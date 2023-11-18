News
‘Runners to take on Lady Mavs inside College Park Center – UTSA Athletics
SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Women’s Basketball team is headed for Arlington, Texas, with a 2 p.m. nonconference matchup on the docket for Saturday against UT Arlington inside the College Park Center.
The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, with John Nelson and Brandi Poole providing play-by-play. Veteran broadcaster Neal Raphael will deliver the radio call in the greater San Antonio area on The Bull 93.3 FM and worldwide on the iHeartRadio app.
The Roadrunners (2-1, 0-0 AAC) carry momentum into the contest and are looking to win their third straight after besting New Mexico State, 58-55, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 66-59.
UTSA survived a road thriller on Wednesday, using a handful of stellar performances to complete a come-from-behind overtime victory. After scoring the first 11 points in the fourth quarter, the ‘Runners erased a 15-point deficit as a freshman Aysia Proctor jumper knotted the contest ahead of a bucket for senior Kyra White that handed UTSA its first lead with 45 seconds remaining in regulation. The squad remained hot entering the overtime period, with scores by sophomore Sidney Love, senior Elyssa Coleman, and sophomore Cheyenne Rowe putting the Roadrunners in the driver’s seat and securing the victory.
White lit up the scoreboard, dropping a game-high 18 points, while Coleman worked 14 at a 53.8% clip and Love 10. Sophomore Maya Linton and Rowe hauled in seven rebounds each, as freshman Idara Udo snagged six and Proctor five. Additionally, Love swiped three steals and tied White for the team lead in assists with five.
UTSA currently leads the American Athletic Conference in rebound margin, snagging 12 more than the opposition and ranking 28th nationally in offensive rebounds per game at 17.7. They also sit 28th on the blocks per game leader board and are second in the AAC with 5.7 BPG.
Individually, White has logged more minutes than any other league competitor at 37.4 MPG and ranks third, boasting a 2.0 assist/turnover ratio. Udo is slotted fourth in the AAC with 8.7 RPG, and Coleman second with 2 BPG.
The Lady Mavs (0-3, 0-0 WAC) have yet to find the win column early in the season, falling to a trio of tough opponents in USF, Lamar, and a No. 11 ranked Texas squad. Most recently, UTA fell 110-64 to the Longhorns despite Gia Adams dropping 20 points and going 9-for-18 from the field. Avery Brittingham joined Adams in the double-digit scoring club with 12 points to go with five rebounds.
On the season, Adams has been given the green light more than anybody in the Western Athletic Conference, shooting 14.3 shots a game. Adams and Brittingham have traded places as the Lady Mavs leading scorer, with Adams averaging 13.3 PPG and Brittingham 13.0 PPG. Not far behind, Adéla Válková logs 9.3 PPG and tops the team, boasting four blocks. Additionally, Brittingham is the squad’s best rebounder, hauling in 7.3 RPGs, and ties Nya Threatt for the team lead in assists with nine.
Dwyane Wade Steps Out With His Youngest Son Xavier For A Lakers Game
Dwyane Wade is a father of five, and his second to last child, Xavier, just turned 10. The father-son duo marked the occasion at the Lakers game on November 12 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.
Wade, 41, shared images on social media and said this was his son’s “best birthday to date.” Xavier got to enjoy some of the spotlight at the game as he received a birthday shoutout on the Jumbotron. He also got to take a picture with the legendary LeBron James and was gifted a Lakers jersey with the child’s name on the back.
Wade shared the picture on social media and wrote, “When you get to meet your favorite player” on the photo, while tagging James.
Wade had Xavier with Aja Metoyer in 2013 while the former NBA player was on a break with then-girlfriend and now-wife, actress Gabrielle Union. We haven’t seen much of Xavier publicly throughout the years, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see them out and about celebrating life together.
Earlier this year on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the NBA star was honest about how difficult it was to tell Union that he impregnated someone else.
“Way harder to have a conversation with my now-wife,” he said. “You try to think of everything possible. You’re thinking about it all, and it is all scary. The one situation is scary enough, but you know this is gonna hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship and a life with.”
He also added that they attend therapy together and the past doesn’t go away just because he’s apologized or because time has passed. Union and Wade have been married since 2014 and now share one child together, Kaavia James Union Wade.
In Wade’s memoir Dwyane, which was published in 2021, he talked about the challenges that come with raising his son from a distance.
“Xavier doesn’t live with me, so we don’t get to see each other every day like I do with my other kids,” he shared. “It makes things challenging at times, but it’s my job to make sure he never has to carry that weight.”
He added, “It’s up to me to make sure he knows he’s being raised with love even if we don’t live under the same roof. And it’s up to me to let him know that while distance may physically separate us at times, I’m always going to be the man he can depend on to love him and help lead him.”
Happy birthday to Xavier and cheers to many more years!
4 Beaumont High students identified as suspects in Rose Bowl locker room thefts – Pasadena Star News
Four Beaumont High School students are suspects in the Rose Bowl locker room thefts during the Oct. 28 game between Colorado and UCLA, authorities said Monday.
No one has been arrested, said Lisa Derderian, spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena. Police referred the case to the District Attorney’s Office that handles juvenile cases, she added.
She couldn’t immediately confirm media reports that the suspects were recruits to UCLA and were on a visit that day. UCLA did say individuals tied to the case were not on an official visit.
Beaumont Unified School District officials also did not confirm if the students are football players at the school.
“We are disappointed and disheartened to hear of the alleged involvement of Beaumont High School students in the incident at the UCLA-Colorado football game on Oct. 28,” Alex Sponheim, who oversees the Communications Department at the district, said in an email.
“We strive to promote strong character and integrity in our students, and the alleged actions do not represent our core values as a school, district, and community,” she said.
While the students were not at the football game as part of a school-sponsored event, Sponheim said the district is cooperating fully with Pasadena Police investigation.
“As this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot confirm anything other than that the individuals in question were not on an official visit,” UCLA Athletics said in a statement.
The Colorado players discovered the theft when they returned back to the locker room after the game.
The Denver Post reported that the victims were four Colorado players and the stolen items included three “diamond-plated” necklaces with medallions, a pair of headphones and football equipment.
Some of the stolen items have been returned. The parents have mailed back some of the property, Derderian said.
Police also recovered other items after serving a search warrant but didn’t reveal what they found during the search or when and where the search occurred.
CJ McCollum Injury Status – Pelicans vs. Nuggets Injury Report November 17
See the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (5-6), which currently has four players listed (including CJ McCollum), as the Pelicans ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (9-2) at Smoothie King Center on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Pelicans secured a 131-110 win against the Mavericks. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points in the Pelicans’ victory, leading the team.
Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|CJ McCollum
|SG
|Out
|Lung
|18
|3.5
|6.5
|Trey Murphy III
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|1
|7
|0
|Jose Alvarado
|PG
|Questionable
|Ankle
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries:
Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee),
Jamal Murray: Out (Hamstring)
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|225.5
