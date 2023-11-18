News
Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
I’ve always had a soft spot for the Sacramento Kings.
Back in the early aughts, when they were helmed by the still-underrated Rick Adelman, they played some of the most aesthetically pleasing and fundamentally sound basketball of the era (which Pop and the 2014 Spurs almost certainly borrowed from on the offensive end).
And it was easy to sympathize with them after they too had a critical playoff series stolen from them in favor the Los Angeles Lakers. To many it seemed more a matter of when not if they would take home the Larry O’ Brien, with already deteriorating relations between Kobe and Shaq growing chillier and more public by the minute.
They had a shrewd and likable head coach, players who played relatively selflessly, and while I certainly didn’t root for them while the Spurs were still alive in the postseason, I frequently had them selected as my fallback in the event that the Silver and Black found themselves headed home early.
They, like the Spurs (and soon after, the Pistons), felt like the basketball antithesis to the glitz and drama of the Lakers, as well as to the proliferation of that ungainly style known as iso-ball.
But the Kings never did recover from that ‘loss’ to the purple and gold. Injuries, free agency, and the incredibly shortsighted refusal to extend Adelman led to a decades long free-fall that the Kings only managed to pull themselves out of last season.
Previous ownership attempted to move the team, but were thwarted by some of the most passionate small-market fans in all of professional sports. (Seriously, how many times can you recall fans successfully stopping a move?) Heck, they even had their blog shut down.
That the renewal of that franchise should come at the exact moment that the Spurs went into the first true rebuild of the Popovich era feels somewhat poetic.
The Spurs (and their fans) have now endured 4 consecutive losing seasons, matching the longest stretch in franchise history. One more would earn them a dubious record, coming (rather ironically) during the term of their most successful head coach. To my knowledge, no NBA coach has presided over so many consecutive losing seasons and won a championship (much less multiple) with the same team.
However, the Spurs have already had the good fortune to draft what looks to be another franchise icon rather than find themselves stuck in a prolonged spiral. Kings fans should enjoy this while the can. The Spurs won’t be down for long.
Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs
November 17th, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT
Watch: Bally Sports Southwest|Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)
Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell – Out (Hip), Tre Jones – Doubtful (Leg), Keldon Johnson – Probable (Knee), Sandro Mamukelashvili – Probable (Back)
Kings Injuries: Alex Len – Out (Ankle), Trey Lyles – Out (Calf)
What to watch for:
Front-court Adjustments
If you’ve watched the Spurs for any extended stretch this season, you’re aware that their lineups have trended towards playing two big men, with Zach Collins and Charles Bassey taking turns protecting and preserving Victor Wembanyama. However, some of the team’s best moments have come with Wembanyama playing center, and San Antonio’s oversized front-court is likely to get tested in this one, especially on the heels of both the Thunder and Heat going small to beat them. NBA teams have staff members dedicated to noticing these sorts of advantages (it was a big part of Erik Spoelstra’s early career/rise), and the Kings have already been going small both this and last season. With Alex Len out, the Kings will almost certainly look to use their speed to break down San Antonio’s youthfully leaky perimeter defense, or simply force San Antonio big men not named Victor the come out to the perimeter with a bevvy of capable shooters. Will Pop stick to his big-heavy plan, or will he adapt to Sacramento’s savvy scheming?
Sharpshooting Sochan
A lot of things have been said about Jeremy Sochan, both on this site and in the twittersphere, but something that’s flown somewhat under the radar has been his drastic improvement in long-distance shooting. While he’s far from a finished catch-and-shoot product, the increase in confidence and improvement in form have him shooting %42 percent from beyond the arc on roughly two attempts per game (up from %25 at similar frequency), somewhat mirroring the Keldon Johnson’s improvement from his age 21 to age 22 seasons. It’s easy to forget that Sochan is only 20 years old, but he’s already showcasing the kind of work ethic that Kawhi Leonard displayed during the lockout in 2011, and while I don’t think that comparing the two is fair per se, I do find myself wondering what Jeremy’s rookie season would have looked like if he’d had the extended off-season to work on his shot that Leonard did. Either way, it’s hard to say that work hasn’t been paying off.
For the Kings’ fans’ perspective, visit The Kings Herald.
PtR’s Game thread will be up this evening for those who want to chat through the game. You can also follow along with the action through PtR’s Twitter feed.
Huskers Set for Weekend with Michigan and Iowa – University of Nebraska
MATCH PREVIEW
• The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team enters the final two weeks of the regular season with a Big Ten title on the line. The Huskers will play their regular-season home finale against Michigan on Friday at 8 p.m. Nebraska will conclude the weekend at Iowa on Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Friday’s match will be televised on Big Ten Network and streamed on FoxSports. Sunday’s match will not be televised but will have a B1G+ stream.
• The Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.
• John Baylor is in his 30th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-American setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.
ABOUT THE HUSKERS
• Nebraska (25-0, 16-0 Big Ten) is off to its best start to a season since beginning the 2005 season with a 28-0 record.
• The Huskers’ 16-0 start to Big Ten play is a program best since joining the conference in 2011.
• Nebraska is 16-0 in home matches this season entering their regular-season home finale on Friday. The last time the Huskers went undefeated at home in the regular season was 2017 (15-0).
• At 16-0 in Big Ten play, Nebraska enters the week with a two-game lead on Wisconsin (14-2). With a pair of wins this week over Michigan and Iowa, the Huskers would clinch at least a share of the Big Ten championship heading into the final week of the regular season. Wisconsin has won the last four Big Ten titles.
• Nebraksa has won three Big Ten titles since joining the conference in 2011. The years were 2011 (17-3), 2016 (18-2) and 2017 (19-1, co-champions).
• All-time, Nebraska volleyball has won 34 conference titles. John Cook has been head coach for 12 of them.
• The Huskers, who led the nation in defense in 2022, have held their opponents this season to a combined .134 hitting percentage, which leads the nation.
• Nebraska has been sharp offensively this season, hitting .285 to rank 10th nationally and second in the Big Ten. The Huskers lead all Big Ten teams and rank 11th nationally with 14.06 kills per set.
• Two-time All-American and All-Big Ten libero Lexi Rodriguez paces the Husker defense with 3.54 digs per set.
• Junior opposite hitter Merritt Beason, a Florida transfer, contributes a team-leading 3.80 kills per set and adds 2.01 digs per set with a team-high 25 service aces. Beason is a four-time Big Ten Player of the Week this season and was the AVCA National Player of the Week on Oct. 24 following 21 kills in a 3-2 win over No. 1 Wisconsin.
• Freshman outside hitter Harper Murray is averaging 3.26 kills per set and 1.97 digs per set with a team-high 25 service aces. Murray has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times this season.
• Junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause adds 2.50 kills per set and has a .366 hitting percentage since the Sept. 29 win at Purdue, though she has not played since Oct. 14 because of an injury.
• Sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick leads the Huskers at the net with 1.32 blocks per set to go with 1.78 kills per set.
• Freshman middle blocker Andi Jackson is off to a strong start as a Husker, averaging 2.16 kills per set on a team-high .423 hitting percentage, which ranks second among Big Ten players and 11th nationally. Jackson is also contributing 1.10 blocks per set. Jackson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Nov. 13 after averaging 2.13 kills per set and 1.13 blocks per set with a blistering .714 hitting percentage in Nebraska’s 3-1 wins over Northwestern and Illinois.
• Freshman setter Bergen Reilly is putting up 10.71 assists and 2.54 digs per set. Reilly, who leads all Big Ten players in assists per set and ranks 13th in the nation, became just the second true freshman setter to be a day one starter under John Cook (Nicklin Hames). Reilly has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week four times this year and Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice.
• From Sept. 12-Sept. 29, Nebraska played five straight ranked teams and won all five matches. It was the sixth time in school history Nebraska played five matches in a row against ranked teams but the first time NU won all five.
• The Huskers went undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 2016 and just the second time since 2008.
SCOUTING REPORT: MICHIGAN
• Michigan is 7-18 overall and 5-11 in Big Ten play under first-year head coach Erin Virtue. After starting Big Ten play at 1-10, the Wolverines have gone 4-1 over the last five matches.
• The turnaround is due in part to a change at setter, as Omaha native Morgan Burke took the reins in mid-October. The Skutt Catholic grad is averaging 7.55 assists per set and 2.08 digs per set for the season, but over the last five matches, Burke is dishing out 10.24 assists per set.
• Kendall Murray, older sister of Nebraska freshman Harper Murray, leads the Wolverines with 2.82 kills per set this season.
• Michigan is hitting .179 this season and its opponents are hitting .239. The Wolverines lead all Big Ten teams in aces per set with 1.84.
SCOUTING REPORT: IOWA
• Iowa is 8-20 (0-16 Big Ten) entering a Friday night match at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes have been swept in five straight matches.
• Caitlan Buettner leads the Hawkeyes with 3.04 kills per set. Nataly Moravec adds 2.60 kills per set.
• Michelle Urquhart ranks second in the conference with 39 service aces this season.
• Iowa is hitting .194 on the season and allowing opponents to hit .246.
SERIES HISTORY
• Nebraska is 22-3 all-time against Michigan and has won 14 in a row dating back to a 2014 loss in Ann Arbor. The Huskers swept the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Oct. 7, 29-27, 25-17, 25-14.
• Nebraska has never lost to Iowa, owning a 37-0 record all-time against the Hawkeyes. The last six matches have been Husker sweeps.
HUSKERS RANKED NO. 1 IN AVCA COACHES POLL
• Nebraska is ranked No. 1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll this week.
• Nebraska has been ranked No. 1 in 106 all-time polls, the most in NCAA history.
• The Huskers have been ranked in the top 10 a total of 555 times, which is also the most in NCAA history.
• Nebraska has appeared in all 616 AVCA Coaches Polls it has been eligible for since it was established in 1982. Nebraska is the only program to be ranked in every eligible poll all-time.
• Nebraska’s 616 consecutive weeks of being ranked is the longest active streak in Division I for any sport, leading Connecticut women’s basketball and North Carolina women’s soccer.
AVCA HALL OF FAMER JOHN COOK IN 24TH SEASON AT NEBRASKA
• Nebraska head coach John Cook is in his 24th season as the Nebraska volleyball head coach in 2023. He has led the Huskers to four national championships, 10 final fours, 12 conference championships and 21 top-10 final rankings since 2000.
• Cook has 842 career wins and is one of the all-time winningest coaches in NCAA history. Since taking over the program in 2000, Cook has led the Huskers to a nation-leading .874 win percentage (681-98).
• Under Cook, the Huskers have achieved 64 AVCA All-Americans and 20 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, both among the best in the nation. He is a two-time AVCA National Coach of the Year, earning the prestigious honor in 2000 and 2005, and a seven-time conference coach of the year, including Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017, his first and second Big Ten honors with the Huskers in their Big Ten era (2011-present).
• Cook is one of only two active coaches – and one of six all-time – to be a two-time AVCA National Coach of the Year and was honored in 2008 by USA Volleyball, receiving its All-Time Great Coach Award.
• Cook was inducted into the AVCA Hall of Fame in 2017, joining former Husker volleyball coach Terry Pettit in the hall.
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL SETS ATTENDANCE RECORDS
• It was a record-breaking night at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30 when Nebraska hosted Omaha in an outdoor volleyball match. The attendance of 92,003 set a record for the largest crowd to watch a women’s sporting event in the United States. The crowd of more than 92,000 also surpassed what is widely regarded as the world-record attendance for any women’s sporting event.
• The previously recognized world record was 91,648 fans in an UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg on April 22, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain. The previous record for an American women’s sporting event was 90,185 in USA’s FIFA World Cup Final against China on July 10, 1999, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
• Along with the two records mentioned above, the Huskers shattered a pair of NCAA records, exceeding the previous records for any NCAA volleyball match and an NCAA volleyball regular-season match.
• Entering the match, the largest-ever crowd for any NCAA volleyball match was 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the NCAA Final at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 18, 2021. The largest NCAA volleyball regular-season attendance was 16,833 when Wisconsin hosted Florida at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Sept 16, 2022.
• The Husker volleyball program has sold out 318 consecutive regular-season matches entering Friday’s regular-season home finale. Nebraska’s sellout streak is an NCAA women’s record. The Huskers have led the nation in attendance every season since moving into the Bob Devaney Sports Center in 2013.
• Nine of the top 11 crowds in NCAA volleyball history are matches that have involved the Huskers.
• Of the 16 largest NCAA volleyball regular-season crowds, 14 have been Nebraska matches.
• On Oct. 21, Nebraska broke its Devaney Center attendance record since the arena was reconfigured for volleyball in 2013. A crowd of 9,198 turned out to see a five-set thriller between undefeated No. 1 Wisconsin and undefeated No. 2 Nebraska. Over the summer, 402 seats were added to the Devaney Center, increasing the seating capacity to 8,309.
2022 SEASON RECAP
• Nebraska is coming off a 26-6 (16-4 Big Ten) season and second-place finish in the Big Ten. The Huskers advanced to an NCAA regional semifinal, where they lost to Oregon in five sets. NU ended the year at No. 9 in the AVCA Coaches Poll, its 11th straight year finishing in the top 10 of the AVCA poll.
• Nebraska had a nation-leading opponent hitting percentage of .128 in 2022. Junior libero and co-captain Lexi Rodriguez is back to lead the Huskers defensively once again. Rodriguez is a two-time AVCA All-American and All-Big Ten selection.
• Sophomore middle blocker Bekka Allick was named to the AVCA All-Region Team in 2022 after finishing her first season as a Husker with 1.89 kills per set, 1.01 blocks per set and a team-high .326 hitting percentage. Allick was an All-Big Ten Second Team and a unanimous All-Big Ten Freshman Team member.
• Junior opposite hitter Merritt Beason was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Region selection as a sophomore at Florida in 2022 before transferring to Nebraska and being named a team captain for the 2023 season. In her sophomore season at Florida, Beason helped the Gators win a share of the SEC Championship by averaging 3.35 kills per set with a .261 hitting percentage.
• Junior outside hitter Lindsay Krause averaged 2.25 kills per set with a .269 hitting percentage and totaled 44 blocks and 45 digs last season. Over the final 12 matches of the season, Krause averaged 2.72 kills per set with a .359 hitting percentage.
• Ally Batenhorst posted 2.33 kills per set to go with 1.06 digs per set in 2022. The junior outside hitter was named to the Louisville Regional All-Tournament Team after 15 kills and 12 digs against No. 9 Oregon in the NCAA regional semifinal.
Young Dro to Perform at Halftime on Hawks’ In-Season Tournament Game Against 76ers
Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that four-time RIAA-Certified platinum recording artist Young Dro will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 17th. The game, presented by Georgia Natural Gas, marks the team’s first home game that counts towards the NBA In-Season Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with the first 5,000 fans in attendance receiving a special commemorative ticket. Limited tickets remain for the game are available at Hawks.com/tickets.
Young Dro is a renowned rapper hailing from the westside of Atlanta whose career spans more than two decades. He has solidified his position as one of the most influential figures in the hip-hop industry due to his unique style, clever wordplay and undeniable charisma, all of which have captivated audiences worldwide.
“It means so much to me to be given the opportunity to represent my hometown of Atlanta by performing at halftime of the Hawks’ first In-Season Tournament home game ever,” said Young Dro. “I hope my performance inspires resilience, compassion and confidence in our city’s youth, and inspires them to be part of shaping a future where every child thrives, regardless of the challenges they face.”
From an early age, Djuan ‘Young Dro’ Hart displayed a natural talent for music. His passion for storytelling and lyrical prowess led him to pursue a career in rap. In 2006, he burst onto the scene with his debut album, ‘Best Thang Smokin’,’ which quickly gained critical acclaim and commercial success. Throughout his career, Young Dro has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry and his distinctive voice and infectious energy have made him a sought-after artist for both collaborations and solo projects. Beyond his musical achievements, Young Dro is known for his entrepreneurial spirit. He has successfully launched his own record label, and non-profit organization ‘It STILL Takes A Village’ dedicated toward bridging the gap in community, youth and parents.
Last season, the Hawks had performances from award-winning artists such as Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Keri Hilson, Jeezy, Marvin Sapp and NE-YO.
To secure tickets for the game on Friday, Nov. 17 against the New York Knicks, visit Hawks.com/tickets.
‘Runners to take on Lady Mavs inside College Park Center – UTSA Athletics
SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Women’s Basketball team is headed for Arlington, Texas, with a 2 p.m. nonconference matchup on the docket for Saturday against UT Arlington inside the College Park Center.
The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, with John Nelson and Brandi Poole providing play-by-play. Veteran broadcaster Neal Raphael will deliver the radio call in the greater San Antonio area on The Bull 93.3 FM and worldwide on the iHeartRadio app.
The Roadrunners (2-1, 0-0 AAC) carry momentum into the contest and are looking to win their third straight after besting New Mexico State, 58-55, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 66-59.
UTSA survived a road thriller on Wednesday, using a handful of stellar performances to complete a come-from-behind overtime victory. After scoring the first 11 points in the fourth quarter, the ‘Runners erased a 15-point deficit as a freshman Aysia Proctor jumper knotted the contest ahead of a bucket for senior Kyra White that handed UTSA its first lead with 45 seconds remaining in regulation. The squad remained hot entering the overtime period, with scores by sophomore Sidney Love, senior Elyssa Coleman, and sophomore Cheyenne Rowe putting the Roadrunners in the driver’s seat and securing the victory.
White lit up the scoreboard, dropping a game-high 18 points, while Coleman worked 14 at a 53.8% clip and Love 10. Sophomore Maya Linton and Rowe hauled in seven rebounds each, as freshman Idara Udo snagged six and Proctor five. Additionally, Love swiped three steals and tied White for the team lead in assists with five.
UTSA currently leads the American Athletic Conference in rebound margin, snagging 12 more than the opposition and ranking 28th nationally in offensive rebounds per game at 17.7. They also sit 28th on the blocks per game leader board and are second in the AAC with 5.7 BPG.
Individually, White has logged more minutes than any other league competitor at 37.4 MPG and ranks third, boasting a 2.0 assist/turnover ratio. Udo is slotted fourth in the AAC with 8.7 RPG, and Coleman second with 2 BPG.
The Lady Mavs (0-3, 0-0 WAC) have yet to find the win column early in the season, falling to a trio of tough opponents in USF, Lamar, and a No. 11 ranked Texas squad. Most recently, UTA fell 110-64 to the Longhorns despite Gia Adams dropping 20 points and going 9-for-18 from the field. Avery Brittingham joined Adams in the double-digit scoring club with 12 points to go with five rebounds.
On the season, Adams has been given the green light more than anybody in the Western Athletic Conference, shooting 14.3 shots a game. Adams and Brittingham have traded places as the Lady Mavs leading scorer, with Adams averaging 13.3 PPG and Brittingham 13.0 PPG. Not far behind, Adéla Válková logs 9.3 PPG and tops the team, boasting four blocks. Additionally, Brittingham is the squad’s best rebounder, hauling in 7.3 RPGs, and ties Nya Threatt for the team lead in assists with nine.
-UTSA-
Keep up with UTSA Women’s Basketball all season long on goutsa.com and by following the program on Facebook at /UTSAWBB, X (Twitter) @UTSAWBB, and on Instagram @UTSA_WBB.
