Sources: Pitt to start Nate Yarnell at QB

The Miami Heat (7-4) are hosting the Brooklyn Nets (6-5) as part of Thursday’s two-game NBA schedule. Miami leads the all-time series 78-59, but Brooklyn has won five straight games over the Heat, including on Nov. 1 when the Nets topped Miami 109-105. The Heat have hit the money line in 25 of their last 41 games, while the Nets have hit the first half Game Total Over in 26 of their last 40 away games. Cameron Thomas (ankle) and Ben Simmons (hip) are out for the Nets, while Tyler Herro (ankle) is out for the Heat.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center in Miami. The Heat are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Nets vs. Heat odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 214.5. Before making any Heat vs. Nets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nets vs. Heat spread: Heat -3.5

Nets vs. Heat over/under: 214.5 points

Nets vs. Heat money line: Miami -164, Brooklyn +137

MIA: The Heat are 0-6 ATS in their last six games at home

BKN: The Nets are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo brings tremendous versatility to the frontcourt. Despite being 6’9, the Kentucky product is a great defender in the lane with outstanding strength on both offense and defense. Adebayo leads the team in points (23) and rebounds (10.5) while shooting 52% from the field. The 26-year-old has recorded five straight double-doubles. In his previous outing, Adebayo tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.

Forward Jimmy Butler brings outstanding energy when he touches the floor. Butler provides Miami with a two-way threat who creates his shot with ease. The six-time All-Star averages 20 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. On Tuesday against the Hornets, Butler racked up 32 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

Why the Nets can cover

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is a dual offensive threat who has good body control and great touch in the lane. The 30-year-old uses his solid court vision to get his teammates involved and averages 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. In Tuesday’s win over the Magic, he supplied 29 points, nine assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Guard Lonnie Walker IV brings an offensive boost off the bench. Walker is an explosive and talented scorer who gets buckets from all three levels, logging 15 points and shooting 46% from downtown. He finished with at least 20 points in two of his last four games, including on Nov. 10 versus the Celtics when Walker had 20 points and seven rebounds.

How to make Heat vs. Nets picks

