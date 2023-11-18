‘Runners to take on Lady Mavs inside College Park Center – UTSA Athletics

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Women’s Basketball team is headed for Arlington, Texas, with a 2 p.m. nonconference matchup on the docket for Saturday against UT Arlington inside the College Park Center.

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, with John Nelson and Brandi Poole providing play-by-play. Veteran broadcaster Neal Raphael will deliver the radio call in the greater San Antonio area on The Bull 93.3 FM and worldwide on the iHeartRadio app.

The Roadrunners (2-1, 0-0 AAC) carry momentum into the contest and are looking to win their third straight after besting New Mexico State, 58-55, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 66-59.

UTSA survived a road thriller on Wednesday, using a handful of stellar performances to complete a come-from-behind overtime victory. After scoring the first 11 points in the fourth quarter, the ‘Runners erased a 15-point deficit as a freshman Aysia Proctor jumper knotted the contest ahead of a bucket for senior Kyra White that handed UTSA its first lead with 45 seconds remaining in regulation. The squad remained hot entering the overtime period, with scores by sophomore Sidney Love, senior Elyssa Coleman, and sophomore Cheyenne Rowe putting the Roadrunners in the driver’s seat and securing the victory.

White lit up the scoreboard, dropping a game-high 18 points, while Coleman worked 14 at a 53.8% clip and Love 10. Sophomore Maya Linton and Rowe hauled in seven rebounds each, as freshman Idara Udo snagged six and Proctor five. Additionally, Love swiped three steals and tied White for the team lead in assists with five.

UTSA currently leads the American Athletic Conference in rebound margin, snagging 12 more than the opposition and ranking 28th nationally in offensive rebounds per game at 17.7. They also sit 28th on the blocks per game leader board and are second in the AAC with 5.7 BPG.

Individually, White has logged more minutes than any other league competitor at 37.4 MPG and ranks third, boasting a 2.0 assist/turnover ratio. Udo is slotted fourth in the AAC with 8.7 RPG, and Coleman second with 2 BPG.

The Lady Mavs (0-3, 0-0 WAC) have yet to find the win column early in the season, falling to a trio of tough opponents in USF, Lamar, and a No. 11 ranked Texas squad. Most recently, UTA fell 110-64 to the Longhorns despite Gia Adams dropping 20 points and going 9-for-18 from the field. Avery Brittingham joined Adams in the double-digit scoring club with 12 points to go with five rebounds.

On the season, Adams has been given the green light more than anybody in the Western Athletic Conference, shooting 14.3 shots a game. Adams and Brittingham have traded places as the Lady Mavs leading scorer, with Adams averaging 13.3 PPG and Brittingham 13.0 PPG. Not far behind, Adéla Válková logs 9.3 PPG and tops the team, boasting four blocks. Additionally, Brittingham is the squad’s best rebounder, hauling in 7.3 RPGs, and ties Nya Threatt for the team lead in assists with nine.

