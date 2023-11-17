Connect with us

News

Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Facebook Messenger Icon

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB

Published

5 seconds ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Facebook Messenger Icon

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

The Miami Heat (7-4) are hosting the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) as part of Thursday’s two-game NBA schedule. Miami leads the all-time series 78-59, but Brooklyn has won five straight games over the Heat, including on Nov. 1 when the Nets topped Miami 109-105. The Heat have hit the money line in 25 of their last 41 games, while the Nets have hit the first half Game Total Over in 26 of their last 40 away games. Cameron Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (hip) are out for the Nets, while Tyler Herro (ankle) is out for the Heat.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Heat odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 214.5. Before making any Heat vs. Nets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023-24 NBA season on an 80-43 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Heat and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Nets:

  • Nets vs. Heat spread: Heat -3.5
  • Nets vs. Heat over/under: 214.5 points 
  • Nets vs. Heat money line: Miami -164, Brooklyn +137
  • MIA: The Heat are 0-6 ATS in their last six games at home
  • BKN: The Nets are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road
  • Nets vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo brings tremendous versatility to the frontcourt. Despite being 6’9, the Kentucky product is a great defender in the lane with outstanding strength on both offense and defense. Adebayo leads the team in points (23) and rebounds (10.5) while shooting 52% from the field. The 26-year-old has recorded five straight double-doubles. In his previous outing, Adebayo tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.

Forward Jimmy Butler brings outstanding energy when he touches the floor. Butler provides Miami with a two-way threat who creates his shot with ease. The six-time All-Star averages 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. On Tuesday against the Hornets, Butler racked up 32 points, four rebounds, and five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover 

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is a dual offensive threat who has good body control and great touch in the lane. The 30-year-old uses his solid court vision to get his teammates involved and averages 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. In Tuesday’s win over the Magic, he supplied 29 points, nine assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV brings an offensive boost off the bench. Walker is an explosive and talented scorer who gets buckets from all three levels, logging 15 points and shooting 46% from downtown. He finished with at least 20 points in two of his last four games, including on Nov. 10 versus the Celtics when Walker had 20 points and seven rebounds. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Nets picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 225 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the model’s NBA picks at SportsLine. 

So who wins Nets vs. Heat, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $3,000 on its NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Really nice day, sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

WBAL logo

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Google News

Google News

Really nice day with sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s

WE’RE CHECKING IN THIS MORNING AT 444 IN THE MORNING AT BANK STADIUM. LIT UP IN PURPLE THIS MORNING YET THEY’RE ASKING FANS TO WEAR ALL BLACK. IT’S GOING TO BE AN EXCITING EVENING GAME IN THE WEATHER LOOKS IDEAL. I KNOW IT’S CHILLY NOW, BUT WE’RE GOING TO WARM UP A LOT MORE TODAY, WHICH WILL MAKE FOR A REALLY PLEASANT EVENING. SO TEMPERATURES RIGHT NOW ARE DROPPING THROUGH THE 30S AND THE 40S WITH 46 AROUND HERE FOR 34, WOODSTOCK, 36, BEL AIR AND EASTON AT 44. WE HAVE DRY WEATHER THIS MORNING AND IT’S EVEN MORE CLEAR THAN YESTERDAY. WE NOTICED SOME CLOUDS YESTERDAY. THOSE HAVE NOW MOVED OFF THE COAST. STILL WATCHING, THOUGH, ALL THAT ACTIVITY TO OUR SOUTH, WHICH IS CAUSING SOME REALLY HEAVY RAIN AND FLOOD CONCERNS IN PARTS OF FLORIDA THAT IS AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE THAT’S GOING TO TRACK ALONG THE COAST, BUT STAY OFF OUR SHORELINE. THERE’S A FRONT ALSO APPROACHING FROM THE WEST. WE HAVE TO WATCH THAT AS WELL BECAUSE AS IT ONLY BRINGS A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR RAIN LATER THIS WEEK, BUT MORE LIKELY IT’S DROPPING OUR TEMPERATURES. SO LET’S TRACK THAT HERE IN THE FUTURE. RADAR FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. COMPLETELY DRY THROUGH THE REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT AND THEN TOMORROW, MUCH OF IT WILL BE DRY AS WELL. BUT LOOK AT THAT RAIN JUST OFF THE COAST PASSING BY. AND THEN THERE’S ALSO RAIN APPROACHING FROM THE WEST. SO THIS LOOKS MORE WIDESPREAD ACROSS OHIO AND WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA ON FRIDAY EVENING. BUT AS IT MOVES TOWARDS THE BALTIMORE AREA, IT STARTS TO FALL APART. SO JUST A SLIGHT CHANCE WE’D SEE SOME BROKEN UP SHOWERS THROUGH TOMORROW NIGHT AND INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING WHILE IT DOESN’T REALLY ADD TO A WHOLE LOT OF RAIN, IT DOES TURN A LITTLE WINTRY, THOUGH, IN WESTERN MARYLAND BY SATURDAY MORNING AS THEY’RE JUST NEAR FREEZING. THE REST OF OUR WEEKEND LOOKS MOSTLY DRY. IT’S JUST GOING TO BE A FEELING A LOT COLDER, ESPECIALLY WITH SOME GUSTY WINDS ON SATURDAY. BUT WE ARE EXPECTING DRY WEATHER THROUGH THIS WEEKEND AND INTO MONDAY AS WELL. GETTING INTO THAT TIME OF YEAR WHERE PEOPLE ARE TRAVELING AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAY. SO MONDAY LOOKS GOOD. WE HAVE TO WATCH TUESDAY, THOUGH. RAIN IS DEVELOPING. IT LOOKS WIDESPREAD. IT MIGHT EVEN LEAN WINTRY IN PARTS OF WESTERN MARYLAND AND PENNSYLVANIA EITHER TUESDAY MORNING OR AGAIN TUESDAY NIGHT. SO THAT IS SOMETHING TO WATCH CLOSELY IF YOU’RE TRAVELING NORTH AND WEST TODAY, THOUGH, WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY WITH SUNNY SKIES. LOOK HOW WE WARM UP. WE’RE IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S THIS AFTERNOON. FORECAST FOR TODAY WITH A LOT OF SUNSHINE. WE’RE CHILLY THIS MORNING, STILL AT 42 AT 8:00. BUT THEN 60S THIS AFTERNOON, SUN WILL SET AT 452. RAVENS WITH DRY WEATHER THIS EVENING AND IT’S A LITTLE BIT MILDER IN DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE. SO 50 AT KICKOFF AND NEAR 50 BY THE END OF THE GAME LOWS TONIGHT WILL BE IN THE 40S. AND THEN TOMORROW, ANOTHER WARM DAY. YOU GOT TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS WHEN IT’S JUST SO PLEASANTLY MILD FOR NOVEMBER. SO 67 TODAY, 68 TOMORROW, JUST THAT SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS FRIDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY. THEN MOST OF YOUR WEEKEND IS DRY. WE’LL WATCH NEXT WEEK, THOUGH.

Really nice day with sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be a really nice one today with sunny skies and very warm temps in the upper 60’s. It will be a perfect evening for the Ravens game as temps will remain warmer in the low 50’s for most of the night. The warmer conditions continue into Friday as it will remain in the upper 60’s but there is a chance for some evening showers. They will cool temps back down to normal in the 50’s heading into next week.

BALTIMORE —

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be a really nice one today with sunny skies and very warm temps in the upper 60’s. It will be a perfect evening for the Ravens game as temps will remain warmer in the low 50’s for most of the night. The warmer conditions continue into Friday as it will remain in the upper 60’s but there is a chance for some evening showers. They will cool temps back down to normal in the 50’s heading into next week.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

Facebook Messenger Icon Facebook Messenger Icon
News5 seconds ago

Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Facebook Messenger Icon Facebook Messenger Icon
News6 seconds ago

Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model
News1 hour ago

Nets vs. Heat prediction, odds, line, start time: 2023 NBA picks, Nov. 16 best bets from proven model

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
WBAL logo WBAL logo
News2 hours ago

Really nice day, sunny skies and warmer temps in 60’s

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin Firefighter's 3-year-old son struck and killed as memorial walk for slain firefighters was to begin
News3 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rally boosts stocks, Peruvian sol drops on weak economy

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Chile coach Eduardo Berizzo reacts on October 13, 2023 Chile coach Eduardo Berizzo reacts on October 13, 2023
News4 hours ago

Preview: Chile vs. Paraguay – prediction, team news, lineups

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know
News5 hours ago

Copa America 2024: Everything we (don’t) know

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
How To Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Live: Performers Lineup, Nominations, Air Date, Time & More How To Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Live: Performers Lineup, Nominations, Air Date, Time & More
News6 hours ago

How To Watch The 2023 Latin GRAMMYs Live: Performers Lineup, Nominations, Air Date, Time & More

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Roger Waters denied hotel stays in Argentina and Uruguay over antisemitism allegations Roger Waters denied hotel stays in Argentina and Uruguay over antisemitism allegations
News7 hours ago

Roger Waters denied hotel stays in Argentina and Uruguay over antisemitism allegations

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Which eye drops have been recalled? Full list of impacted products from multiple rounds of recalls. Which eye drops have been recalled? Full list of impacted products from multiple rounds of recalls.
News8 hours ago

Which eye drops have been recalled? Full list of impacted products from multiple rounds of recalls.

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...

Trending