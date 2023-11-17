Connect with us

Spotted: Marcelo Bielsa shows love for Leeds United as he heads for crucial Uruguay v Argentina clash

Spotted: Marcelo Bielsa shows love for Leeds United as he heads for crucial Uruguay v Argentina clash

Leeds United fans are never going to stop showing the love for Marcelo Bielsa and what he did at Elland Road, even while he’s managing on another continent as Uruguay’s manager.

It’s been 21 months since Marcelo Bielsa was dismissed as Leeds manager, and while the blow has finally been softened by Daniel Farke settling the club down after relegation, fans still rightly miss the Argentine.

Not only for his quality as a manager was he revered at Leeds, but for everything else that came with him, including his manner and ability to connect the city.

What’s the latest with Bielsa?

Now manager of the Uruguay national team, Bielsa is aiming to secure qualification with his side for the 2026 World Cup, in a challenging South American group.

After four games so far in their group, Uruguay sit second in the table with seven points, above Brazil having clinched an historic first win over them since 2001.

Up next for El Loco is a clash against his homeland Argentina in Buenos Aires, the biggest challenge yet with Lionel Messi’s World champions boasting a 100% record in qualifying so far.

Bielsa signs Leeds shirt

Bielsa arrived to prepare for this fixture this week, in which he was greeted by fans at the entrance, one of them wearing a Newell’s Old Boys shirt and holding a Leeds shirt in his hands.

The legendary manager stopped to chat and gave his signature to the fan, signing the Leeds shirt before heading inside (first shared via SportsCenter on X):

Spotted Marcelo Bielsa shows love for Leeds United as he

He’s just the best.

Wherever Bielsa has gone in his career, he has left a lasting impression (apart from Lazio), and this sort of love just proves it.

Fans are looking out for his results with Uruguay right now, and hopefully he can spring a shock against the world’s best.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 11. All of Beckham’s stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 11, Beckham has 20 receptions for 258 yards — 12.9 yards per catch — and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 35 occasions.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

  • Reported Injury: Rest
  • The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
    • Devin Duvernay (questionable/hamstring): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info

  • Game Day: November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM
Beckham 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
35 20 258 88 2 12.9

Beckham Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Texans 3 2 37 0
Week 2 @Bengals 4 3 29 0
Week 5 @Steelers 4 2 13 0
Week 6 @Titans 4 2 34 0
Week 7 Lions 7 5 49 0
Week 8 @Cardinals 4 0 0 0
Week 9 Seahawks 7 5 56 1
Week 10 Browns 2 1 40 1

Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) to miss second game in row

  • Ben Baby, ESPN Staff WriterNov 15, 2023, 01:43 PM ET

    Close

      Ben Baby covers the Cincinnati Bengals for ESPN. He joined the company in July 2019. Prior to ESPN, he worked for various newspapers in Texas, most recently at The Dallas Morning News where he covered college sports.
      He provides daily coverage of the Bengals for ESPN.com, while making appearances on SportsCenter, ESPN’s NFL shows and ESPN Radio programs.
      A native of Grapevine, Texas, he graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is an adjunct journalism professor at Southern Methodist University and a member of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will be without one of their top wide receivers in one of the team’s biggest games.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins will miss his second straight game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week and was ruled out on the game status report that was issued Wednesday.

The fourth-year player out Clemson did not play in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Texans after he suffered the injury on Nov. 8 at practice. Earlier in the week, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the tight turnaround presented a big challenge for Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard to face Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

Hubbard, who didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury, is also out for Thursday’s game.

Cincinnati is also without wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. The sixth-round draft pick out Princeton has been absent all week with a knee injury. Two of the rookie’s four catches have been for touchdowns.

That leaves Cincinnati without extra depth in the wake of Higgins’ prolonged absence. After a slow start to the season, Higgins had his best game in a Week 9 win over the Bills, where he caught eight of nine targets for 110 yards. His other notable game came in Week 2 against Baltimore, when he had eight catches for 89 yards and both of his touchdowns on the season.

Earlier in the week, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said that any one-on-one matchups were limited with Higgins not playing in the 30-27 loss to Houston.

“All they were doing was playing their No. 1 corner against our No. 2 receiver and doubling me,” Chase said.

The Bengals (5-4) are going up against a 7-3 Baltimore team that leads the NFL in fewest points allowed per drive. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan acknowledged the stakes facing Cincinnati on Thursday night.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Callahan said this week. “There’s a lot on the line for these games coming up. I think it feels like a playoff game in November.”

Cincinnati did receive some good news. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the team’s leading pass-rusher who suffered a knee injury against Houston, will play against Baltimore.

Hendrickson will go against a backup for the Ravens at left tackle. The Ravens ruled out Ronnie Stanley (knee) after he didn’t practice all week, which means Patrick Mekari will start in his place.

Baltimore also listed Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) as doubtful. Veteran journeyman Rock Ya-Sin is expected to replace him.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.

Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures during a training session in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires on November 14, 2023, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier football match against Uruguay on November 16 in Buenos Aires. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Trending