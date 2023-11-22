Dubai Visa from Pakistan

Introducing Yugo.pk – Your Gateway to Easy Dubai Visa Services from Pakistan

Are you planning to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and need help with your visa application? Look no further! Yugo.pk, your trusted brand, is here to provide you with seamless UAE visa services, all at your fingertips.

With Yugo.pk, you can now apply for your UAE visa online, eliminating the need to visit your local UAE embassy. Our online platform ensures a simple and hassle-free application process with regular updates on your visa status and quick decision.

What sets us apart is our commitment to meeting your needs efficiently. For those with urgent needs, we offer innovative services that speed up visa processing, ensuring you get your visa faster and more securely, at reasonable prices.

Key Benefits of Applying for UAE Visa through Yugo.pk:

Easy and secure online application process

Secure online payment options

Guaranteed response within 72 hours

No physical passport or documents are required.

Money back guarantee in case of rejection of application

UAE e-Visa Requirements for Pakistani Citizens:

Before starting your UAE travel plans, it is very important to understand the visa requirements for Pakistani citizens. The main requirements for obtaining a UAE e-Visa are:

Valid Pakistani passport with a minimum validity of 180 days from the date of your arrival.

A digital copy of the biographical page of your passport.

Passport style color photograph of the applicant in digital format.

A valid credit or debit card for the UAE eVisa processing fee.

A valid email address to register your eVisa application.

Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months before your planned date of arrival in the UAE. Additionally, keep digital copies of your passport’s biographical page and a recent color photo. Make sure your debit or credit card is enabled for online payments, and provide an active email address.

Application Process for UAE eVisa for Pakistani Citizens:

The application process is straightforward and involves filling out an online form. You will need to provide the following information:

full name

Citizenship

Date of Arrival

Chose the destination emirate.

Email address

gender

Date of Birth

country of birth

Religion

Current occupation

ability

Reason for travel

You will also need to enter your passport details, including number, date of issue, expiry and country of issue. It is important to review the information carefully to avoid any errors that may lead to rejection of the application. Pakistani applicants can complete the e-Visa questionnaire in English or Arabic for their convenience.

For those traveling as a family group, including spouses, children, or elderly relatives, additional documents such as a marriage or birth certificate may be required. The application is finalized with payment of the processing fee, which can be made securely using most international bank cards. Make sure your cards are set up for online payments and have sufficient funds.

Evaluation Process of UAE Visa Applications by Pakistani Nationals:

The UAE Ministry of Interior carefully reviews all eVisa applications received and usually provides a resolution within 1 to 3 business days. To account for possible delays during peak tourist seasons, we recommend that you submit your applications at least one week in advance of your intended travel date.

Applicants who meet the requirements and submit the e-Visa form correctly will receive an approval email containing a downloadable link for the given e-Visa. Upon receipt, we advise you to print a copy and keep it with your other travel documents.

Travel from Pakistan to UAE with e-Visa:

Once your e-Visa is approved, you have 60 days to use it to enter the UAE. Failure to meet this requirement will invalidate your eVisa, requiring a new application. Plan your departure according to the given 30-day stay period.

When you arrive in the UAE, make sure you land at the Emirati airport you selected during the application. To speed up your check-in, head to the queues designated for e-Visa travelers of your nationality during passport control. Present your passport and printed e-Visa to the border officials, and you’re ready to begin your journey into the UAE.