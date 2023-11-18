News
Rob Reiner Documentary – Deadline
When I heard Rob Reiner was planning to direct a documentary on a true comic icon and genius named Albert Brooks, I thought “Now this will be good!” Reiner (When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, Stand By Me, This Is Spinal Tap, etc., etc.) is not only a smart and talented filmmaker in his own right, but also a longtime friend of Brooks, with whom he went to high school and even co-starred with him in drama department productions. I am happy to report this HBO Original documentary, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, premiering Saturday night and then streaming on Max, not only more than met my high expectations but exceeded them.
Set in a plush dark red restaurant booth, the film is anchored simply by a conversation between Reiner and Brooks. The visual is almost identical to the opening scene of Brooks’ 1981 Modern Romance, where he and his girlfriend are breaking up, but here it is more akin to My Dinner With Andre where two old pals engage us with an examination of the life and career of one of them, in this case Brooks. The end result is sheer cinematic bliss.
Unlike the aforementioned Andre, there is so much more than just conversation as Reiner guides Brooks though an honest, hilarious, revealing, sometimes touching and always enlightening journey through his remarkable story, with bountiful clips every step of the way. It manages to be quite comprehensive and really doesn’t leave much out, generously filled with hysterical clips of his endless early TV appearances on just about every show — most particularly with Johnny Carson and several of his 30-or-so routines he brought to The Tonight Show. Every one of his seven feature films he directed also gets an examination in detail, plus his various roles as an actor including the memorable Oscar-nominated supporting turn in Broadcast News, his harrowing villain opposite Ryan Gosling in Drive and sweet voiceover work as Marlin in Finding Dory.
There is also some wonderful talk about his life with his parents, who were both in showbiz, particularly his relationship with his dad, Harry Einstein, a comedian himself who died at age 54 in 1958 literally after performing a smash routine at a Friars Club roast of Lucy and Desi. (And yes, his parents actually named him Albert Einstein.) There is also discussion of his mother, a frustrated performer who never quite gave her son the career approval he was looking for after his various TV spots. “Well what did Johnny think?”, she would ask.
Reiner’s film is worth the price of admission just as a long overdue analysis of what made Brooks so unique and even daring (he rarely tried out bits before going for broke and doing them on national television) as a stand-up comedian, though that term does him no justice. Although he put out several comedy albums, this film proves there is a real need for a DVD release of just his many routines alone. Reiner also gets countless, and intriguing, observations from a long list of colleagues and admirers of Brooks including a boatload of comedians like Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, David Letterman, Larry David, Judd Apatow, Tiffany Haddish, Conan O’Brien, Jon Stewart and Wanda Sykes. Steven Spielberg is interviewed and talks about how he just used to follow Brooks around town with a camera filming various interactions Albert had with people along the way. News anchor Brian Williams and Neil deGrasse Tyson also turn up with unexpected observations, as does James L. Brooks who directed him in Broadcast News and even acted for him in a very funny bit in Modern Romance. Jonah Hill talks about his clear worship of the man (a couple of years ago I sat behind Hill at a special screening of Defending Your Life that he arranged and hosted).
There are plenty of stories about the making of his films including his surprise when, after meeting Meryl Streep at a party, she would soon agree to star opposite him in that aforementioned masterpiece Defending Your Life. There is also talk about other Brooks classics including Real Life, Lost In America and The Muse. Sharon Stone is interviewed by Reiner regarding the latter and signed up without even seeing a script. His film Mother, based somewhat on his own family dynamic, starred Debbie Reynolds and he talks about its inspiration.
His most recent work as a director and star, 2005’s Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World, provides plenty of fodder for the now 76-year-old Brooks to unload on working with studios who sometimes just don’t “get it,” and in this case insisted he change the title to just “Looking For Comedy” — something that simply defeats the whole purpose of his film.
Reiner has packed this 88-minute film wall to wall with all things Albert Brooks, and the biggest takeaway for me is that I wanted more. I wanted more of this terrific documentary, but most urgently I want more of Brooks. Please give this guy the money to make some more movies of his own. He doesn’t have to defend anything. The proof of a unique and once-in-a-lifetime brilliant talent is all here. For Albert Brooks fans, this is nirvana.
Producers are Reiner, Michelle Reiner and Matthew George. The documentary had its world premiere in October at AFI Fest.
Title: Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Distributor: HBO
Release date: November 11, 2024 8pm ET/PT (HBO and Max)
Director: Rob Reiner
Cast: Albert Brooks, Rob Reiner, various interviewees
Running time: 1 hr 28 min
Razorbacks Fall to UNC Greensboro
FAYETTEVILLE – UNC Greensboro took a 14-point halftime lead and held on to upset #14 Arkansas, 78-72, Friday night at Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks were down 11 (48-37) with 13:14 left and worked their deficit to four (50-46) with 10:50 left. Later, with Arkansas down six with 5:34 left, UNCG’s Joryam Saizonou hit a 3-pointer then, after a Razorback missed triple, Mikeal Brown-Jones made a layup with 4:49 left for an 11-point cushion.
Arkansas did get the lead down to five on two occasions down the stretch, but the Spartans made four free throws to seal the win.
Arkansas scored 48 second-half points and only committed one turnover in the period, but could not overcome its 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range for the game.
Keyshaurn Langley, who scored 18 first-half points, led all scorers with 23 points. Brown-Jones added 17 and Saizonou had 12. The Spartans also finished with 15 assists and eight steals.
Arkansas scored first to start the game but UNCG quickly took the advantage and led for 15:35 in the period. The Spartans drained six 3-pointers, compared to the Razorbacks making just 1-of-10. Also, Arkansas committed 12 turnovers in the period. Arkansas only committed 20 in the first three games combined.
Tramon Mark led the Razorbacks with 21 points while El Ellis had 19 points.
Up next for the Razorbacks in the Battle 4 Atlantis, played at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Nov. 22-24. Arkansas will face Stanford in the opening round on Wednesday (Nov. 22) at 6:30 pm ET/5:30 pm CT and the game will be televised on ESPNU. The Hogs will play either Memphis of Michigan on Thursday (Nov. 23) at either 5:00 pm (CT)/4:00 pm CT if Arkansas wins or 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT in the event of a loss.
NOTES
- Arkansas starters were El Ellis, Davonte Davis, Tramon Mark, Jeremiah Davenport and Trevon Brazile.
- Arkansas controlled the tip to start the game.
- Travon Brazile scored the game’s first points at 19:42 on an offensive rebound and putback.
- Khalif Battle was the first Razorback sub.
- Arkansas is now 2-1 all-time versus UNC Greensboro.
For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.
1H | 14:10 | Arkansas 9 – UNC Greensboro 13
Khalif Battle knocks down the first three-pointer of the game for Arkansas off the pass from Makhi Mitchell.
1H | 13:00 | Arkansas 11 – UNC Greensboro 13
Mitchell flushes it down off the nice pass from Devo Davis.
1H | 4:14 | Arkansas 21 – UNC Greensboro 26
Tramon Mark finishes through the contact for his third bucket of the first half.
1H | 2:18 | Arkansas 22 – UNC Greensboro 28
Trevon Brazile gets up for his first block of the night.
Hogs trail, 38-24, at halftime.
2H | 14:54 | Arkansas 37 – UNC Greensboro 45
El Ellis makes his way through the lane for the tough and-one layup
2H | 10:50 | Arkansas 46 – UNC Greensboro 50
Mark is up to 14 points after the nice move to get to the rim.
Razorbacks fall to UNC Greensboro, 72-78.
Wisconsin Badgers volleyball vs. Purdue tonight: Time, TV, streaming
Coming off just their second loss of the season last week, the No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball team has a second straight road test against a ranked team Friday night at No. 16 Purdue. The Badgers defeated the Boilermakers, 3-1, earlier this month in Madison.
Outside hitter Anna Smrek’s availability remains in question after she missed last weekend’s loss at No. 14 Penn State.
Here’s how to watch and listen to the game:
Wisconsin vs. Purdue volleyball start time
- Date: Friday, Nov. 17
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
What channel is Wisconsin vs. Purdue volleyball on Friday?
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stream: You can stream the game on the Fox Sports app or on the Big Ten Network through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.
How can I listen to Wisconsin vs. Purdue on the radio?
Suns rule Bradley Beal doubtful for Friday game at Jazz
The Phoenix Suns listed guard Bradley Beal doubtful (lower back spasms) to participate in Friday’s in-season tournament game at the Utah Jazz.
Devin Booker was given the probable designation (right calf strain) after returning from a five-game absence on Wednesday and scoring 31 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Backup big man Drew Eubanks was also listed as probable (lower back tightness) after contributing 13 points off the bench.
Beal missed the first seven games of the season and made his Suns debut last week at the Chicago Bulls. He played three games and was probable to take the floor with Booker for the first time in the regular season against the Timberwolves, but the Suns ruled him out shortly before the opening tip.
Head coach Frank Vogel said Beal woke up with residual tightness that did not loosen up before the game.
Beal’s status delayed the debut of Phoenix’s trio with Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant. Booker and Durant combined for 62 points in a 133-115 victory over Minnesota.
The Jazz, meanwhile, listed starting center Walker Kessler out with a sprained left elbow. He missed the last three games, and Utah has gone smaller with its starting lineup in his absence. The Jazz started forwards John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji in the frontcourt for Tuesday’s 115-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Suns face the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday, as well.
