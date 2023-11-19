Connect with us

News

Live match blog – India vs Australia Final 2023/24 – Cricket Insights

Published

3 seconds ago

on

By

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

Australia need 241! That’s the same total England and New Zealand made in the 2019 final.

The key to bowling on a slow pitch is to keep to your discipline and limit the damage. Australia chose to bowl knowing the margin of error was less than zero. They came face to face with that when Rohit Sharma was going bonkers at the start. And they survived it because their fielding has been unreal.

Travis Head pulled off a catch that may well rival the one Kapil Dev took in 1983.

India went 97 balls without a boundary; they managed just four since the end of the 10th over. They thought they were consolidating. But in came Pat Cummins, dismissing Virat Kohli. He is the first fast bowler to complete his full 10 overs in this World Cup and not concede a boundary. Later Mitchell Starc found reverse swing. In the knockouts he’s taken six wickets at an average of 14.

Adam Zampa saw the pitch being slow and he too took pace off, going down to 84 kph once. He gave away just one four in his 10 overs. Australia sized up the conditions and responded to them perfectly.

Head and David Warner and Cummins and Zampa were saving boundaries all over the place. The field placements were excellent too. They had an offside sweeper out for Rohit because they guessed he would try to hit them off their lines and lengths by making room to the leg side. They had deep third man very fine to Suryakumar Yadav because his V is behind the wicket, not in front, and along with that gave him no pace to play his ramps and scoops.

This game, if they win it, and there’s still a long way to go, especially if there’s no dew, was made back in the drawing board.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Related Topics:

For Daniel, journalism is a way of life. He lives and breathes art and anything even remotely related to it. Politics, Cinema, books, music, fashion are a part of his lifestyle.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Tim Henman suggests Carlos Alcaraz is the greatest of all-time in one key area

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

Carlos Alcaraz in action

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp


We may be a little too early to suggest Carlos Alcaraz could get into the discussion over who is the greatest male player of all time, but the Spaniad is certainly excelling in one key area.

Having lost his opening match to Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz knew only victory over previously unbeaten Medvedev would be enough to qualify for the semi-finals.

He achieved the feat in style, wrapping up a 6-4 6-4 victory to join the Russian in the last four on his debut in Turin.

Alcaraz’s superior sets record means he tops the group and will face Djokovic in a rematch of their unforgettable Wimbledon final, while Medvedev meets fourth seed Jannik Sinner, the only player yet to lose a match.

It was an impressive performance from Alcaraz after he lost his first match of the event against Alexander Zverev, as he continued an alarming slump in form that started with a defeat against Medvedev at the US Open.

Now the 20-year-old Spaniard is roaring back to his best, with his win against Andrey Rublev backed up by a victory against his great friend Medvedev.

During his commentary stint on the Alcaraz vs Medvedev match, former British No 1 Henman suggested the young Spaniard has separated himself from the greatest players the game has ever seen with his movement on the court.

“Is he the best mover to have ever played the game?” asked Henman.

“There have been some phenomenal movers, but from where I am sitting, I haven’t seen many quicker.

“We have had some great movers in the sport, but Alcaraz is right up there.

“There have been plenty of great movers in tennis, but his flexibility and control at the end of it is exceptional. His movement is just phenomenal.”

Novak Djokovic fans will argue their man has redefined how to move on a tennis court in the modern era, with his ability to slide on hard courts and contort his body into unnatural positions a skill that has helped him dominate the men’s game.

Roger Federer was also a divine mover when he was at his best, with his graceful presence on the court giving the impression that he was moving through the gears with relentless ease.

Rafael Nadal has also been a remarkable mover, with his dominance on clay courts helped by his sliding ability that has taken the sport on that surface to a while new level.

Now Henman may have started the ball rolling on a movement debate that will have no definitive answer, with Alcaraz admitting his movement was a big issue as he tried to find his feet on grass this summer.

The young Spaniard struggled on the surface in his first match at The Queen’s Club tournament in June, but quickly master the art of moving on grass as he lifted the trophy at that event and then went on to win Wimbledon.

“The most difficult part is to move well on grass,” said Alcaraz. “You need to be more careful than other surfaces, so for me to move on grass is the most difficult.

“The most comfortable (thing) is going to the net and playing aggressively all the time. For me it is similar to other surfaces with my style. Playing that style is comfortable and I like it.

“There are a lot of players who slice on grass. I am not one of them, so I have to think about the movement. I have to be focused on every movement and shot. For me it is more tiring when you are moving on grass. It is totally different, so you have to be really specific.”

Alcaraz’s youthful body allows him to be dynamic on court and that helps his movement, with the genius he can display on court helped by his ability to get to the ball quicker than his rivals.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

How to watch on TV, streaming

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

How to watch on TV, streaming

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

News

Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on ‘College GameDay’ | Bobcats Football

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on 'College GameDay' | Bobcats Football

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp




Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp
Continue Reading

Interesting Articles

News3 seconds ago

Live match blog – India vs Australia Final 2023/24 – Cricket Insights

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Australia...
Carlos Alcaraz in action Carlos Alcaraz in action
News2 hours ago

Tim Henman suggests Carlos Alcaraz is the greatest of all-time in one key area

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp We...
How to watch on TV, streaming How to watch on TV, streaming
News3 hours ago

How to watch on TV, streaming

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp The...
Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on 'College GameDay' | Bobcats Football Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on 'College GameDay' | Bobcats Football
News4 hours ago

Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on ‘College GameDay’ | Bobcats Football

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp State...
OREGON STATE 81 – APP STATE 71 OREGON STATE 81 – APP STATE 71
News5 hours ago

OREGON STATE 81 – APP STATE 71

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Appalachian...
Kai Havertz has a new position for Germany... and scored after just FOUR minutes Kai Havertz has a new position for Germany... and scored after just FOUR minutes
News6 hours ago

Kai Havertz scores after FOUR minutes in baffling new position for Germany as Arsenal fans say ‘over to you Arteta’

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp KAI...
Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten's top receivers Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten's top receivers
News7 hours ago

Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten’s top receivers

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp It’s...
Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP
News8 hours ago

Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp One...
Football Friday Night Football Friday Night
News9 hours ago

November 17: Georgia high school football roundup and scoreboard

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppHere’s a...
Breaking down Ohio State-Minnesota recruiting weekend and big-time recruits Breaking down Ohio State-Minnesota recruiting weekend and big-time recruits
News10 hours ago

Breaking down Ohio State-Minnesota recruiting weekend and big-time recruits

Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ...

Trending