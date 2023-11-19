How to watch on TV, streaming

Appalachian State withstood otherworldly first-half shooting from Oregon State, chiseled away at a nearly game-long deficit, and forced overtime on Donovan Gregory heroics, but ultimately fell 81-71 at Oregon State.

The opening half was played reasonably evenly through the under-8:00 media timeout when Oregon State finished the half on a 14-8 run, taking an 11-point lead into the locker room.

Honestly, the Mountaineers had done a good job to contain that margin after the Beavers shot 10-17 from three-point range, led by gunner Jordan Pope who scored 17 points in 18 minutes on 6-6 shooting from the floor and 4-4 behind the arc.

Despite shooting less than 40 percent in the half, App State remained within sight based heavily on eight crucial second-chance points. No Mountaineer had necessarily excelled but five different players had posted between 4-7 points.

Then, Oregon State’s torrid first half shooting not only cooled but cratered. To open the second half, the Beavers converted just 3-20 from the floor and missed their first 10 three-point shots. Still, even as OSU scored just six points over nearly 12:30 to open the final half, App State only managed to grab a one-point lead.

Oregon State’s offense awoke to rebuild a couple of two-possession leads over the final four-ish minutes of regulation, but Gregory led the Mountaineers back. He scored or assisted on 11 of App State’s final 15 points to end regulation, but it was his buzzer-beating putback of his own missed jumper in the lane that sent the game to an extra session at 63-63.

Suddenly to start overtime, red-hot Oregon State reemerged. The Beavers drained four of their first five shots plus a pair of free throws over the opening 2:30 of the extra session, while App State suffered four turnovers and scored just two points on a Gregory basket. By then, OSU had rebuilt a 10-point lead, and the Mountaineers would never move any closer than nine points.

APP STATE OFFENSE

Gregory led the Mountaineers with 17 points (8-12 FG), eight rebounds, and four assists, and Terrence Harcum scored 18 points but with 3-11 three-point shooting, which has become a gaping hole for App State’s offense.

The Mountaineers are currently converting 31.5 percent of three-point attempts for the season and just 14-46 in the losses. This doesn’t have to be a significant factor limiting App State’s offense, but for the fact that three-point shots currently constitute 35 percent of total shot attempts.

It was an abnormally inefficient shooting night for Justin Abson at 5-13 from the floor but he still delivered 12 points and productivity in other areas of the game, including four offensive rebounds.

For a second straight game, second-chance scoring was a key benefit for the Mountaineers. App State scored 15 points on those extra possessions, resulting in a seven-point advantage over Oregon State.

At the end of the day, App State, while not efficient offensively, remained within sight at halftime, and when Oregon State faltered in the second half, the Mountaineers were able to score just enough to extend the game. It wasn’t pretty but it was still winnable.

However, when overtime hit the Mountaineers did not. The session began with four turnovers in five possessions and a single basket, which allowed resurgent Oregon State to build an insurmountable advantage. App State turnovers outnumbered field goals in overtime, which is always a losing ratio.

APP STATE DEFENSE

What OSU’s Pope did to start the game was largely indefensible, the guy was on another planet for a little over 13 minutes. Otherwise, the Beavers produced 26 points on 8-21 shooting by halftime.

For the second consecutive game, App State switched to playing mostly zone in the second half and just as it did against Northern Illinois, the zone triggered a Mountaineer rally. App State outscored OSU 19-6 to open the half and take a 50-49 lead with 9:04 remaining in regulation.

Oregon State shot around 25 percent from the floor, influenced by five Abson blocked shots, and 1-14 from three in the second half.

But in overtime the Beavers went 4-6 from the floor, 2-3 from the arc, and made all eight free throws. Game over.

NEXT UP

All of this illustrates App State issue number one – complementary basketball. The Mountaineers must start playing effective offense and defense together more often, because when that happens, they’re outscoring opponents. But it’s not happening often enough and at the right times, and perhaps some of that is a matter of rotations.

App State’s staff seems to be struggling to achieve comfort levels with their lineups. Myles Tate starts the game but is replaced by Xavion Brown to start the second half. Brown is disruptively helpful, especially in slowing Pope, but he’s replaced by Chris Mantis to start overtime and we know how overtime went.

App State is running an eight-man rotation, so there are only so many variables to organize but the combinations are still in flux as much as the team’s performance.

Not much rest for the weary though, because after this cross-country travel App State has less than a week before it leaves again for Florida and a multi-team event in Fort Myers where the Mountaineers will meet UNC-Wilmington (3-0) and Murray State (2-1) on consecutive days.