Will Odell Beckham Jr. Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Odell Beckham Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Baltimore Ravens match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 11. All of Beckham’s stats can be found on this page.
Heading into Week 11, Beckham has 20 receptions for 258 yards — 12.9 yards per catch — and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 35 occasions.
Odell Beckham Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Ravens have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Devin Duvernay (questionable/hamstring): 4 Rec; 18 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 11 Injury Reports
Ravens vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Beckham 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|20
|258
|88
|2
|12.9
Beckham Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Texans
|3
|2
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Bengals
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 5
|@Steelers
|4
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|@Titans
|4
|2
|34
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7
|5
|49
|0
|Week 8
|@Cardinals
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 10
|Browns
|2
|1
|40
|1
Bengals WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) to miss second game in row
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will be without one of their top wide receivers in one of the team’s biggest games.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins will miss his second straight game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week and was ruled out on the game status report that was issued Wednesday.
The fourth-year player out Clemson did not play in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Texans after he suffered the injury on Nov. 8 at practice. Earlier in the week, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the tight turnaround presented a big challenge for Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard to face Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.
Hubbard, who didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury, is also out for Thursday’s game.
Cincinnati is also without wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. The sixth-round draft pick out Princeton has been absent all week with a knee injury. Two of the rookie’s four catches have been for touchdowns.
That leaves Cincinnati without extra depth in the wake of Higgins’ prolonged absence. After a slow start to the season, Higgins had his best game in a Week 9 win over the Bills, where he caught eight of nine targets for 110 yards. His other notable game came in Week 2 against Baltimore, when he had eight catches for 89 yards and both of his touchdowns on the season.
Earlier in the week, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said that any one-on-one matchups were limited with Higgins not playing in the 30-27 loss to Houston.
“All they were doing was playing their No. 1 corner against our No. 2 receiver and doubling me,” Chase said.
The Bengals (5-4) are going up against a 7-3 Baltimore team that leads the NFL in fewest points allowed per drive. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan acknowledged the stakes facing Cincinnati on Thursday night.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Callahan said this week. “There’s a lot on the line for these games coming up. I think it feels like a playoff game in November.”
Cincinnati did receive some good news. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the team’s leading pass-rusher who suffered a knee injury against Houston, will play against Baltimore.
Hendrickson will go against a backup for the Ravens at left tackle. The Ravens ruled out Ronnie Stanley (knee) after he didn’t practice all week, which means Patrick Mekari will start in his place.
Baltimore also listed Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) as doubtful. Veteran journeyman Rock Ya-Sin is expected to replace him.
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.
How to watch Argentina vs. Uruguay, live updates
Lionel Messi has rejoined the Argentine national team for two more qualifying matches to help the defending champions reach the 2026 World Cup.
Messi, who last played in a friendly with Inter Miami last Friday, is expected to play when Argentina hosts Uruguay on Thursday night.
The match begins at 7 p.m. ET inside Estadio La Bombonera, the Boca Juniors stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Argentina and Uruguay sit atop the CONMEBOL standings, with the defending World Cup champions holding 12 points, while Uruguay is tied with Brazil and Venezuela with seven points.
It will be Messi’s first match with Argentina since his dominant return from a leg injury last month, where he had two goals to beat Peru 2-0 on Oct. 17.
Follow along for live updates:
Darwin Núñez goal in 86’: Uruguay 2, Argentina 0
This match is nearly over.
Darwin Núñez’s right boot found the back of the net, and Uruguay leads Argentina 2-0 in the final minutes of this World Cup qualifying match.
Argentina almost had a chance to tie this match.
Ángel Di María right boot in the 81st minute was wide, leaving him in disbelief after the attempt. Lautaro Martínez also missed a header that Uruguay goalie Sergio Eochet punched away in the 83rd minute after a series of corner kicks for the Argentinians.
The fans at Estadio La Bombonera, home of the Boca Juniors, are standing and cheering their home side with vigor, but to no avail.
Final 15 minutes left: Uruguay 1, Argentina 0
We’ve got 15 minutes left in the match, which has already featured five yellow cards and several contentious moments.
But Leo Messi and Argentina are running out of time if they want to tie or beat Uruguay in this 2026 World Cup qualifying match.
Argentina entered atop the CONMEBOL Standings, with the defending World Cup champions holding 12 points. Uruguay entered tied with Brazil and Venezuela with seven points.
But the outcome of this one will surely shake up the order.
Maximiliano Araújo injury: Uruguay 1, Argentina 0
Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araújo was carted off the pitch in the 61st minute after sustaining a lower leg injury.
Araújo reached for his right ankle and was emotion and in pain as he was taken off after colliding with an Argentine player.
Exequiel Palacios replaced him in Uruguay’s lineup.
Messi misses free kick in 57’: Uruguay 1, Argentina 0
Leo Messi’s magical left boot had a little too much juice during a free kick outside the box in the 57th minute.
Messi’s kick hit the top of the net’s post and into the stands, leaving Messi to raise his hands to his head in disgust after wasting a prime opportunity to tie this match.
Messi had another long shot in the 50th minute that was blocked.
Halftime: Messi, Argentina trail Uruguay 1-0
Well, that was an eventful opening half.
Leo Messi and the Argentine side were a feisty bunch, but trail 1-0 at halftime to Uruguay.
Ronald Araujo took a cross from Matías Viña, and found the lower left corner of the net in the 41st minute. The ball was deflected off Argentina goalie Emiliano Martínez on the shot.
Messi has missed one shot on goal, and had a free kick opportunity stopped by Uruguay’s wall in the first half.
Messi also came to the defense of a teammate during a scuffle between both teams in the 20th minute, and appeared to push and put his left hand around the neck of Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera.
Players from both Argentina and Uruguay participated in the brief altercation during the match between Olivera and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. No players were given yellow or red cards, and play resumed.
How to watch Argentina vs. Uruguay in the U.S.?
The match begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast by Telemundo and livestreamed on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and ViX.
Ronald Araujo goal: Uruguay 1, Argentina 0
Ronald Araujo took a cross from his teammate, and his right boot deflected off Argentina goalie Emiliano Martínez in the 41st minute.
Araujo’s shot hit the bottom left side of the net after a cross by Matías Viña to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead just before halftime.
It is the first time in this round of Argentina’s World Cup qualifying matches that Messi’s side has faced a deficit and allowed the opposition to score a goal.
Messi’s free kick hits wall in 23’: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
Messi’s free kick in the 23rd minute was deflected by a header from a Uruguayan player.
But the leadup to the free kick was interesting.
Messi pushed Uruguay’s Sebastian Caceres, and was then pushed down by Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte as he was attacking the penalty area.
Messi got the benefit of the referee’s decision to set up a free kick, a call the Uruguay players were demonstratively upset about.
Messi puts his hand about Uruguay player’s neck in tussle in 20’: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
Leo Messi appeared to put his left hand around the neck of Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera during a scuffle in the 20th minute of the match.
Players from both Argentina and Uruguay participated in the brief altercation during the match as it appeared Messi was defending a teammate.
No players were given yellow or red cards, and play resumed.
Here’s video of the sequence:
Messi misses in 13’: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
Messi’s first shot in this match game in the 13th minute, after a defense by Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera.
Messi was able to shake Olivera, but his left boot from about 30 yards out was saved by Uruguay’s goalie Sergio Rochet.
Darwin Nunez misses shot in 10’: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez missed on his side’s first shot on goal in the match.
Nunez tried to squeeze it into the far-left side of the net with a right boot, but his shot was wide.
One minute later, Uruguay again charged toward the Argentina’s net but was stopped by the goalie.
Messi gets taken down in first minute: Argentina 0, Uruguay 0
The action started early for Leo Messi, who was taken down by Darwin Nunez in the first minute of the match.
Messi appeared to be in pain after the sequence, favoring his leg, but he got back to his feet.
The play led to a free kick in the second minute, which Messi did not take despite lining up for it.
Rodrigo De Paul kicked it into the box, and Uruguay quickly ended any chance with a good defense in the goal area.
Messi and Luis Suarez meet before Argentina, Uruguay match
Future teammates?
Leo Messi and Luis Suarez, who will reportedly sign with Inter Miami for next season, met each other for a hug before tonight’s match between Argentina and Uruguay.
How much will Messi play against Uruguay?
Messi is likely to start, and play the entire match against Uruguay tonight.
Messi is healthy again after a leg injury in Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match on Sept. 7. The injury caused Messi to miss Argentina’s 3-0 win over Bolivia on Sept. 12 and six matches with Inter Miami in September.
“Messi is fine, he is doing well,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said in a news conference on Thursday. “Beyond the fact that he played a game in the last 25 days, he has been training normally, he is in good condition and he is fine.”
How has Messi performed in recent matches?
Messi played the entire match in each of his last three appearances.
Messi appeared quite rusty in Inter Miami’s friendly last Friday, his first match in nearly three weeks after the MLS regular season ended (Inter Miami did not qualify for the MLS playoffs). He missed all his shots as Inter Miami lost 2-1 to New York City FC, on a night where Messi presented his eighth Ballon d’Or award to Inter Miami fans.
Messi had a goal negated because he was offsides, and a free kick was deflected off the crossbar in Inter Miami’s season finale loss to Charlotte FC 1-0 on Oct. 21.
Messi shined brightly and appeared 100 percent healthy in his last match with Argentina, scoring in the 32nd and 42nd minutes in a 2-0 win over Peru on Oct. 17.
Diaz de la Portilla loses family home in foreclosure auction
Suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla lost his childhood home in a foreclosure sale Wednesday, one week before voters decide if they’ll give the embattled politician another term at City Hall.
The sale comes as Díaz de la Portilla faces criminal charges that he sold his City Commission vote in exchange for $245,000 in campaign contributions and gifts, which prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Díaz de la Portilla the day after he was arrested in September. As he seeks reelection to the commission’s District 1 seat, legal issues have mounted for the longtime politician, who denies wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to charges that include bribery and official misconduct.
The home, where Díaz de la Portilla said his parents live, is on the 1500 block of Southwest 19th Street in Little Havana, jointly owned by Díaz de la Portilla and his ex-wife, Tallahassee lobbyist Claudia Davant. Since 2012, no mortgage payments have been made on the 2005 loan, according to court documents filed by Wells Fargo bank. Díaz de la Portilla would have had to have paid more than $600,000 to prevent the sale.
Minutes after the 9 a.m. auction began, Wells Fargo won with a bid of $300,100. The bank can seek a separate judgment to compel Díaz de la Portilla and Davant to pay the difference.
On Tuesday, Díaz de la Portilla’s attorney asked a Miami-Dade County Circuit judge to delay the sale by at least 30 days because Díaz de la Portilla needed more time to pay off the debt because the suspended commissioner believes he had enough equity in the home to cover what was owed. The sale had previously been delayed four times. The judged denied the request.
After Wednesday’s sale was finished, Díaz de la Portilla told the Miami Herald his attorneys were negotiating so he could buy back the home. Asked how he would buy it back, he responded via text message: “With money.”
“A typical real estate transaction like any other,” he said.
Díaz de la Portilla lives in a rental apartment in Allapattah.
In a statement, Davant said she has had nothing to do with the property since the divorce more than a decade ago.
“In the divorce proceedings, his parents’ home was his responsibility,” Davant said. “I have no connection to this property or this development.”
After receiving the most votes among five candidates in the Nov. 7 general election, Díaz de la Portilla now faces auto parts salesman Miguel Gabela in a the runoff on Tuesday. Early voting begins Friday.
This story was originally published November 15, 2023, 11:40 AM.
