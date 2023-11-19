Connect with us

November 17: Georgia high school football roundup and scoreboard

Published

20 seconds ago

on

By

Football Friday Night

Here’s a look at the scores and highlights from around Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — The playoffs are underway and Football Friday Night is back with more action. This week offered up some big upsets, a couple of nail-biters, and multiple Central Georgia teams advancing to the second round including Warner Robins on a walk-off field goal.

Here is a look at a roundup of scores and highlights from around Central Georgia:

Game Of the Week:

Warner Robins 23, Ware County 21

Ware County gave the Demons quite a scare in the second round. The two teams facing off in a rematch of last year’s title game went back and forth all night. Warner Robins led 20-14 before the Gators marched down the field to take the lead with just over a minute left in the game. That is when the Demons went to work. Quarterback Judd Anderson hit a series of quick passes to drive Warner Robins including a deep pass into the middle of the field with two seconds left to get into field goal range. Kicker Alberto Medina nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired to send Warner Robins to the next round.

Three Stars

Perry’s defense: The defense has not been the strong suit for the Panthers this season. But when it counted the most they managed to lift the offense up on a tough night as they held Bainbridge to just 3 points on the night. Bainbridge’s offense came into the game averaging 40 points per game this season. 

Mary Persons: The Bulldogs continue to reel off wins, this time against a tough Crisp County team. The two teams were meeting for just the third time ever and Mary Persons had lost both of those matchups by an average of 33 points. This team seems to be finding its groove at just the right time. 

Telfair County: Party like it’s 1993! That is the last time Telfair County made its only appearance in the quarterfinals in the state playoffs. Next they will take on Macon County who is fresh off an overtime win in its second-round matchup. 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

  • Coffee 45, Jones County 14
  • Perry 7, Bainbridge 3
  • Carver (Columbus) 8, Upson-Lee 7
  • Brooks County 22, Dublin 7
  • Irwin County 31, Bleckley County 0
  • Mary Persons 42, Crisp County 20
  • Telfair County 14, Portal 12
  • Warner Robins 23, Ware 21
  • Woodward 24, Houston County 7
  • John Milledge 48, Tiftarea 19
  • FPD 23, Strong Rock 13
  • Swainsboro 18, Lamar County 6
  • Lee County 50, Lovejoy 6
  • Tattnall 34, Bethlehem Christian 20
  • Schley County 49, Lincoln County 23
  • Thomas County Central 56, Jonesboro 6
  • Gatewood 54, Augusta Prep 12
  • Southwest Georgia 42, CFCA 14
  • Briarwood 21, Brentwood 6
  • Dooly County 28, Jenkins County 24
  • Macon County 38, Aquinas 35
  • Flint River Academy 41, Fullington 0
  • Manchester 35, Johnson County 0
  • Edmund Burke 35, Piedmont 0

WHAT’S NEXT?

It is time for the quarterfinals. Central Georgia has several teams left. 13WMAZ will have coverage of those games on next week’s Football Friday Night. 

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT FULL SHOW

News

Breaking down Ohio State-Minnesota recruiting weekend and big-time recruits

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

Breaking down Ohio State-Minnesota recruiting weekend and big-time recruits

Na’eem Offord will likely make it to Ohio State today and be accompanied by both of his parents. Offord has a list of scholarship offers that includes Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Clemson, USC and many others. Offord is a 5-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He is the country’s No. 7 overall 2025 prospect, the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama.

News

Bears’ Battle, Fall In Four Sets To USC

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

UCLA

LOS ANGELES – California volleyball held No. 24 USC to its lowest hitting percentage in over a month on Friday night thanks to impressive defensive performances from senior Tara DeSa and sophomore Sophie Scott, but the Women of Troy (18-9, 12-5 Pac-12) were able to grind out a win over the Golden Bears (15-13, 4-13), 3-1, at Galen Center to remain perfect at home on the year.
 
DeSa posted her second straight match with over 30 digs, recording 31 in four sets of play to tie for the 25th best performance by any Division I player this season, while sophomore Scott similarly held stout on defense with a season-high seven blocks. Freshman Maggie Li paced Cal with 15 kills and added 10 digs for her 11th double-double of the year; senior Sam Taumoepeau recorded a double-double of her own with 14 kills and 15 digs, her sixth such performance of the season. First-year middle blocker Sawyer Thomsen posted a career-high seven kills for third most on the team, as well as two blocks and two assists.
 
USC posted five of its 12 blocks and five scoring runs of three-or-more points in the first set to win 25-15, despite Cal showing life with a 5-0 run of its own and four kills from Taumoepeau. The second set told a similar story, with the Trojans putting together four scoring runs (including a five-point run to end the set) to stay ahead of the Bears from the get-go, overcoming Taumoepeau’s five kills to clinch it at 25-17.
 
Set three was Cal’s best of the night as the Bears out-hit USC, .225 to .195, led by five kills from Li (including the 25-23 set finisher). The Trojans scored first but kills from sophomore Mikayla Hayden tied up the score at four, then five apiece. USC went on a four-point run shortly thereafter before the Bears responded with three consecutive points of their own to retake the 14-13 lead. Another three-point run for Cal – a Thomsen kill, a block from Thomsen and Scott, and an error – finally allowed the Blue & Gold to seize control of the advantage for good and force the first of USC’s timeouts at 21-19. The Trojans tried to take a pause again after Taumoepeau brought the score to set point at 24-22 but had no answer for Li two points later.
 
Once again, the Bears out-hit USC in the fourth set, keeping the Trojans to under .200 thanks to four blocks from Scott, but this time fortune favored the home team after a close-fought battle. Cal posted an early four-point run (with two kills from Thomsen) to take a 5-2 lead and were the first team to 10 points, but a pair of 4-0 runs from USC permanently wrested control of the set away from the Bears. Cal clawed its way back to within three, then two points, bringing the score to 21-23 thanks in part to two late blocks from Scott and Maeder; however, USC eventually claimed the set, 25-22, and the match.
 
The Bears head across town to Pauley Pavilion to take on UCLA (16-11, 8-9) at noon on Sunday.
 
News

France 14-0 Gibraltar: Kylian Mbappe scores hat-trick in record win

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 19, 2023

By

Kylian Mbappe scores for France

Kylian Mbappe scored three of the 14 goals

France scored seven goals in each half as they recorded their biggest ever win by thrashing 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The hosts are already through to the Germany tournament but did not take things easy as Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick that included a 40-yard strike.

Teenager Warren Zaire-Emery was one of seven different first-half scorers.

At 17 years, eight months and 11 days, he became France’s youngest player since 1914.

He marked his debut with a goal to make it 3-0 before going off injured.

Ethan Santos turned Jonathan Clauss’ cross into his own net after just three minutes before Marcus Thuram made it 2-0 minutes later.

Then came Zaire-Emery’s goal before the unfortunate Santos was shown a red card in the 18th minute.

Mbappe made it 4-0 from the penalty spot before further strikes from Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana made it 7-0 at the break.

France appeared to take their foot off the pedal for a while as it took until the 63rd minute for them to add an eighth, Adrien Rabiot drilling home.

But then the goals started flowing again as Coman and Ousmane Dembele scored before Mbappe grabbed two more – including a stunning 40-yard finish after the striker spotted goalkeeper Dayle Coleing off his line.

Olivier Giroud rounded off the huge win by helping himself to two goals in quick succession shortly before the final whistle.

France finished the game with 39 shots on goal, compared to none for Gibraltar.

Warren Zaire-Emery
Warren Zaire-Emery made history by becoming France’s youngest player in over a century to play for the national team

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Clauss
  • 13Todibo
  • 4UpamecanoSubstituted forSalibaat 81′minutes
  • 22Hernández
  • 8Zaïre-EmerySubstituted forFofanaat 20′minutes
  • 14RabiotSubstituted forKamaraat 67′minutes
  • 20ComanSubstituted forDembéléat 66′minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 10Mbappé
  • 15ThuramSubstituted forGiroudat 67′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 3Disasi
  • 5Koundé
  • 6Thuram
  • 9Giroud
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Kolo Muani
  • 17Saliba
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Fofana
  • 21Hernández
  • 23Areola

Gibraltar

Formation 5-4-1

  • 23Coleing
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 15SantosBooked at 18mins
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 3ChipolinaSubstituted forOliveroat 61′minutes
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forJolleyat 62′minutes
  • 6Pozo
  • 11De Haro
  • 7CasciaroBooked at 31mins
  • 19De BarrSubstituted forCoombesat 81′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Banda
  • 2Jolley
  • 5Ronco
  • 8Badr
  • 9El Hmidi
  • 12Olivero
  • 13López
  • 17Ruiz
  • 18Hernandez
  • 20Ballantine
  • 21Coombes
  • 22Peacock

Live Text

Trending