Bears’ Battle, Fall In Four Sets To USC

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

UCLA

LOS ANGELES – California volleyball held No. 24 USC to its lowest hitting percentage in over a month on Friday night thanks to impressive defensive performances from senior Tara DeSa and sophomore Sophie Scott, but the Women of Troy (18-9, 12-5 Pac-12) were able to grind out a win over the Golden Bears (15-13, 4-13), 3-1, at Galen Center to remain perfect at home on the year.
 
DeSa posted her second straight match with over 30 digs, recording 31 in four sets of play to tie for the 25th best performance by any Division I player this season, while sophomore Scott similarly held stout on defense with a season-high seven blocks. Freshman Maggie Li paced Cal with 15 kills and added 10 digs for her 11th double-double of the year; senior Sam Taumoepeau recorded a double-double of her own with 14 kills and 15 digs, her sixth such performance of the season. First-year middle blocker Sawyer Thomsen posted a career-high seven kills for third most on the team, as well as two blocks and two assists.
 
USC posted five of its 12 blocks and five scoring runs of three-or-more points in the first set to win 25-15, despite Cal showing life with a 5-0 run of its own and four kills from Taumoepeau. The second set told a similar story, with the Trojans putting together four scoring runs (including a five-point run to end the set) to stay ahead of the Bears from the get-go, overcoming Taumoepeau’s five kills to clinch it at 25-17.
 
Set three was Cal’s best of the night as the Bears out-hit USC, .225 to .195, led by five kills from Li (including the 25-23 set finisher). The Trojans scored first but kills from sophomore Mikayla Hayden tied up the score at four, then five apiece. USC went on a four-point run shortly thereafter before the Bears responded with three consecutive points of their own to retake the 14-13 lead. Another three-point run for Cal – a Thomsen kill, a block from Thomsen and Scott, and an error – finally allowed the Blue & Gold to seize control of the advantage for good and force the first of USC’s timeouts at 21-19. The Trojans tried to take a pause again after Taumoepeau brought the score to set point at 24-22 but had no answer for Li two points later.
 
Once again, the Bears out-hit USC in the fourth set, keeping the Trojans to under .200 thanks to four blocks from Scott, but this time fortune favored the home team after a close-fought battle. Cal posted an early four-point run (with two kills from Thomsen) to take a 5-2 lead and were the first team to 10 points, but a pair of 4-0 runs from USC permanently wrested control of the set away from the Bears. Cal clawed its way back to within three, then two points, bringing the score to 21-23 thanks in part to two late blocks from Scott and Maeder; however, USC eventually claimed the set, 25-22, and the match.
 
The Bears head across town to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA (16-11, 8-9) at noon on Sunday.
 
For complete coverage of Cal volleyball, please follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalVolleyball), Instagram (@calvolleyball), Facebook (C al Volleyball), and TikTok (@calbearsvb).
 

France 14-0 Gibraltar: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in record win

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

Kylian Mbappe scores for France

Kylian Mbappe scored three of the 14 goals

France scored seven goals in each half as they recorded their biggest ever win by thrashing 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The hosts are already through to the Germany tournament but did not take things easy as Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick that included a 40-yard strike.

Teenager Warren Zaire-Emery was one of seven different first-half scorers.

At 17 years, eight months and 11 days, he became France’s youngest player since 1914.

He marked his debut with a goal to make it 3-0 before going off injured.

Ethan Santos turned Jonathan Clauss’ cross into his own net after just three minutes before Marcus Thuram made it 2-0 minutes later.

Then came Zaire-Emery’s goal before the unfortunate Santos was shown a red card in the 18th minute.

Mbappe made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before further strikes from Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana made it 7-0 at the break.

France appeared to take their foot off the pedal for a while as it took until the 63rd minute for them to add an eighth, Adrien Rabiot drilling home.

But then the goals started flowing again as Coman and Ousmane Dembele scored before Mbappe grabbed two more – including a stunning 40-yard finish after the striker spotted goalkeeper Dayle Coleing off his line.

Olivier Giroud rounded off the huge win by helping himself to two goals in quick succession shortly before the final whistle.

France finished the game with 39 shots on goal, compared to none for Gibraltar.

Warren Zaire-Emery
Warren Zaire-Emery made history by becoming France’s youngest player in over a century to play for the national team

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Clauss
  • 13Todibo
  • 4UpamecanoSubstituted forSalibaat 81′minutes
  • 22Hernández
  • 8Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forFofanaat 20′minutes
  • 14RabiotSubstituted forKamaraat 67′minutes
  • 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 66′minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Mbappé
  • 15ThuramSubstituted forGiroudat 67′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 3Disasi
  • 5Koundé
  • 6Thuram
  • 9Giroud
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Kolo Muani
  • 17Saliba
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Fofana
  • 21Hernández
  • 23Areola

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 15SantosBooked at 18mins
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 3ChipolinaSubstituted forOliveroat 61′minutes
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forJolleyat 62′minutes
  • 6Pozo
  • 11De Haro
  • 7CasciaroBooked at 31mins
  • 19De BarrSubstituted forCoombesat 81′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Banda
  • 2Jolley
  • 5Ronco
  • 8Badr
  • 9El Hmidi
  • 12Olivero
  • 13López
  • 17Ruiz
  • 18Hernandez
  • 20Ballantine
  • 21Coombes
  • 22Peacock

Live Text

Report: Ethan Garbers to start at QB for UCLA vs. USC

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

Report: Ethan Garbers to start at QB for UCLA vs. USC

Four Downs: Previewing USC vs UCLA

UCLA will reportedly start Ethan Garbers at quarterback against USC, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Neither Garbers nor five-star freshman Dante Moore played in UCLA’s loss to Arizona State last week. Chip Kelly elected to start Collin Schlee.

But now, an experienced quarterback is back under center for a pivotal moment in UCLA’s season.

Kelly is currently on the hot seat, according to reports. He currently has a 33-33 record since coming in ahead of the 2018 season.

Without a win over USC, Kelly could be fired this weekend. However, should Kelly lead the Bruins to a win, he could keep his job through the end of the regular season, but his future is still up in the air.

There were moments of success in 2023 under Kelly, including getting to the No. 18 ranking in the AP Poll back in October. As it stands, Kelly is 79-40 as a head coach with Oregon and UCLA.

In an upset loss to Arizona State November 11, he had to answer why Moore or Garbers didn’t play.

“They were available in emergency situations,” Kelly said. “They’re getting better. They didn’t take, really, many snaps at all this week. They are both working through things. And the decision was made by our medical staff that the best decision was to not play those guys.”

The loss was a bit of a gut punch ahead of rivalry games with USC and Cal.

“I told them that it was on us, as coaches,” Kelly said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of preparing these guys for this football game. We will come back tomorrow. We have a game against the team across town and that will get our full attention, and we will meet tomorrow as a team.”

Moore and Garbers have both had their ups and downs this season, which is evident in UCLA’s 6-4 record this season. But without either one of them playing, the Bruins managed just seven points and little semblance of the explosive offense.

In eight games this season, Moore has 1,344 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 52% completion percentage. As far as Garbers is concerned, he has 786 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions and a 68.1% completion percentage.

Five-stars headline Vols’ star-studded visitor list for Georgia game

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

GoVols247

With Tennessee playing host to top-ranked Georgia on Saturday, the Vols are preparing for what’s expected to be their biggest recruiting weekend of the season. A handful of official visitors and dozens of other important targets are planning to be in attendance.

Some of Tennessee’s top remaining targets in the 2024 class are expected to travel to Knoxville this weekend to see the No. 18 Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) square off with the No. 1 Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) at Neyland Stadium. Several five-star prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes headline the lengthy list of unofficial visitors who are expected to be at Tennessee for Saturday’s game.

Several other highly ranked players in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes, along with many of the Vols’ current commitments, also are planning to travel to Knoxville this weekend. And other players could still be added to the list of scheduled visitors leading up to Saturday’s game.

Here’s a look at the players who have confirmed that they’re planning to visit Tennessee this weekend, along with some possible visitors who have yet to confirm their weekend travel plans.

Trending