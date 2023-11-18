Razorbacks Fall to UNC Greensboro

FAYETTEVILLE – UNC Greensboro took a 14-point halftime lead and held on to upset #14 Arkansas, 78-72, Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks were down 11 (48-37) with 13:14 left and worked their deficit to four (50-46) with 10:50 left. Later, with Arkansas down six with 5:34 left, UNCG’s Joryam Saizonou hit a 3-pointer then, after a Razorback missed triple, Mikeal Brown-Jones made a layup with 4:49 left for an 11-point cushion.

Arkansas did get the lead down to five on two occasions down the stretch, but the Spartans made four free throws to seal the win.

Arkansas scored 48 second-half points and only committed one turnover in the period, but could not overcome its 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range for the game.

Keyshaurn Langley, who scored 18 first-half points, led all scorers with 23 points. Brown-Jones added 17 and Saizonou had 12. The Spartans also finished with 15 assists and eight steals.

Arkansas scored first to start the game but UNCG quickly took the advantage and led for 15:35 in the period. The Spartans drained six 3-pointers, compared to the Razorbacks making just 1-of-10. Also, Arkansas committed 12 turnovers in the period. Arkansas only committed 20 in the first three games combined.

Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks with 21 points while El Ellis had 19 points.

Up next for the Razorbacks in the Battle 4 Atlantis, played at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Nov. 22-24. Arkansas will face Stanford in the opening round on Wednesday (Nov. 22) at 6:30 pm ET/5:30 pm CT and the game will be televised on ESPNU. The Hogs will play either Memphis of Michigan on Thursday (Nov. 23) at either 5:00 pm (CT)/4:00 pm CT if Arkansas wins or 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT in the event of a loss.

NOTES

Arkansas starters were El Ellis, Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark, Jeremiah Davenport and Trevon Brazile.

Arkansas controlled the tip to start the game.

Travon Brazile scored the game’s first points at 19:42 on an offensive rebound and putback.

Khalif Battle was the first Razorback sub.

Arkansas is now 2-1 all-time versus UNC Greensboro.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.