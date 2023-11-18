4 Beaumont High students identified as suspects in Rose Bowl locker room thefts – Pasadena Star News

Four Beaumont High School students are suspects in the Rose Bowl locker room thefts during the Oct. 28 game between Colorado and UCLA, authorities said Monday.

No one has been arrested, said Lisa Derderian, spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena. Police referred the case to the District Attorney’s Office that handles juvenile cases, she added.

She couldn’t immediately confirm media reports that the suspects were recruits to UCLA and were on a visit that day. UCLA did say individuals tied to the case were not on an official visit.

Beaumont Unified School District officials also did not confirm if the students are football players at the school.

“We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on Oct. 28,” Alex Sponheim, who oversees the Communications Department at the district, said in an email.

“We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, district, and community,” she said.

While the students were not at the football game as part of a school-sponsored event, Sponheim said the district is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police investigation.

“As this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot confirm anything other than that the individuals in question were not on an official visit,” UCLA Athletics said in a statement.

The Colorado players discovered the theft when they returned back to the locker room after the game.

The Denver Post reported that the victims were four Colorado players and the stolen items included three “diamond-plated” necklaces with medallions, a pair of headphones and football equipment.

Some of the stolen items have been returned. The parents have mailed back some of the property, Derderian said.

Police also recovered other items after serving a search warrant but didn’t reveal what they found during the search or when and where the search occurred.