Connect with us

News

Sacred Heart vs. UMBC line, picks: Advanced computer college basketball model releases selections for Friday morning matchup

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The Sacred Heart Pioneers meet the UMBC Retrievers in Baltimore at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Retrievers as 1-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 157.5 (see up-to-date odds for every game this week on our college basketball odds page). 

Before making any Sacred Heart vs. UMBC picks, you NEED to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw HUGE returns!

The model knows Sacred Heart is shooting incredibly well from 3-point range, making 47.5% of long-range attempts. The Pioneers are also above-average in free throw creation, and UMBC is poor in free throw prevention on defense. Sacred Heart is also creating 15.0 turnovers and 10.3 steals per game. The model also knows the UMBC defense is stout against 3-point attempts. The Retrievers are allowing only 28.3% shooting from beyond the arc, and UMBC has created 16.0 turnovers per game. UMBC is also giving up only 10.0 assists per contest. 

Now, it has set its sights on Sacred Heart vs. UMBC. We can tell you the model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations! You ABSOLUTELY need to see it before locking in any college basketball picks.

Who wins Sacred Heart vs. UMBC? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? … Join SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Sacred Heart vs. UMBC spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model on a roll on college basketball picks!

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

In a clash of top-10 players on Friday, Andrey Rublev (No. 5) will meet Alexander Zverev (No. 7) in the Round Robin of the Nitto ATP Finals.

In the Round Robin, Zverev is the favorite against Rublev, with -160 odds compared to the underdog’s +125.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

  • Tournament: The Nitto ATP Finals
  • Round: Round Robin
  • Date: Friday, November 17
  • Venue: Pala Alpitour
  • Location: Turin, Italy
  • Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 61.5% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev
+125 Odds to Win Match -160
Odds to Win Tournament +1400
44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5%
Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7%
47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today’s Nitto ATP Finals Previews & Predictions

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

  • Rublev is still in the tournament despite coming up short 5-7, 2-6 in the Round Robin against Carlos Alcaraz.
  • Despite losing 6-7, 4-6 in the Round Robin against Daniil Medvedev, Zverev remains in the tournament.
  • Rublev has played 26.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 82 matches over the past year (across all court types).
  • Rublev has played 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 77 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Zverev is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.8% of those games.
  • In 43 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Zverev has averaged 27.4 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 52.3% of those games.
  • In four head-to-head matches, Rublev has taken down Zverev three times. Rublev took their most recent match 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 on October 27, 2023 in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals.
  • In nine total sets against each other, Rublev has clinched six, while Zverev has secured three.
  • Rublev has taken down Zverev in 48 of 85 total games between them, good for a 56.5% win rate.
  • In four matches between Rublev and Zverev, they have played 21.3 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video host Charissa Thompson used to be a sideline reporter for NFL games, but she admitted that not everything she reported was true.

Speaking on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, Thompson talked about her experience as a sideline reporter and the conversations they have with coaches and players, primarily just before or right after halftime. Typically before the game starts, the sideline reporter will give any details coaches told them, but she sometimes made up what they say.

“I’ve said this before, so I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again,” Thompson said. “I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, “I’m just gonna make this up.'”

She then explained there was no harm in anything she would say to audiences.

“No coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field,'” she continued. “Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that. I’m like it’s fine, I’ll just make up the report.”

Criticism of Charissa Thompson

Several reporters criticized Thompson’s admission of giving fake reports, with people saying it hurts the credibility of the job and trust with coaches.

“Young reporters: This is not normal or ethical,” ESPN reporter Molly McGrath said. “Coaches and players trust us with sensitive information, and if they know that you’re dishonest and don’t take your role seriously, you’ve lost all trust and credibility.”

“A good portion of the public doesn’t trust the media as is,” The Athletic reporter Chris Kirschner said. “I cannot believe she would proudly admit this. This causes significant harm to the people who actually take the job seriously. It’s entirely unethical and worthy of never working in the field again.”

“What a bad look for the job at hand,” former U.S. soccer star and Apple TV MLS analyst Taylor Twellman said. “Sideline reporters who put in the work and hustle for gaining the respect of the subjects at hand don’t deserve this narrative. IF and when you lie, you hurt all of those in the profession and those coming after you. Weak.”

What did Charissa Thompson say in the past?

Like Thompson said during the appearance on “Pardon My Take,” this isn’t the first time the “Thursday Night Football” host has said she has made up reports as a sideline reporter.

In her “Calm Down” postcast in 2022, Thompson told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews, she would make up sideline reports, something Andrews also said she had done, for a coach “that I didn’t wanna throw under the bus.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake NFL sideline reports

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Facebook Messenger Icon

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

News5 seconds ago

Sacred Heart vs. UMBC line, picks: Advanced computer college basketball model releases selections for Friday morning matchup

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News The Sacred...
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds
News1 hour ago

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News In a...
NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports
News2 hours ago

NFL reporter Charissa Thompson admits she used to make up fake sideline reports

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Fox Sports...
Facebook Messenger Icon Facebook Messenger Icon
News4 hours ago

Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News MENU ACCOUNT...
Facebook Messenger Icon Facebook Messenger Icon
News4 hours ago

Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News MENU ACCOUNT...
Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model
News5 hours ago

Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News The Miami...
WBAL logo WBAL logo
News6 hours ago

Really nice day, sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Really nice...
Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin
News7 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rally boosts stocks, Peruvian sol drops on weak economy

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News (Updated at...
Chile coach Eduardo Berizzo reacts on October 13, 2023 Chile coach Eduardo Berizzo reacts on October 13, 2023
News8 hours ago

Preview: Chile vs. Paraguay – prediction, team news, lineups

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News Sports Mole...
Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know
News9 hours ago

Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google News As of...

Trending