News
Sacred Heart vs. UMBC line, picks: Advanced computer college basketball model releases selections for Friday morning matchup
The Sacred Heart Pioneers meet the UMBC Retrievers in Baltimore at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Retrievers as 1-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 157.5 (see up-to-date odds for every game this week on our college basketball odds page).
Before making any Sacred Heart vs. UMBC picks, you NEED to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw HUGE returns!
The model knows Sacred Heart is shooting incredibly well from 3-point range, making 47.5% of long-range attempts. The Pioneers are also above-average in free throw creation, and UMBC is poor in free throw prevention on defense. Sacred Heart is also creating 15.0 turnovers and 10.3 steals per game. The model also knows the UMBC defense is stout against 3-point attempts. The Retrievers are allowing only 28.3% shooting from beyond the arc, and UMBC has created 16.0 turnovers per game. UMBC is also giving up only 10.0 assists per contest.
Now, it has set its sights on Sacred Heart vs. UMBC. We can tell you the model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations! You ABSOLUTELY need to see it before locking in any college basketball picks.
Who wins Sacred Heart vs. UMBC? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? … Join SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Sacred Heart vs. UMBC spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model on a roll on college basketball picks!
News
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds
In a clash of top-10 players on Friday, Andrey Rublev (No. 5) will meet Alexander Zverev (No. 7) in the Round Robin of the Nitto ATP Finals.
In the Round Robin, Zverev is the favorite against Rublev, with -160 odds compared to the underdog’s +125.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information
- Tournament: The Nitto ATP Finals
- Round: Round Robin
- Date: Friday, November 17
- Venue: Pala Alpitour
- Location: Turin, Italy
- Court Surface: Hard
Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Andrey Rublev
|Alexander Zverev
|+125
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|–
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|44.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|–
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|47.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today’s Nitto ATP Finals Previews & Predictions
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights
- Rublev is still in the tournament despite coming up short 5-7, 2-6 in the Round Robin against Carlos Alcaraz.
- Despite losing 6-7, 4-6 in the Round Robin against Daniil Medvedev, Zverev remains in the tournament.
- Rublev has played 26.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 82 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- Rublev has played 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 77 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Zverev is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.8% of those games.
- In 43 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Zverev has averaged 27.4 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 52.3% of those games.
- In four head-to-head matches, Rublev has taken down Zverev three times. Rublev took their most recent match 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 on October 27, 2023 in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals.
- In nine total sets against each other, Rublev has clinched six, while Zverev has secured three.
- Rublev has taken down Zverev in 48 of 85 total games between them, good for a 56.5% win rate.
- In four matches between Rublev and Zverev, they have played 21.3 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
News
NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports
Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video host Charissa Thompson used to be a sideline reporter for NFL games, but she admitted that not everything she reported was true.
Speaking on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Thompson talked about her experience as a sideline reporter and the conversations they have with coaches and players, primarily just before or right after halftime. Typically before the game starts, the sideline reporter will give any details coaches told them, but she sometimes made up what they say.
“I’ve said this before, so I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again,” Thompson said. “I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, “I’m just gonna make this up.'”
She then explained there was no harm in anything she would say to audiences.
“No coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field,'” she continued. “Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that. I’m like it’s fine, I’ll just make up the report.”
Criticism of Charissa Thompson
Several reporters criticized Thompson’s admission of giving fake reports, with people saying it hurts the credibility of the job and trust with coaches.
“Young reporters: This is not normal or ethical,” ESPN reporter Molly McGrath said. “Coaches and players trust us with sensitive information, and if they know that you’re dishonest and don’t take your role seriously, you’ve lost all trust and credibility.”
“A good portion of the public doesn’t trust the media as is,” The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner said. “I cannot believe she would proudly admit this. This causes significant harm to the people who actually take the job seriously. It’s entirely unethical and worthy of never working in the field again.”
“What a bad look for the job at hand,” former U.S. soccer star and Apple TV MLS analyst Taylor Twellman said. “Sideline reporters who put in the work and hustle for gaining the respect of the subjects at hand don’t deserve this narrative. IF and when you lie, you hurt all of those in the profession and those coming after you. Weak.”
What did Charissa Thompson say in the past?
Like Thompson said during the appearance on “Pardon My Take,” this isn’t the first time the “Thursday Night Football” host has said she has made up reports as a sideline reporter.
In her “Calm Down” postcast in 2022, Thompson told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews, she would make up sideline reports, something Andrews also said she had done, for a coach “that I didn’t wanna throw under the bus.”
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake NFL sideline reports
News
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Sacred Heart vs. UMBC line, picks: Advanced computer college basketball model releases selections for Friday morning matchup
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds
NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model
Really nice day, sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rally boosts stocks, Peruvian sol drops on weak economy
Preview: Chile vs. Paraguay – prediction, team news, lineups
Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
Sacred Heart vs. UMBC line, picks: Advanced computer college basketball model releases selections for Friday morning matchup
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News The Sacred...
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News In a...
NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Fox Sports...
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News MENU ACCOUNT...
Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News MENU ACCOUNT...
Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News The Miami...
Really nice day, sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Really nice...
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rally boosts stocks, Peruvian sol drops on weak economy
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News (Updated at...
Preview: Chile vs. Paraguay – prediction, team news, lineups
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Sports Mole...
Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News As of...
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
-
News7 days ago
An historic list of Texas football’s military veterans
-
News1 day ago
‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
-
News3 days ago
WWE Snubs Mentioning Nikki Bella During 11/13 WWE RAW
-
News3 days ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
-
News3 days ago
How Kim Kardashian Handles Her Kids’ Questions About Kanye West Split
-
News3 days ago
The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market
-
News3 days ago
Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2