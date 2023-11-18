Young Dro to Perform at Halftime on Hawks’ In-Season Tournament Game Against 76ers

Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that four-time RIAA-Certified platinum recording artist Young Dro will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 17th. The game, presented by Georgia Natural Gas, marks the team’s first home game that counts towards the NBA In-Season Tournament. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with the first 5,000 fans in attendance receiving a special commemorative ticket. Limited tickets remain for the game are available at Hawks.com/tickets.

Young Dro is a renowned rapper hailing from the westside of Atlanta whose career spans more than two decades. He has solidified his position as one of the most influential figures in the hip-hop industry due to his unique style, clever wordplay and undeniable charisma, all of which have captivated audiences worldwide.

“It means so much to me to be given the opportunity to represent my hometown of Atlanta by performing at halftime of the Hawks’ first In-Season Tournament home game ever,” said Young Dro. “I hope my performance inspires resilience, compassion and confidence in our city’s youth, and inspires them to be part of shaping a future where every child thrives, regardless of the challenges they face.”

From an early age, Djuan ‘Young Dro’ Hart displayed a natural talent for music. His passion for storytelling and lyrical prowess led him to pursue a career in rap. In 2006, he burst onto the scene with his debut album, ‘Best Thang Smokin’,’ which quickly gained critical acclaim and commercial success. Throughout his career, Young Dro has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry and his distinctive voice and infectious energy have made him a sought-after artist for both collaborations and solo projects. Beyond his musical achievements, Young Dro is known for his entrepreneurial spirit. He has successfully launched his own record label, and non-profit organization ‘It STILL Takes A Village’ dedicated toward bridging the gap in community, youth and parents.

Last season, the Hawks had performances from award-winning artists such as Domani and T.I., Goodie Mob, Gucci Mane, Keri Hilson, Jeezy, Marvin Sapp and NE-YO.

To secure tickets for the game on Friday, Nov. 17 against the New York Knicks, visit Hawks.com/tickets.

