up of South American sides and hosted on the continent.
The USMNT, however, are one of six teams from CONCACAF (the governing body for Central American, North American and Caribbean football) who can qualify for the 16-team tournament via the 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League.
Despite being hosts, they do not qualify automatically, unlike they did at the U.S.-hosted Copa America Centenario — a special edition in 2016 that marked 100 years of the tournament. That was also the first and only previous time a non-South American country hosted the tournament.
The other 10 sides will be the 10 represented by CONMEBOL (South American football’s governing body).
They are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
*Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana are in South America but are affiliated with CONCACAF.
Why is the U.S. hosting a tournament for South American teams?
From 1916 to 1975, the Copa America was known as the Campeonato Sudamericano de Futbol (South American Football Championship) and is a tournament organised by CONMEBOL.
Why can North America’s most populous country host and play in that tournament, I hear you ask. And it’s a valid question. The answer is best broken down into a few parts.
Despite one of CONMEBOL’s member federations, Argentina, being World Cup holders, off-field governance in South America has caused problems. A myriad of political issues across the continent makes it a challenge to select a suitable host.
The Copa America has been rotated across its 10 member federations since 1984 and it was identified that next year’s tournament would be in Ecuador. But, last November, they declined the option.
The U.S. and Peru were the two nations to express interest in replacing them and, in January, CONMEBOL announced that the U.S. would host it as part of the freshly signed strategic collaboration between them and CONCACAF.
The ability to host a major tournament at short notice and the responsibilities of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico were key considerations.
Fortunately, the U.S. is starting from a stronger base than most other countries as they have known for five years that they will be co-hosting the 2026 World Cup and have an array of large-capacity stadiums to choose from.
Has the U.S. competed in the tournament before?
Yes, they have experience of playing in, and hosting, Copa America.
They have competed in four editions: 1993, 1995, 2007 and 2016, hosting the latter and finishing fourth.
The involvement of guest countries has been a common theme of the last 30 years, with only 10 member nations making up CONMEBOL.
Mexico has been invited to participate the most, with 10 Copa America appearances under their belts, then Costa Rica (5), the U.S. (4), Jamaica and Japan (twice each), then Honduras, Haiti, Panama and Qatar (all once each).
In which cities will matches be played?
Who knows? The host cities and venues have not been announced despite the above dates being publicly confirmed more than three months ago.
At the time, CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani outlined plans for more information, including host cities, to be announced this fall. Technically, it’s not winter until December 21, but time is ticking.
That said, there is likely to be significant crossover with the stadiums being used for the 2026 World Cup.
The 11 U.S. venues announced for that are:
- AT&T Stadium (Dallas)
- MetLife Stadium (New York/New Jersey)
- Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
- NRG Stadium (Houston)
- Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area)
- SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)
- Gillette Stadium (Boston)
- Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
- Lumen Field (Seattle)
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
How will the tournament work?
All we have at the moment are broad brushstrokes rather than specifics.
The 16 teams will be split into four groups of four, with one team from each of the four pots in each group.
The top two sides in each group will then progress to the knockout stages, starting with the quarter-finals.
When are we going to find out more?
That is the million-dollar question as fans wanting to go to matches and sort their travel arrangements lose patience.
The group-stage draw is currently set to happen at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Thursday, December 7, at 7.30pm ET/4.30pm PT/12.30am GMT in the early hours of Friday morning for those in the UK.
Teams will be seeded according to the FIFA rankings as of November/December 2023.
How does qualification work?
The six CONCACAF teams will have to earn their place.
The 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League has reached the quarter-final stage with two teams left to be confirmed.
Due to their ranking positions, Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico and the U.S. were given byes to the last eight where they have been joined by Jamaica, Honduras, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.
The four quarter-final winners will secure qualification to Copa America. The four losing teams will drop into a play-in round which will follow the knockout format. The winners of the two play-off ties will qualify for Copa America.
The quarter-finals are:
- Costa Rica vs Panama (first leg Nov. 16, second leg Nov. 20)
- Jamaica vs Canada (first leg Nov. 17, second leg Nov. 21)
- United States vs Trinidad and Tobago (first leg Nov. 16, second leg Nov. 20)
- Honduras vs Mexico (first leg Nov. 17, second leg Nov. 21)
So why the delay?
It’s a good question without a clear answer. The World Cup may be diverting attention, but that tournament is two and a half years away, so planning is surely not yet in the urgent stages or requiring a huge amount of resources or attention at the moment.
The fact the footballing infrastructure is already in place also means it is puzzling why things have taken so long so far.
What about the women’s competition?
There will be a new tournament, called the CONCACAF W Gold Cup, the inaugural 2024 version played from February 20-March 10 next year.
12 teams will contest the competition, with eight from CONCACAF and the top four from CONMEBOL invited to join them. Again, the United States will host it.
The two CONCACAF teams who will compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (USWNT and Canada or Jamaica) qualify for the W Gold Cup, with the other six CONCACAF teams decided via the 2023 Road to CONCACAF W Gold Cup.
And the four guest CONMEBOL teams have already been chosen according to the 2022 Women’s Copa America results: champions Brazil, runner-up Colombia, plus Argentina and Paraguay, who finished third and fourth respectively.
Anything else?
Yes. The winners of the men’s Copa America tournament will face the winners of the 2024 European Championship in the 2025 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions.
Intriguingly, it has also been reported that the two federations are organising a ‘final four’-type tournament with two clubs from each federation, qualifying via existing CONCACAF and CONMEBOL competitions.
That could see sides like Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC, Boca Juniors and Palmeiras facing off for the (unofficial) title ‘King of the Americas’.
The first such competition could be played in 2024, though probably in the latter stages of the calendar year.
Who are the most recent winners of the Copa America?
Argentina are the reigning Copa America champions – having won the tournament in 2021 before then going on to World Cup glory in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup.
Led by Lionel Messi, they beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final thanks to a brilliant goal from Angel Di Maria, ending their 28-year wait for a major trophy.
As a result of winning Copa America, they faced European champions Italy in the 2022 Finalissima at Wembley and won 3-0; Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria and Paulo Dybala were the scorers.
Here are the teams that have won Copa America most:
- Argentina – 15 (1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, 2021)
- Uruguay – 15 (1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011)
- Brazil – 9 (1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019)
- Paraguay – 2 (1953, 1979)
- Chile – 2 (2015, 2016)
- Peru – 2 (1939, 1975)
- Bolivia – 1 (1963)
- Colombia – 1 (2001)
How To Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Live: Performers Lineup, Nominations, Air Date, Time & More
The Biggest Night in Latin Music is so close we can taste it!
Bearing the full title of the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs ceremony will be held Thursday, Nov. 16.
Who is nominated for Latin GRAMMYs? Where and when will the 2023 Latin GRAMMY’s air? Who will perform during the ceremony? You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers!
When Are The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?
The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs — officially known as the 24th Latin GRAMMY Awards, will be broadcast Thursday, Nov. 16. at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT).
Where Are The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Taking Place?
Just like the GRAMMYs, the Latin GRAMMYs are going global. For the first time ever, the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs will be held in Sevilla, Spain, at the and Exhibition Centre (FIBES). This marks the inaugural international telecast in the history of the Latin Recording Academy and its awards show.
Read More: 2023 Latin GRAMMYs To Host First-Ever International Telecast In Sevilla, Spain, On Nov. 16; Nominations To Be Announced Sept. 19
How Can I Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?
On Nov. 16, the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs will air on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the U.S., and at 10:30 p.m. CET on Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in Spain. It will also air on cable channel TNT at 19:30 (MEX) / 20:30 (PAN-COL) / 21:30 (VEN) / 22:30 (ARG/CHI).
The ceremony will be aired in more than 80 countries globally. Be sure to check your local broadcasters for further airings.
Those in Brazil can enjoy the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs on the same date, exclusively on Bis and on Globoplay — which will graciously offer the broadcast free to non-subscribers.
Who Is Nominated At The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?
All manner of leading lights from across the Latin music universe — from Christina Aguilera to Karol G to Rosalía — are nominated at this year’s ceremony. For a full list of 2023 Latin GRAMMYs nominees, visit below.
Read More: 2023 Latin GRAMMYs: See The Complete Nominations List
Who Are The Performers At The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?
Those include the aforementioned Rosalía, as well as Maluma, Natalia Lafourcade, Sebastián Yatra, and many others. For a complete list of performers at the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, visit below.
Read More: More Performers Added To The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs: Rosalía, Shakira, Maluma, Sebastián Yatra, David Guetta, DJ Premier & More Announced; Anitta, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, John Leguizamo & More Join As Presenters
Who Is Hosting The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?
Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee Sebastián Yatra; Latin GRAMMY nominee and renowned actress Danna Paola; and fellow world-renowned actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega will host the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs. For more info, visit below.
Read More: 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Hosts Announced: Sebastián Yatra, Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola And Paz Vega
When is The 2023 Latin GRAMMY Premiere?
Prior to the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, the Latin GRAMMY Premiere will kick off with performances by current Latin GRAMMYs nominees Majo Aguilar, Paula Arenas, Mike Bahía, Vanesa Martín, Elena Rose, Thiaguinho, and Julieta Venegas.
Latin GRAMMY-nominated Brazilian singer Giulia Be and Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz will host the ceremony. For further information on the 2023 Latin GRAMMY Premiere, check below:
Read More: Performers Announced For The 2023 Latin GRAMMY Premiere: Julieta Venegas, Mike Bahía, Elena Rose, Majo Aguilar, Paula Arenas & More
When Will Latin GRAMMY Week 2023 Take Place And What Are The Events?
Latin GRAMMY In The Schools: An educational program that helps inform and network music students with Latin music industry pros, and supports music departments that have financial limitations.
Lifetime Achievement & Trustees Special Awards Presentation: Several Latin music icons will be honored. Carmen Linares, Mijares, Arturo Sandoval, Simone, Soda Stereo, and Ana Torroja will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and Alex Acuña, Gustavo Santaolalla and Wisón Torres will receive the Trustees Award.
Leading Ladies Of Entertainment: This one-of-a-kind event spotlights and elevates the work of professional women in the arts and entertainment fields.
Nominees Reception: This intimate gathering will shine a light on the artists, producers, songwriters, and creators nominated at the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs.
Best New Artist Showcase: This thrilling ceremony helps you get to know the new generation of music creators during Latin GRAMMY Week.
2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala: At the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones (FIBES), the Latin Recording Academy will host the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala in honor of multi-hyphenate Laura Pausini.
And, of course, Latin GRAMMY Week will crescendo with the Latin GRAMMYs! For more details, visit below.
Read More: A Guide To Latin GRAMMY Week 2023: Best New Artist Showcase, Latin Recording Academy Person Of The Year Gala, Lifetime Achievement And Trustees Special Awards Presentation & More
What’s New At The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?
There’s lots to look forward to! For instance:
These changes illuminate the global expansion of the Latin GRAMMYs and the Latin Recording Academy — not just through the international telecast in Spain, but the addition of the Best Portuguese-Language Urban Music Performance Latin GRAMMY category.
This is crucial for many reasons, chief among them that Portuguese-language music and Brazilian listenerships are a rapidly growing part of the Latin music universe.
In tandem — and as noted — the Latin Recording Academy, Canal Bis, Multishow and Globoplay have announced a three-year agreement to broadcast the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in Brazil.
Offerings like the flamenco performance at the Latin GRAMMY Premiere to the Latin GRAMMY sessions flamenco episode underscore the Latin Recording Academy’s commitment to digging deep into all corners of the landscape.
As Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud told RecordingAcademy.com in a 2023 interview, “It is our responsibility as an Academy to really support our artists and our creators in their quest to go global. That’s why we’re going international, and that’s why we’re doing it now.”
How Can I Learn More About The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Artwork?
Check out this interview with 2023 Latin GRAMMYs artist Aline Bispo, and click here to learn more about her stunning work for the Latin Recording Academy.
We hope this guide satiates your curiosity about the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs. As always, follow the Latin GRAMMYs/Latin Recording Academy on social media: Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Use #LatinGRAMMY on all social media platforms to join the social conversation during the Biggest Night in Latin Music — and as the Latin Recording Academy’s sister academy, we’ll see you there!
2023 Latin GRAMMYs: See The Complete Nominations List
