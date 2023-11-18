Connect with us

Carlos Alcaraz aiming for 'Novak Djokovic-like' consistency to boost ATP Finals chances ahead of Andrey Rublev match

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed what quality he hopes to copy from Novak Djokovic as he looks to get his first win at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Alcaraz is looking for improvements against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday – and will be aiming to follow Djokovic’s lead on one particular aspect.

“Even though the court is very fast, I need to be more consistent,” he said.

“At the end of the second set and the start of the third [against Zverev], I hit three or four shots out straight away. That can’t happen, although everyone has their own style.

“I watch Novak, for example, and he doesn’t give anything away straight away. My consistency was really lacking against Zverev.”

Alcaraz came into the tournament on the back of a surprise loss to qualifier Roman Safiullin at the Paris Masters.

He also had injury issues that forced him out of the Swiss Indoors, and suggested he might be suffering from “mental fatigue” after the demands of a long season.

“I’ve been training pretty well, feeling good,” he said.

“I was feeling good physically and still am, but after the defeat I don’t feel good in terms of my tennis level.

“It’s been a long and demanding year. I have to improve to get to this point of the season in better conditions, above all mentally. It’s probably mental fatigue. If I want to win this tournament…I have to get to this point of the year relaxed with a desire to win everything that is put in front of me.

“At least I know exactly what is happening and what I have to improve on. I will have to get to work. I’m getting increasingly better at facing this kind of player, and even more so here, where every match could be a Grand Slam final.”

Alcaraz also appeared unhappy with the speed of the courts in Turin.

“This surface is the fastest of the year for sure. I don’t know why they put this kind of surface at the end of the year, because all the surfaces we have played during the year on hard court are so slow, and then, we come here and they put this court so, so fast and I don’t know why.

“I am not going to say that they should play the tournament outdoor or indoor, I don’t understand of the speed of the service. We never played in a surface like this in the year.”

Alcaraz went into his match against Zverev knowing his chances of year-end No. 1 were gone after Djokovic beat Holger Rune on the opening night.

He looked set to challenge Djokovic for the year-end No. 1 but went 5-3 after the US Open to hamper his chances.

“He deserved it,” said Alcaraz about Djokovic.

“He has won three Grand Slams and reached the final of the fourth one. He won three or four Masters 1000, he deserves to end the year as No. 1.”

Stream top tennis action, including the 2024 Australian Open, live on discovery+, the Eurosport app and at eurosport.com

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's Relationship Timeline

The first part of the final season of The Crown focuses heavily on Princess Diana and her relationship with Dodi Al Fayed, the son of Mohammed Al Fayed. Portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki and Khalid Abdalla, respectively, the first episodes of season six show their brief romance.

“The funny thing is that everyone focuses on the crash,” Abdalla told Town & Country. “And strangely, as a result, what they miss is this fabulous summer that Dodi and Diana had with each other. From an acting perspective, that’s the real challenge—and that’s also been the real joy to explore. They’re falling in love, but you know what happened afterwards. You look at the images of Diana at that time, and she was really happy. It’s been a real pleasure as Dodi, as a character who makes Diana happy, having those scenes with a happy Diana.”

Here, the full, complete timeline of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed’s brief relationship:

Sometime in the late ’80s: Princess Diana meets Mohammed Al Fayed

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Mohammed Al Fayed during the Harrods Polo Cup at Smith’s Lawn in Windsor, July 1987.

Princess Diana Archive//Getty Images

After Mohammed, an Egyptian businessman, purchased the iconic Harrods department store in 1985, he entered the orbit of the British royal family—including Princess Diana. They met numerous times over the years, and even attended a charity dinner together at Harrods in 1996.

Reportedly, during this time, Diana meets Dodi for the first time, at a 1986 polo match in Windsor.

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated in 1992, but would not formally divorce until August 1996. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip supported a divorce in late 1995, and it was finalized less than a year later.

“After considering the present situation, the Queen wrote to both the Prince and Princess earlier this week and gave them her view, supported by the Duke of Edinburgh, that an early divorce is desirable. The Prince of Wales also takes this view and has made this known to the Princess of Wales since the letter,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on December 1995. “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will continue to do all they can to help and support the Prince and Princess of Wales, and most particularly their children, in this difficult period.”

Charles and Diana split custody of their children.

July 1997: Diana and Dodi’s romance begins

file photo dodi al fayed and diana, princess of wales

Diana, Princess Of Wales is seen in St Tropez, July 17, 1997.

Michel Dufour//Getty Images

In summer 1997, Mohammed invites Princess Diana and her sons, Princes William and Harry, to vacation with his family in the south of France. She accepts the invitation, and the end of season five of The Crown shows Diana packing for this trip.

By this point, Diana was no longer dating Hasnat Khan, a British Pakistani surgeon. (Here, a guide to all of Diana’s rumored boyfriends.) Khan said of Dodi, “She wanted to be with someone who was happy to be seen with her in public and she could do that with Dodi.” He added, “I think that Diana finally realized that Al Fayed could give her all the things I could not. He had money and could provide the necessary security for her.”

Diana and her sons join the Fayed family on their yacht and at their villa, Castle St. Therese, for a trip from July 11 through 20. Prince Harry would later write in his memoir, Spare, “Everything about that trip to St. Tropez was heaven.” He explains, “We’d been with Mummy weeks earlier when she first met him, in St. Tropez”—the him refers to Dodi—”We were having a grand time, just the three of us, staying at some old gent’s villa.” At the time, Dodi was dating (and possibly engaged to) American model Kelly Fisher, but soon, a romance blossoms between Dodi and Diana.

August 1997: Diana continues seeing Dodi

lady diana

Princess Diana on the Jonikal.

Pool RAT/REY//Getty Images

After Princes William and Harry go to Balmoral in Scotland for summer vacation with Prince Charles, Diana continues to undertake engagements. She flies back to the South of France, where she and Dodi spend time together aboard the Jonikal in early August, where they are snapped by paparazzi photographer Mario Brenna—who sells the pictures to the Sunday Mirror for record-breaking prices. The pictures first ran on August 10, 1997 with the headline “THE KISS” while Diana was traveling to Bosnia to highlight her work around landmines.

Despite the press surrounding them, after going to Greece with Rosa Monckton, Diana returns to Saint Tropez to vacation again with Dodi on August 21, 1997. On August 24, 1997, Diana is photographed famously sitting at the end of the yacht’s diving board.

During this trip, too, Diana and Dodi visit Monaco, where they visit the Repossi boutique. The Washington Post later reported, “Alberto Repossi said in a telephone interview today that the couple came into the Monaco branch of his store unexpectedly about 10 days before the Aug. 30 auto accident that killed them. The couple was vacationing on the Riviera at the time. They spent only about four or five minutes in the store, Repossi said, because they already knew which ring they wanted. They had seen it in a Repossi advertisement in the September edition of a fashion magazine, L’Officiel de la Couture et de la Mode de Paris.”

August 30 and 31, 1997

newspapers diana death

Newspapers announcing the death of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed.

Tim Graham//Getty Images

On August 30, 1997, Diana and Dodi fly to Paris, where they go to the Ritz Paris, which is owned by Mohammed Al Fayed. That same day, Dodi also goes to the Repossi store in Paris to pick up the ring they reportedly chose in Monaco.

As the Associated Press reports, “the day has been tense. The couple has been having problems with paparazzi ever since their mid-afternoon arrival in Paris. First, they trailed Diana and Dodi from Le Bourget Airport outside Paris, on their way to see Villa Windsor — a mansion that once housed the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and that Dodi’s father has bought and renovated. Their driver managed to shake the photographers.” They try to have dinner at Chez Benoit, but paparazzi trail them so they eat at the Ritz Paris, in the Imperial Suite.

After dinner, they decide to go to an apartment Dodi owns off the Champs-Elysees, and 20 minutes after midnight, they leave the hotel. With paparazzi in pursuit, their car crashes in the Pont d’Alma tunnel, in Paris. Dodi died instantly, and early that morning, August 31 at Hospital La Pitié Salpêtrière, Diana was declared dead.

Dodi was buried that evening, in accordance with Muslim tradition, after a funeral at Central London mosque. Princess Diana’s funeral took place on September 6, 1997

Emily Burack (she/her) is the news writer for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, the royals, and a range of other subjects. Before joining T&C, she was the deputy managing editor at Hey Alma, a Jewish culture site. Follow her @emburack on Twitter and Instagram. 

Strauss Zelnick didn't say games should be priced per hour, but is he right about their value? | Opinion

A story has been doing the rounds that Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of GTA publisher Take-Two, thinks games should be priced by the hour.


This has come from a quote in Take-Two’s Q2 earnings call when a Goldman Sachs analyst asked Zelnick for his views on subscription pricing in the broader entertainment market.


Zelnick’s answer actually doesn’t suggest games should be priced hourly. Instead, his response is simply the same long-held view from executives in this business that video games (broadly speaking) are good value for money because of the depth and, yes, length of the experience.


Here’s the quote: “In terms of pricing for any entertainment property, basically the algorithm is the value of the expected entertainment usage, which is to say that the per-hour value times the number of expected hours, plus the terminal value that’s perceived by the customer in ownership if the title is owned or subscribed to. And, you’ll see that, that bears out in every kind of entertainment vehicle.


“By that standard, our frontline prices are still very, very low because we offer many hours of engagement. The value of the engagement is very high. So, I think the industry, as a whole, offers a terrific price-to-value opportunity for consumers. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the industry has pricing power or wants to have pricing power. However, there is a great deal of value offered. And look, it’s our strategy here to deliver much more value than what we charge consumers. It’s always been our strategy here. We want to make sure the experience is first-class, and the nature of the experience is not just the quality of what we offer, it’s also what you pay for it, everyone knows that anecdotally.”

“Our frontline prices are still very, very low because we offer many hours of engagement”

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two



Zelnick is speaking to the idea that video games are worth the asking price because of the amount of entertainment you’re getting out of them. 80 hours of gameplay in GTA 5 for $60 is better value for money than two hours of the Barbie movie for $12, for example.



Now Zelnick is talking about games generally. He’s not arguing that Spider-Man 2 should be cheaper than Baldur’s Gate 3 because of its length. But even so, is he right? Is the amount of hours of entertainment a major consideration for gamers when it comes to their value perception?



It’s worth noting that value is a complicated concept that differs by person, product and brand. Ask a gamer what they think about buying a mobile game for $10 and how they feel about spending $70 on a console game, and you’ll likely get a different answer, for example.



Looking at the data, and it seems clear that quality games that last a while tend to do very well. I’ve picked some of this year’s biggest selling games and put them into HowLongToBeat to get an idea of how much gameplay is in each one, and they’re all chunky experiences. Hogwarts Legacy has 68 hours of gameplay, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could last you 237 hours, Diablo 4 163 hours, Baldur’s Gate 3 142 hours and Starfield 154 hours. There are exceptions: Spider-Man 2 has 28 hours of gameplay in it, and Super Mario Bros Wonder is estimated at under 20 hours, and both have got off to very strong starts.



Yet even these ‘shorter’ games offer strong value by Zelnick’s measure (and to be clear, Zelnick isn’t alone in his analysis). 18 hours of Mario at $60 still works out at under $3.50 an hour. There’s a legitimate argument to be made that a parent would get a better deal buying that game for the family, than they would taking the kids to see the Paw Patrol movie.

Super Mario Bros Wonder costs under $3.50 an hour based on its ‘per hour’ value



There’s anecdotal evidence, too. One of my favourite examples is Super Mario 3D All-Stars on Nintendo Switch. This was a collection of three 3D Mario games released in 2020. There was criticism from fans and critics around the apparent lack of effort put into making the game, yet Nintendo still charged full price. The criticism was that Nintendo hadn’t spent enough money or devoted enough resources to justify the cost.



And yet it was three great games with a combined total of more than 80 hours of gameplay. The collection shifted nine million copies in three months. For those nine million, the value was in the length and quality of the games, not in how much budget Nintendo spent on it.



There’s plenty of evidence that suggests length is a factor in deciding whether a game is worth the asking price. The challenge for developers is acknowledging that, whilst avoiding the temptation to pad out the experience to satisfy that demand. After all, quality is equally as important in Zelnick’s equation. It doesn’t matter how long your game is if it isn’t any good.



But why is this conversation important anyway? Well, its significance comes in relation to the current economic climate. GfK’s consumer confidence index fell nine points in October, all of which is due to the cost-of-living, war in the Middle East and growing unease worldwide. 39% of respondents to their survey expected their household financial position to worsen over the coming 12 months. And this will influence their spending habits this Holiday period.



The last time the economy was in this situation (the 2007 – 2008 financial crisis) video games performed relatively well. The explanation back then is the same argument that is being made now… games were just good value for money. When things got tough, it was holidays, cinema trips and meals out that were cut back, while video games proved to be a good value alternative.



Yet it’s dangerous to assume that what was true then is true now. Not only are consoles and games more expensive today than they were 15 years again, but there is arguably better-value entertainment out there. You can get thousands of hours of Disney films and TV for $8 a month right now, which looks like a better use of the family budget than $60 for a Mario game.

“$8 a month for Disney+ is arguably a better use of the family budget than $60 for a Mario game”



Equally, the rise of AAA free-to-play games like Fortnite is new competition for the premium games market that didn’t exist during the last economic crisis.



Subscription prices are rising, in part because the model isn’t proving particularly sustainable. And free-to-play experiences are quite different to their premium counterparts. But nevertheless, if the economy is forcing people to be more mindful about their spend, there are more cost-effective forms of entertainment out there than full priced video games, certainly compared with 15 years ago.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 lockdowns remain fresh in the memory. How willing are people to forgo things like holidays or meals out so soon after being forced to stay at home for over a year?



I don’t propose to know the answer. But I am wary of assuming that just because premium video games proved resilient in the face of economic turmoil before, that it will again.



Zelnick isn’t suggesting video games should be priced by the hour. He’s arguing that because video games are typically longer forms of entertainment, then they offer better value on a ‘per-hour’ basis than other forms of entertainment. And that’s something that will prove important when customers are being mindful of their spending.


We’ll have to wait and see if he’s right.

Free turkey giveaway on Saturday in Alton | Local News

This year’s event, marked by its significant milestone, will be held at the scenic Alton Amphitheater. Beginning at 10:00 am, the team at TorHoerman Law, alongside dedicated volunteers, will distribute 500 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure a fair distribution, there will be a limit of one turkey per person or two turkeys per car. Participants are requested to enter by vehicle through the Henry Street Entrance.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway has become a cornerstone event for TorHoerman Law, reflecting the firm’s deep-rooted value of community service. “Reaching this ten-year mark is not just a celebration of the event but a testament to the enduring spirit of our community,” said Tyler Schneider, attorney/partner at TorHoerman Law. “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back and look forward to many more years of service and connection through our annual giveaways.”

TorHoerman Law extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors, its dedicated staff, and the tireless volunteers who make this event possible. A special acknowledgment is also due to the City of Alton and the Alton Police Department for their continuous support and contribution to the success of the event.

The firm invites all community members to join in this festive and charitable occasion, emphasizing the spirit of Thanksgiving and the joy of giving. “It’s more than just about the turkeys; it’s about bringing the community together, sharing in the spirit of generosity, and making a positive impact in the lives of those around us,” added Kristie Stephens, executive legal assistant and event coordinator.

