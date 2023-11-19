News
Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on ‘College GameDay’ | Bobcats Football
News
OREGON STATE 81 – APP STATE 71
Appalachian State withstood otherworldly first-half shooting from Oregon State, chiseled away at a nearly game-long deficit, and forced overtime on Donovan Gregory heroics, but ultimately fell 81-71 at Oregon State.
The opening half was played reasonably evenly through the under-8:00 media timeout when Oregon State finished the half on a 14-8 run, taking an 11-point lead into the locker room.
Honestly, the Mountaineers had done a good job to contain that margin after the Beavers shot 10-17 from three-point range, led by gunner Jordan Pope who scored 17 points in 18 minutes on 6-6 shooting from the floor and 4-4 behind the arc.
Despite shooting less than 40 percent in the half, App State remained within sight based heavily on eight crucial second-chance points. No Mountaineer had necessarily excelled but five different players had posted between 4-7 points.
Then, Oregon State’s torrid first half shooting not only cooled but cratered. To open the second half, the Beavers converted just 3-20 from the floor and missed their first 10 three-point shots. Still, even as OSU scored just six points over nearly 12:30 to open the final half, App State only managed to grab a one-point lead.
Oregon State’s offense awoke to rebuild a couple of two-possession leads over the final four-ish minutes of regulation, but Gregory led the Mountaineers back. He scored or assisted on 11 of App State’s final 15 points to end regulation, but it was his buzzer-beating putback of his own missed jumper in the lane that sent the game to an extra session at 63-63.
Suddenly to start overtime, red-hot Oregon State reemerged. The Beavers drained four of their first five shots plus a pair of free throws over the opening 2:30 of the extra session, while App State suffered four turnovers and scored just two points on a Gregory basket. By then, OSU had rebuilt a 10-point lead, and the Mountaineers would never move any closer than nine points.
APP STATE OFFENSE
Gregory led the Mountaineers with 17 points (8-12 FG), eight rebounds, and four assists, and Terrence Harcum scored 18 points but with 3-11 three-point shooting, which has become a gaping hole for App State’s offense.
The Mountaineers are currently converting 31.5 percent of three-point attempts for the season and just 14-46 in the losses. This doesn’t have to be a significant factor limiting App State’s offense, but for the fact that three-point shots currently constitute 35 percent of total shot attempts.
It was an abnormally inefficient shooting night for Justin Abson at 5-13 from the floor but he still delivered 12 points and productivity in other areas of the game, including four offensive rebounds.
For a second straight game, second-chance scoring was a key benefit for the Mountaineers. App State scored 15 points on those extra possessions, resulting in a seven-point advantage over Oregon State.
At the end of the day, App State, while not efficient offensively, remained within sight at halftime, and when Oregon State faltered in the second half, the Mountaineers were able to score just enough to extend the game. It wasn’t pretty but it was still winnable.
However, when overtime hit the Mountaineers did not. The session began with four turnovers in five possessions and a single basket, which allowed resurgent Oregon State to build an insurmountable advantage. App State turnovers outnumbered field goals in overtime, which is always a losing ratio.
APP STATE DEFENSE
What OSU’s Pope did to start the game was largely indefensible, the guy was on another planet for a little over 13 minutes. Otherwise, the Beavers produced 26 points on 8-21 shooting by halftime.
For the second consecutive game, App State switched to playing mostly zone in the second half and just as it did against Northern Illinois, the zone triggered a Mountaineer rally. App State outscored OSU 19-6 to open the half and take a 50-49 lead with 9:04 remaining in regulation.
Oregon State shot around 25 percent from the floor, influenced by five Abson blocked shots, and 1-14 from three in the second half.
But in overtime the Beavers went 4-6 from the floor, 2-3 from the arc, and made all eight free throws. Game over.
NEXT UP
All of this illustrates App State issue number one – complementary basketball. The Mountaineers must start playing effective offense and defense together more often, because when that happens, they’re outscoring opponents. But it’s not happening often enough and at the right times, and perhaps some of that is a matter of rotations.
App State’s staff seems to be struggling to achieve comfort levels with their lineups. Myles Tate starts the game but is replaced by Xavion Brown to start the second half. Brown is disruptively helpful, especially in slowing Pope, but he’s replaced by Chris Mantis to start overtime and we know how overtime went.
App State is running an eight-man rotation, so there are only so many variables to organize but the combinations are still in flux as much as the team’s performance.
Not much rest for the weary though, because after this cross-country travel App State has less than a week before it leaves again for Florida and a multi-team event in Fort Myers where the Mountaineers will meet UNC-Wilmington (3-0) and Murray State (2-1) on consecutive days.
News
Kai Havertz scores after FOUR minutes in baffling new position for Germany as Arsenal fans say ‘over to you Arteta’
KAI HAVERTZ was handed a bizarre new position for Germany in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly defeat against Turkey.
And Arsenal fans said “over to you Mikel Arteta” after he scored after just FOUR minutes.
Havertz, 24, completed a shock £65million move to the Emirates from rivals Chelsea over the summer.
The versatile forward scored just 19 league goals in three seasons at Stamford Bridge.
Yet Arteta still splashed out on Havertz after being convinced about his potential as a midfielder.
Things have not quite gone to plan though.
Havertz has just one goal and one assist in 19 outings this season.
Former Gunner Jermaine Pennant reckons his old side have made a huge mistake signing Havertz.
But the German could be set for a reprieve after getting a new role with his country.
National team boss Julian Nagelsmann left fans and pundits shocked when he announced that Havertz was lining up as a LEFT-BACK against Turkey.
FREE BETS – BEST BETTING OFFERS AND BONUSES NEW CUSTOMERS
The playmaker has never filled that role in his career before.
But Nagelsmann explained: “Kai won’t always be in this position. I have a great idea, he’s an exceptionally good footballer.
“This is a very good option. He won’t always play as a classic left-back.”
Indeed, the tactical switch paid dividends immediately when Havertz fired in Germany’s opener after just four minutes.
And Arsenal fans reckon Arteta could cook up a storm by deploying Havertz in a similar role for his club.
One said: “Over to you Arteta.”
Another declared: “Arteta about to unleash a madness after the international break.”
One noted: “What the heck is Arteta going to do with him now.”
Another added: “I just saw Havertz score. My god, it really just happened.”
Germany’s good fortunes didn’t last forever though.
Turkey pulled back an equaliser through Ferdi Kadioglu in the 38th minute.
And two minutes into added time, the visitors went ahead thanks to Kenan Yildiz.
But Germany came back fighting in the second and made it 2-2 in the 49th minute through Niclas Fullkrug.
Yet it was Turkey who eventually came up trumps, with Yusuf Sari’s 71st minute penalty – off a handball from none other than Havertz – giving them the victory.
ARSENAL NEWS LIVE: KEEP UP TO DATE WITH ALL THE ONGOINGS FROM THE EMIRATES
News
Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten’s top receivers
It’s been 11 weeks, but the moment seems much longer in the past with all that’s transpired in this Gophers football season.
In the opener against Nebraska on Aug. 31, Daniel Jackson leaped out of bounds to snare the ball out of the air while simultaneously dragging his right toe in bounds. A fan might pull a muscle just thinking about the catch.
Jackson’s catch of a fourth-and-10 pass from Athan Kaliakmanis for a 13-yard touchdown tied the score 10-10 with 2:32 to play in a game the Gophers would win 13-10. It’s a signature moment of 2023 for Jackson, but not nearly the only highlight for the junior who’s seized the role as WR1 for Minnesota.
When the Gophers face No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon in “The Horseshoe,” consensus will say the best wide receiver on the field will be Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr., whose 12 touchdown catches rank second nationally and who is averaging 18 yards on his Big Ten-leading 59 receptions.
The second best? With apologies to Buckeyes five-star wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming, that title — based on 2023 productivity — might belong to Jackson, a former three-star recruit whose 681 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches rank third in the Big Ten.
“He’s developing into a No. 1 receiver in the Big Ten for us, and he’s worked really hard at it,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “It encompasses a lot to say that you’re that guy, from going back to Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson. … Daniel is really developing into somebody that we trust in every situation, and his best football is ahead of him.”
Work leads to improvement
At 6-foot and 200 pounds, Jackson doesn’t have the physical tools of the 6-4, 205-pound Harrison, but the Kansas City, Kan., native makes it work by putting in the work, constantly striving to learn.
“I’m always trying to widen my repertoire for whatever type of coverage, whatever type of leverage I’m getting,” Jackson said. “I’m always trying to find a way to make any route, any play work. Wide receiver is art, and you can be creative.”
Creativity has resulted in productivity for Jackson, who has surpassed 100 receiving yards in three of the past four games. Against Iowa, he caught seven passes for 101 yards, including a 39-yard grab in the fourth quarter that set up the Gophers’ winning field goal.
He had seven catches for 120 yards against Michigan State, including a 22-yard TD that gave Minnesota the lead for good late in the second quarter. Against Purdue, he caught seven passes for 119 yards with key grabs on three scoring drives.
“He’s playing every [wide receiver] position. He’s running every route in the route tree,” Fleck said. “He’s become really reliable.”
Pro Football Focus agrees, giving Jackson a 79.2 grade, which ranks fourth among Big Ten wide receivers behind Harrison (89.6), Michigan’s Roman Wilson (85.8) and Illinois’ Isaiah Williams (81.9).
Leadership grows with experience
Jackson has taken over the top wideout role from Chris Autman-Bell, the seventh-year senior whose playing time has been limited this year because of a devastating knee injury that cut short his 2022 season. Autman-Bell, though, has helped Jackson by being a valuable mentor. The protégé even has adopted the physical attitude that “Crab” embraces when it comes to run blocking.
“I truly believe it’s a mindset,” Jackson said. “It’s taking a man’s will across from you. Players are capable of doing it. But are you willing to do it?”
The Gophers have lost two consecutive games to fall to 5-5, and the passing game started fast each time but faltered in the second half. Jackson believes the Gophers need to get back to basics to find consistency.
“We just need to stay steady and just continue to trust the process and trust our eyes and trust our fundamentals,” he said. “We need to carry that over into the second half.”
Jackson and Kaliakmanis consistently spend post-practice hours putting in the extra work, aiming to complete each other’s sentences through the passing and catching of a football. Kaliakmanis has targeted Jackson 72 times with 45 passes completed, stats that lead the Gophers.
“I know where he’s going to be. He knows where I’m gonna put the ball,” Kaliakmanis said. “He’s a great target, and that’s just because of all the work he’s putting in.”
Fleck sees Jackson growing into a leadership role that goes along with his productivity on the field.
“There’s just a competitive nature to anybody who wants to be their best,” Fleck said. “And Daniel has that every day.”
Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on ‘College GameDay’ | Bobcats Football
OREGON STATE 81 – APP STATE 71
Kai Havertz scores after FOUR minutes in baffling new position for Germany as Arsenal fans say ‘over to you Arteta’
Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten’s top receivers
Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP
November 17: Georgia high school football roundup and scoreboard
Breaking down Ohio State-Minnesota recruiting weekend and big-time recruits
Bears’ Battle, Fall In Four Sets To USC
France 14-0 Gibraltar: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in record win
Report: Ethan Garbers to start at QB for UCLA vs. USC
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Why you should carefully consider what Jamie Dimon, Elon Musk, and American Express just told the investing world
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
Interesting Articles
Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on ‘College GameDay’ | Bobcats Football
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp State...
OREGON STATE 81 – APP STATE 71
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Appalachian...
Kai Havertz scores after FOUR minutes in baffling new position for Germany as Arsenal fans say ‘over to you Arteta’
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp KAI...
Gophers junior Daniel Jackson rising into one of Big Ten’s top receivers
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp It’s...
Hypothetical BCS rankings aren’t as high on Oregon Ducks as CFP
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp One...
November 17: Georgia high school football roundup and scoreboard
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppHere’s a...
Breaking down Ohio State-Minnesota recruiting weekend and big-time recruits
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ...
Bears’ Battle, Fall In Four Sets To USC
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ...
France 14-0 Gibraltar: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in record win
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Kylian...
Report: Ethan Garbers to start at QB for UCLA vs. USC
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Four...
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Daniil Medvedev v Alexander Zverev
-
News1 day ago
The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun’s Top Secret MCU Role Revealed
-
News1 day ago
4 Beaumont High students identified as suspects in Rose Bowl locker room thefts – Pasadena Star News
-
News4 days ago
Stefanos Tsitsipas ‘Really Gutted’ About Back Injury, Withdraws From Nitto ATP Finals | ATP Tour
-
News4 days ago
How Kim Kardashian Handles Her Kids’ Questions About Kanye West Split
-
News3 days ago
‘Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk opens with Matthew Perry tribute
-
News1 day ago
The Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise show makes welcome return at Selhurst Park
-
News2 days ago
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds