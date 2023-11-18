News
4 Beaumont High students identified as suspects in Rose Bowl locker room thefts – Pasadena Star News
Four Beaumont High School students are suspects in the Rose Bowl locker room thefts during the Oct. 28 game between Colorado and UCLA, authorities said Monday.
No one has been arrested, said Lisa Derderian, spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena. Police referred the case to the District Attorney’s Office that handles juvenile cases, she added.
She couldn’t immediately confirm media reports that the suspects were recruits to UCLA and were on a visit that day. UCLA did say individuals tied to the case were not on an official visit.
Beaumont Unified School District officials also did not confirm if the students are football players at the school.
“We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on Oct. 28,” Alex Sponheim, who oversees the Communications Department at the district, said in an email.
“We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, district, and community,” she said.
While the students were not at the football game as part of a school-sponsored event, Sponheim said the district is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police investigation.
“As this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot confirm anything other than that the individuals in question were not on an official visit,” UCLA Athletics said in a statement.
The Colorado players discovered the theft when they returned back to the locker room after the game.
The Denver Post reported that the victims were four Colorado players and the stolen items included three “diamond-plated” necklaces with medallions, a pair of headphones and football equipment.
Some of the stolen items have been returned. The parents have mailed back some of the property, Derderian said.
Police also recovered other items after serving a search warrant but didn’t reveal what they found during the search or when and where the search occurred.
CJ McCollum Injury Status – Pelicans vs. Nuggets Injury Report November 17
See the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6), which currently has four players listed (including CJ McCollum), as the Pelicans ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at Smoothie King Center on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Pelicans secured a 131-110 win against the Mavericks. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points in the Pelicans’ victory, leading the team.
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Out
|Lung
|18
|3.5
|6.5
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|1
|7
|0
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries:
Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee),
Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|225.5
Honduras vs. Mexico odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 17, 2023 Concacaf Nations League prediction
Honduras will host Mexico in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Friday on Paramount+. Los Catrachos just went 2-1-1 in the group stage of the tournament in order to advance, most recently defeating Cuba 4-0 on Oct. 15. However, Mexico enters Friday’s match on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competition despite not playing a competitive match since winning the Concacaf Gold Cup back in June. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.
Kickoff from Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Honduras vs. Mexico odds list Mexico as the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Honduras as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Friday’s match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf Nations League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.
How to watch Mexico vs. Honduras
- Honduras vs. Mexico date: Friday, Nov. 17
- Honduras vs. Mexico time: 9 p.m. ET
- Honduras vs. Mexico live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)
Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. Honduras
Before you tune in to Friday’s match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year’s World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).
For Honduras vs. Mexico, Green is picking Mexico to win to nil with a +100 payout. Mexico boasts a wealth of talent that plays on some of Europe’s best teams as well as in Liga MX, which has helped them place 12th in the FIFA world rankings. That is a full 66 places above Honduras, which had two shutout wins in the Nations League group stage, but have lost to Mexico in their last four meetups.
“It is by no means imperative that Mexico wins this game, but they should still prevail,” Green told SportsLine. “Honduras has some talented forwards, including Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Anthony Lozano, but Mexico is superior in midfield and defense, so it should ultimately outclass Los Catrachos.” Stream the game here.
How to watch, live stream Nations League on Paramount+
Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Nations League tournament, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world’s top soccer matchups and much more. Don’t forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.
The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun’s Top Secret MCU Role Revealed
The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun is heading to the MCU… as the Sentry.
During an interview with comic book artist David Finch, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman spilled the beans on who Yeun will be playing. “My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie,” he revealed.
Sentry (aka Robert Reynolds) first appeared in the comic books in The Sentry #1 back in 2000. The Marvel Knights miniseries ran for just five issues, before moving into a series of flashback one-shots that saw Sentry team up with the likes of the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and the Hulk. He returned in 2005 as part of the New Avengers and has since appeared in The Mighty Avengers and the Dark Avengers.
The middle-aged, overweight Reynolds isn’t a superhero at first, but begins to remember that he was once the Sentry, a superhero with the power of ‘a million suns’. His archenemy, the Void, is returning, and he has to recruit the help of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to fend him off.
Eventually, Reynolds realizes he and the Void are two halves of the same person and that he had previously removed all memory of the Sentry from the entire world (a la Spider-Man: No Way Home) including his own, to ensure his two halves remain separate forever.
The Thunderbolts: The Tumultuous History of Marvel’s Twisted Super-Team
How faithful the big-screen adaptation will be remains to be seen, but it sounds as though Yeun will be getting a costume. “Yeah, he called me, he went in for a costume fitting,” Kirkman added. “I hope I’m not… I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe. We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?”
Might have dropped the ball a bit there! Kirkman also revealed that Yeun’s costume will draw from the Sentry’s classic colors, which are the same as those worn by his other superhero role, Invincible.
“Yeah, he called me and he said, ‘I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.’ He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, ‘Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.'”
Robert Kirkman just spilling all the tea 😂 #Sentry pic.twitter.com/IXB0GxKwYb
— NerdWithTheTech (@NerdWithTheTech) November 17, 2023
Yeun is set to make his MCU debut in the Thunderbolts, which is due out on July 25, 2025. In August, director Jake Schreier teased his star-studded team-up movie, explaining that it will offer “something different” to past MCU entries, so it might not align with audience expectations. Thunderbolts will see various Marvel characters team up for the first time on the big screen. Previously announced stars include Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker (aka US Agent), Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross.
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (the Director of the CIA) after frequently showing up throughout Phase 4 of the MCU, following her debut in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Solider.
For more, check out our feature on Marvel’s Thunderbolts and how the supervillain team will reshape the MCU.
Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.
