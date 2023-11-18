News
Honduras vs. Mexico odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 17, 2023 Concacaf Nations League prediction
Honduras will host Mexico in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Friday on Paramount+. Los Catrachos just went 2-1-1 in the group stage of the tournament in order to advance, most recently defeating Cuba 4-0 on Oct. 15. However, Mexico enters Friday’s match on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competition despite not playing a competitive match since winning the Concacaf Gold Cup back in June. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.
Kickoff from Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Honduras vs. Mexico odds list Mexico as the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Honduras as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Friday’s match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Concacaf Nations League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.
Stream the match now at Paramount+
How to watch Mexico vs. Honduras
- Honduras vs. Mexico date: Friday, Nov. 17
- Honduras vs. Mexico time: 9 p.m. ET
- Honduras vs. Mexico live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)
Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. Honduras
Before you tune in to Friday’s match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year’s World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).
For Honduras vs. Mexico, Green is picking Mexico to win to nil with a +100 payout. Mexico boasts a wealth of talent that plays on some of Europe’s best teams as well as in Liga MX, which has helped them place 12th in the FIFA world rankings. That is a full 66 places above Honduras, which had two shutout wins in the Nations League group stage, but have lost to Mexico in their last four meetups.
“It is by no means imperative that Mexico wins this game, but they should still prevail,” Green told SportsLine. “Honduras has some talented forwards, including Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Anthony Lozano, but Mexico is superior in midfield and defense, so it should ultimately outclass Los Catrachos.” Stream the game here.
How to watch, live stream Nations League on Paramount+
Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Nations League tournament, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world’s top soccer matchups and much more. Don’t forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.
News
The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun’s Top Secret MCU Role Revealed
The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun is heading to the MCU… as the Sentry.
During an interview with comic book artist David Finch, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman spilled the beans on who Yeun will be playing. “My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie,” he revealed.
Sentry (aka Robert Reynolds) first appeared in the comic books in The Sentry #1 back in 2000. The Marvel Knights miniseries ran for just five issues, before moving into a series of flashback one-shots that saw Sentry team up with the likes of the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and the Hulk. He returned in 2005 as part of the New Avengers and has since appeared in The Mighty Avengers and the Dark Avengers.
The middle-aged, overweight Reynolds isn’t a superhero at first, but begins to remember that he was once the Sentry, a superhero with the power of ‘a million suns’. His archenemy, the Void, is returning, and he has to recruit the help of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to fend him off.
Eventually, Reynolds realizes he and the Void are two halves of the same person and that he had previously removed all memory of the Sentry from the entire world (a la Spider-Man: No Way Home) including his own, to ensure his two halves remain separate forever.
The Thunderbolts: The Tumultuous History of Marvel’s Twisted Super-Team
How faithful the big-screen adaptation will be remains to be seen, but it sounds as though Yeun will be getting a costume. “Yeah, he called me, he went in for a costume fitting,” Kirkman added. “I hope I’m not… I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe. We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?”
Might have dropped the ball a bit there! Kirkman also revealed that Yeun’s costume will draw from the Sentry’s classic colors, which are the same as those worn by his other superhero role, Invincible.
“Yeah, he called me and he said, ‘I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.’ He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, ‘Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.'”
Robert Kirkman just spilling all the tea 😂 #Sentry pic.twitter.com/IXB0GxKwYb
— NerdWithTheTech (@NerdWithTheTech) November 17, 2023
Yeun is set to make his MCU debut in the Thunderbolts, which is due out on July 25, 2025. In August, director Jake Schreier teased his star-studded team-up movie, explaining that it will offer “something different” to past MCU entries, so it might not align with audience expectations. Thunderbolts will see various Marvel characters team up for the first time on the big screen. Previously announced stars include Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as John Walker (aka US Agent), Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross.
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (the Director of the CIA) after frequently showing up throughout Phase 4 of the MCU, following her debut in Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Solider.
For more, check out our feature on Marvel’s Thunderbolts and how the supervillain team will reshape the MCU.
Ryan Leston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.
News
The Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise show makes welcome return at Selhurst Park
The absences of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have weighed heavily on Crystal Palace this season, but their return in a 3-2 defeat by Everton provided optimism.
Eze’s introduction as a second-half substitute against Burnley last week would have been greeted with significantly more excitement had it come at Selhurst Park rather than a few thousand at Turf Moor, but his inclusion from the start against Everton galvanised Palace on the pitch, and, eventually, in the stands.
It was Olise’s introduction after 66 minutes, however, that took it to another level considering the game situation. Palace, trailing 2-1, looked to the 21-year-old to turn the game around. As he emerged from the dugout, stripped and ready to enter the fray, the home supporters rose almost to a person and the loudest cheers of the game greeted his arrival.
Given his first touches were to control a pass, take the ball in his stride and curl a deflected effort narrowly over the bar, the noise level inside Selhurst Park rose significantly and where it had flagged slightly, the intensity of their attacks suddenly increased.
None of this will be a surprise to Palace fans or to manager Roy Hodgson, but having missed Eze for three games and Olise for the entire season, their return reinvigorated Palace and brought a chaos factor that has been missing.
Considering Eze has only just returned from his hamstring injury, this was one of his best performances for Palace. In the first half, everything the team did well came through him. He dominated the midfield and on many occasions, played balls over the top or through to Odsonne Edouard, who played on the shoulder of the last defender.
The striker failed to make the most of those opportunities, but Eze’s incisiveness was crucial in opening up Everton and playing through their high line. Had Edouard not strayed offside, and had he felt confident enough to take earlier shots, he would have scored at least one more goal — and Eze’s impact would have been greater.
But still, Everton struggled to handle Palace’s bursts forward.
After 10 minutes Eze looked to break but was brought down by James Garner. Five minutes later, his spin and turn on the edge of the box, demonstrating again that talent for escaping tight spaces, saw him find Edouard but the striker’s shot was blocked. They linked again in the 32nd minute when they played a one-two, with Edouard going down in the area without reward.
That first-half impact wasn’t replicated in quite the same way in the second, but Eze remained integral to Palace’s attack. If anyone had forgotten how much of a different team they can be with him on the pitch then this would have opened their eyes.
Palace disrupted Everton through the middle, which has not been a frequent source of joy for opposition teams this season against Sean Dyche’s side. Eze forced Jarrad Branthwaite into multiple rash challenges, one earning the Palace midfielder a penalty that he calmly converted and the other a yellow card for simulation — much to Hodgson’s dismay at the perceived injustice.
This was the closest to the performances he displayed at the end of last season when Palace were thriving after Hodgson’s return. He has been at the heart of Palace’s attack this season, but that freedom he has said helps him be the best he can be had, until Saturday, not been afforded to him.
His impact quietened when Olise came on, but that was inevitable. It helped to spread the load. After a week’s training, and without a pre-season, Olise’s impact was a pleasant surprise.
He routinely beat Vitalii Mykolenko and made space where it seemed there was none to be had. The crosses were too easily knocked away by an Everton side strong in the air, but that was less related to his quality and more that it played to the opposition’s strength.
The sharpness is not yet there, but there was plenty to be excited by. The repeated fouls he drew and the sudden injection of confidence down the right improved the atmosphere. There was a sense that Palace could go on to win the game.
Although they ultimately failed to convert the opportunities made by their two main attacking talents, Palace were much improved offensively. Their 175 carries, with 14 from Eze and six from Olise, was the highest they have registered this season. That is what Palace missed most without them — not necessarily the inability to bring the ball out, but for it to be meaningful when they do.
A defeat in a game that, primarily because of Eze, they dominated for large periods was disappointing. But this was, by a distance, the most impressive attacking performance of the season. With their best two players now available, Palace’s approach to games will surely change.
They have found goals hard to come by, and more cutting-edge in the final third is still required, but with Eze and Olise back, they suddenly look like a completely different team. Their performances against Everton bode well for a run of three games which, in theory, should be easier to win.
In the negatives of defeat, Palace should cling to that as a reason to be hopeful.
(Top photo: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
News
Soon you’ll be able to buy a Hyundai on Amazon
CNN
—
Amazon is about to add cars and SUVs to the huge roster of things it sells online. People will be able to shop for Hyundai vehicles on Amazon through an agreement with the South Korean automaker.
Your new Hyundai Santa Fe or Sonata won’t be delivered to your front door in a gray van, though. Once you’ve selected your vehicle from a local Hyundai dealer’s inventory, you’ll pick up the car at a dealership, just like any other time a customer purchases a car.
Laws in most US states protect auto dealerships from automakers who might want to sell directly to consumers. Being able to literally buy a car online has been a source of contention for Tesla, Rivian and other automakers that prefer to deal directly with customers.
“It’s not like you’re going to buy it, and then the car will be delivered to your house the next day, like you’re a Prime member or something like that,” said Jessica Caldwell, an industry analyst with Edmunds.com. “If that is the expectation then that needs to be managed, because I would imagine that would lead to quite a bit of disappointment on the consumer end.”
Amazon’s goal will be to make the experience as seamless and as much like “buying a car on-line” as possible, though, an Amazon spokesman said.
Edmunds.com is, in one sense, a competitor since its website also earns money by connecting car shoppers with dealers. That’s essentially what Amazon will be doing with Hyundai dealers.
Buying a car is also a very different and far more complex transaction than buying a book or a watch on-line, she pointed out. The Amazon website, for instance, will provide information about financing and allow customers to calculate a monthly payment, according Amazon. A lot will depend on how well that interface is designed, Caldwell said.
In a presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Jose Muñoz, chief operating officer of Hyundai, and Mike Sullivan, owner of the Hyundai Santa Monica dealership, also noted that dealerships will handle explaining vehicle technologies to customers as well as servicing the vehicles once they’re sold.
Amazon customers will be able to search dealership inventories through the Amazon website, see pricing for vehicles, and click a button to initiate a purchase. Customers will only be able to select from vehicles that are already in dealers’ inventories.
In itself, being able to select a vehicle online is not new. Many auto dealers have been using a variety of e-commerce platforms to help generate sales for a long time.
It’s something that accelerated during the height of the Covid pandemic, when car shoppers weren’t always able to get to dealerships in person. “Lead generation,” where websites earn a commission for connecting shoppers with auto dealerships, is a business model that has been used by my many websites.
“I’ve been doing home deliveries and e-commerce for 30 years,” Sullivan said during the presentation.
He acknowledged that the real breakthrough in this arrangement was simply the size and scope of Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. Hyundai was announced as the first car company but Amazon may work with other automakers in the future.
This arrangement was announced as part of a package of deals between Hyundai and Amazon, including that Amazon will provide data storage for Hyundai and that future Hyundai models will include the Alexa voice assistant.
Hyundai dealers won’t have to participate in the program, but can opt-in.
Honduras vs. Mexico odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 17, 2023 Concacaf Nations League prediction
The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun’s Top Secret MCU Role Revealed
The Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise show makes welcome return at Selhurst Park
Soon you’ll be able to buy a Hyundai on Amazon
Carlos Alcaraz aiming for ‘Novak Djokovic-like’ consistency to boost ATP Finals chances ahead of Andrey Rublev match
Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s Relationship Timeline
Strauss Zelnick didn’t say games should be priced per hour, but is he right about their value? | Opinion
Free turkey giveaway on Saturday in Alton | Local News
Funeral, procession for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore
Sacred Heart vs. UMBC line, picks: Advanced computer college basketball model releases selections for Friday morning matchup
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
Honduras vs. Mexico odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Nov. 17, 2023 Concacaf Nations League prediction
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun’s Top Secret MCU Role Revealed
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
The Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise show makes welcome return at Selhurst Park
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Soon you’ll be able to buy a Hyundai on Amazon
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Carlos Alcaraz aiming for ‘Novak Djokovic-like’ consistency to boost ATP Finals chances ahead of Andrey Rublev match
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s Relationship Timeline
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Strauss Zelnick didn’t say games should be priced per hour, but is he right about their value? | Opinion
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Free turkey giveaway on Saturday in Alton | Local News
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Funeral, procession for fallen Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Sacred Heart vs. UMBC line, picks: Advanced computer college basketball model releases selections for Friday morning matchup
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
-
News2 days ago
‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
-
News3 days ago
WWE Snubs Mentioning Nikki Bella During 11/13 WWE RAW
-
News3 days ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
-
News6 days ago
Meet the ultrarunner taking on a 230-mile trail surrounding Boston
-
News3 days ago
How Kim Kardashian Handles Her Kids’ Questions About Kanye West Split
-
News3 days ago
The CPI Report May Deliver A Massive Surprise To The Market
-
News3 days ago
Arby’s Reveals New Meal Inspired by Good Burger 2