How To Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Live: Performers Lineup, Nominations, Air Date, Time & More

Who is nominated for Latin GRAMMYs? Where and when will the 2023 Latin GRAMMY’s air? Who will perform during the ceremony? You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers!

Bearing the full title of the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs ceremony will be held Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Biggest Night in Latin Music is so close we can taste it!

When Are The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?

The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs — officially known as the 24th Latin GRAMMY Awards, will be broadcast Thursday, Nov. 16. at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT).

Where Are The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Taking Place?

Just like the GRAMMYs, the Latin GRAMMYs are going global. For the first time ever, the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs will be held in Sevilla, Spain, at the and Exhibition Centre (FIBES). This marks the inaugural international telecast in the history of the Latin Recording Academy and its awards show.

How Can I Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?

On Nov. 16, the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs will air on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the U.S., and at 10:30 p.m. CET on Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in Spain. It will also air on cable channel TNT at 19:30 (MEX) / 20:30 (PAN-COL) / 21:30 (VEN) / 22:30 (ARG/CHI).

The ceremony will be aired in more than 80 countries globally. Be sure to check your local broadcasters for further airings.

Those in Brazil can enjoy the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs on the same date, exclusively on Bis and on Globoplay — which will graciously offer the broadcast free to non-subscribers.

Who Is Nominated At The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?

All manner of leading lights from across the Latin music universe — from Christina Aguilera to Karol G to Rosalía — are nominated at this year’s ceremony. For a full list of 2023 Latin GRAMMYs nominees, visit below.

Who Are The Performers At The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?

Those include the aforementioned Rosalía, as well as Maluma, Natalia Lafourcade, Sebastián Yatra, and many others. For a complete list of performers at the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, visit below.

Who Is Hosting The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?

Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY nominee Sebastián Yatra; Latin GRAMMY nominee and renowned actress Danna Paola; and fellow world-renowned actresses Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega will host the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs. For more info, visit below.

When is The 2023 Latin GRAMMY Premiere?

Prior to the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, the Latin GRAMMY Premiere will kick off with performances by current Latin GRAMMYs nominees Majo Aguilar, Paula Arenas, Mike Bahía, Vanesa Martín, Elena Rose, Thiaguinho, and Julieta Venegas.

Latin GRAMMY-nominated Brazilian singer Giulia Be and Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz will host the ceremony. For further information on the 2023 Latin GRAMMY Premiere, check below:

When Will Latin GRAMMY Week 2023 Take Place And What Are The Events?



Latin GRAMMY In The Schools: An educational program that helps inform and network music students with Latin music industry pros, and supports music departments that have financial limitations.

Lifetime Achievement & Trustees Special Awards Presentation: Several Latin music icons will be honored. Carmen Linares, Mijares, Arturo Sandoval, Simone, Soda Stereo, and Ana Torroja will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and Alex Acuña, Gustavo Santaolalla and Wisón Torres will receive the Trustees Award.

Leading Ladies Of Entertainment: This one-of-a-kind event spotlights and elevates the work of professional women in the arts and entertainment fields.

Nominees Reception: This intimate gathering will shine a light on the artists, producers, songwriters, and creators nominated at the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs.

Best New Artist Showcase: This thrilling ceremony helps you get to know the new generation of music creators during Latin GRAMMY Week.

2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala: At the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones (FIBES), the Latin Recording Academy will host the 2023 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala in honor of multi-hyphenate Laura Pausini.

And, of course, Latin GRAMMY Week will crescendo with the Latin GRAMMYs! For more details, visit below.

What’s New At The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs?

There’s lots to look forward to! For instance:

These changes illuminate the global expansion of the Latin GRAMMYs and the Latin Recording Academy — not just through the international telecast in Spain, but the addition of the Best Portuguese-Language Urban Music Performance Latin GRAMMY category.

This is crucial for many reasons, chief among them that Portuguese-language music and Brazilian listenerships are a rapidly growing part of the Latin music universe.

In tandem — and as noted — the Latin Recording Academy, Canal Bis, Multishow and Globoplay have announced a three-year agreement to broadcast the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in Brazil.

Offerings like the flamenco performance at the Latin GRAMMY Premiere to the Latin GRAMMY sessions flamenco episode underscore the Latin Recording Academy’s commitment to digging deep into all corners of the landscape.

As Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud told RecordingAcademy.com in a 2023 interview, “It is our responsibility as an Academy to really support our artists and our creators in their quest to go global. That’s why we’re going international, and that’s why we’re doing it now.”

How Can I Learn More About The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Artwork?

Check out this interview with 2023 Latin GRAMMYs artist Aline Bispo, and click here to learn more about her stunning work for the Latin Recording Academy.