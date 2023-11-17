Watching Caribbean For Tropical Development

Tropical development is possible late this week in the western Caribbean Sea.
Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could push toward parts of the Caribbean.
November development during a strong El Niño is extremely rare.
Tropical development is possible in the next day or so in the western Caribbean Sea, a rarity for November during a strong El Niño, and could bring flooding rain to parts of Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti.
What we’re watching: A broad area of low pressure is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms in the west-central Caribbean Sea.
The National Hurricane Center has assigned this disturbed area the label “Invest 98L”. Short for “investigation”, this naming convention triggers the running of sophisticated, high-resolution computer models for those disturbances that may develop into a tropical depression or storm.
Tropical storm watches and/or warnings could be issued for this system in the Greater Antilles as soon as later Thursday.
What could happen in the Caribbean: If hostile shearing winds remain low enough, and if thunderstorms can continue to coalesce near an area of low pressure over water that is still very warm, a tropical depression or storm could form in that area of the western Caribbean Sea. If it becomes a storm, it would be named “Vince”.
The NHC has scheduled an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft mission into the system for Thursday afternoon, assuming it’s still holding together.
(Further beef up your forecast with our detailed, hour-by-hour breakdown for the next 8 days – only available on our Premium Pro experience.)
Where it could head: The system is expected to be pulled northeastward toward Jamaica, eastern Cuba and Hispaniola by Friday or Saturday, then into the southwest Atlantic Ocean by Sunday, where it is expected to transition to a non-tropical low. This will not be a threat to the mainland U.S.
What are the potential impacts: Regardless of whether this becomes a depression, storm, or remains a nameless area of low pressure, the potential for heavy rainfall appears to be the most serious threat from Jamaica and eastern Cuba to Haiti and the Dominican Republic into the weekend.
This rain will be heaviest over hilly and mountainous terrain and will probably fall along and to the east of the system’s path, with lighter rainfall totals on the system’s western flank. Dangerous flash flooding and landslides are possible, particularly in Haiti.
Rip currents are possible later this week along south-facing shorelines of Jamaica, eastern Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. If this system becomes Tropical Storm Vince, some stronger wind gusts could add to the threat of downed trees in rain-soaked ground, and power outages.
Why this would be so unusual: As we’ve discussed before, November is still hurricane season, and typically generates a storm every 1 to 2 years. The western Caribbean Sea is one place that typically happens.
That’s much harder to do during a strong El Niño. As we discussed in a previous piece, plenty of wind shear and sinking air are usually in play over the Caribbean Sea this time of year that would squash any tropical development. That shear may not be strong enough to inhibit development this time.
In records dating to 1950, only three systems have previously become depressions or storms in November during a strong El Niño in the Atlantic Basin. As you can see in the track map below, none of those systems did so in the Caribbean Sea.
So, this could be a first for the tropical Atlantic in at least 73 years.
Check back with us at weather.com for updates to this forecast in the days ahead.
MORE ON WEATHER.COM
- How The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Measures Up
- A Typical November During A Stronger El Niño In The Tropics
- 6 Changes A Stronger El Niño Could Bring This Winter
- How El Niño Got Its Name
Jonathan Erdman is a senior meteorologist at weather.com and has been covering national and international weather since 1996. His lifelong love of meteorology began with a close encounter with a tornado as a child in Wisconsin. He studied physics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then completed his Master’s degree working with dual-polarization radar and lightning data at Colorado State University. Extreme and bizarre weather are his favorite topics. Reach out to him on X (formerly Twitter), Threads and Facebook.
The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.
Drake does not stop and this new album drop is proof. Hours after the release of his new music video for “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole, The 6God took to Instagram to surprise drop a new trailer for what appears to be a new album, Scary Hours 3.
The video begins with an aerial shot of a car driving down a quiet street at night before shots of Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall, where it later sets the scene for the trailer and Drake’s narration. In the background of the video, audiences can hear Drake talking about his last body of work, namely For All the Dogs, for which he says he feels extremely confident and proud of. He alludes to comments he made after he dropped the album regarding taking a break. Drake knows that he can “disappear for six months, a year, two years, even though I’m not super into the lengthy disappearances.”
While there is no need for him to drop the album now, Drake seems to be doing so now. As he walks through the Roy Thomson Hall and is handed a glass of red wine, Drake finds himself a seat in the concert hall where he is greeted by an orchestra who plays on command of the conductor as soon as he arrives. He claims that the songs on the new album were written “in the last five days” and that he did “not have one bar written” when he released For All the Dogs. The short film ends with an ominous orchestral score, setting the tone for Drake’s upcoming release. In his Instagram caption, he notes that the Scary Hours 3 releases tonight (November 17) at midnight EST.
Check out the trailer below.
In other music news, The Boy unveils a 50 carat diamond dog leash chain in “First Person Shooter” music video.
A tanker carrying several tons of fuel rolled over Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Billerica in a multivehicle crash that shut down a section of the highway in both directions, a closure officials warned could last into Thursday morning.
As of Wednesday evening, all north and southbound lanes on Route 3 remained closed in Billerica, in addition to the ramps from Interstate 495 to Route 3 southbound, a spokesperson from MassDOT said.
As fuel cleanup continued, MassDOT crews expected to make overnight repairs to portions of the pavement, the spokesperson said.
The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on Route 3 northbound and involved the tanker and two other vehicles, a 2022 GMC Sierra and a 2022 Tesla Model Y SUV, according to State Police and MassDOT officials. The tanker began spilling a large amount of fuel, leading officials to close the road.
“At this time there is no estimate on when the crash scene will clear,” state transportation officials said shortly after noon. “Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”
The driver of the tanker and another motorist sustained “minor injuries,” State Police said.
State Police said the crash prompted a “hazmat and environmental response,” and MassDOT indicated that the closure could continue through the night and into the morning.
“Closures on Route 3 northbound may be in place tonight into early tomorrow morning as northbound lane pavement has been damaged and needs to be repaired,” MassDOT said early Wednesday afternoon. “Currently, Route 3 northbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 78 and Route 3 southbound traffic is being detoured off at exit 79.”
David Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said shortly before 4 p.m. that the cause of the crash remained under investigation.
He said there was still no “estimated time for the road reopening yet. The lengthy cleanup process is ongoing.”
Correspondent Maeve Lawler contributed to this report.
SPOILER ALERT: This news story features details from Season 6 of The Crown
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix series The Crown has been accused of fabricating Mohamed Al-Fayed’s role in playing matchmaker to Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.
Season 6 has dropped on Netflix and the opening episodes chronicle the burgeoning romance between Diana and Dodi in the sun-soaked surroundings of the Mediterranean.
Peter Morgan‘s lavish royal drama repeatedly implies that the relationship was engineered by Al-Fayed, the late Egyptian business mogul, as part of his ambition to obtain British citizenship.
This allegation was refuted in 1997 and Michael Cole, Al-Fayed’s former spokesperson, has gone on record again to deny that his ex-boss was involved in Diana and Dodi’s fateful romance.
Cole told Deadline that he never witnessed or had knowledge of Al-Fayed engineering the relationship, or playing a role in making the tryst known to the entire world by commissioning photos of the couple.
“Netflix and the production company describe The Crown as ‘dramatized fiction’ and I am not going to disagree with that characterization. That means it is made up,” he said.
The opening episode of the final season of The Crown features Al-Fayed (Salim Dau) re-introducing Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) on his yacht, Jonikal.
Al-Fayed did indeed invite Diana and her sons, Princes William and Harry, to his St. Tropez villa in the summer of 1997 and it was reported at the time that Dodi joined them on Jonikal.
But the boat provides a precinct for The Crown writer Morgan to apply some creative license, according to Cole, Al-Fayed’s former press secretary.
In one scene, Al-Fayed instructs Dodi to woo Diana, saying that he has put “her on a plate” and that a relationship between the two would “finally make me proud of you.”
In Episode 2, Al-Fayed orders a maid on his yacht to tell him if Dodi and Diana are “intimate.” After being informed that they are sharing a bed, the Netflix drama suggests that Al-Fayed commissioned Italian photographer Mario Brenna to take the famous photos of Diana and Dodi in a private clinch on Jonikal.
“How do I find a good paparazzi photographer,” Dau’s Al-Fayed asks his assistant. “Not just any idiot with a long lens. I want the best photographer on the Mediterranean.”
In reality, there are conflicting accounts about how Brenna managed to snap the images, from which he reportedly earned $5M.
Last year, British journalist Tina Brown wrote in her book, The Palace Papers, that Diana herself tipped off Brenna to “send a taunting message” to her lover Hasnat Khan.
In 1997, The Independent newspaper reported that Brenna happened to spot Al-Fayed’s boat off the coast of Sardinia as he was in the area on other assignments.
Cole said the suggestion of Al-Fayed’s involvement in the relationship was “total nonsense.” He added: “Mohamed was a remarkable man in many ways. He was delighted that his eldest son and his family’s dear friend Diana were together. But making two people fall in love with each other? That was beyond even his great talents.”
Al-Fayed died in August at the age of 94. Cole said he suspects that his former boss, who was known for speaking his mind, would have had “quite a lot to say” about The Crown‘s version of events.
Diana and Dodi died in a car accident weeks after romance blossomed between the duo. The crash is depicted off-camera in the opening moments of The Crown’s first Season 6 episode.