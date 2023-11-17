News
On This Day, Nov. 16: Nixon OKs construction of Alaska Pipeline
Nov. 16 (UPI) — On this date in history:
In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state admitted to the union.
In 1914, intended to serve as a “lender of last resort,” the New York Fed opened for business.
In 1933, the United States established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union.
In 1957, Ed Gein murdered his last victim, Bernice Worden. When police searched his house, they found 10 human skulls, a human heart in a pot on the stove and what appeared to be a belt made out of human flesh. He confessed to killing two women and said the other body parts were from grave robbing.
In 1960, Hollywood king Clark Gable, best remembered as Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind, died of a heart attack at the age of 59.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon authorized the construction of the Alaska Pipeline with the signing of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act into law.
In 1988, Pakistanis voted Benazir Bhutto as prime minister, the nation’s first female leader in modern history.
In 1990, the Soviet Union indicated its approval of the use of military force to oust Iraq from Kuwait but said action should be delayed to give Iraqi President Saddam Hussein a chance to leave the country peacefully.
In 2000, President Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit Vietnam since the end of the Vietnam War.
In 2008, after nearly a year of negotiations with the United States, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to withdrawal of U.S. combat troops by Dec. 31, 2011.
In 2015, miners uncovered the world’s second-largest gem-quality diamond in Botswana. The 1,111-carat gem, dubbed the Lesedi La Rona diamond, sold in September 2017 for $53 million.
In 2021, a self portrait by the famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo sold for $34.9 million, which not only shattered her own personal best but made it the most expensive artwork by a Latin American artist.
In 2022, more than a week after Election Day, the Republican Party captured its 218th seat in the House of Representatives to guarantee a majority in the chamber.
Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: How to watch, TV channel, stream for World Cup qualifier in Australia
The Socceroos begin their World Cup qualifying campaign with a home match against Bangladesh in Melbourne on Thursday night (AEDT).
AAMI Park will host the contest which comes before a second qualifier versus Palestine in Kuwait on November 22 (AEDT).
The Sporting News explains how you can watch the Australian national team start the road to the 2026 World Cup.
Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: TV channel in Australia
Fans will be able to catch the match between Australia and Bangladesh on free-to-air television via Channel 10.
Socceroos vs. Bangladesh: How to stream in Australia
Those looking to stream Thursday night’s match will be able to do so on 10 play.
The game will also be shown live on subscription streaming service Paramount+.
When does Socceroos vs. Bangladesh start? Kick-off for Socceroos match
Kick-off for the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifier with Bangladesh is scheduled for 8:00 pm AEDT on Thursday, November 16.
Channel 10’s broadcast will begin 30 minutes beforehand at 7:30 pm AEDT.
Socceroos squad: Kusini Yengi’s surprise selection
The Socceroos have named an experimental 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine.
Fourteen players feature in the squad who weren’t a part of Australia’s Qatar World Cup mission for the matches on November 16 and 22, with two debutants featured.
Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kusini Yengi has received a surprise call-up after scoring five goals in nine matches for League One leaders Portsmouth, while Charlton stopper Ashley Maynard-Brewer is also in as a deputy to Mat Ryan.
Socceroos 23-man squad vs. Bangladesh and Palestine
|
Name
|
Current Club, Country
|
Keanu BACCUS
|
St Mirren FC, Scotland
|
Aziz BEHICH
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
Brandon BORRELLO
|
Western Sydney Wanderers FC, Australia
|
Jordy BOS
|
K.V.C Westerlo, Belgium
|
Martin BOYLE
|
Hibernian FC, Scotland
|
Cameron BURGESS
|
Ipswich Town FC, England
|
Alessandro CIRCATI
|
Parma Calcio 1913, Italy
|
Mitchell DUKE
|
FC Machida Zelvia, Japan
|
Joe GAUCI (Gk)
|
Adelaide United FC, Australia
|
Craig GOODWIN
|
Al Wehda FC, Saudi Arabia
|
Jackson IRVINE
|
FC St Pauli, Germany
|
Massimo LUONGO
|
Ipswich Town FC, England
|
Jamie MACLAREN
|
Melbourne City FC, Australia
|
Ashley MAYNARD-BREWER (Gk)
|
Charlton Athletic FC, England
|
Connor METCALFE
|
FC St. Pauli, Germany
|
Lewis MILLER
|
Hibernian FC, Scotland
|
Aiden O’NEILL
|
Standard de Liège, Belgium
|
Kye ROWLES
|
Heart of Midlothian FC, Scotland
|
Mathew RYAN (Gk) (Cpt)
|
AZ Alkmaar, Netherland
|
Sam SILVERA
|
Middlesbrough FC, England
|
Harry SOUTTAR
|
Leicester City FC, England
|
Ryan STRAIN
|
St Mirren FC, Scotland
|
Kusini YENGI
|
Portsmouth FC, England
Socceroos World Cup qualifiers schedule
In November, the Socceroos will begin the long process of attempting to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
In the second round of AFC World Cup qualifying, the Socceroos will play in a round-robin format against Lebanon, Palestine and either Maldives or Bangladesh, with the top two teams qualifying for the third round of qualification, as well as qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.
The qualification campaign will see two games played at the end of 2023, with the rest of the matches in the second round set to begin in March after the 2024 Asian Cup.
|Match
|Date (AEDT)
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|November 16 – 8pm
|Palestine vs Australia
|November 22 – 1am
|Australia vs Lebanon
|March 21
|Lebanon vs Australia
|March 26
|Bangladesh vs Australia
|June 6
|Australia vs Palestine
|June 11
Watching Caribbean For Tropical Development
- Tropical development is possible late this week in the western Caribbean Sea.
- Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could push toward parts of the Caribbean.
- November development during a strong El Niño is extremely rare.
Tropical development is possible in the next day or so in the western Caribbean Sea, a rarity for November during a strong El Niño, and could bring flooding rain to parts of Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti.
What we’re watching: A broad area of low pressure is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms in the west-central Caribbean Sea.
The National Hurricane Center has assigned this disturbed area the label “Invest 98L”. Short for “investigation”, this naming convention triggers the running of sophisticated, high-resolution computer models for those disturbances that may develop into a tropical depression or storm.
Tropical storm watches and/or warnings could be issued for this system in the Greater Antilles as soon as later Thursday.
What could happen in the Caribbean: If hostile shearing winds remain low enough, and if thunderstorms can continue to coalesce near an area of low pressure over water that is still very warm, a tropical depression or storm could form in that area of the western Caribbean Sea. If it becomes a storm, it would be named “Vince”.
The NHC has scheduled an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft mission into the system for Thursday afternoon, assuming it’s still holding together.
Where it could head: The system is expected to be pulled northeastward toward Jamaica, eastern Cuba and Hispaniola by Friday or Saturday, then into the southwest Atlantic Ocean by Sunday, where it is expected to transition to a non-tropical low. This will not be a threat to the mainland U.S.
What are the potential impacts: Regardless of whether this becomes a depression, storm, or remains a nameless area of low pressure, the potential for heavy rainfall appears to be the most serious threat from Jamaica and eastern Cuba to Haiti and the Dominican Republic into the weekend.
This rain will be heaviest over hilly and mountainous terrain and will probably fall along and to the east of the system’s path, with lighter rainfall totals on the system’s western flank. Dangerous flash flooding and landslides are possible, particularly in Haiti.
Rip currents are possible later this week along south-facing shorelines of Jamaica, eastern Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. If this system becomes Tropical Storm Vince, some stronger wind gusts could add to the threat of downed trees in rain-soaked ground, and power outages.
Why this would be so unusual: As we’ve discussed before, November is still hurricane season, and typically generates a storm every 1 to 2 years. The western Caribbean Sea is one place that typically happens.
That’s much harder to do during a strong El Niño. As we discussed in a previous piece, plenty of wind shear and sinking air are usually in play over the Caribbean Sea this time of year that would squash any tropical development. That shear may not be strong enough to inhibit development this time.
In records dating to 1950, only three systems have previously become depressions or storms in November during a strong El Niño in the Atlantic Basin. As you can see in the track map below, none of those systems did so in the Caribbean Sea.
So, this could be a first for the tropical Atlantic in at least 73 years.
Drake Surprise Announces New Album ‘Scary Hours 3’
Drake does not stop and this new album drop is proof. Hours after the release of his new music video for “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole, The 6God took to Instagram to surprise drop a new trailer for what appears to be a new album, Scary Hours 3.
The video begins with an aerial shot of a car driving down a quiet street at night before shots of Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall, where it later sets the scene for the trailer and Drake’s narration. In the background of the video, audiences can hear Drake talking about his last body of work, namely For All the Dogs, for which he says he feels extremely confident and proud of. He alludes to comments he made after he dropped the album regarding taking a break. Drake knows that he can “disappear for six months, a year, two years, even though I’m not super into the lengthy disappearances.”
While there is no need for him to drop the album now, Drake seems to be doing so now. As he walks through the Roy Thomson Hall and is handed a glass of red wine, Drake finds himself a seat in the concert hall where he is greeted by an orchestra who plays on command of the conductor as soon as he arrives. He claims that the songs on the new album were written “in the last five days” and that he did “not have one bar written” when he released For All the Dogs. The short film ends with an ominous orchestral score, setting the tone for Drake’s upcoming release. In his Instagram caption, he notes that the Scary Hours 3 releases tonight (November 17) at midnight EST.
Check out the trailer below.
In other music news, The Boy unveils a 50 carat diamond dog leash chain in “First Person Shooter” music video.
