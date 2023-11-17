News
NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports
Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video host Charissa Thompson used to be a sideline reporter for NFL games, but she admitted that not everything she reported was true.
Speaking on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Thompson talked about her experience as a sideline reporter and the conversations they have with coaches and players, primarily just before or right after halftime. Typically before the game starts, the sideline reporter will give any details coaches told them, but she sometimes made up what they say.
“I’ve said this before, so I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again,” Thompson said. “I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, “I’m just gonna make this up.'”
She then explained there was no harm in anything she would say to audiences.
“No coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field,'” she continued. “Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that. I’m like it’s fine, I’ll just make up the report.”
Criticism of Charissa Thompson
Several reporters criticized Thompson’s admission of giving fake reports, with people saying it hurts the credibility of the job and trust with coaches.
“Young reporters: This is not normal or ethical,” ESPN reporter Molly McGrath said. “Coaches and players trust us with sensitive information, and if they know that you’re dishonest and don’t take your role seriously, you’ve lost all trust and credibility.”
“A good portion of the public doesn’t trust the media as is,” The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner said. “I cannot believe she would proudly admit this. This causes significant harm to the people who actually take the job seriously. It’s entirely unethical and worthy of never working in the field again.”
“What a bad look for the job at hand,” former U.S. soccer star and Apple TV MLS analyst Taylor Twellman said. “Sideline reporters who put in the work and hustle for gaining the respect of the subjects at hand don’t deserve this narrative. IF and when you lie, you hurt all of those in the profession and those coming after you. Weak.”
What did Charissa Thompson say in the past?
Like Thompson said during the appearance on “Pardon My Take,” this isn’t the first time the “Thursday Night Football” host has said she has made up reports as a sideline reporter.
In her “Calm Down” postcast in 2022, Thompson told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews, she would make up sideline reports, something Andrews also said she had done, for a coach “that I didn’t wanna throw under the bus.”
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake NFL sideline reports
News
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
News
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
News
Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model
The Miami Heat (7-4) are hosting the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) as part of Thursday’s two-game NBA schedule. Miami leads the all-time series 78-59, but Brooklyn has won five straight games over the Heat, including on Nov. 1 when the Nets topped Miami 109-105. The Heat have hit the money line in 25 of their last 41 games, while the Nets have hit the first half Game Total Over in 26 of their last 40 away games. Cameron Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (hip) are out for the Nets, while Tyler Herro (ankle) is out for the Heat.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Heat odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 214.5. Before making any Heat vs. Nets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season on an 80-43 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Heat and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Nets:
- Nets vs. Heat spread: Heat -3.5
- Nets vs. Heat over/under: 214.5 points
- Nets vs. Heat money line: Miami -164, Brooklyn +137
- MIA: The Heat are 0-6 ATS in their last six games at home
- BKN: The Nets are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road
- Nets vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine
Why the Heat can cover
Center Bam Adebayo brings tremendous versatility to the frontcourt. Despite being 6’9, the Kentucky product is a great defender in the lane with outstanding strength on both offense and defense. Adebayo leads the team in points (23) and rebounds (10.5) while shooting 52% from the field. The 26-year-old has recorded five straight double-doubles. In his previous outing, Adebayo tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.
Forward Jimmy Butler brings outstanding energy when he touches the floor. Butler provides Miami with a two-way threat who creates his shot with ease. The six-time All-Star averages 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. On Tuesday against the Hornets, Butler racked up 32 points, four rebounds, and five assists. See which team to pick here.
Why the Nets can cover
Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is a dual offensive threat who has good body control and great touch in the lane. The 30-year-old uses his solid court vision to get his teammates involved and averages 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. In Tuesday’s win over the Magic, he supplied 29 points, nine assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.
Guard Lonnie Walker IV brings an offensive boost off the bench. Walker is an explosive and talented scorer who gets buckets from all three levels, logging 15 points and shooting 46% from downtown. He finished with at least 20 points in two of his last four games, including on Nov. 10 versus the Celtics when Walker had 20 points and seven rebounds. See which team to pick here.
How to make Heat vs. Nets picks
SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 225 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model’s NBA picks at SportsLine.
So who wins Nets vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $3,000 on its NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.
NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model
Really nice day, sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rally boosts stocks, Peruvian sol drops on weak economy
Preview: Chile vs. Paraguay – prediction, team news, lineups
Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know
How To Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Live: Performers Lineup, Nominations, Air Date, Time & More
Roger Waters denied hotel stays in Argentina and Uruguay over antisemitism allegations
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Really nice day, sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rally boosts stocks, Peruvian sol drops on weak economy
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Preview: Chile vs. Paraguay – prediction, team news, lineups
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
How To Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Live: Performers Lineup, Nominations, Air Date, Time & More
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Roger Waters denied hotel stays in Argentina and Uruguay over antisemitism allegations
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
-
News7 days ago
An historic list of Texas football’s military veterans
-
News1 day ago
‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
-
News2 days ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
-
News3 days ago
WWE Snubs Mentioning Nikki Bella During 11/13 WWE RAW
-
News2 days ago
How Kim Kardashian Handles Her Kids’ Questions About Kanye West Split
-
News3 days ago
The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market
-
News3 days ago
Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2