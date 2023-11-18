Connect with us

Razorbacks Fall to UNC Greensboro

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

Razorbacks Fall to UNC Greensboro

FAYETTEVILLE – UNC Greensboro took a 14-point halftime lead and held on to upset #14 Arkansas, 78-72, Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks were down 11 (48-37) with 13:14 left and worked their deficit to four (50-46) with 10:50 left. Later, with Arkansas down six with 5:34 left, UNCG’s Joryam Saizonou hit a 3-pointer then, after a Razorback missed triple, Mikeal Brown-Jones made a layup with 4:49 left for an 11-point cushion.

Arkansas did get the lead down to five on two occasions down the stretch, but the Spartans made four free throws to seal the win.

Arkansas scored 48 second-half points and only committed one turnover in the period, but could not overcome its 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range for the game.

Keyshaurn Langley, who scored 18 first-half points, led all scorers with 23 points. Brown-Jones added 17 and Saizonou had 12. The Spartans also finished with 15 assists and eight steals.

Arkansas scored first to start the game but UNCG quickly took the advantage and led for 15:35 in the period. The Spartans drained six 3-pointers, compared to the Razorbacks making just 1-of-10. Also, Arkansas committed 12 turnovers in the period. Arkansas only committed 20 in the first three games combined.

Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks with 21 points while El Ellis had 19 points.

Up next for the Razorbacks in the Battle 4 Atlantis, played at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Nov. 22-24. Arkansas will face Stanford in the opening round on Wednesday (Nov. 22) at 6:30 pm ET/5:30 pm CT and the game will be televised on ESPNU. The Hogs will play either Memphis of Michigan on Thursday (Nov. 23) at either 5:00 pm (CT)/4:00 pm CT if Arkansas wins or 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT in the event of a loss.

NOTES

  • Arkansas starters were El Ellis, Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark, Jeremiah Davenport and Trevon Brazile.
  • Arkansas controlled the tip to start the game.
  • Travon Brazile scored the game’s first points at 19:42 on an offensive rebound and putback.
  • Khalif Battle was the first Razorback sub.
  • Arkansas is now 2-1 all-time versus UNC Greensboro.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

1H | 14:10 | Arkansas 9 – UNC Greensboro 13

Khalif Battle knocks down the first three-pointer of the game for Arkansas off the pass from Makhi Mitchell.

1H | 13:00 | Arkansas 11 – UNC Greensboro 13

Mitchell flushes it down off the nice pass from Devo Davis.

1H | 4:14 | Arkansas 21 – UNC Greensboro 26

Tramon Mark finishes through the contact for his third bucket of the first half.

1H | 2:18 | Arkansas 22 – UNC Greensboro 28

Trevon Brazile gets up for his first block of the night.

Hogs trail, 38-24, at halftime.

2H | 14:54 | Arkansas 37 – UNC Greensboro 45

El Ellis makes his way through the lane for the tough and-one layup

2H | 10:50 | Arkansas 46 – UNC Greensboro 50

Mark is up to 14 points after the nice move to get to the rim.

Razorbacks fall to UNC Greensboro, 72-78.

News

Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs. Purdue tonight: Time, TV, streaming

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs. Purdue tonight: Time, TV, streaming

News

Suns rule Bradley Beal doubtful for Friday game at Jazz

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

Bradley Beal...

The Phoenix Suns listed guard Bradley Beal doubtful (lower back spasms) to participate in Friday’s in-season tournament game at the Utah Jazz.

Devin Booker was given the probable designation (right calf strain) after returning from a five-game absence on Wednesday and scoring 31 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Backup big man Drew Eubanks was also listed as probable (lower back tightness) after contributing 13 points off the bench.

Beal missed the first seven games of the season and made his Suns debut last week at the Chicago Bulls. He played three games and was probable to take the floor with Booker for the first time in the regular season against the Timberwolves, but the Suns ruled him out shortly before the opening tip.

Head coach Frank Vogel said Beal woke up with residual tightness that did not loosen up before the game.

Beal’s status delayed the debut of Phoenix’s trio with Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant. Booker and Durant combined for 62 points in a 133-115 victory over Minnesota.

The Jazz, meanwhile, listed starting center Walker Kessler out with a sprained left elbow. He missed the last three games, and Utah has gone smaller with its starting lineup in his absence. The Jazz started forwards John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji in the frontcourt for Tuesday’s 115-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns face the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday, as well.

Continue Reading

News

College volleyball teams enter conference play

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 18, 2023

By

College volleyball teams enter conference play

In the latest episode of Even Field, Josie Whelan and Ambre Moton take a look at Husker soccer’s run in the NCAA tournament, how Nebraska and Creighton volleyball’s seasons are shaking out and more.

The duo also takes a look at the upcoming Nebraska vs. Creighton women’s basketball game and give a brief recap on the high school state volleyball tournament.

Don’t want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on Apple Music, check it out on Spotify. Plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries

Get started

