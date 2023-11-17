Watching Caribbean For Tropical Development

Play

Tropical development is possible late this week in the western Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could push toward parts of the Caribbean.

November development during a strong El Niño is extremely rare.

T​ropical development is possible in the next day or so in the western Caribbean Sea, a rarity for November during a strong El Niño, and could bring flooding rain to parts of Cuba, Jamaica and Haiti.

W​hat we’re watching: A broad area of low pressure is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms in the west-central Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center has assigned this disturbed area the label “Invest 98L”. Short for “investigation”, this naming convention triggers the running of sophisticated, high-resolution computer models for those disturbances that may develop into a tropical depression or storm.

T​ropical storm watches and/or warnings could be issued for this system in the Greater Antilles as soon as later Thursday.

Possible NHC Development (The possible area(s) of tropical development according to the latest National Hurricane Center outlook are shown by polygons, color-coded by the chance of development over the next seven days. An “X” indicates the location of a current disturbance.

)

W​hat could happen in the Caribbean: If hostile shearing winds remain low enough, and if thunderstorms can continue to coalesce near an area of low pressure over water that is still very warm, a tropical depression or storm could form in that area of the western Caribbean Sea. If it becomes a storm, it would be named “Vince”.

T​he NHC has scheduled an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft mission into the system for Thursday afternoon, assuming it’s still holding together.

(Further beef up your forecast with our detailed, hour-by-hour breakdown for the next 8 days – only available on our Premium Pro experience.)

Satellite, Wind Shear, NHC Development Area (Areas of clouds are shown in white. Areas of strong wind shear, the difference in wind speed and direction with height, are shown in purple. High wind shear is hostile to mature tropical cyclones and those trying to develop. An “X” indicates the location of a current disturbance the NHC is monitoring for development.

)

W​here it could head: The system is expected to be pulled northeastward toward Jamaica, eastern Cuba and Hispaniola by Friday or Saturday, then into the southwest Atlantic Ocean by Sunday, where it is expected to transition to a non-tropical low. This will not be a threat to the mainland U.S.

W​hat are the potential impacts: Regardless of whether this becomes a depression, storm, or remains a nameless area of low pressure, the potential for heavy rainfall appears to be the most serious threat from Jamaica and eastern Cuba to Haiti and the Dominican Republic into the weekend.

T​his rain will be heaviest over hilly and mountainous terrain and will probably fall along and to the east of the system’s path, with lighter rainfall totals on the system’s western flank. Dangerous flash flooding and landslides are possible, particularly in Haiti.

Rip currents are possible later this week along south-facing shorelines of Jamaica, eastern Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. If this system becomes Tropical Storm Vince, some stronger wind gusts could add to the threat of downed trees in rain-soaked ground, and power outages.

W​hy this would be so unusual: As we’ve discussed before, November is still hurricane season, and typically generates a storm every 1 to 2 years. The western Caribbean Sea is one place that typically happens.

That’s much harder to do during a strong El Niño.​ As we discussed in a previous piece, plenty of wind shear and sinking air are usually in play over the Caribbean Sea this time of year that would squash any tropical development. That shear may not be strong enough to inhibit development this time.

I​n records dating to 1950, only three systems have previously become depressions or storms in November during a strong El Niño in the Atlantic Basin. As you can see in the track map below, none of those systems did so in the Caribbean Sea.

S​o, this could be a first for the tropical Atlantic in at least 73 years.

The tracks of systems that first became tropical or subtropical storms in November during a strong El Niño from 1950-2022. (Data: NOAA/NHC)

Check back with us at weather.com for updates to this forecast in the days ahead.

M​ORE ON WEATHER.COM

-​ How The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Measures Up

-​ A Typical November During A Stronger El Niño In The Tropics

-​ 6 Changes A Stronger El Niño Could Bring This Winter

-​ How El Niño Got Its Name

Jonathan Erdman is a senior meteorologist at weather.com and has been covering national and international weather since 1996. His lifelong love of meteorology began with a close encounter with a tornado as a child in Wisconsin. He studied physics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, then completed his Master’s degree working with dual-polarization radar and lightning data at Colorado State University. Extreme and bizarre weather are his favorite topics. Reach out to him on X (formerly Twitter), Threads and Facebook.

The Weather Company’s primary journalistic mission is to report on breaking weather news, the environment and the importance of science to our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.