Travel
Best Tours in Antigua You Shouldn’t Miss
Going on a holiday trip to the Caribbean is not only about bathing in the sea and lounging in your villa in Antigua. We recommend maximising your stay by engaging in fantastic tour activities as much as possible.
Going on tours in Antigua can significantly improve your Caribbean getaway and create more memorable moments either by yourself or with your family and friends. Whether you like nature trips or under-the-sea adventures, Antigua has you covered.
Below is a comprehensive guide to Antiguan tours to try on your upcoming vacation:
Snorkelling Tours
Do you love diving in deep blue water and exploring diverse marine life? We recommend going on snorkelling tours!
At Stingray City, you can participate in the unique Stingray and Snorkel Tour popular amongst tourists. The tour will take you on a five-minute speedboat ride from the mainland of Antigua to the stingray pool in the coral reef at the bottom of the sandy ocean.
In these coral reefs, you will be greeted by friendly stingrays you can feed or hold in their natural habitat. Don’t worry; the stingrays are not shy and are more than willing to approach tourists entering the waters from the floating platform.
If you think the stingray tour is not enough, you can extend the trip to Laviscount Island, where you can see iguanas, giant tortoises, and parrots while enjoying delicious ice cream on the viewing deck.
Private Boat Tours
Antigua is an island surrounded by beautiful blue seas. Hence, a boat is the best way to witness the island’s grandeur.
If you feel a little luxurious, we recommend taking a private boat ride around Antigua. Plenty of private boat charters depart daily from Jolly Harbour, offering half and full-day trips.
Depending on the option, your private boat tour may include swimming and snorkelling with complete equipment provided and a decadent lunch and drinks experience.
Private boat tours are a must for every tourist, so don’t forget to seek help booking one with Tamarind Hills and their fantastic concierge services.
Rainforest Zipline Tours
Do you want to combine thrilling adventures with a connection to the local wildlife? Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the wonderful tropical rainforest treetops of the island by booking the famous Antigua Rainforest Zipline Tour.
The Antigua Rainforest Zipline Tour is suitable for all ages, with 6 or 12 zipline tour options available. Additionally, you can pair this activity with other island tours for maximum fun and immersion in Antigua’s ecological landscape.
Make Tour Booking Easier with Tamarind Hills
Tamarind Hills is a boutique resort featuring a broad selection of luxurious villas overlooking the Ffryes and Darkwood beaches. On top of that, the resort also has high-quality concierge services that can help you book your favourite Antigua tours effortlessly.
Live in luxury and experience life to the fullest with Tamarind Hills today. Visit their website to book accommodation.
Travel
Dubai Visa from Pakistan
Introducing Yugo.pk – Your Gateway to Easy Dubai Visa Services from Pakistan
Are you planning to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and need help with your visa application? Look no further! Yugo.pk, your trusted brand, is here to provide you with seamless UAE visa services, all at your fingertips.
With Yugo.pk, you can now apply for your UAE visa online, eliminating the need to visit your local UAE embassy. Our online platform ensures a simple and hassle-free application process with regular updates on your visa status and quick decision.
What sets us apart is our commitment to meeting your needs efficiently. For those with urgent needs, we offer innovative services that speed up visa processing, ensuring you get your visa faster and more securely, at reasonable prices.
Key Benefits of Applying for UAE Visa through Yugo.pk:
Easy and secure online application process
Secure online payment options
Guaranteed response within 72 hours
No physical passport or documents are required.
Money back guarantee in case of rejection of application
UAE e-Visa Requirements for Pakistani Citizens:
Before starting your UAE travel plans, it is very important to understand the visa requirements for Pakistani citizens. The main requirements for obtaining a UAE e-Visa are:
Valid Pakistani passport with a minimum validity of 180 days from the date of your arrival.
A digital copy of the biographical page of your passport.
Passport style color photograph of the applicant in digital format.
A valid credit or debit card for the UAE eVisa processing fee.
A valid email address to register your eVisa application.
Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months before your planned date of arrival in the UAE. Additionally, keep digital copies of your passport’s biographical page and a recent color photo. Make sure your debit or credit card is enabled for online payments, and provide an active email address.
Application Process for UAE eVisa for Pakistani Citizens:
The application process is straightforward and involves filling out an online form. You will need to provide the following information:
full name
Citizenship
Date of Arrival
Chose the destination emirate.
Email address
gender
Date of Birth
country of birth
Religion
Current occupation
ability
Reason for travel
You will also need to enter your passport details, including number, date of issue, expiry and country of issue. It is important to review the information carefully to avoid any errors that may lead to rejection of the application. Pakistani applicants can complete the e-Visa questionnaire in English or Arabic for their convenience.
For those traveling as a family group, including spouses, children, or elderly relatives, additional documents such as a marriage or birth certificate may be required. The application is finalized with payment of the processing fee, which can be made securely using most international bank cards. Make sure your cards are set up for online payments and have sufficient funds.
Evaluation Process of UAE Visa Applications by Pakistani Nationals:
The UAE Ministry of Interior carefully reviews all eVisa applications received and usually provides a resolution within 1 to 3 business days. To account for possible delays during peak tourist seasons, we recommend that you submit your applications at least one week in advance of your intended travel date.
Applicants who meet the requirements and submit the e-Visa form correctly will receive an approval email containing a downloadable link for the given e-Visa. Upon receipt, we advise you to print a copy and keep it with your other travel documents.
Travel from Pakistan to UAE with e-Visa:
Once your e-Visa is approved, you have 60 days to use it to enter the UAE. Failure to meet this requirement will invalidate your eVisa, requiring a new application. Plan your departure according to the given 30-day stay period.
When you arrive in the UAE, make sure you land at the Emirati airport you selected during the application. To speed up your check-in, head to the queues designated for e-Visa travelers of your nationality during passport control. Present your passport and printed e-Visa to the border officials, and you’re ready to begin your journey into the UAE.
Business
Zomato Acquires Uber Eats Reason Behind The Deal or Failure of Uber Eats
On January 21st, 2020, food delivery giant Zomato acquired Uber Eats. From this time Uber Eats discontinued its food delivery operations. Users traveling outside India can still enjoy the benefits of Uber Eats. Now all its delivery partners, consumers, and restaurants will be directed to Zomato. Zomato acquired food aggregator Uber Eats for ₹2,485 crores, and after this deal, Uber Eats holds ownership of 9.99% in Zomato. After the deal, 245 employees of Uber Eats are on a cliffhanger. Zomato hasn’t given any statement about the absorption of these employees.
Apart from the growth in the smaller cities and towns, the significant business of food delivery app scripts like Swiggy and Zomato is around 65% comes from the top cities. Now with the Uber Eats consumers, Zomato holds about 50-55 percent of the food delivery market industry. Now developers are focusing on developing Zomato clone scripts.
The on-demand meal delivery service UberEats, connected with Zomato. The potential for many of these online delivery services is substantial, with around 44% of consumers using food delivery services at least once per month in the United States. Furthermore, the survey also found that 43% of consumers claimed to order their food online with an additional 13% ordering using a food delivery app. (source)
Uber Eats’s Journey in India
Cab hailing company Uber started its food delivery services in 2017. At that time two industry giants Zomato and Swiggy were already there. It was the first food delivery company that had a celebrity brand Ambassador – Alia Bhatt. Zomato started in 2008, and after five years, Swiggy began in 2013. By the time Uber launched its food delivery services in India, these two already had acquired more than half of the market. Zomato had around 40 million users, where Swiggy had 42 million users and the newbie Uber Eats had only 10 million user base at that time.
After starting the business in 2017, the average order value (AOV) of Uber Eats was rs 400, then in 2018 AOV was rs 300 with 3.5-4 million orders per month, and last year in 2019 it was rs 250. The AOV is showing its constantly dipping market. Besides having less user base, the users shared their grievance on twitter saying that the company Uber Eats was way better than Swiggy and Zomato. “The delivery experience, additional taxes, and application user interface of Uber Eats were much better than its competitors,” users said.
Big Wins for Zomato
Zomato got quite a lot from this deal according to experts. Zomato got all its delivery partners, Customer information, business details, customer order history and much more. The delivery partners will benefit from this deal because everyone wants their food to be delivered home at the quickest. More people will order means, more delivery boys and more employment. Zomato serves more than 70 million users every month in 24 countries, with a partnership of 1.5 million restaurants. The addition of Uber’s business will definitely take this figure higher than Swiggy.
Reasons: Why Uber Eats lagging behind Zomato and Swiggy?
There are several reasons for uber Eats lagging behind Zomato and Swiggy. Here we will discuss some of them.
- Facing Last Mover Disadvantages
Where UberEats started its business in 2017, its competitor was already set its feet in the market. They were almost on the top when Uber began its food delivery business as a newbie. There was a lot of pressure on Uber Eats as being a newbie in the market. Being a latecomer in the food delivery market, Uber faced many challenges which lead Uber to this deal.
- Slow Growth
Being a latecomer in the industry with limited resources, made Uber’s growth slow. Where Zomato was serving around 500 cities, Uber was only serving 44 cities at that time. The hyper-competitive market and low-value orders slowed its growth. The food delivery market is not so easy to crack.
- Less Funding and High Discounts
When Uber Eats started its business in India, it did not get enough funding from the investors. Even its parent company Uber also didn’t provide enough funding. While becoming stable in the market, Uber Eats needed to follow a high discount strategy. Where the competitors were getting substantial funding; hence they were offering impressive discounts that were making them popular in the market. The massive discounting approach was one of the reasons for its downfall. The company losses around ₹2,197 crores and more debts were following it, which made it difficult for Uber Eats to sustain in the market.
All in All
There are other food delivery companies also in the market like Foo
panda, Dunzo and many more. But the leading players of the game will be Swiggy and Zomato. In any application-based business, only one brand remains on the top. With the huge success of these applications, online food delivery app development companies are seeing their future in it. The other brand remains for back up, and there is no space for the third one. Any brand which is not on number 1 or 2 face difficulty to sustain in the market and face difficulty to make a profitable and successful business.
Diet
Getting Pregnant: Here’s How to Prepare Your Body for Pregnancy
You have decided that you want to conceive and intend to plan your actions accordingly. Getting pregnant involves mental, emotional, and physical preparation to ensure the health and safety of the baby. And this pregnancy involves your partner too, as both of you have to be well and ready.
The physical aspect of preparing yourself for conception is a challenge within a challenge. Depending on your current condition, you may have to adapt or modify your behavior to make room for healthy choices.
So what do you expect when you want to expect?
Consult Your Doctor before and during Pregnancy
baby
Mayo Clinic recommends women, along with their partners, trying to conceive to go on a preconception appointment that covers a tall order of critical issues relating to fertility and more:
- Birth control
- Vaccines, especially if you are up-to-date
- Medications or supplements
- Chronic conditions
- Health history (yours and your family’s)
- Age
- Previous pregnancies
- Weight ideal for conception
- Lifestyle
This visit to the doctor sets you up for realistic and deliberate planning for your pregnancy. As you conceive successfully, you have to undergo ultrasound scans to monitor the growth of your baby. The ultrasound transducer typically glides over the abdomen to perform the scan. You can look into what ultrasound transducers that hospitals and clinics use here.
Go Easy on Coffee
A study reveals that there’s little association between coffee intake and fertility or achieving pregnancy. However, the study finds that consuming 300 milligrams of caffeine every day during early pregnancy is tied to a greater risk of spontaneous abortion (SAB). To be on the safe side, limit your coffee intake to less than 200 milligrams a day or a 12-ounce cup, according to the American Pregnancy Association.
What about herbal tea?
It may be generally safe for you to drink tea products while waiting to conceive. Still, consult with your medical practitioner regarding the consumption of such products and their effect on your fertility, if any.
A study notes that consuming more than four cups of green tea a day leads to low serum folate levels during the early stage of pregnancy. Folic acid reduces the risk of birth defects such as neural tube defects (NTD), and tea consumption may increase such risk.
Eat Healthy and Right
You may have to lose or gain weight to get pregnant. What’s important is to achieve this ideal weight prior to pregnancy.
Thus, eat a balanced meal by doing these:
- Cut back on junk food, empty calories, and high-sugar foods.
- Include fruits, vegetables, and grains in your meal plan.
- Take vitamins and mineral supplements, including folic acid.
Ask your doctor about specific restrictions or inclusions to your diet.
Move Around
Exercise plays a role in improving fertility and helps you manage or control your weight for pregnancy. According to the Fertility Society of Australia (FSA), obese women who have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) but exercise regularly can increase their frequency of ovulation. That then leads to regular menstrual cycles and higher chances of conceiving.
Per FSA, do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity that includes brisk walking and dancing every day.
Can you travel during the preconception stage?
Traveling itself can influence the levels of melatonin and cortisol. That, in turn, affects your monthly cycle. The fluctuations in the levels of those hormones can disrupt the window of fertility. You may have to scale back on traveling that can unduly stress you and mess up with your cycle. Instead, bank on sleep and rest.
Abstain from or Quit Drinking, Smoking, and Using Drugs
Medical experts always warn both men and women about consuming cigarettes, alcohol, and drugs and its effects on the unborn baby.
- Alcohol: the substance can interfere with ovulation and may make it difficult for women to get pregnant. Alcohol can also decrease men’s sperm count.
- Smoking: it can damage the eggs and cause miscarriages. Aside from lowering the sperm count on men, cigarettes have been linked to sluggish sperm motility.
- Drugs: they can cause hormonal imbalance that leads to fertility issues. If your partner chronically smokes marijuana, then the sperm count and development of the sperm also take a hit.
Thus, you need to abstain or refrain from taking any such substances leading to and during pregnancy. You must also avoid environmental toxins, such as those from pollutants that can interfere with the baby’s development.
You can refer to this ultimate guide to flush drug toxins out of your body and pass a drug test if you or your partner needs to take one for the workplace. The key takeaway is that you have options to ensure you are clean months or so before you plan to get pregnant.
Follow these tips to physically prepare for conception, and coordinate your efforts with your doctor every step of the way.
The Toyota Wrecker Sunshine Coast.
The Ultimate Guide to Kid’s Athletic Shoes with Reecoupons”
Understanding the Importance of Customer Engagement Strategies
Best Tours in Antigua You Shouldn’t Miss
The Appeal of Hervey Bay Free Car Removals
Canada Visa from Pakistan
Dubai Visa from Pakistan
Hartwick Fields Dog Food
Unlocking Innovation: Navigating the World of Custom Software Development
How can a tax calculator simplify your tax filing process?
Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
Israel releases bodycam footage from Hamas gunmen who carried out massacre
Mother wins lawsuit against American Airlines
Yemen’s Houthis wade into Israel-Hamas war
Ohio woman indicted on murder charges in deaths of at least four men, attorney general says
Yemen’s Houthis enter Mideast fray, hardening spillover fears
A-10 Vs F-35 Close Air Support Flyoff Report Finally Emerges
House approves bill slashing Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1
Top 6 AI Writing Tools for Everyday Use
November 17: Georgia high school football roundup and scoreboard
Interesting Articles
The Toyota Wrecker Sunshine Coast.
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppThe Toyota...
The Ultimate Guide to Kid’s Athletic Shoes with Reecoupons”
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppIntroduction: Ensuring...
Understanding the Importance of Customer Engagement Strategies
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppIn today’s...
Best Tours in Antigua You Shouldn’t Miss
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppGoing on...
The Appeal of Hervey Bay Free Car Removals
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppTransforming Your...
Canada Visa from Pakistan
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppCanada Visa...
Dubai Visa from Pakistan
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppIntroducing Yugo.pk...
Hartwick Fields Dog Food
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Hartwick...
Unlocking Innovation: Navigating the World of Custom Software Development
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp ...
How can a tax calculator simplify your tax filing process?
Share this post: Share on X (Twitter) Share on Facebook Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsAppTax filing...
Trending
-
News5 days ago
November 17: Georgia high school football roundup and scoreboard
-
News6 days ago
4 Beaumont High students identified as suspects in Rose Bowl locker room thefts – Pasadena Star News
-
News6 days ago
The Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise show makes welcome return at Selhurst Park
-
News6 days ago
Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed’s Relationship Timeline
-
Tech1 day ago
Solar Panels for Home: A Smart Investment for Your Home
-
News6 days ago
Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Zverev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds
-
Business1 day ago
The Toyota Wrecker Sunshine Coast.
-
Travel1 day ago
Dubai Visa from Pakistan