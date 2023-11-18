The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun’s Top Secret MCU Role Revealed

The absences of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have weighed heavily on Crystal Palace this season, but their return in a 3-2 defeat by Everton provided optimism.

Eze’s introduction as a second-half substitute against Burnley last week would have been greeted with significantly more excitement had it come at Selhurst Park rather than a few thousand at Turf Moor, but his inclusion from the start against Everton galvanised Palace on the pitch, and, eventually, in the stands.

It was Olise’s introduction after 66 minutes, however, that took it to another level considering the game situation. Palace, trailing 2-1, looked to the 21-year-old to turn the game around. As he emerged from the dugout, stripped and ready to enter the fray, the home supporters rose almost to a person and the loudest cheers of the game greeted his arrival.

Given his first touches were to control a pass, take the ball in his stride and curl a deflected effort narrowly over the bar, the noise level inside Selhurst Park rose significantly and where it had flagged slightly, the intensity of their attacks suddenly increased.

None of this will be a surprise to Palace fans or to manager Roy Hodgson, but having missed Eze for three games and Olise for the entire season, their return reinvigorated Palace and brought a chaos factor that has been missing.



Considering Eze has only just returned from his hamstring injury, this was one of his best performances for Palace. In the first half, everything the team did well came through him. He dominated the midfield and on many occasions, played balls over the top or through to Odsonne Edouard, who played on the shoulder of the last defender.

The striker failed to make the most of those opportunities, but Eze’s incisiveness was crucial in opening up Everton and playing through their high line. Had Edouard not strayed offside, and had he felt confident enough to take earlier shots, he would have scored at least one more goal — and Eze’s impact would have been greater.

But still, Everton struggled to handle Palace’s bursts forward.

After 10 minutes Eze looked to break but was brought down by James Garner. Five minutes later, his spin and turn on the edge of the box, demonstrating again that talent for escaping tight spaces, saw him find Edouard but the striker’s shot was blocked. They linked again in the 32nd minute when they played a one-two, with Edouard going down in the area without reward.

That first-half impact wasn’t replicated in quite the same way in the second, but Eze remained integral to Palace’s attack. If anyone had forgotten how much of a different team they can be with him on the pitch then this would have opened their eyes.

Palace disrupted Everton through the middle, which has not been a frequent source of joy for opposition teams this season against Sean Dyche’s side. Eze forced Jarrad Branthwaite into multiple rash challenges, one earning the Palace midfielder a penalty that he calmly converted and the other a yellow card for simulation — much to Hodgson’s dismay at the perceived injustice.

This was the closest to the performances he displayed at the end of last season when Palace were thriving after Hodgson’s return. He has been at the heart of Palace’s attack this season, but that freedom he has said helps him be the best he can be had, until Saturday, not been afforded to him.

His impact quietened when Olise came on, but that was inevitable. It helped to spread the load. After a week’s training, and without a pre-season, Olise’s impact was a pleasant surprise.

He routinely beat Vitalii Mykolenko and made space where it seemed there was none to be had. The crosses were too easily knocked away by an Everton side strong in the air, but that was less related to his quality and more that it played to the opposition’s strength.

The sharpness is not yet there, but there was plenty to be excited by. The repeated fouls he drew and the sudden injection of confidence down the right improved the atmosphere. There was a sense that Palace could go on to win the game.

Although they ultimately failed to convert the opportunities made by their two main attacking talents, Palace were much improved offensively. Their 175 carries, with 14 from Eze and six from Olise, was the highest they have registered this season. That is what Palace missed most without them — not necessarily the inability to bring the ball out, but for it to be meaningful when they do.

A defeat in a game that, primarily because of Eze, they dominated for large periods was disappointing. But this was, by a distance, the most impressive attacking performance of the season. With their best two players now available, Palace’s approach to games will surely change.

They have found goals hard to come by, and more cutting-edge in the final third is still required, but with Eze and Olise back, they suddenly look like a completely different team. Their performances against Everton bode well for a run of three games which, in theory, should be easier to win.

In the negatives of defeat, Palace should cling to that as a reason to be hopeful.

