Match ends, France 14, Gibraltar 0.
News
Bears’ Battle, Fall In Four Sets To USC
LOS ANGELES – California volleyball held No. 24 USC to its lowest hitting percentage in over a month on Friday night thanks to impressive defensive performances from senior Tara DeSa and sophomore Sophie Scott, but the Women of Troy (18-9, 12-5 Pac-12) were able to grind out a win over the Golden Bears (15-13, 4-13), 3-1, at Galen Center to remain perfect at home on the year.
DeSa posted her second straight match with over 30 digs, recording 31 in four sets of play to tie for the 25th best performance by any Division I player this season, while sophomore Scott similarly held stout on defense with a season-high seven blocks. Freshman Maggie Li paced Cal with 15 kills and added 10 digs for her 11th double-double of the year; senior Sam Taumoepeau recorded a double-double of her own with 14 kills and 15 digs, her sixth such performance of the season. First-year middle blocker Sawyer Thomsen posted a career-high seven kills for third most on the team, as well as two blocks and two assists.
USC posted five of its 12 blocks and five scoring runs of three-or-more points in the first set to win 25-15, despite Cal showing life with a 5-0 run of its own and four kills from Taumoepeau. The second set told a similar story, with the Trojans putting together four scoring runs (including a five-point run to end the set) to stay ahead of the Bears from the get-go, overcoming Taumoepeau’s five kills to clinch it at 25-17.
Set three was Cal’s best of the night as the Bears out-hit USC, .225 to .195, led by five kills from Li (including the 25-23 set finisher). The Trojans scored first but kills from sophomore Mikayla Hayden tied up the score at four, then five apiece. USC went on a four-point run shortly thereafter before the Bears responded with three consecutive points of their own to retake the 14-13 lead. Another three-point run for Cal – a Thomsen kill, a block from Thomsen and Scott, and an error – finally allowed the Blue & Gold to seize control of the advantage for good and force the first of USC’s timeouts at 21-19. The Trojans tried to take a pause again after Taumoepeau brought the score to set point at 24-22 but had no answer for Li two points later.
Once again, the Bears out-hit USC in the fourth set, keeping the Trojans to under .200 thanks to four blocks from Scott, but this time fortune favored the home team after a close-fought battle. Cal posted an early four-point run (with two kills from Thomsen) to take a 5-2 lead and were the first team to 10 points, but a pair of 4-0 runs from USC permanently wrested control of the set away from the Bears. Cal clawed its way back to within three, then two points, bringing the score to 21-23 thanks in part to two late blocks from Scott and Maeder; however, USC eventually claimed the set, 25-22, and the match.
STAY POSTED
The Bears head across town to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA (16-11, 8-9) at noon on Sunday.
STAY POSTED
For complete coverage of Cal volleyball, please follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalVolleyball), Instagram (@calvolleyball), Facebook (C al Volleyball), and TikTok (@calbearsvb).
News
France 14-0 Gibraltar: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in record win
France scored seven goals in each half as they recorded their biggest ever win by thrashing 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying.
The hosts are already through to the Germany tournament but did not take things easy as Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick that included a 40-yard strike.
Teenager Warren Zaire-Emery was one of seven different first-half scorers.
At 17 years, eight months and 11 days, he became France’s youngest player since 1914.
He marked his debut with a goal to make it 3-0 before going off injured.
Ethan Santos turned Jonathan Clauss’ cross into his own net after just three minutes before Marcus Thuram made it 2-0 minutes later.
Then came Zaire-Emery’s goal before the unfortunate Santos was shown a red card in the 18th minute.
Mbappe made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before further strikes from Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana made it 7-0 at the break.
France appeared to take their foot off the pedal for a while as it took until the 63rd minute for them to add an eighth, Adrien Rabiot drilling home.
But then the goals started flowing again as Coman and Ousmane Dembele scored before Mbappe grabbed two more – including a stunning 40-yard finish after the striker spotted goalkeeper Dayle Coleing off his line.
Olivier Giroud rounded off the huge win by helping himself to two goals in quick succession shortly before the final whistle.
France finished the game with 39 shots on goal, compared to none for Gibraltar.
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Clauss
- 13Todibo
- 4UpamecanoSubstituted forSalibaat 81′minutes
- 22Hernández
- 8Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forFofanaat 20′minutes
- 14RabiotSubstituted forKamaraat 67′minutes
- 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 66′minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 10Mbappé
- 15ThuramSubstituted forGiroudat 67′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Samba
- 3Disasi
- 5Koundé
- 6Thuram
- 9Giroud
- 11Dembélé
- 12Kolo Muani
- 17Saliba
- 18Kamara
- 19Fofana
- 21Hernández
- 23Areola
Gibraltar
Formation 5-4-1
- 23Coleing
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 15SantosBooked at 18mins
- 16Mouelhi
- 3ChipolinaSubstituted forOliveroat 61′minutes
- 10WalkerSubstituted forJolleyat 62′minutes
- 6Pozo
- 11De Haro
- 7CasciaroBooked at 31mins
- 19De BarrSubstituted forCoombesat 81′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Banda
- 2Jolley
- 5Ronco
- 8Badr
- 9El Hmidi
- 12Olivero
- 13López
- 17Ruiz
- 18Hernandez
- 20Ballantine
- 21Coombes
- 22Peacock
Live Text
-
-
Second Half ends, France 14, Gibraltar 0.
-
Youssouf Fofana (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Ethan Jolley (Gibraltar).
-
Goal! France 14, Gibraltar 0. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
-
Attempt saved. Théo Hernández (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
-
Goal! France 13, Gibraltar 0. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Dayle Coleing (Gibraltar).
-
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
-
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Goal! France 12, Gibraltar 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from more than 35 yards to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Youssouf Fofana.
-
Substitution, Gibraltar. Jamie Coombes replaces Tjay De Barr.
-
Substitution, France. William Saliba replaces Dayot Upamecano.
-
VAR Decision: No Goal France 11-0 Gibraltar.
-
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Olivier Giroud (France) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
-
Offside, France. Kylian Mbappé tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
-
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (France).
-
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
News
Report: Ethan Garbers to start at QB for UCLA vs. USC
Four Downs: Previewing USC vs UCLA
UCLA will reportedly start Ethan Garbers at quarterback against USC, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Neither Garbers nor five-star freshman Dante Moore played in UCLA’s loss to Arizona State last week. Chip Kelly elected to start Collin Schlee.
But now, an experienced quarterback is back under center for a pivotal moment in UCLA’s season.
Kelly is currently on the hot seat, according to reports. He currently has a 33-33 record since coming in ahead of the 2018 season.
Without a win over USC, Kelly could be fired this weekend. However, should Kelly lead the Bruins to a win, he could keep his job through the end of the regular season, but his future is still up in the air.
There were moments of success in 2023 under Kelly, including getting to the No. 18 ranking in the AP Poll back in October. As it stands, Kelly is 79-40 as a head coach with Oregon and UCLA.
In an upset loss to Arizona State November 11, he had to answer why Moore or Garbers didn’t play.
“They were available in emergency situations,” Kelly said. “They’re getting better. They didn’t take, really, many snaps at all this week. They are both working through things. And the decision was made by our medical staff that the best decision was to not play those guys.”
The loss was a bit of a gut punch ahead of rivalry games with USC and Cal.
“I told them that it was on us, as coaches,” Kelly said. “We didn’t do a good enough job of preparing these guys for this football game. We will come back tomorrow. We have a game against the team across town and that will get our full attention, and we will meet tomorrow as a team.”
Moore and Garbers have both had their ups and downs this season, which is evident in UCLA’s 6-4 record this season. But without either one of them playing, the Bruins managed just seven points and little semblance of the explosive offense.
In eight games this season, Moore has 1,344 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 52% completion percentage. As far as Garbers is concerned, he has 786 yards, six touchdowns, three interceptions and a 68.1% completion percentage.
News
Five-stars headline Vols’ star-studded visitor list for Georgia game
With Tennessee playing host to top-ranked Georgia on Saturday, the Vols are preparing for what’s expected to be their biggest recruiting weekend of the season. A handful of official visitors and dozens of other important targets are planning to be in attendance.
Some of Tennessee’s top remaining targets in the 2024 class are expected to travel to Knoxville this weekend to see the No. 18 Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) square off with the No. 1 Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) at Neyland Stadium. Several five-star prospects in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes headline the lengthy list of unofficial visitors who are expected to be at Tennessee for Saturday’s game.
Several other highly ranked players in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes, along with many of the Vols’ current commitments, also are planning to travel to Knoxville this weekend. And other players could still be added to the list of scheduled visitors leading up to Saturday’s game.
Here’s a look at the players who have confirmed that they’re planning to visit Tennessee this weekend, along with some possible visitors who have yet to confirm their weekend travel plans.
Bears’ Battle, Fall In Four Sets To USC
France 14-0 Gibraltar: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in record win
Report: Ethan Garbers to start at QB for UCLA vs. USC
Five-stars headline Vols’ star-studded visitor list for Georgia game
Cal vs. Washington State Football
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, start time, game odds
Braves trade right-hander Nick Anderson to Royals for cash
Celtics’ Al Horford: Cleared to play Friday
Rob Reiner Documentary – Deadline
Razorbacks Fall to UNC Greensboro
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
Bears’ Battle, Fall In Four Sets To USC
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
France 14-0 Gibraltar: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in record win
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Report: Ethan Garbers to start at QB for UCLA vs. USC
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Five-stars headline Vols’ star-studded visitor list for Georgia game
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Cal vs. Washington State Football
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, start time, game odds
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Braves trade right-hander Nick Anderson to Royals for cash
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Celtics’ Al Horford: Cleared to play Friday
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Rob Reiner Documentary – Deadline
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Razorbacks Fall to UNC Greensboro
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Google...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
-
News23 hours ago
The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun’s Top Secret MCU Role Revealed
-
News19 hours ago
4 Beaumont High students identified as suspects in Rose Bowl locker room thefts – Pasadena Star News
-
News4 days ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
-
News4 days ago
How Kim Kardashian Handles Her Kids’ Questions About Kanye West Split
-
News3 days ago
‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
-
News1 day ago
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds
-
News1 day ago
The Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise show makes welcome return at Selhurst Park