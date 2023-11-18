Free turkey giveaway on Saturday in Alton | Local News

Connect with us

News

Free turkey giveaway on Saturday in Alton

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

Published 14 seconds ago on November 18, 2023

This year’s event, marked by its significant milestone, will be held at the scenic Alton Amphitheater. Beginning at 10:00 am, the team at TorHoerman Law, alongside dedicated volunteers, will distribute 500 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure a fair distribution, there will be a limit of one turkey per person or two turkeys per car. Participants are requested to enter by vehicle through the Henry Street Entrance.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway has become a cornerstone event for TorHoerman Law, reflecting the firm’s deep-rooted value of community service. “Reaching this ten-year mark is not just a celebration of the event but a testament to the enduring spirit of our community,” said Tyler Schneider, attorney/partner at TorHoerman Law. “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back and look forward to many more years of service and connection through our annual giveaways.”

TorHoerman Law extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors, its dedicated staff, and the tireless volunteers who make this event possible. A special acknowledgment is also due to the City of Alton and the Alton Police Department for their continuous support and contribution to the success of the event.

The firm invites all community members to join in this festive and charitable occasion, emphasizing the spirit of Thanksgiving and the joy of giving. “It’s more than just about the turkeys; it’s about bringing the community together, sharing in the spirit of generosity, and making a positive impact in the lives of those around us,” added Kristie Stephens, executive legal assistant and event coordinator.

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

News

Funeral, procession for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

Published 1 hour ago on November 18, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Officer Jorge “George” Pastore, who died in the line of duty Nov. 11, was honored in Austin Friday morning.

Law enforcement began setting up for the funeral procession at 7 a.m., and all vehicles equipped with emergency lights and sirens were invited to join. The procession for Pastore’s final patrol began at 8 a.m.

People were encouraged to line the route of the procession to show support.

The Austin Police Department said public visitation would be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral service was from 11 a.m. to noon at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater, located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard.

On Nov. 11, Pastore and another officer were shot while responding to a SWAT call in south Austin.

Pastore and the second officer were both taken to the hospital, but Pastore’s injuries were fatal. The second officer was later released from the hospital.

News

Sacred Heart vs. UMBC line, picks: Advanced computer college basketball model releases selections for Friday morning matchup

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

League Logo

The Sacred Heart Pioneers meet the UMBC Retrievers in Baltimore at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Retrievers as 1-point favorites, while the over/under is set at 157.5 (see up-to-date odds for every game this week on our college basketball odds page). 

Before making any Sacred Heart vs. UMBC picks, you NEED to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw HUGE returns!

The model knows Sacred Heart is shooting incredibly well from 3-point range, making 47.5% of long-range attempts. The Pioneers are also above-average in free throw creation, and UMBC is poor in free throw prevention on defense. Sacred Heart is also creating 15.0 turnovers and 10.3 steals per game. The model also knows the UMBC defense is stout against 3-point attempts. The Retrievers are allowing only 28.3% shooting from beyond the arc, and UMBC has created 16.0 turnovers per game. UMBC is also giving up only 10.0 assists per contest. 

Now, it has set its sights on Sacred Heart vs. UMBC. We can tell you the model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations! You ABSOLUTELY need to see it before locking in any college basketball picks.

Who wins Sacred Heart vs. UMBC? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? … Join SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Sacred Heart vs. UMBC spread you should be all over Friday, all from the model on a roll on college basketball picks!

News

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 17, 2023

By

Published 3 hours ago on November 17, 2023

In a clash of top-10 players on Friday, Andrey Rublev (No. 5) will meet Alexander Zverev (No. 7) in the Round Robin of the Nitto ATP Finals.

In the Round Robin, Zverev is the favorite against Rublev, with -160 odds compared to the underdog’s +125.

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

  • Tournament: The Nitto ATP Finals
  • Round: Round Robin
  • Date: Friday, November 17
  • Venue: Pala Alpitour
  • Location: Turin, Italy
  • Court Surface: Hard

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 61.5% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev
+125 Odds to Win Match -160
Odds to Win Tournament +1400
44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5%
Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7%
47.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.4

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

  • Rublev is still in the tournament despite coming up short 5-7, 2-6 in the Round Robin against Carlos Alcaraz.
  • Despite losing 6-7, 4-6 in the Round Robin against Daniil Medvedev, Zverev remains in the tournament.
  • Rublev has played 26.5 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 82 matches over the past year (across all court types).
  • Rublev has played 48 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).
  • In his 77 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Zverev is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.8% of those games.
  • In 43 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Zverev has averaged 27.4 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 52.3% of those games.
  • In four head-to-head matches, Rublev has taken down Zverev three times. Rublev took their most recent match 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 on October 27, 2023 in the Erste Bank Open quarterfinals.
  • In nine total sets against each other, Rublev has clinched six, while Zverev has secured three.
  • Rublev has taken down Zverev in 48 of 85 total games between them, good for a 56.5% win rate.
  • In four matches between Rublev and Zverev, they have played 21.3 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

Trending