How to watch Argentina vs. Uruguay, live updates
Lionel Messi has rejoined the Argentine national team for two more qualifying matches to help the defending champions reach the 2026 World Cup.
Messi, who last played in a friendly with Inter Miami last Friday, is expected to play when Argentina hosts Uruguay on Thursday night.
The match begins at 7 p.m. ET inside Estadio La Bombonera, the Boca Juniors stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Argentina and Uruguay sit atop the CONMEBOL standings, with the defending World Cup champions holding 12 points, while Uruguay is tied with Brazil and Venezuela with seven points.
It will be Messi’s first match with Argentina since his dominant return from a leg injury last month, where he had two goals to beat Peru 2-0 on Oct. 17.
Follow along for live updates:
Darwin Núñez goal in 86’: Uruguay 2, Argentina 0
This match is nearly over.
Darwin Núñez’s right boot found the back of the net, and Uruguay leads Argentina 2-0 in the final minutes of this World Cup qualifying match.
Argentina almost had a chance to tie this match.
Ángel Di María right boot in the 81st minute was wide, leaving him in disbelief after the attempt. Lautaro Martínez also missed a header that Uruguay goalie Sergio Eochet punched away in the 83rd minute after a series of corner kicks for the Argentinians.
The fans at Estadio La Bombonera, home of the Boca Juniors, are standing and cheering their home side with vigor, but to no avail.
Final 15 minutes left: Uruguay 1, Argentina 0
We’ve got 15 minutes left in the match, which has already featured five yellow cards and several contentious moments.
But Leo Messi and Argentina are running out of time if they want to tie or beat Uruguay in this 2026 World Cup qualifying match.
Argentina entered atop the CONMEBOL Standings, with the defending World Cup champions holding 12 points. Uruguay entered tied with Brazil and Venezuela with seven points.
But the outcome of this one will surely shake up the order.
Maximiliano Araújo injury: Uruguay 1, Argentina 0
Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araújo was carted off the pitch in the 61st minute after sustaining a lower leg injury.
Araújo reached for his right ankle and was emotion and in pain as he was taken off after colliding with an Argentine player.
Exequiel Palacios replaced him in Uruguay’s lineup.
Messi misses free kick in 57’: Uruguay 1, Argentina 0
Leo Messi’s magical left boot had a little too much juice during a free kick outside the box in the 57th minute.
Messi’s kick hit the top of the net’s post and into the stands, leaving Messi to raise his hands to his head in disgust after wasting a prime opportunity to tie this match.
Messi had another long shot in the 50th minute that was blocked.
Halftime: Messi, Argentina trail Uruguay 1-0
Well, that was an eventful opening half.
Leo Messi and the Argentine side were a feisty bunch, but trail 1-0 at halftime to Uruguay.
Ronald Araujo took a cross from Matías Viña, and found the lower left corner of the net in the 41st minute. The ball was deflected off Argentina goalie Emiliano Martínez on the shot.
Messi has missed one shot on goal, and had a free kick opportunity stopped by Uruguay’s wall in the first half.
Messi also came to the defense of a teammate during a scuffle between both teams in the 20th minute, and appeared to push and put his left hand around the neck of Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera.
Players from both Argentina and Uruguay participated in the brief altercation during the match between Olivera and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. No players were given yellow or red cards, and play resumed.
How to watch Argentina vs. Uruguay in the U.S.?
The match begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast by Telemundo and livestreamed on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and ViX.
Ronald Araujo goal: Uruguay 1, Argentina 0
Ronald Araujo took a cross from his teammate, and his right boot deflected off Argentina goalie Emiliano Martínez in the 41st minute.
Araujo’s shot hit the bottom left side of the net after a cross by Matías Viña to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead just before halftime.
It is the first time in this round of Argentina’s World Cup qualifying matches that Messi’s side has faced a deficit and allowed the opposition to score a goal.
Messi’s free kick hits wall in 23’: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
Messi’s free kick in the 23rd minute was deflected by a header from a Uruguayan player.
But the leadup to the free kick was interesting.
Messi pushed Uruguay’s Sebastian Caceres, and was then pushed down by Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte as he was attacking the penalty area.
Messi got the benefit of the referee’s decision to set up a free kick, a call the Uruguay players were demonstratively upset about.
Messi puts his hand about Uruguay player’s neck in tussle in 20’: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
Leo Messi appeared to put his left hand around the neck of Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera during a scuffle in the 20th minute of the match.
Players from both Argentina and Uruguay participated in the brief altercation during the match as it appeared Messi was defending a teammate.
No players were given yellow or red cards, and play resumed.
Here’s video of the sequence:
Messi misses in 13’: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
Messi’s first shot in this match game in the 13th minute, after a defense by Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera.
Messi was able to shake Olivera, but his left boot from about 30 yards out was saved by Uruguay’s goalie Sergio Rochet.
Darwin Nunez misses shot in 10’: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez missed on his side’s first shot on goal in the match.
Nunez tried to squeeze it into the far-left side of the net with a right boot, but his shot was wide.
One minute later, Uruguay again charged toward the Argentina’s net but was stopped by the goalie.
Messi gets taken down in first minute: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
The action started early for Leo Messi, who was taken down by Darwin Nunez in the first minute of the match.
Messi appeared to be in pain after the sequence, favoring his leg, but he got back to his feet.
The play led to a free kick in the second minute, which Messi did not take despite lining up for it.
Rodrigo De Paul kicked it into the box, and Uruguay quickly ended any chance with a good defense in the goal area.
Messi and Luis Suarez meet before Argentina, Uruguay match
Future teammates?
Leo Messi and Luis Suarez, who will reportedly sign with Inter Miami for next season, met each other for a hug before tonight’s match between Argentina and Uruguay.
How much will Messi play against Uruguay?
Messi is likely to start, and play the entire match against Uruguay tonight.
Messi is healthy again after a leg injury in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match on Sept. 7. The injury caused Messi to miss Argentina’s 3-0 win over Bolivia on Sept. 12 and six matches with Inter Miami in September.
“Messi is fine, he is doing well,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said in a news conference on Thursday. “Beyond the fact that he played a game in the last 25 days, he has been training normally, he is in good condition and he is fine.”
How has Messi performed in recent matches?
Messi played the entire match in each of his last three appearances.
Messi appeared quite rusty in Inter Miami’s friendly last Friday, his first match in nearly three weeks after the MLS regular season ended (Inter Miami did not qualify for the MLS playoffs). He missed all his shots as Inter Miami lost 2-1 to New York City FC, on a night where Messi presented his eighth Ballon d’Or award to Inter Miami fans.
Messi had a goal negated because he was offsides, and a free kick was deflected off the crossbar in Inter Miami’s season finale loss to Charlotte FC 1-0 on Oct. 21.
Messi shined brightly and appeared 100 percent healthy in his last match with Argentina, scoring in the 32nd and 42nd minutes in a 2-0 win over Peru on Oct. 17.
Diaz de la Portilla loses family home in foreclosure auction
Suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla lost his childhood home in a foreclosure sale Wednesday, one week before voters decide if they’ll give the embattled politician another term at City Hall.
The sale comes as Díaz de la Portilla faces criminal charges that he sold his City Commission vote in exchange for $245,000 in campaign contributions and gifts, which prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Díaz de la Portilla the day after he was arrested in September. As he seeks reelection to the commission’s District 1 seat, legal issues have mounted for the longtime politician, who denies wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to charges that include bribery and official misconduct.
The home, where Díaz de la Portilla said his parents live, is on the 1500 block of Southwest 19th Street in Little Havana, jointly owned by Díaz de la Portilla and his ex-wife, Tallahassee lobbyist Claudia Davant. Since 2012, no mortgage payments have been made on the 2005 loan, according to court documents filed by Wells Fargo bank. Díaz de la Portilla would have had to have paid more than $600,000 to prevent the sale.
Minutes after the 9 a.m. auction began, Wells Fargo won with a bid of $300,100. The bank can seek a separate judgment to compel Díaz de la Portilla and Davant to pay the difference.
On Tuesday, Díaz de la Portilla’s attorney asked a Miami-Dade County Circuit judge to delay the sale by at least 30 days because Díaz de la Portilla needed more time to pay off the debt because the suspended commissioner believes he had enough equity in the home to cover what was owed. The sale had previously been delayed four times. The judged denied the request.
After Wednesday’s sale was finished, Díaz de la Portilla told the Miami Herald his attorneys were negotiating so he could buy back the home. Asked how he would buy it back, he responded via text message: “With money.”
“A typical real estate transaction like any other,” he said.
Díaz de la Portilla lives in a rental apartment in Allapattah.
In a statement, Davant said she has had nothing to do with the property since the divorce more than a decade ago.
“In the divorce proceedings, his parents’ home was his responsibility,” Davant said. “I have no connection to this property or this development.”
After receiving the most votes among five candidates in the Nov. 7 general election, Díaz de la Portilla now faces auto parts salesman Miguel Gabela in a the runoff on Tuesday. Early voting begins Friday.
This story was originally published November 15, 2023, 11:40 AM.
Florida slammed by tropical storm-like conditions, with flooding rains, gusty winds
MIAMI – Torrential rains and gusty winds slammed much of Florida Wednesday, mimicking tropical storm-like conditions and leading to flash flooding and thousands of power outages. And the rain won’t be letting up through Thursday.
Computer forecast models showed some areas potentially receiving more than a foot of rain by Friday, which could add to the already record-breaking rainfall levels experienced in the state this year.
Abundant tropical moisture began surging into the Sunshine State on Tuesday, and repeated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through at least through Thursday.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has upgraded the region’s excessive rainfall risk to a Level 2 out of 4 in Central and South Florida, as rain rates could reach greater than an inch an hour.
(FOX Weather)
Poweroutage.us reported at least 20,000 customers were without electricity on Wednesday evening as the combination of wind gusts of 40-50 mph and heavy rainfall helped bring down some tree branches and utlitilty lines.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties were both put under a Flash Flood Warning through the morning hours, but the FOX Forecast Center was concerned the heavy rain could continue through the morning commute.
Both Broward County Public Schools and Broward College canceled classes on Thursday due to the inclement weather.
(FOX Weather)
A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Central South Florida through Thursday.
MILLIONS IN FLORIDA FACE SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOOD THREAT FROM TROPICAL DOWNPOURS
Overall, rainfall totals will likely reach 5-8 inches across much of the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area by Thursday, with isolated areas receiving as much as 10-12 inches.
(FOX Weather)
Fort Lauderdale passes 100 inches of rain in 2023
The additional rain comes as South Florida is already water-logged this week. Fort Lauderdale received 2.75 inches of rain Tuesday – a record for the day and pushing its annual precipitation to over 100 inches, marking only the second time the city has reached the century mark on record.
“Last night (Tuesday) was a tough one. We knew that it would be,” FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. “This is a spot that has been hit too hard this year. You know, the rain yesterday pushed them over the limit, figuratively and in reality.”
7 FACTS ABOUT RAIN
Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast has had below-average rainfall, but according to the National Weather Service, rain finally fell in Tampa Bay on Tuesday after 23 consecutive days without precipitation.
However, the records did not stop there. The NWS said after not recording any rainfall since October 21, Ruskin set a new daily rainfall record for Tuesday with 0.87 inches, breaking the old record of 0.53 inches in 1997.
WHAT DOES PERCENT CHANCE OF RAIN MEAN ON FOX WEATHER APP?
Storm has slight chance of tropical development
The National Hurricane Center has even outlined the storm for possible tropical development, though it is still a very low chance.
“Just because this is tagged by the Hurricane Center, it does not change the impacts,” Merwin said. “And when you’re talking about weak tropical systems and also non-tropical systems, it is truly about the impact. And we know the impact we’re going to have – flooding rain.”
The FOX Forecast Center said the system is also producing dangerous conditions on Florida’s Atlantic beaches, including life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf.
(FOX Weather)
Coastal flood alerts for Louisiana and Mississippi
Additionally, the Gulf Coast coastal areas stretching from Louisiana to Florida’s Panhandle are under coastal flood alerts until Thursday. Gusty east winds of up to 45 mph are pushing elevated tides into the coastal lowlands, and causing some beach erosion and minor shoreline flooding.
(FOX Weather)
A Wind Advisory has also been issued for New Orleans area, effective until Thursday morning for gusts of 40-45 mph.
WHY HEAT FUELS SEVERE WEATHER
The Gulf Coast has been experiencing long-term drought conditions, making the recent rains a welcome sight.
Over half of Louisiana is currently in a state of ‘exceptional drought,’ the worst drought level. This has led to wildfires and smoky conditions, making driving dangerous and the air unhealthy. In Mississippi, almost 90% of the state is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions.
Unfortunately, more than a week of rain won’t be enough to end the drought in either state. Regular rainfall events will be needed to provide relief from the drought.
On This Day, Nov. 16: Nixon OKs construction of Alaska Pipeline
Nov. 16 (UPI) — On this date in history:
In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state admitted to the union.
In 1914, intended to serve as a “lender of last resort,” the New York Fed opened for business.
In 1933, the United States established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union.
In 1957, Ed Gein murdered his last victim, Bernice Worden. When police searched his house, they found 10 human skulls, a human heart in a pot on the stove and what appeared to be a belt made out of human flesh. He confessed to killing two women and said the other body parts were from grave robbing.
In 1960, Hollywood king Clark Gable, best remembered as Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind, died of a heart attack at the age of 59.
File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
In 1973, President Richard Nixon authorized the construction of the Alaska Pipeline with the signing of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law.
In 1988, Pakistanis voted Benazir Bhutto as prime minister, the nation’s first female leader in modern history.
In 1990, the Soviet Union indicated its approval of the use of military force to oust Iraq from Kuwait but said action should be delayed to give Iraqi President Saddam Hussein a chance to leave the country peacefully.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit Vietnam since the end of the Vietnam War.
In 2008, after nearly a year of negotiations with the United States, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to withdrawal of U.S. combat troops by Dec. 31, 2011.
Demonstrators pass through a security checkpoint before a rally at Firdos square in Baghdad on November 21, 2008. Followers of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr marched on Friday against a pact letting U.S. forces stay in Iraq until 2011. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI
In 2015, miners uncovered the world’s second-largest gem-quality diamond in Botswana. The 1,111-carat gem, dubbed the Lesedi La Rona diamond, sold in September 2017 for $53 million.
In 2021, a self portrait by the famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo sold for $34.9 million, which not only shattered her own personal best but made it the most expensive artwork by a Latin American artist.
In 2022, more than a week after Election Day, the Republican Party captured its 218th seat in the House of Representatives to guarantee a majority in the chamber.
File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
