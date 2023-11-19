News
Live match blog – India vs Australia Final 2023/24 – Cricket Insights
Australia need 241! That’s the same total England and New Zealand made in the 2019 final.
The key to bowling on a slow pitch is to keep to your discipline and limit the damage. Australia chose to bowl knowing the margin of error was less than zero. They came face to face with that when Rohit Sharma was going bonkers at the start. And they survived it because their fielding has been unreal.
Travis Head pulled off a catch that may well rival the one Kapil Dev took in 1983.
India went 97 balls without a boundary; they managed just four since the end of the 10th over. They thought they were consolidating. But in came Pat Cummins, dismissing Virat Kohli. He is the first fast bowler to complete his full 10 overs in this World Cup and not concede a boundary. Later Mitchell Starc found reverse swing. In the knockouts he’s taken six wickets at an average of 14.
Adam Zampa saw the pitch being slow and he too took pace off, going down to 84 kph once. He gave away just one four in his 10 overs. Australia sized up the conditions and responded to them perfectly.
Head and David Warner and Cummins and Zampa were saving boundaries all over the place. The field placements were excellent too. They had an offside sweeper out for Rohit because they guessed he would try to hit them off their lines and lengths by making room to the leg side. They had deep third man very fine to Suryakumar Yadav because his V is behind the wicket, not in front, and along with that gave him no pace to play his ramps and scoops.
This game, if they win it, and there’s still a long way to go, especially if there’s no dew, was made back in the drawing board.
Tim Henman suggests Carlos Alcaraz is the greatest of all-time in one key area
We may be a little too early to suggest Carlos Alcaraz could get into the discussion over who is the greatest male player of all time, but the Spaniad is certainly excelling in one key area.
Having lost his opening match to Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz knew only victory over previously unbeaten Medvedev would be enough to qualify for the semi-finals.
He achieved the feat in style, wrapping up a 6-4 6-4 victory to join the Russian in the last four on his debut in Turin.
Alcaraz’s superior sets record means he tops the group and will face Djokovic in a rematch of their unforgettable Wimbledon final, while Medvedev meets fourth seed Jannik Sinner, the only player yet to lose a match.
It was an impressive performance from Alcaraz after he lost his first match of the event against Alexander Zverev, as he continued an alarming slump in form that started with a defeat against Medvedev at the US Open.
Now the 20-year-old Spaniard is roaring back to his best, with his win against Andrey Rublev backed up by a victory against his great friend Medvedev.
During his commentary stint on the Alcaraz vs Medvedev match, former British No 1 Henman suggested the young Spaniard has separated himself from the greatest players the game has ever seen with his movement on the court.
A win that meant everything 💪@carlosalcaraz #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/88sOmuQaoe
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 17, 2023
“Is he the best mover to have ever played the game?” asked Henman.
“There have been some phenomenal movers, but from where I am sitting, I haven’t seen many quicker.
“We have had some great movers in the sport, but Alcaraz is right up there.
“There have been plenty of great movers in tennis, but his flexibility and control at the end of it is exceptional. His movement is just phenomenal.”
Novak Djokovic fans will argue their man has redefined how to move on a tennis court in the modern era, with his ability to slide on hard courts and contort his body into unnatural positions a skill that has helped him dominate the men’s game.
Roger Federer was also a divine mover when he was at his best, with his graceful presence on the court giving the impression that he was moving through the gears with relentless ease.
Rafael Nadal has also been a remarkable mover, with his dominance on clay courts helped by his sliding ability that has taken the sport on that surface to a while new level.
Now Henman may have started the ball rolling on a movement debate that will have no definitive answer, with Alcaraz admitting his movement was a big issue as he tried to find his feet on grass this summer.
The young Spaniard struggled on the surface in his first match at The Queen’s Club tournament in June, but quickly master the art of moving on grass as he lifted the trophy at that event and then went on to win Wimbledon.
“The most difficult part is to move well on grass,” said Alcaraz. “You need to be more careful than other surfaces, so for me to move on grass is the most difficult.
“The most comfortable (thing) is going to the net and playing aggressively all the time. For me it is similar to other surfaces with my style. Playing that style is comfortable and I like it.
“There are a lot of players who slice on grass. I am not one of them, so I have to think about the movement. I have to be focused on every movement and shot. For me it is more tiring when you are moving on grass. It is totally different, so you have to be really specific.”
Alcaraz’s youthful body allows him to be dynamic on court and that helps his movement, with the genius he can display on court helped by his ability to get to the ball quicker than his rivals.
How to watch on TV, streaming
The Florida A&M football team closes out its 2023 regular season today with the annual Florida Classic against cross-state rival Bethune-Cookman.
No. 7 FAMU is 9-1 (7-0 in SWAC) and on an eight-game winning streak after beating Division II Lincoln (CA) 28-0 last week. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa is among the FCS leaders in passing yards (2,266) and touchdowns (18), while Isaiah Major and the FAMU defense is tied for second in the nation allowing just 15 points per game. This is the Rattlers’ last game before they host the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 2.
B-CU (3-7, 2-5) is on a two-game winning streak after beating Alabama A&M 31-14. Quarterback Walter Simmons III ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns, while Jimmie Robinson III and Mar’Kai Shaw also had 100-yard rushing days.
Gameday updates:No. 7 FAMU football takes on Bethune-Cookman in annual Florida Classic
Watch live: How to watch FAMU vs. Bethune-Cookman with fuboTV (free trial)
Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What time is the FAMU football game today?
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
The Rattlers vs. Wildcats game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
What channel is FAMU vs. BCU on today?
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman will air on ESPNU. Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker working as analyst.
Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
FAMU and FSU football:Two of college football’s best teams play in Tallahassee. What it means to the community
Where can I find FAMU football on radio?
FAMU football schedule 2023
|Date
|Opponent
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|at USF: L 38-24
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|vs. West Florida: W 31-10
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|at Southern*: W 26-19
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|BYE
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|at Texas Southern*: W 31-21
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7
|Saturday, Nov. 4
|at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
|Saturday, Dec. 2
|SWAC Championship Game
