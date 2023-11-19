News
Tim Henman suggests Carlos Alcaraz is the greatest of all-time in one key area
We may be a little too early to suggest Carlos Alcaraz could get into the discussion over who is the greatest male player of all time, but the Spaniad is certainly excelling in one key area.
Having lost his opening match to Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz knew only victory over previously unbeaten Medvedev would be enough to qualify for the semi-finals.
He achieved the feat in style, wrapping up a 6-4 6-4 victory to join the Russian in the last four on his debut in Turin.
Alcaraz’s superior sets record means he tops the group and will face Djokovic in a rematch of their unforgettable Wimbledon final, while Medvedev meets fourth seed Jannik Sinner, the only player yet to lose a match.
It was an impressive performance from Alcaraz after he lost his first match of the event against Alexander Zverev, as he continued an alarming slump in form that started with a defeat against Medvedev at the US Open.
Now the 20-year-old Spaniard is roaring back to his best, with his win against Andrey Rublev backed up by a victory against his great friend Medvedev.
During his commentary stint on the Alcaraz vs Medvedev match, former British No 1 Henman suggested the young Spaniard has separated himself from the greatest players the game has ever seen with his movement on the court.
A win that meant everything 💪@carlosalcaraz #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/88sOmuQaoe
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 17, 2023
“Is he the best mover to have ever played the game?” asked Henman.
“There have been some phenomenal movers, but from where I am sitting, I haven’t seen many quicker.
“We have had some great movers in the sport, but Alcaraz is right up there.
“There have been plenty of great movers in tennis, but his flexibility and control at the end of it is exceptional. His movement is just phenomenal.”
Novak Djokovic fans will argue their man has redefined how to move on a tennis court in the modern era, with his ability to slide on hard courts and contort his body into unnatural positions a skill that has helped him dominate the men’s game.
Roger Federer was also a divine mover when he was at his best, with his graceful presence on the court giving the impression that he was moving through the gears with relentless ease.
Rafael Nadal has also been a remarkable mover, with his dominance on clay courts helped by his sliding ability that has taken the sport on that surface to a while new level.
Now Henman may have started the ball rolling on a movement debate that will have no definitive answer, with Alcaraz admitting his movement was a big issue as he tried to find his feet on grass this summer.
The young Spaniard struggled on the surface in his first match at The Queen’s Club tournament in June, but quickly master the art of moving on grass as he lifted the trophy at that event and then went on to win Wimbledon.
“The most difficult part is to move well on grass,” said Alcaraz. “You need to be more careful than other surfaces, so for me to move on grass is the most difficult.
“The most comfortable (thing) is going to the net and playing aggressively all the time. For me it is similar to other surfaces with my style. Playing that style is comfortable and I like it.
“There are a lot of players who slice on grass. I am not one of them, so I have to think about the movement. I have to be focused on every movement and shot. For me it is more tiring when you are moving on grass. It is totally different, so you have to be really specific.”
Alcaraz’s youthful body allows him to be dynamic on court and that helps his movement, with the genius he can display on court helped by his ability to get to the ball quicker than his rivals.
How to watch on TV, streaming
The Florida A&M football team closes out its 2023 regular season today with the annual Florida Classic against cross-state rival Bethune-Cookman.
No. 7 FAMU is 9-1 (7-0 in SWAC) and on an eight-game winning streak after beating Division II Lincoln (CA) 28-0 last week. Quarterback Jeremy Moussa is among the FCS leaders in passing yards (2,266) and touchdowns (18), while Isaiah Major and the FAMU defense is tied for second in the nation allowing just 15 points per game. This is the Rattlers’ last game before they host the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 2.
B-CU (3-7, 2-5) is on a two-game winning streak after beating Alabama A&M 31-14. Quarterback Walter Simmons III ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns, while Jimmie Robinson III and Mar’Kai Shaw also had 100-yard rushing days.
Gameday updates:No. 7 FAMU football takes on Bethune-Cookman in annual Florida Classic
Watch live: How to watch FAMU vs. Bethune-Cookman with fuboTV (free trial)
Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What time is the FAMU football game today?
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
The Rattlers vs. Wildcats game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
What channel is FAMU vs. BCU on today?
Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman will air on ESPNU. Tiffany Greene will be the play-by-play announcer with Jay Walker working as analyst.
Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
FAMU and FSU football:Two of college football’s best teams play in Tallahassee. What it means to the community
Where can I find FAMU football on radio?
FAMU football schedule 2023
|Date
|Opponent
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|vs. Jackson State* (in Miami Gardens): W 28-10
|Saturday, Sept. 9
|at USF: L 38-24
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|vs. West Florida: W 31-10
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|vs. Alabama State*: W 23-10
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|at Mississippi Valley State*: W 31-7
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|at Southern*: W 26-19
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|BYE
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|at Texas Southern*: W 31-21
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|vs. Prairie View A&M*: W 45-7
|Saturday, Nov. 4
|at Alabama A&M*: W 42-28
|Saturday, Nov. 11
|vs. Lincoln (CA): W 28-0
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|vs. Bethune-Cookman* (in Orlando)
|Saturday, Dec. 2
|SWAC Championship Game
Montana State Bobcats fondly reflect on ‘College GameDay’ | Bobcats Football
OREGON STATE 81 – APP STATE 71
Appalachian State withstood otherworldly first-half shooting from Oregon State, chiseled away at a nearly game-long deficit, and forced overtime on Donovan Gregory heroics, but ultimately fell 81-71 at Oregon State.
The opening half was played reasonably evenly through the under-8:00 media timeout when Oregon State finished the half on a 14-8 run, taking an 11-point lead into the locker room.
Honestly, the Mountaineers had done a good job to contain that margin after the Beavers shot 10-17 from three-point range, led by gunner Jordan Pope who scored 17 points in 18 minutes on 6-6 shooting from the floor and 4-4 behind the arc.
Despite shooting less than 40 percent in the half, App State remained within sight based heavily on eight crucial second-chance points. No Mountaineer had necessarily excelled but five different players had posted between 4-7 points.
Then, Oregon State’s torrid first half shooting not only cooled but cratered. To open the second half, the Beavers converted just 3-20 from the floor and missed their first 10 three-point shots. Still, even as OSU scored just six points over nearly 12:30 to open the final half, App State only managed to grab a one-point lead.
Oregon State’s offense awoke to rebuild a couple of two-possession leads over the final four-ish minutes of regulation, but Gregory led the Mountaineers back. He scored or assisted on 11 of App State’s final 15 points to end regulation, but it was his buzzer-beating putback of his own missed jumper in the lane that sent the game to an extra session at 63-63.
Suddenly to start overtime, red-hot Oregon State reemerged. The Beavers drained four of their first five shots plus a pair of free throws over the opening 2:30 of the extra session, while App State suffered four turnovers and scored just two points on a Gregory basket. By then, OSU had rebuilt a 10-point lead, and the Mountaineers would never move any closer than nine points.
APP STATE OFFENSE
Gregory led the Mountaineers with 17 points (8-12 FG), eight rebounds, and four assists, and Terrence Harcum scored 18 points but with 3-11 three-point shooting, which has become a gaping hole for App State’s offense.
The Mountaineers are currently converting 31.5 percent of three-point attempts for the season and just 14-46 in the losses. This doesn’t have to be a significant factor limiting App State’s offense, but for the fact that three-point shots currently constitute 35 percent of total shot attempts.
It was an abnormally inefficient shooting night for Justin Abson at 5-13 from the floor but he still delivered 12 points and productivity in other areas of the game, including four offensive rebounds.
For a second straight game, second-chance scoring was a key benefit for the Mountaineers. App State scored 15 points on those extra possessions, resulting in a seven-point advantage over Oregon State.
At the end of the day, App State, while not efficient offensively, remained within sight at halftime, and when Oregon State faltered in the second half, the Mountaineers were able to score just enough to extend the game. It wasn’t pretty but it was still winnable.
However, when overtime hit the Mountaineers did not. The session began with four turnovers in five possessions and a single basket, which allowed resurgent Oregon State to build an insurmountable advantage. App State turnovers outnumbered field goals in overtime, which is always a losing ratio.
APP STATE DEFENSE
What OSU’s Pope did to start the game was largely indefensible, the guy was on another planet for a little over 13 minutes. Otherwise, the Beavers produced 26 points on 8-21 shooting by halftime.
For the second consecutive game, App State switched to playing mostly zone in the second half and just as it did against Northern Illinois, the zone triggered a Mountaineer rally. App State outscored OSU 19-6 to open the half and take a 50-49 lead with 9:04 remaining in regulation.
Oregon State shot around 25 percent from the floor, influenced by five Abson blocked shots, and 1-14 from three in the second half.
But in overtime the Beavers went 4-6 from the floor, 2-3 from the arc, and made all eight free throws. Game over.
NEXT UP
All of this illustrates App State issue number one – complementary basketball. The Mountaineers must start playing effective offense and defense together more often, because when that happens, they’re outscoring opponents. But it’s not happening often enough and at the right times, and perhaps some of that is a matter of rotations.
App State’s staff seems to be struggling to achieve comfort levels with their lineups. Myles Tate starts the game but is replaced by Xavion Brown to start the second half. Brown is disruptively helpful, especially in slowing Pope, but he’s replaced by Chris Mantis to start overtime and we know how overtime went.
App State is running an eight-man rotation, so there are only so many variables to organize but the combinations are still in flux as much as the team’s performance.
Not much rest for the weary though, because after this cross-country travel App State has less than a week before it leaves again for Florida and a multi-team event in Fort Myers where the Mountaineers will meet UNC-Wilmington (3-0) and Murray State (2-1) on consecutive days.
