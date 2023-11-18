Free turkey giveaway on Saturday in Alton | Local News

This year’s event, marked by its significant milestone, will be held at the scenic Alton Amphitheater. Beginning at 10:00 am, the team at TorHoerman Law, alongside dedicated volunteers, will distribute 500 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure a fair distribution, there will be a limit of one turkey per person or two turkeys per car. Participants are requested to enter by vehicle through the Henry Street Entrance.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway has become a cornerstone event for TorHoerman Law, reflecting the firm’s deep-rooted value of community service. “Reaching this ten-year mark is not just a celebration of the event but a testament to the enduring spirit of our community,” said Tyler Schneider, attorney/partner at TorHoerman Law. “We are grateful for the opportunity to give back and look forward to many more years of service and connection through our annual giveaways.”

TorHoerman Law extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors, its dedicated staff, and the tireless volunteers who make this event possible. A special acknowledgment is also due to the City of Alton and the Alton Police Department for their continuous support and contribution to the success of the event.

The firm invites all community members to join in this festive and charitable occasion, emphasizing the spirit of Thanksgiving and the joy of giving. “It’s more than just about the turkeys; it’s about bringing the community together, sharing in the spirit of generosity, and making a positive impact in the lives of those around us,” added Kristie Stephens, executive legal assistant and event coordinator.