Kai Havertz scores after FOUR minutes in baffling new position for Germany as Arsenal fans say ‘over to you Arteta’
KAI HAVERTZ was handed a bizarre new position for Germany in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly defeat against Turkey.
And Arsenal fans said “over to you Mikel Arteta” after he scored after just FOUR minutes.
Havertz, 24, completed a shock £65million move to the Emirates from rivals Chelsea over the summer.
The versatile forward scored just 19 league goals in three seasons at Stamford Bridge.
Yet Arteta still splashed out on Havertz after being convinced about his potential as a midfielder.
Things have not quite gone to plan though.
Havertz has just one goal and one assist in 19 outings this season.
Former Gunner Jermaine Pennant reckons his old side have made a huge mistake signing Havertz.
But the German could be set for a reprieve after getting a new role with his country.
National team boss Julian Nagelsmann left fans and pundits shocked when he announced that Havertz was lining up as a LEFT-BACK against Turkey.
The playmaker has never filled that role in his career before.
But Nagelsmann explained: “Kai won’t always be in this position. I have a great idea, he’s an exceptionally good footballer.
“This is a very good option. He won’t always play as a classic left-back.”
Indeed, the tactical switch paid dividends immediately when Havertz fired in Germany’s opener after just four minutes.
And Arsenal fans reckon Arteta could cook up a storm by deploying Havertz in a similar role for his club.
One said: “Over to you Arteta.”
Another declared: “Arteta about to unleash a madness after the international break.”
One noted: “What the heck is Arteta going to do with him now.”
Another added: “I just saw Havertz score. My god, it really just happened.”
Germany’s good fortunes didn’t last forever though.
Turkey pulled back an equaliser through Ferdi Kadioglu in the 38th minute.
And two minutes into added time, the visitors went ahead thanks to Kenan Yildiz.
But Germany came back fighting in the second and made it 2-2 in the 49th minute through Niclas Fullkrug.
Yet it was Turkey who eventually came up trumps, with Yusuf Sari’s 71st minute penalty – off a handball from none other than Havertz – giving them the victory.
Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten’s top receivers
It’s been 11 weeks, but the moment seems much longer in the past with all that’s transpired in this Gophers football season.
In the opener against Nebraska on Aug. 31, Daniel Jackson leaped out of bounds to snare the ball out of the air while simultaneously dragging his right toe in bounds. A fan might pull a muscle just thinking about the catch.
Jackson’s catch of a fourth-and-10 pass from Athan Kaliakmanis for a 13-yard touchdown tied the score 10-10 with 2:32 to play in a game the Gophers would win 13-10. It’s a signature moment of 2023 for Jackson, but not nearly the only highlight for the junior who’s seized the role as WR1 for Minnesota.
When the Gophers face No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in “The Horseshoe,” consensus will say the best wide receiver on the field will be Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr., whose 12 touchdown catches rank second nationally and who is averaging 18 yards on his Big Ten-leading 59 receptions.
The second best? With apologies to Buckeyes five-star wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, that title — based on 2023 productivity — might belong to Jackson, a former three-star recruit whose 681 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches rank third in the Big Ten.
“He’s developing into a No. 1 receiver in the Big Ten for us, and he’s worked really hard at it,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “It encompasses a lot to say that you’re that guy, from going back to Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson. … Daniel is really developing into somebody that we trust in every situation, and his best football is ahead of him.”
Work leads to improvement
At 6-foot and 200 pounds, Jackson doesn’t have the physical tools of the 6-4, 205-pound Harrison, but the Kansas City, Kan., native makes it work by putting in the work, constantly striving to learn.
“I’m always trying to widen my repertoire for whatever type of coverage, whatever type of leverage I’m getting,” Jackson said. “I’m always trying to find a way to make any route, any play work. Wide receiver is art, and you can be creative.”
Creativity has resulted in productivity for Jackson, who has surpassed 100 receiving yards in three of the past four games. Against Iowa, he caught seven passes for 101 yards, including a 39-yard grab in the fourth quarter that set up the Gophers’ winning field goal.
He had seven catches for 120 yards against Michigan State, including a 22-yard TD that gave Minnesota the lead for good late in the second quarter. Against Purdue, he caught seven passes for 119 yards with key grabs on three scoring drives.
“He’s playing every [wide receiver] position. He’s running every route in the route tree,” Fleck said. “He’s become really reliable.”
Pro Football Focus agrees, giving Jackson a 79.2 grade, which ranks fourth among Big Ten wide receivers behind Harrison (89.6), Michigan’s Roman Wilson (85.8) and Illinois’ Isaiah Williams (81.9).
Leadership grows with experience
Jackson has taken over the top wideout role from Chris Autman-Bell, the seventh-year senior whose playing time has been limited this year because of a devastating knee injury that cut short his 2022 season. Autman-Bell, though, has helped Jackson by being a valuable mentor. The protégé even has adopted the physical attitude that “Crab” embraces when it comes to run blocking.
“I truly believe it’s a mindset,” Jackson said. “It’s taking a man’s will across from you. Players are capable of doing it. But are you willing to do it?”
The Gophers have lost two consecutive games to fall to 5-5, and the passing game started fast each time but faltered in the second half. Jackson believes the Gophers need to get back to basics to find consistency.
“We just need to stay steady and just continue to trust the process and trust our eyes and trust our fundamentals,” he said. “We need to carry that over into the second half.”
Jackson and Kaliakmanis consistently spend post-practice hours putting in the extra work, aiming to complete each other’s sentences through the passing and catching of a football. Kaliakmanis has targeted Jackson 72 times with 45 passes completed, stats that lead the Gophers.
“I know where he’s going to be. He knows where I’m gonna put the ball,” Kaliakmanis said. “He’s a great target, and that’s just because of all the work he’s putting in.”
Fleck sees Jackson growing into a leadership role that goes along with his productivity on the field.
“There’s just a competitive nature to anybody who wants to be their best,” Fleck said. “And Daniel has that every day.”
Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP
One of the more interesting debates that’s come up over the last few weeks is regarding one-loss teams in the nation, and which schools should be ranked ahead of others when you look at resumes. Largely, the conversation has been in regards to the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns.
While Texas has the best win of the three, beating Alabama earlier this year, it’s hard to argue that any team in that group has looked more dominant and complete than Oregon, while Alabama has been coming on as of late and has a couple of impressive wins in the last month.
The College Football Playoff committee has held strong in their opinion that the Ducks are the top one-loss team, followed by the Longhorns, and then the Crimson Tide. One thing we like to do throughout the season, though, is look at what the BCS standings from last decade would have done with the rankings using their formula.
It was a time when there wasn’t a committee of voters who decided the final rankings each year, but rather a set of computers that calculated the final rankings based on numerous formulas that often led to convolution and controversy.
Just for our entertainment, we wanted to look at how those BCS standings would look if there in practice today. Take a look:
November 17: Georgia high school football roundup and scoreboard
Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.
MACON, Ga. — The playoffs are underway and Football Friday Night is back with more action. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and multiple Central Georgia teams advancing to the second round including Warner Robins on a walk-off field goal.
Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:
Game Of the Week:
Warner Robins 23, Ware County 21
Ware County gave the Demons quite a scare in the second round. The two teams facing off in a rematch of last year’s title game went back and forth all night. Warner Robins led 20-14 before the Gators marched down the field to take the lead with just over a minute left in the game. That is when the Demons went to work. Quarterback Judd Anderson hit a series of quick passes to drive Warner Robins including a deep pass into the middle of the field with two seconds left to get into field goal range. Kicker Alberto Medina nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired to send Warner Robins to the next round.
Three Stars
Perry’s defense: The defense has not been the strong suit for the Panthers this season. But when it counted the most they managed to lift the offense up on a tough night as they held Bainbridge to just 3 points on the night. Bainbridge’s offense came into the game averaging 40 points per game this season.
Mary Persons: The Bulldogs continue to reel off wins, this time against a tough Crisp County team. The two teams were meeting for just the third time ever and Mary Persons had lost both of those matchups by an average of 33 points. This team seems to be finding its groove at just the right time.
Telfair County: Party like it’s 1993! That is the last time Telfair County made its only appearance in the quarterfinals in the state playoffs. Next they will take on Macon County who is fresh off an overtime win in its second-round matchup.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
- Coffee 45, Jones County 14
- Perry 7, Bainbridge 3
- Carver (Columbus) 8, Upson-Lee 7
- Brooks County 22, Dublin 7
- Irwin County 31, Bleckley County 0
- Mary Persons 42, Crisp County 20
- Telfair County 14, Portal 12
- Warner Robins 23, Ware 21
- Woodward 24, Houston County 7
- John Milledge 48, Tiftarea 19
- FPD 23, Strong Rock 13
- Swainsboro 18, Lamar County 6
- Lee County 50, Lovejoy 6
- Tattnall 34, Bethlehem Christian 20
- Schley County 49, Lincoln County 23
- Thomas County Central 56, Jonesboro 6
- Gatewood 54, Augusta Prep 12
- Southwest Georgia 42, CFCA 14
- Briarwood 21, Brentwood 6
- Dooly County 28, Jenkins County 24
- Macon County 38, Aquinas 35
- Flint River Academy 41, Fullington 0
- Manchester 35, Johnson County 0
- Edmund Burke 35, Piedmont 0
WHAT’S NEXT?
It is time for the quarterfinals. Central Georgia has several teams left. 13WMAZ will have coverage of those games on next week’s Football Friday Night.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT FULL SHOW
