Florida slammed by tropical storm-like conditions, with flooding rains, gusty winds
MIAMI – Torrential rains and gusty winds slammed much of Florida Wednesday, mimicking tropical storm-like conditions and leading to flash flooding and thousands of power outages. And the rain won’t be letting up through Thursday.
Computer forecast models showed some areas potentially receiving more than a foot of rain by Friday, which could add to the already record-breaking rainfall levels experienced in the state this year.
Abundant tropical moisture began surging into the Sunshine State on Tuesday, and repeated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through at least through Thursday.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has upgraded the region’s excessive rainfall risk to a Level 2 out of 4 in Central and South Florida, as rain rates could reach greater than an inch an hour.
(FOX Weather)
Poweroutage.us reported at least 20,000 customers were without electricity on Wednesday evening as the combination of wind gusts of 40-50 mph and heavy rainfall helped bring down some tree branches and utlitilty lines.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties were both put under a Flash Flood Warning through the morning hours, but the FOX Forecast Center was concerned the heavy rain could continue through the morning commute.
Both Broward County Public Schools and Broward College canceled classes on Thursday due to the inclement weather.
(FOX Weather)
A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Central South Florida through Thursday.
MILLIONS IN FLORIDA FACE SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOOD THREAT FROM TROPICAL DOWNPOURS
Overall, rainfall totals will likely reach 5-8 inches across much of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area by Thursday, with isolated areas receiving as much as 10-12 inches.
(FOX Weather)
Fort Lauderdale passes 100 inches of rain in 2023
The additional rain comes as South Florida is already water-logged this week. Fort Lauderdale received 2.75 inches of rain Tuesday – a record for the day and pushing its annual precipitation to over 100 inches, marking only the second time the city has reached the century mark on record.
“Last night (Tuesday) was a tough one. We knew that it would be,” FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. “This is a spot that has been hit too hard this year. You know, the rain yesterday pushed them over the limit, figuratively and in reality.”
7 FACTS ABOUT RAIN
Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast has had below-average rainfall, but according to the National Weather Service, rain finally fell in Tampa Bay on Tuesday after 23 consecutive days without precipitation.
However, the records did not stop there. The NWS said after not recording any rainfall since October 21, Ruskin set a new daily rainfall record for Tuesday with 0.87 inches, breaking the old record of 0.53 inches in 1997.
WHAT DOES PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN MEAN ON FOX WEATHER APP?
Storm has slight chance of tropical development
The National Hurricane Center has even outlined the storm for possible tropical development, though it is still a very low chance.
“Just because this is tagged by the Hurricane Center, it does not change the impacts,” Merwin said. “And when you’re talking about weak tropical systems and also non-tropical systems, it is truly about the impact. And we know the impact we’re going to have – flooding rain.”
The FOX Forecast Center said the system is also producing dangerous conditions on Florida’s Atlantic beaches, including life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf.
(FOX Weather)
Coastal flood alerts for Louisiana and Mississippi
Additionally, the Gulf Coast coastal areas stretching from Louisiana to Florida’s Panhandle are under coastal flood alerts until Thursday. Gusty east winds of up to 45 mph are pushing elevated tides into the coastal lowlands, and causing some beach erosion and minor shoreline flooding.
(FOX Weather)
A Wind Advisory has also been issued for New Orleans area, effective until Thursday morning for gusts of 40-45 mph.
WHY HEAT FUELS SEVERE WEATHER
The Gulf Coast has been experiencing long-term drought conditions, making the recent rains a welcome sight.
Over half of Louisiana is currently in a state of ‘exceptional drought,’ the worst drought level. This has led to wildfires and smoky conditions, making driving dangerous and the air unhealthy. In Mississippi, almost 90% of the state is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions.
Unfortunately, more than a week of rain won’t be enough to end the drought in either state. Regular rainfall events will be needed to provide relief from the drought.
On This Day, Nov. 16: Nixon OKs construction of Alaska Pipeline
Nov. 16 (UPI) — On this date in history:
In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state admitted to the union.
In 1914, intended to serve as a “lender of last resort,” the New York Fed opened for business.
In 1933, the United States established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union.
In 1957, Ed Gein murdered his last victim, Bernice Worden. When police searched his house, they found 10 human skulls, a human heart in a pot on the stove and what appeared to be a belt made out of human flesh. He confessed to killing two women and said the other body parts were from grave robbing.
In 1960, Hollywood king Clark Gable, best remembered as Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind, died of a heart attack at the age of 59.
File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
In 1973, President Richard Nixon authorized the construction of the Alaska Pipeline with the signing of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law.
In 1988, Pakistanis voted Benazir Bhutto as prime minister, the nation’s first female leader in modern history.
In 1990, the Soviet Union indicated its approval of the use of military force to oust Iraq from Kuwait but said action should be delayed to give Iraqi President Saddam Hussein a chance to leave the country peacefully.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit Vietnam since the end of the Vietnam War.
In 2008, after nearly a year of negotiations with the United States, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to withdrawal of U.S. combat troops by Dec. 31, 2011.
Demonstrators pass through a security checkpoint before a rally at Firdos square in Baghdad on November 21, 2008. Followers of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr marched on Friday against a pact letting U.S. forces stay in Iraq until 2011. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI
In 2015, miners uncovered the world’s second-largest gem-quality diamond in Botswana. The 1,111-carat gem, dubbed the Lesedi La Rona diamond, sold in September 2017 for $53 million.
In 2021, a self portrait by the famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo sold for $34.9 million, which not only shattered her own personal best but made it the most expensive artwork by a Latin American artist.
In 2022, more than a week after Election Day, the Republican Party captured its 218th seat in the House of Representatives to guarantee a majority in the chamber.
File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: How to watch, TV channel, stream for World Cup qualifier in Australia
The Socceroos begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a home match against Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday night (AEDT).
AAMI Park will host the contest which comes before a second qualifier versus Palestine in Kuwait on November 22 (AEDT).
The Sporting News explains how you can watch the Australian national team start the road to the 2026 World Cup.
MORE: Where are the Socceroos playing Palestine in AFC World Cup qualifier? New venue confirmed
Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: TV channel in Australia
Fans will be able to catch the match between Australia and Bangladesh on free-to-air television via Channel 10.
Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: How to stream in Australia
Those looking to stream Thursday night’s match will be able to do so on 10 play.
The game will also be shown live on subscription streaming service Paramount+.
When does Socceroos vs. Bangladesh start? Kick-off for Socceroos match
Kick-off for the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifier with Bangladesh is scheduled for 8:00 pm AEDT on Thursday, November 16.
Channel 10’s broadcast will begin 30 minutes beforehand at 7:30 pm AEDT.
Socceroos squad: Kusini Yengi’s surprise selection
The Socceroos have named an experimental 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine.
Fourteen players feature in the squad who weren’t a part of Australia’s Qatar World Cup mission for the matches on November 16 and 22, with two debutants featured.
Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kusini Yengi has received a surprise call-up after scoring five goals in nine matches for League One leaders Portsmouth, while Charlton stopper Ashley Maynard-Brewer is also in as a deputy to Mat Ryan.
Socceroos 23-man squad vs. Bangladesh and Palestine
|
Name
|
Current Club, Country
|
Keanu BACCUS
|
St Mirren FC, Scotland
|
Aziz BEHICH
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
Brandon BORRELLO
|
Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia
|
Jordy BOS
|
K.V.C Westerlo, Belgium
|
Martin BOYLE
|
Hibernian FC, Scotland
|
Cameron BURGESS
|
Ipswich Town FC, England
|
Alessandro CIRCATI
|
Parma Calcio 1913, Italy
|
Mitchell DUKE
|
FC Machida Zelvia, Japan
|
Joe GAUCI (Gk)
|
Adelaide United FC, Australia
|
Craig GOODWIN
|
Al Wehda FC, Saudi Arabia
|
Jackson IRVINE
|
FC St Pauli, Germany
|
Massimo LUONGO
|
Ipswich Town FC, England
|
Jamie MACLAREN
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
Ashley MAYNARD-BREWER (Gk)
|
Charlton Athletic FC, England
|
Connor METCALFE
|
FC St. Pauli, Germany
|
Lewis MILLER
|
Hibernian FC, Scotland
|
Aiden O’NEILL
|
Standard de Liège, Belgium
|
Kye ROWLES
|
Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland
|
Mathew RYAN (Gk) (Cpt)
|
AZ Alkmaar, Netherland
|
Sam SILVERA
|
Middlesbrough FC, England
|
Harry SOUTTAR
|
Leicester City FC, England
|
Ryan STRAIN
|
St Mirren FC, Scotland
|
Kusini YENGI
|
Portsmouth FC, England
Socceroos World Cup qualifiers schedule
In November, the Socceroos will begin the long process of attempting to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
In the second round of AFC World Cup qualifying, the Socceroos will play in a round-robin format against Lebanon, Palestine and either Maldives or Bangladesh, with the top two teams qualifying for the third round of qualification, as well as qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.
The qualification campaign will see two games played at the end of 2023, with the rest of the matches in the second round set to begin in March after the 2024 Asian Cup.
|Match
|Date (AEDT)
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|November 16 – 8pm
|Palestine vs Australia
|November 22 – 1am
|Australia vs Lebanon
|March 21
|Lebanon vs Australia
|March 26
|Bangladesh vs Australia
|June 6
|Australia vs Palestine
|June 11
—
—
Watching Caribbean For Tropical Development
- Tropical development is possible late this week in the western Caribbean Sea.
- Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could push toward parts of the Caribbean.
- November development during a strong El Niño is extremely rare.
Tropical development is possible in the next day or so in the western Caribbean Sea, a rarity for November during a strong El Niño, and could bring flooding rain to parts of Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti.
What we’re watching: A broad area of low pressure is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms in the west-central Caribbean Sea.
The National Hurricane Center has assigned this disturbed area the label “Invest 98L”. Short for “investigation”, this naming convention triggers the running of sophisticated, high-resolution computer models for those disturbances that may develop into a tropical depression or storm.
Tropical storm watches and/or warnings could be issued for this system in the Greater Antilles as soon as later Thursday.
What could happen in the Caribbean: If hostile shearing winds remain low enough, and if thunderstorms can continue to coalesce near an area of low pressure over water that is still very warm, a tropical depression or storm could form in that area of the western Caribbean Sea. If it becomes a storm, it would be named “Vince”.
The NHC has scheduled an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft mission into the system for Thursday afternoon, assuming it’s still holding together.
(Further beef up your forecast with our detailed, hour-by-hour breakdown for the next 8 days – only available on our Premium Pro experience.)
Where it could head: The system is expected to be pulled northeastward toward Jamaica, eastern Cuba and Hispaniola by Friday or Saturday, then into the southwest Atlantic Ocean by Sunday, where it is expected to transition to a non-tropical low. This will not be a threat to the mainland U.S.
What are the potential impacts: Regardless of whether this becomes a depression, storm, or remains a nameless area of low pressure, the potential for heavy rainfall appears to be the most serious threat from Jamaica and eastern Cuba to Haiti and the Dominican Republic into the weekend.
This rain will be heaviest over hilly and mountainous terrain and will probably fall along and to the east of the system’s path, with lighter rainfall totals on the system’s western flank. Dangerous flash flooding and landslides are possible, particularly in Haiti.
Rip currents are possible later this week along south-facing shorelines of Jamaica, eastern Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. If this system becomes Tropical Storm Vince, some stronger wind gusts could add to the threat of downed trees in rain-soaked ground, and power outages.
Why this would be so unusual: As we’ve discussed before, November is still hurricane season, and typically generates a storm every 1 to 2 years. The western Caribbean Sea is one place that typically happens.
That’s much harder to do during a strong El Niño. As we discussed in a previous piece, plenty of wind shear and sinking air are usually in play over the Caribbean Sea this time of year that would squash any tropical development. That shear may not be strong enough to inhibit development this time.
In records dating to 1950, only three systems have previously become depressions or storms in November during a strong El Niño in the Atlantic Basin. As you can see in the track map below, none of those systems did so in the Caribbean Sea.
So, this could be a first for the tropical Atlantic in at least 73 years.
Check back with us at weather.com for updates to this forecast in the days ahead.
MORE ON WEATHER.COM
- How The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Measures Up
- A Typical November During A Stronger El Niño In The Tropics
- 6 Changes A Stronger El Niño Could Bring This Winter
- How El Niño Got Its Name
Jonathan Erdman is a senior meteorologist at weather.com and has been covering national and international weather since 1996. His lifelong love of meteorology began with a close encounter with a tornado as a child in Wisconsin. He studied physics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then completed his Master’s degree working with dual-polarization radar and lightning data at Colorado State University. Extreme and bizarre weather are his favorite topics. Reach out to him on X (formerly Twitter), Threads and Facebook.
The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.
